How to Watch Channel 9 Outside Australia in 2024

Quick Guide to Watching Channel 9 Anywhere

Ensure you subscribe to a premium VPN that’s fast and supports streaming. ExpressVPN is our #1 choice. Install the VPN app on your device. Sign in to your account and connect to a server in Australia. Go to the Channel 9 official website or open the mobile application. Start streaming your favourite content.

Top VPNs to Unblock Channel 9 Outside Australia – Quick List

ExpressVPN: This VPN service is arguably the top provider globally. It focuses on speed, safety, and security of user data. Also, it gives its users access to numerous servers for more connectivity. NordVPN: This secure VPN provider gives users access to quality streaming services. It also has an impressive user interface and a wide range of servers for the best connection quality. Private Internet Access: PIA (Private Internet Access) is an efficient VPN provider prioritising user anonymity and privacy. It also offers secure encryption and a solid no-logs policy.

Why Can’t You Access Channel 9 From Outside Australia

Copyright licenses restrict international access to Australian streaming services like 9Now. If you’re not in Australia, watching 9Now becomes a no-go.

When you try to access 9Now from abroad, you’re likely to encounter frustrating error messages such as:

‘This video is unavailable in your location and will not play. player_err_geo_restricted’

‘I’m afraid 9Now is Australian-only at this time.’

‘Due to geo-restrictions, we cannot provide you access now.’

‘You are currently visiting a foreign country. You can only use the app in Australia.’

But fear not! There’s a solution. To watch 9Now from outside Australia, you’ll need a VPN service that gives you an Australian IP address. Using a Virtual Private Network (VPN) to disguise your actual IP as an Australian server’s IP can unlock 9Now, even when you’re not in Australia.

Best VPNs to Watch Channel 9 Outside Anywhere – Detailed List

1. ExpressVPN

ExpressVPN comes with a wide-reaching network, boasting over 3,000 servers globally. This vast network allows users to access geo-blocked content across 94 countries, ensuring freedom from censorship and easy-to-restricted material. With impressive speeds, streaming and browsing happen seamlessly. A standout feature is its kill switch, enhancing security. Should the VPN connection drop unexpectedly, the kill switch disconnects the internet, shielding your IP address. With its military-grade (AES 6-bit) encryption, you can rest assured of the safety of your data online.

ExpressVPN doesn’t joke with privacy, and that’s why it applies an IP/DNS leak prevention feature. This feature guards against online sniffing dogs looking to monitor or steal your information. It ensures your online activities remain private regardless of your device, whether Windows, Mac, iOS, Android, or PlayStation. Even though it’s a bit pricey, ExpressVPN has something for everyone, no matter their budget. There are discounts for long-term users if you buy an annual or two-year plan with a money-back guarantee.

Pros The user interface is quite easy to navigate.

The user interface is quite easy to navigate. Can bypass restrictions with ease.

Can bypass restrictions with ease. Quality customer service is available at all times.

Quality customer service is available at all times. Gives users access to a secure platform. Cons This VPN service is costly.

Read our comprehensive ExpressVPN review

2. NordVPN

NordVPN is a leading virtual private network (VPN) service provider renowned for its commitment to privacy, security, and user-friendly interface. With a vast network of servers across multiple countries, NordVPN allows its users to browse the internet securely and anonymously, safeguarding their data from potential threats and ensuring their online activities remain private. Additionally, NordVPN boasts double encryption, automatic kill switch, and DNS leak protection, further enhancing its reputation as a reliable VPN solution.

Whether for personal or business use, NordVPN continues to be a popular choice among individuals and organisations seeking to protect their online privacy and security. Furthermore, NordVPN prioritises user experience by offering intuitive applications for various devices, including desktop computers, smartphones, and routers. Its dedication to continuous improvement and innovation solidifies its position as one of the top VPN providers in the industry.

Pros Robust security features and protocols.

Robust security features and protocols. Extensive global server network for flexibility.

Extensive global server network for flexibility. Intuitive and easy-to-use interface design.

Intuitive and easy-to-use interface design. High-speed performance for seamless browsing.

High-speed performance for seamless browsing. Dedicated IP option for specialized needs. Cons Occasional connectivity problems may arise.

Occasional connectivity problems may arise. P2P support is somewhat limited.

Read our comprehensive NordVPN review

3. Privte Internet Access

The PIA is another incredible VPN for watching Channel 9 on any device you want. The VPN provider towers over most competitors in prioritising user privacy, security, and experience while streaming or browsing the internet. Interestingly, PIA offers users from across the globe access to various advanced security tools. The VPN’s servers ensure reliable and efficient internet connection for uninterrupted browsing, even under high demands.

