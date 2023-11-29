How to Watch Tubi from Anywhere with a VPN in 2023

How to Stream Tubi Worldwide with a VPN – Quick Guide

Find a VPN service with durable security features and fast speeds. ExpressVPN is our #1 recommendation for unblocking Tubi. Install the VPN app on your device. Log in or sign up using your account credentials. Connect to a US, Canada, Mexico, or Australia server. We recommend a US server. Visit Tubi TV and get free access to your favorite content from anywhere .

Best VPNs for Streaming Tubi – Quick List

ExpressVPN: Premium security, lightning-fast speeds, global server dominance. SurfShark: Affordable VPN option, unlimited devices, strong emphasis on privacy. NordVPN: Industry-leading privacy features, extensive server infrastructure, and user-friendly experience.

Why are VPNs required to Watch Tubi Outside US Territories?

Since Tubi TV is a geo-restricted website, you must use a VPN to see it outside the USA. Only local US people can see the content due to restrictions on content rights. This is why you will see the following geo-restriction error if you attempt to access Tubi TV outside the USA without a VPN. “Tubi is the US’s biggest free TV and movie streaming service. Due to modifications in EU legislation, we are not accessible in Europe.”

Therefore, if you’re still asking, “Does Tubi TV work outside the USA with a VPN?” — the answer is yes, you can watch Tubi TV outside the country by utilizing a premium VPN to reroute your current IP address and replace it with a US IP address. By doing this, you can tweak Tubi TV into believing you are accessing the service from the US rather than where you are. For this, though, you would need to use a paid VPN service.

Best VPNs to Unblock Tubi – Detailed List

1. Express VPN

Express VPN integrates with a MediaStreamer available in 25 US locations and boasts over 3000 servers across 105 countries. Speed of a 100 Mbps internet connection: 89.42 Mbps, and Five devices can be connected simultaneously. It also comes with Infinite bandwidth for streaming in full HD.

The best VPN to stream Tubi TV from non-US territories of the United States is ExpressVPN. Because it offers servers in 25 US locations, this VPN is the best choice for streaming Tubi outside the US. In total, ExpressVPN provides more than 3000 servers across 105 nations. Here, we’ve established a connection with the New York server to use ExpressVPN to unblock Tubi TV and stream several shows without disruptions. Users can also access additional US-region streaming services like YouTube TV and Hulu with the aid of ExpressVPN.

On a 100 Mbps internet connection, we observed a fantastic download speed of 89.42 Mbps and an upload speed of 84.64 Mbps when we conducted an ExpressVPN speed test. You could stream 4K Ultra-HD content from Tubi TV at this speed. You may stream HD-quality Tubi TV at maximum speeds with no lagging. MediaStreamer is one fantastic feature of ExpressVPN that we truly adore. With this Smart DNS technology, you can access geo-blocked Tubi TV material without encrypting your online traffic. Not only can ExpressVPN’s MediaStreamer in the USA bypass geo-restricted streaming services, but it’s also a dependable way to watch regionally specific channels.

With its 30-day money-back guarantee, customers can use ExpressVPN as a Free VPN for DisneyNow outside of the USA to access local content without interruption and get around any possible geographical limitations. With its cutting-edge technology and extensive server network, ExpressVPN guarantees consumers a seamless and uninterrupted viewing experience worldwide. We also used ExpressVPN to stream History Vault outside the United States to test its media streaming capabilities. And it took only a few seconds to unblock it. As a result, it’s among the greatest VPNs for streaming.

Pros Strong Security

Strong Security Fast and Reliable

Fast and Reliable User-Friendly Interface

User-Friendly Interface Global Server Coverage Cons Relatively High Price

Relatively High Price Limited Simultaneous Connections

Limited Simultaneous Connections No Free Trial

No Free Trial Potential Netflix Issues

Read our comprehensive ExpressVPN review

2. SurfShark

Surfshark offers 3200+ servers throughout 100 countries, 600+ servers in 23+ US cities, and an internet connection speed of 85.42 Mbps. There are also infinite connections simultaneously with unlimited data transfer for MultiHop HD streaming.

Surfshark is also effective at unblocking Comedy Central, Showtime, and DisneyNow outside of the USA. It’s also an excellent choice VPN for GolTV. According to the Surfshark speed test findings, connecting with this VPN guarantees a 4K Ultra-HD video quality with a respectable download speed of 85.42 Mbps and an upload speed of 48.64 Mbps on a 100 Mbps internet connection. You may share TubiTV with your friends and stream it on numerous devices at once with Surfshark’s limitless simultaneous connections feature.

You may also install Surfshark on FireStick, Apple TV, and other streaming devices to broadcast Tubi TV onto large screens. Surfshark’s built-in kill switch, no logs, AES 256-bit encryption, No Borders Mode, Camouflage Mode, MultiHop, and IP/DNS leak protection are among its privacy features that keep Tubi TV from discovering your precise location. Besides its reasonable prices, Surfshark offers a 7-day free trial on mobile devices in the United States. Additionally, a 30-day money-back guarantee is included with every Surfshark subscription.

Pros Affordable Pricing

Affordable Pricing Unlimited Simultaneous Connections

Unlimited Simultaneous Connections Strong Security Features

Strong Security Features Good Streaming Support Cons Speed Variability

Speed Variability Smaller Server Network

Smaller Server Network Occasional Customer Support Delays

Read our comprehensive SurfShark review

3. NordVPN

With over 5500 servers across 60 countries, NordVPN has the largest server network VPN for Tubi TV viewing outside the USA. It comes integrated with 86.18 Mbps on a 100 Mbps internet link. You can connect six devices simultaneously on the NordVPN. With more than 1970 servers spread over 15 US cities, users may easily unblock Tubi TV, even from abroad.

