How to Watch Avatar from Anywhere Online in 2024

Quick Guide to Watching Avatar Anywhere with a VPN

Choose a VPN of your choice. We recommend that our readers get a Surfshark subscription, which is best for unblocking streaming sites. Install the application for the related VPN on the device you use to watch the Avatar season. Now open the app, create your account, and log in with user credentials. After setting up a VPN account, connect to the country’s server, which allows Avatar to be streamed. This includes the UK, the US, Japan, and 22 other countries. Select the nearest server for better speed. Enjoy watching all the Avatar seasons now available on your Netflix library.

What is “Avatar: The Last Airbender”?

Bryan Konietzko and Michael Dante DiMartino are the creators of the American animated fantasy action TV series Avatar: The Last Airbender, sometimes called Avatar: The Legend of Aang in various areas. Nickelodeon Animation Studio is responsible for producing the show.

In Avatar’s Arctic and Asian-inspired world, certain individuals can telekinetically control one of the four elements—earth, fire, water, or air—by engaging in “bending” techniques influenced by Chinese martial arts.

As the person capable of bending every element, the “Avatar” upholds peace among the four countries that make up the earth and acts as a conduit between the material and spiritual realms. Together with his peers Sokka, Katara, and Toph, twelve-year-old Aang, today’s Avatar and sole survivor of his country, the Air Nomads, is the focus of the series as he sets out to stop the Fire Nation’s conflict with other nations and defeat Fire Lord Ozai before he takes over the entire world.

How to Watch Avatar: The Last Airbender in Your Country?

Netflix features different libraries for each region. This way, it limits users from specific areas from accessing a restricted TV show or series due to media companies’ contractual rights. Likewise, if a user belongs to a restricted region, Netflix doesn’t show Avatar: The Last Airbender in his library. On the other hand, users from the UK, US, Europe, Canada, and a few other countries can stream this animated content on Netflix.

However, a VPN will remove these barriers, and you can watch the Avatar series even while living in a restricted area. By changing your location into an allowed region mentioned above, the VPN will allow you to stream Avatar: The Last Airbender.

Streaming Platforms to Watch Avatar: The Last Airbender

You may want to watch Avatar: The Last Airbender on streaming platforms other than Netflix. Don’t worry—we’ll inform you about the other streaming service offering the Avatar series.

Netflix

Netflix is a leading streaming platform known for its extensive library of movies and TV shows, including popular titles like “Avatar.” To stream “Avatar” on Netflix:

Make sure you have an active Netflix subscription. Open the Netflix app or website on your preferred device. Use the search bar to find “Avatar.” Once located, click on the title to start streaming.

Read our comprehensive Netflix Review

Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video offers a diverse selection of movies and TV series, including “Avatar.” To watch “Avatar” on Amazon Prime Video:

Ensure you have an Amazon Prime subscription. Access the Amazon Prime Video app or website. Search for “Avatar” using the search function. Click on the movie title to begin streaming.

Read our comprehensive Amazon Prime Video Review

Paramount+

Paramount+ provides subscribers access to a wide range of content, including movies like “Avatar.” To stream “Avatar” on Paramount+:

Subscribe to Paramount+ if you haven’t already done so. Visit the Paramount+ website or open the app on your device. Look for “Avatar” in the movie library using the search feature. Click on the title to start streaming.

Read our comprehensive Paramount+ Review

Disney+

Disney+ is home to various Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic content, but “Avatar” is unavailable on this platform. However, if you’re interested in watching “Avatar” on Disney+, here’s how:

Subscribe to Disney+ if you haven’t already done so. Access the Disney+ app or website. Search for the movie “Avatar” using the search function. If available, click on the title to start streaming.

Read our comprehensive Disney+ Review

How to Choose the Best VPN for Streaming Avatar: The Last Airbender

While picking up the best VPN among hundreds of available options, we must consider the following characteristics of a VPN service. Below are a few factors you should understand before subscribing to a VPN service.

Speed : To enjoy the Avatar series without lag and stuttering issues, you must acquire a Netflix VPN at a good speed. Otherwise, the constant buffering will frustrate you while watching your favorite show .