Like the other VPNs listed in this article, Private Internet Access VPN uses the latest and most advanced security encryption protocol, 256-bit, to safeguard its users. This security standard secures the data transferred between an individual’s gadget and the VPN’s server. Users can enjoy streaming without being bothered by challenges with geo-blockings.

Pros It offers a limitless number of device support.

It offers a limitless number of device support. The VPN provides 24/7 technical support.

The VPN provides 24/7 technical support. It boasts of a large collection of network servers.

It boasts of a large collection of network servers. It provides users with a dedicated IP address add-on. Cons It doesn’t comprise an extensive transparency report.

How Did We Choose the Best VPNs to Stream Channel 9?

You might be interested in how we selected the best VPNs to watch Channel 9 outside Australia. While this might seem tedious, we have outlined everything you must know in this section. So, carefully go through the steps we’ve outlined below:

Server Locations

If you’re in a location with geological restrictions enforced against it by the Channel 9 streaming site, you will need a VPN with servers for supported countries. There are tons of virtual private network server providers that offer streaming to certain locations. Moreover, select one that provides streaming services to the location you want to connect to.

Axial and Radial Bandwidth

If you want to enjoy streaming on Channel 9, then you will need to select a VPN that offers a very fast connection speed with a strong signal. This is essential because you want to have the best time while browsing on the internet or streaming on the Channel 9 streaming website. Whatever streaming platform you want to use should offer high performance.

Confidentiality and Safety

Another thing you must consider is the confidentiality and security provided by the VPN server. Leading VPNs offer high-end security and privacy for users, thanks to their advanced security protocols provided for users. When selecting a VPN, go for providers that offer high security and keep your identity hidden.

User Experience

Many individuals think going for a secure VPN is all that matters, but that isn’t always the case. A secure VPN is exceedingly useless when users can’t navigate its interface seamlessly and without challenges. So, some leading VPN service providers prioritize inculcating a user-friendly interface for users.

Refund Policy

We recommend going for a VPN that provides trial and refund policies. This is one of the things you must consider when selecting a good VPN for watching Channel 9 outside Australia. Why so? This is crucial because some VPNs might not be ideal to sort your requirements.

User Review

One of the coolest ways to know if a streaming platform is good enough to bypass Channel 9 restrictions is to consider the user reviews on review platforms or get suggestions from notable online forums. Read the comment section on these platforms to see how effective the VPN is in streaming Channel 9.

Device Support

Lastly, you want to confirm the VPN’s device compatibility. We’ve established earlier that reliable VPNs are compatible with many devices, including Android, iOS, Android TV, Windows, Linux, Macbook, and gaming consoles.

What is the 9Now Channel All About?

Channel 9, or 9Now as many prefer to call it, is a top Aussie online streaming platform. It is famous for its extensive collection of movies, TV shows, religious news, documentaries, and other content. While TV shows and movies get many views, 9Now wanted more, so it went for more. As a result, it now offers screencasts, podcasts, video shows, and interviews, adding to its already vast library.

It enjoys support from a large online community, with many video-sharing sites and social media engaging and sharing its content. It is a giant in the Aussie entertainment industry, a leading and long-lasting Australian TV network. But its name isn’t just heard in Australia alone; Channel 9 is also popular in many parts.

Why is Channel 9 Only Accessible in Australia and Not in other nations?

You might be wondering why Channel 9 is only accessible to users in Australia and not available to individuals in other parts of the world. The answer is that Channel 9 is encountering licensing challenges in many countries. That said, non-Australian residents or citizens who travel to other countries, such as the US or the UK, cannot access the streaming platform.

Why Can’t I watch Channel 9 Outside Australia?

Channel 9, owned and hosted by The Nine Entertainment Company, has roughly over 7.5 million users. Interestingly, all of these users are in Australia, and the platform can’t be accessed in other locations. The main reason for this is that the streaming platform has certain geo-restrictions enforced on it that block users from that location from accessing its video content. These restrictions ensure that the platform blocks users from accessing its platform by tracking the IP addresses of their devices.

Can I Stream Channel 9 Outside Australia without using a VPN?