After seconds, Nord VPN connected to the Denver server tends to be able to access Tubi TV outside the United States. The Nord VPN server could also stream live sports events in Ultra-HD resolution without buffering with quick speeds and consistency. In addition, NordVPN makes it simple for you to get around the geo-restrictions of other streaming services, such as AMC and MTV, live outside of the USA.

Nord VPN’s speed test findings on different devices recorded a 100 Mbps internet connection. It also provided 86.18 Mbps of download speed and 42.13 Mbps of upload speed. NordVPN has Simple-to-use applications for Linux, iOS, Android, Windows, and other platforms. While setting up the configuration on NordVPN, issues were noticed on various devices. These issues were mainly on PS4, Roku, and FireStick.

Consequently, NordVPN permits up to six simultaneous connections without compromising speed. Regarding functions, NordVPN keeps your IP hidden by providing leak prevention and an internet kill switch. In addition, it gives CyberSec, DoubleVPN, and Onion over VPN and AES-256-bit encryption.

Pros Large Server Network

Large Server Network Strong Security Features

Strong Security Features High-Speed Connections

High-Speed Connections Specialty Servers Cons Relatively High Price

Relatively High Price Limits on Simultaneous Connections

Limits on Simultaneous Connections Occasional Speed Fluctuations

Occasional Speed Fluctuations Some Streaming Issues

Read our comprehensive NordVPN review

Can You Stream Tubi Using a Free VPN?

Yes, you may use a free VPN to access Tubi TV from outside the United States, but we don’t advise doing so since the hassle isn’t worth it. This is because free VPN services have few servers, which causes most streaming platforms to block them hastily. This is why paid VPNs are recommended when streaming on the Tubi TV service platform.

Fast receptions are scarce due to many users and limited servers. More often than not, these free VPNs cannot get beyond Tubi TV’s geo-restrictions and unblock it outside the USA. Trying a premium VPN is better, especially if you are experiencing problems with Tubi TV not functioning outside the USA. Paid VPNs can be relied on to protect your privacy and device from malware attacks as you watch your programs on Tubi TV.

How to Choose the Best VPN for Tubi

Server Locations

Check if the VPN has servers in the region where Tubi is available. Some streaming services, including Tubi, may have content restrictions based on geographic locations.

Speed and Performance

Streaming requires a good internet connection. Choose a VPN that offers high-speed servers to ensure smooth playback without buffering or lag.

Logging Policy

Look for a VPN with a strict no-logs policy. This ensures that your online activities, including your streaming history, are not recorded by the VPN provider.

Device Compatibility

Ensure that the VPN is compatible with the devices you plan to use for Tubi streaming, such as your computer, smartphone, or smart TV.

Security Features

Look for a VPN that offers strong encryption, preferably AES-256 bit. Additional security features like a kill switch can help protect your privacy in case the VPN connection drops.

Ease of Use

Choose a VPN with an intuitive user interface. This is especially important if you’re not familiar with VPNs. A user-friendly app will make it easier to connect and disconnect as needed.

Server Count

A VPN with many servers can provide more options and better performance. It also helps distribute the load, reducing the chances of overcrowded servers.

Customer Support

Opt for a VPN service that offers responsive customer support. This can be crucial if you encounter VPN issues or need assistance setting it up for Tubi.

Free Trial or Money-Back Guarantee

Look for VPNs that offer a free trial or a money-back guarantee. This allows you to test the service to see if it meets your streaming needs without committing to a long-term subscription.

Price

Compare the pricing plans of different VPN providers. While a free VPN might be tempting, it often comes with limitations and may not provide the best performance for streaming. Consider a paid VPN at a reasonable price.

Bypassing Restrictions

Some streaming services actively block VPN traffic. Check if the VPN you’re considering can reliably bypass such restrictions.

Reviews and Recommendations

Read reviews from other users and reputable tech websites to understand the VPN’s performance, reliability, and overall reputation.

What Can You Watch on Tubi?

Channels Fox Sports

MotorTrend

ABC News Live

NFL Channel

Today All Day

Cheddar

Caught in Providence

CBC News

My Time Movie Network

NHRA TV TV Shows The Engagement Dress

Hot Girl Winter

Behind the Crime: Self-Defense or Slaughter

Fresh Meat 2: Killing Dahmer

Family Ornaments

Luther

Hunter X Hunter

Merlin

Peep Show

Naruto Movies Still Here

The Last Exit

I Hate You to Death

The Babadook

Train to Busan

Hellraiser

Lake Mungo

Goodnight Mommy

The Shawshank Redemption

The Ron Clark Story

What Devices are Compatible with Tubi

iOS Roku Android Xfinity X1 Apple TV Tube TV Smart TVs by Samsung FireStick Smart Televisions from Sony PS4

Conclusion

TubiTV is only accessible to USA residents, while non-residents of the USA can only access the TubiTv service using premium VPN services. Various VPNs are highlighted that aid non-residents of the USA in accessing TubiTv. Many of these VPNs are free, but the reliability of their services over some time could be better. Some of these VPNs lag and disconnect in some instances. This is why we highly recommend that viewers use paid VPNs.

Notable ones among these Premium VPNs include ExpressVPn, Surfshark, and NORDVPN. Some devices are compatible with the TubiTv, such as the IOS, Android, Apple, and Smart TVs. Tubi TV also incorporates many shows and blockbusters on its channels, which viewers find exciting. Technically, non-US residents can enjoy privileges similar to those of US residents. All these viewers must do is subscribe to a reliable VPN and continue streaming on Tubi TV.

Frequently Asked Questions