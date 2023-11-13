How to Watch Crackle Outside US in 2023 in 2023

Unblock Crackle outside the US with a VPN – Quick Guide Choose a reliable VPN service. NordVPN is our #1 pick for Crackle. Sign up and install the VPN software. Connect to a US server. Verify your IP address. Access Crackle and stream your favorite content.

The Best VPN Services for Crackle Abroad – Quick Intro

NordVPN: Popular choice because of its robust security, extensive server network, and user-friendliness. Surfshark: Budget-friendly with unlimited connections, strong privacy features, and a global server presence. PureVPN: Feature-rich with a large server network, including options like split tunneling and dedicated IPs. IPVanish: Emphasizes speed and performance, ideal for users prioritizing fast and reliable connections. PrivateVPN: Focuses on high-quality service, strong privacy features, and a user-friendly interface.

What is Crackle?

Crackle is an online streaming platform that offers a variety of movies, TV shows, and original programming. It is known for providing free, ad-supported content, making it accessible to viewers without a subscription fee.

Crackle is owned by Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, and its library includes a mix of older movies, classic TV shows, and a selection of original series. The platform is available on various devices and platforms, including web browsers, mobile apps, smart TVs, and streaming devices.

Why Do You Need a VPN for Crackle Streaming?

Crackle is undoubtedly worth its value as a streaming service with its impressive content library featuring Universal Pictures, BBC, Miramax, and Lionsgate Productions. However, other reputable services with comparable viewing options are available in all regions.

This means that Crackle’s use in the US only results from signed agreements between filming studios and entertainment groups to induce copyright laws. The licensing laws are strong and binding, so error messages greet every user screen outside the US.

That is where a VPN for streaming on Crackle comes in. The first step is to find one with an extensive array of open US servers. The next step is to download the VPN and quickly connect to any of the US servers. This process gives you a different IP address in the cloud, changing your present location to somewhere in the US. That will help you bypass the policy of US-only login, granting you full access to enjoy the shows you love.

The Best VPNs to Unblock Crackle – Detailed List

NordVPN

Most individuals in the tech or digital field who are familiar with VPNs will know Nord VPN. It is one of the popular ones in the bag and comes in a total package. It has some features that make us say it is the best VPN every Crackle enthusiast wants.

Features

Sever Network: NordVPN has a fleet of servers, checking out the first requirement excellently. Its range of connections grants access to Crackle-exclusive content and touches other blocked sites.

NordVPN has a fleet of servers, checking out the first requirement excellently. Its and touches other blocked sites. Speed: The speed is ideal, and there is complete data encryption at the user’s end. Hence, tracking the IP address or ascertaining whether it is fake is almost impossible .

The speed is ideal, and there is complete data encryption at the user’s end. Hence, . Security and Privacy: NordVPN offers advanced security features like double VPN, Onion over VPN, and CyberSec . It has a strict no-logging policy and is based in a privacy-friendly jurisdiction.

NordVPN offers advanced security . It has a strict no-logging policy and is based in a privacy-friendly jurisdiction. Compatible Devices: The VPN is compatible with all major operating systems, including Windows, macOS, Linux, iOS, and Android. It allows you to connect up to six devices simultaneously.

Pricing

SurhShark offers 3 pricing plans:

Monthly plan: Standard: $12.99/month

$12.99/month Plus: $13.99/month

$13.99/month Complete: $14.99/month 1-year plan: Standard: $4.49/month (+3 Extra months)

$4.49/month (+3 Extra months) Plus: $4.49/month (+3 Extra months)

$4.49/month (+3 Extra months) Complete: $4.49/month (+3 Extra months) 2-year plan: Standard: $3.79/month (+3 Extra months)

$3.79/month (+3 Extra months) Plus: $4.79/month (+3 Extra months)

$4.79/month (+3 Extra months) Complete: $5.79/month (+3 Extra months)

Pros Access to a fleet of servers in the US.

Additional access to other streaming platforms.

Top-security.

30-day money refund guarantee.

Unblock Crackle easily. Cons No router application.

No router application. Customer service is website-based via FAQs, without support for users to share experiences over the phone.

Read our comprehensive NordVPN review

SurfShark

Surfshark is a robust VPN service that prioritizes your online privacy and security. It employs 256-bit AES encryption to safeguard your data, ensuring your safety, even on public Wi-Fi networks. If your VPN connection drops, an automatic kill switch disconnects you from the internet, guaranteeing uninterrupted protection.

Features

Privacy and Security: It uses DNS leak protection and private DNS on each server to keep your identity, location, and online activities hidden from your internet service provider (ISP). This preserves your privacy and reduces the likelihood of personal data exposure . Camouflage mode conceals your VPN usage from your ISP, enhancing security. Dynamic Multihop adds an extra layer of security by routing your activity through two VPN servers before connecting to the internet. This makes tracking your online activities more challenging and ensures protection even if one server is compromised .

It uses DNS leak protection and private DNS on each server to keep your identity, location, and online activities hidden from your internet service provider (ISP). This . