Vudu Review 2023: Best Digital Video Rental and Purchase Platform?

What is Vudu? Destination for Streaming, Renting, and Purchasing Content

Vudu is a digital video streaming service that works as a video store. It is an on-demand video streaming service that offers films for digital purchasing and integrates with digital locker services. This works for streaming digital content copies that people buy as home videos.

Users can stream, buy, rent, and watch movies on the Vudu platform. It has movies, TV shows, series, documentaries, and others for its users to enjoy. The platform is fantastic, with over 10 million downloads and a 4.6-star rating from 180 thousand reviews. Vudu’s parent company was Walmart between 2010 and 2020, when Fandango Media took over and has held the position until now. The platform is operating as a joint venture between Warner Bros and NBCUniversal.

The founders of the company, Alain Rossmann and Tony Miranz – the creators of WAP, launched it in 2004. This made it one of the oldest streaming platforms worldwide. The initial focus of the streaming service was a digital media player, one they called the Vudu Box, a hardware form. It started abandoning its hardware business, making way for new adventures in 2010.

Its new focus was integrating its services and associated apps to third-party devices. Some of such devices were TVs and Blu-ray Disc players. Since the new initiative, it has been offering its services online. It does this through mobile apps and other devices. Walmart bought the company in the same year – 2010 and sold it to Fandango in 2020 for an undisclosed figure.

Vudu Across the Globe: Which Countries Have Access to the Platform?

Allowed Countries US Mexico

Pro tip: Vudu’s streaming service is limited to certain regions, Vudu’s streaming service is limited to certain regions, but you can unlock it with a VPN by connecting to a US server. Enjoy a wider range of movies and shows from anywhere worldwide with this handy workaround by successfully unblocking Vudu’s regional restrictions.

Vudu Data Safety – Ensuring Secure Transactions and Streaming Experiences

The developers of Vudu have released how they handle user data, which is a firm determinant of data safety. Let’s delve into it.

Data That Vudu Collects

Here are the notable data they collect and the justifiable reasons for the collection.

Users’ Data: As a Vudu user, note that Vudu collects your personal information when creating an account. Some personal information it takes is the user’s email address and ID, which helps it accumulate analytics and improve digital security. It also collects this data to manage accounts, prevent fraud, and improve developer communications .

Financial Data: Your payment information and purchase history stay with Vudu for a better user experience on the platform. With it, the company can improve the app functionality, allowing it to deliver satisfactory services. It also personalizes the platform for users .

Messages: It is considered justified, so Vudu collects data on your in-app messages on other apps. The platform developer says this data collection is optional but needs to reveal how they use it to determine when to take it. It claims the data helps in the app functionality improvement and account management .

Audio: Vudu collects sound recordings from your device. Using the platform on an accessible device without voice recordings might be safer. The app developers say they collect audio data to improve its functions .

App Activities: Users’ app interactions, in-app search history, user-generated content, and other actions stay on the Vudu app. Developers use this information to enhance the app’s functionalities and accumulate analytics. Also, it helps personalize certain features so that no two users can have the same .

App Performances and Information: Vudu developers collect App performances and information like crash logs and others. They say it helps to prevent fraudulent activities and enhances security and compliance.

Data That Vudu Shares

Here is the list of data Vudu shares with third-party companies.

Personal Information: The developers of the streaming service revealed that they share users’ data with third-party organizations . They claim it is to prevent fraud, compliance, and marketing.

Financial Information: Vudu shares user payment info with other companies to help prevent fraud and enhance security .

Vudu shares user payment info with other companies to . Audio: The platform shares the voice recordings it collects with other companies. It claims the act will help improve the functionality of the app .

App Activity: Note that your collected app interactions go to other companies from Vudu. It serves as a marketing strategy for the company.

Security Practices That Vudu Follows

Data Encrypted in Transit: Vudu transfers users’ data through a secure connection. It keeps data safe from hackers .

Users Can Request to Delete the Data: The platform developers created an option that lets users request that they delete their data. It promotes transparency and trust in the app.

Content – What Can You Watch on Vudu

Vudu offers excellent content to users, ranging from movies and TV series to shows and documentaries. Users can watch their favorite movies by genre, as the platform has many genres. It has romance, rom-com, action, sci-fi, horror, and more.

Vudu plays all these contents in 4K UHD picture resolution with Dolby Vision HDR. Also, it works with Dolby Atmos audio on selected devices, giving a standard cinematic sound. There are over 1000 contents in Vudu to choose from, and they are all worth the while.

Vudu Features – Enhancing Your Streaming Experience

Here, we will see a few significant features of Vudu and how they work.

Enhanced Scene Search: One of the unique features of Vudu is the enhanced scene search. It allows users to search for specific scenes in movies they watch. The feature further lets users clip and share catch scenes with others, even those who don’t use the platform. The scene search option lets users find dialogues, photos, and other things in movies .