No. As mentioned earlier, Channel 9 is only accessible to users in Australia, so you must be physically located in Australia. However, if you try to access the platform from another country, you will get an error message alerting you of [geoblocking]. The only way to access Channel 9 outside Australia is through a virtual private network (VPN). A VPN enables streaming services on platforms like Paramount Plus, Disney+, Hotstar, and Voot.

Thus, by connecting to an Australian-based server location using a VPN, the streaming platform will think that you are located in the country. Moreover, there are various other things to consider when accessing Channel 9. Let’s proceed for more information.

Can I Use a Free VPN to Stream Channel 9 Outside of Australia?

We don’t advise using a free VPN to access Channel 9 outside Australia, even though that might appear cheaper. You mustn’t use a free VPN to stream Channel 9 outside Australia for various reasons. For starters, free VPNs have a large bulk of users, which causes their networks to be overwhelmed and leads to slow speeds.

Also, there’s a limitation on the streaming capabilities of free VPNs. Using free VPNs, you will observe that your videos are choppy and buffer often. These are not recommended if you’re live-streaming any video content. Furthermore, 9Now now implements geo-restrictive techniques, which inhibit users worldwide and stop users outside Australia from accessing the platform.

Compatible Devices

Android

Windows

Mac

iOS

Smart Televisions

Roku

PlayStation 3 and PlayStation 4

Apple TV

PC

Kodi Streaming

Amazon Firestick

Xbox gaming consoles

How to Watch Channel 9 Outside of Australia on Different Devices

Xbox

Turn on your Xbox and navigate to the Microsoft Store. Search for the “9Now” app. Download and install the 9Now app. Launch the app and follow the on-screen instructions to sign in or create an account. Once signed in, you should be able to access Channel 9 content.

Android

Open the Google Play Store on your Android device. Search for and download the “9Now” app. Install the app on your device. Launch the app and sign in or create an account. Browse through the app to find Channel 9 content.

Apple TV

Navigate to the App Store on your Apple TV. Search for and download the “9Now” app. Install the app on your Apple TV. Launch the app and sign in or create an account. Explore the app to find Channel 9 shows and content.

PlayStation

Go to the PlayStation Store on your PlayStation console. Search for and download the “9Now” app. Install the app on your PlayStation. Launch the app and sign in or create an account. Once signed in, you should be able to access Channel 9 content.

iOS Devices

Open the App Store on your iOS device. Search for and download the “9Now” app. Install the app on your iOS device. Launch the app and sign in or create an account. Browse through the app to find Channel 9 content.

Roku

Go to the Roku Channel Store on your Roku device. Search for and download the “9Now” app. Install the app on your Roku device. Launch the app and sign in or create an account. Once signed in, you should be able to access Channel 9 content.

Kodi

Open Kodi on your device. Navigate to “Add-ons” and select “Install from repository.” Choose the Kodi Add-on Repository. Scroll down to “Video Add-ons” and select “9Now.” Install the 9Now add-on. Once installed, launch the add-on and sign in or create an account. You should now be able to access Channel 9 content through Kodi.

PC

Open a web browser on your PC. Go to the Channel 9 website (https://www.9now.com.au/). Sign in or create an account. Browse through the website to find Channel 9 content. You can also download the 9Now app from the Microsoft Store if you prefer using the app on your PC.

FireStick

From the Fire Stick home screen, navigate to the “Search” icon. Search for the “9Now” app. Select the 9Now app from the search results. Download and install the app. Launch the app and sign in or create an account. Once signed in, you should be able to access Channel 9 content.

What Can I Watch on Channel 9?

Best Movies The Arrangement

The Mindy Project

Pearson

Underbelly Files: Chopper

Love Island UK

Informer 3838

Paramedics

Manifest

Doctore-Doctor

Love Child Best TV Series Cricket

Super Rugby

Australian Open Tennis

The NRL Foot Show

Soccer

NSW Cup

National Basketball League

Australian Football League

Suncorp Super Netball

Queensland Cup

Conclusion

Channel 9 is one of the best video streaming services in Australia. Offering a wide collection of enjoyable content makes it a go-to for numerous Aussie movie lovers. However, Channel 9 only has an open window for viewers in Australia, blocking those in other parts of the world from grabbing a piece of cake.

But we hope our easy guide will help you overcome this barrier and gracefully watch those movies you love without disturbance. Many users who once experienced these issues found the premium VPNs we recommended helpful. Consider any of them, and you’ll be on your way to fun-filled streaming experiences on Channel 9, wherever you are. To protect your security and privacy, using a VPN to watch Channel 9 is a good idea if you live in Australia.

FAQs