: To enjoy the Avatar series without lag and stuttering issues, you must acquire a Netflix VPN at a good speed. Otherwise, . Extensive Server Network: Select a VPN service hosting a wide range of servers in most countries to catch every single version of Avatar aired in different countries; for example, The Nickelodeon version of Avatar was allowed in 25 countries . It still needs to be clarified which regions will be available for the next Netflix original . So, a VPN with an extensive range of servers allows the upcoming series to be retrieved from anywhere.

Select a VPN service hosting a wide range of servers in most countries to catch every single version of Avatar aired in different countries; for example, The Nickelodeon version of Avatar was allowed in 25 countries . So, a VPN with an extensive range of servers allows the upcoming series to be retrieved from anywhere. Device Compatibility: Make sure the VPN you purchase is compatible with your device. Most users have different devices on which they intend to stream their favorite content. VPNs mentioned above support all the devices commonly used today. Similarly, ExpressVPN, among these three options, is dedicated to Apple TV users .

Make sure the VPN you purchase is compatible with your device. Most users have different devices on which they intend to stream their favorite content. VPNs mentioned above support all the devices commonly used today. Similarly, . User Friendliness: Users with no technical background can get frustrated while connecting to the VPN. That’s why opting for a VPN with a user-friendly interface is necessary. Considering this fact, we recommend easy-to-use VPNs .

Users with no technical background can get frustrated while connecting to the VPN. That’s why opting for a VPN with a user-friendly interface is necessary. Considering this fact, . Additional Features to Counter VPN Blocks: We also considered VPN blocks while picking the best options for our readers. Our recommended VPNs offer dedicated IPs and additional features to allow you to stream Avatar: The Last Airbender without issues.

We also considered VPN blocks while picking the best options for our readers. Our Avatar: The Last Airbender without issues. Price: We included VPN choices with different budgets so readers can choose according to their budget. Surfashark is the best option if you’re looking for a budget-friendly VPN.

Top 3 VPNs to Watch Avatar: The Last Airbender

1. Surfshark: Best for Unblocking Streaming Services

After setting up Surfshark VPN, we noticed a seamless experience without lag issues and watched the Aang burst on the scene and from that glacier at the start of the series. Moreover, Surfshark stands as one of the most affordable options in the market and works fine when it comes to unblocking a streaming site.

We unblocked Netflix libraries in different countries, including the US and the UK, upon testing. We have also easily accessed the libraries of smaller countries using Surfshark, such as Rica’s Netflix library, which boasts a wide range of Netflix originals.

With the incredible streaming speed Surfshark provides, we faced no lag issues and easily accessed each content. Not only that, Surfshark offers its users unlimited simultaneous connections, enabling them to stream Avatar: The Last Airbender on multiple devices. Splitting the bill among multiple users could make the VPN even cheaper.

The service is $1.99 with the current 82% discount offer. Moreover, its 30-day money-back guarantee allows you to test it before spending it.

Surfshark Features

Allows unlimited simultaneous connections, which is best for a streaming family .

. It manages a fast and reliable connection to watch Avatar: The Last Airbender.

It offers a 30-day money-back guarantee , allowing you to test the service.

, allowing you to test the service. Budget-friendly VPN service in the market costs $1.99/month.

2. NordVPN: Fastest VPN to stream Avatar: The Last Airbender

NordVPN is one of the best VPNs if you are looking for one that fills your movie nights without fuss. It provides users with the fastest speed. We’ve tested Nord VPN to watch the Avatar series, and it provided solid speed to stream blocked content.

The only minor issue we discovered while testing the Nord VPN was that it didn’t open the smaller countries’ Netflix catalogs, such as Rica. But it bears mentioning that Nord VPN quickly unblocks the likes of US Netflix catalogs, letting us watch the complete Avatar series with no difficulty.

Although NordVPN is a well-reputed VPN service, it won our second-choice award for the following reasons. The streaming platform on which the next Avatar series will air still needs to be clarified. So, it would be best to have a VPN that can unblock all Netflix catalogs.