Clip and Share: This feature is rare among streaming devices. It allows users to clip movie scenes and share them with friends on other social media platforms. It is helpful for movie analysts as they will want to talk about their favorite scenes and more .

Parental Controls: Parental control setting on a movie streaming service is the genesis of regulating the streams of underage viewers. It helps keep adult content from reaching children. It is because such content can clutter their feeble minds at an early age. So, the Vudu developer ensured they added the feature on the platform. On the platform, users only need to set a profile password that is allowed to show adult content on the profile. This will leave the other with kids’ content open for under-aged viewers.

Vudu Pricing – Exploring Cost-effective Options for Streaming

Vudu is a free streaming service. It doesn’t charge a subscription fee, but it charges for movie rental and purchasing. Here, users pay $3.99 to $19.99 to rent old and new movie releases. The rate depends on the grade of the movie.

Also, Vudu charges about $1.99 or $2.99 from people who want to series. The amount is for each episode the user purchases, but it is cheaper if you buy the entire season or various seasons. Note that TV shows are not up for rent but only for sale.

Vudu-supported Devices – Where Can You Enjoy Vudu Streaming?

Some of the devices Vudu supports are as follows:

Smart TVs: Vudu is more compatible with smart TVs than other devices because it was first created for conventional TVs. It supports Vizio, LG, Samsung, Sony, and LG Blu-ray players .

Set-top Boxes: Set-top boxes make watching Vudu easy. All it takes is connecting it to a TV. Vudu is only available on set-top boxes like Roku, TiVo, and Chromecast .

Game Consoles: Vudu is available on games like PlayStation, Xbox, and Android TV-based Nvidia Shield TV . This offers a seamless watch without glitches.

Mobile Devices: Vudu supports every available smart device, including Android devices and iOS. It supports Android smartphones, tablets, iPhones, and iPads . These devices make using Vudu fun because people can watch from anywhere.

Computers: Vudu is available on Mac and Windows PCs. It is not easy to access but offers a bigger screen than mobile devices.

User Interface – Navigating Your Streaming Experience with Ease

Vudu on the Web

Vudu is available on two primary platforms – the web and mobile versions. The Vudu web version is not the easiest to access, but it is functional for specific options over the latter. It is better for registration, as the mobile platform often redirects users there for sign-ups. Users can also watch movies on the Vudu web in clear picture resolutions.

However, only a few web browsers can grant you access to the streaming service. Only two of these can allow you to watch in clear HD pictures. Vudu displays its unique HD format in Apple Safari and Edge but in SD format in Chrome or Firefox.

Vudu on Mobile

The Vudu mobile version is the easiest to access, allowing users to access every platform feature. It supports every mobile device, from Android to iOS. Getting it is as easy as using it. Open your device’s downloading app – App Store and Google Play Store, search for the platform and click on the ‘Get’ or ‘Install’ bar. However, the app will redirect you to the web version to sign up.

Pros Streaming movies on the platform is free.

Vudu has 4K clear pictures for users to enjoy their watch.

Users have a variety of content to watch on Vudu with its deep catalog.

Its search feature has a valuable filter that takes users to the needed content. Cons Expensive rental and purchase costs.

No original program.

It is selective of web browsers.

Vudu has ads.

Most rentals last for only 24 hours.

Vudu and VPN – How to Enhance Security for Streaming

Vudu is only available in the US. It is one of the few movie streaming platforms that people can’t visit its site as much as in other countries. So, people who want to access its functionalities and contents must be in the US or use VPNs.

Not many VPNs are compatible with Vudu. A few significant VPNs that work with the Platform are NordVPN, SurfShark, and ExpressVPN. Users only need to download their preferred VPN app, open it, set the server in the US, and then use the Vudu. It will give them all the access to the app as though they are in the US.

How Does Vudu Compare with Other Similar Services?

Streaming TV Region Price Rating / 5 Vudu US and Mexico $16.99 – $43.99 4 Paramount Plus The US $5.99 per month 3.8 Disney Plus Major Regions $10.99 per month 3.1 Sling TV USA $6.4 per month 3.7 Peacock USA, Ireland, Austria, UK, and Italy $6 per month 1.8 Netflix Global $15.49 per month 4.5 Hulu USA and Japan $7.99 per month 2.26 Crackle USA Free service 2.49 Amazon Prime Video Global $8.99 per month 4 Showtime The US $11.99 per month 3.7 Starz The US and Puerto Rico $9 per month 4.2

Verdict: Is Vudu Worth it?

Vudu’s movie streaming service is worth a try because of its few advantages, unique features, and free streaming. However, the platform has some disadvantages, such as the high content rental and purchase rate. The movie streaming service is only available in the US, which is one of its disadvantages. Nonetheless, VPNs can help people outside the US access the platform’s full benefits.

Frequently Asked Questions