Overall, Nord VPN is a great option for streaming the Avatar series, and some additional features make it even more effective. For example, its server refresh option allows one to connect to a different server in the same country. This way, a user can get around the compatibility issue that sometimes happens. Furthermore, Nord VPN offers users dedicated IP addresses to counter the VPN blocks.

Like Surfshark, Nord VPN offers a 30-day money-back guarantee. This means you can enjoy the service for free unless the 30-day trial period ends. Otherwise, Nord VPN currently charges $3.39 with a 63% discount offer. So grab your deal before the discount offer ends.

NordVPN Features

NordVPN only hosts 1970+ servers in the US, providing too many choices that work better for you.

in the US, providing too many choices that work better for you. Hides your IP with robust AES 256-bit encryption algorithms.

algorithms. Streams the Avatar series quickly and manages to provide high internet speed.

speed. Thanks to its 30-day money-back guarantee.

3. ExpressVPN: Top Choice for Apple TV and Androids

We have been recommending ExpressVPN for a long time because of the excellent speed it provides. ExpressVPN is one of the reliable options for watching Avatar: The Last Airbender. We watched an episode of the Avatar series without waiting for buffering.

ExpressVPN is suitable for Apple TV users as it has created a dedicated application that is compatible with Apple TV. ExpressVPN supports multiple devices, whether Android, Mac, windows, or smart TV, allowing users to enjoy their favorite content on their chosen device.

Get a subscription to ExpressVPN now to take advantage of the 49% discount offer and stream the Avatar series from anywhere. Like previous VPN services, ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money-back guarantee if the service doesn’t satisfy users. So, you can test the service for free for the first month and explore Netflix libraries.

ExpressVPN Features

Hosts a wide range of servers in 105 countries (making it easy to access the libraries featuring the Avatar series).

(making it easy to access the libraries featuring the Avatar series). Best VPN to stream blocked content on Smart TV or Mac devices.

blocked content on Smart TV or Mac devices. 30-day money-back guarantee .

. 49% discount for newcomers.

What’s Happening in Avatar: The Last Airbender?

The fantasy television series Avatar: The Last Airbender is themed in a world full of elemental magicians, or “benders.” China, among other countries, is the most prominent Asian nation that serves as the basis for the fictional story.

Aang, a young air nomad barely a teen, becomes a protagonist and appears as the next Avatar who defeats the Fire Nation. Aang, the younger child, is also 112 years old at the same time. You’ll understand it while you watch the series, and it makes sense as per the story. Fire Nation is one of the four nations on which the Avatar series relies. The other three rely on Air Nomads, Earth Kingdom, and Water Tribe.

The animated season continues with the Fire Nation evading the Water Tribe to take over all other kingdoms. Hence, Aang, accompanied by his new friends Waterbender Katara and Sokka, will play a role in stopping the war. These three friends experience many hilarious and adventure tragedies as part of Aang’s dangerous quest to master all the elements to defeat the villain, Fire Lord Ozai.

Avatar: The Last Airbender, produced exclusively for Netflix, was released on February 22, 2024. As it happened on Netflix, the streaming platform dropped the first season’s eight episodes in one go.

The Avatar series’ adaptation to new live-action seems to be a huge success. Some big names in the film industry are portraying the main characters of Avatar: The Last Airbender. Some of those names include Daniel Dae Kim, who plays Fire Lord Ozai; Ken Leung, who plays Commander Zhao; Paul Sun Hyung Lee, who plays Uncle Iroh; and Elizabeth Yu, who plays Azula.

Verdict: Is Watching “Avatar” Worth It?

Looking for a better streaming platform to enjoy the Avatar series? We highly recommend watching the show hassle-free on Netflix. In addition to the Avatar series, you can access other content on Netflix. Netflix will also premiere the upcoming Avatar show soon so that you can catch it all in one place.

If your Netflix library does not show you the Avatar series because of the franchise restricting you, use a VPN to unblock it. We highly recommend using Surfshark, which provides an excellent streaming experience and unlocks the limited content quickly.

FAQs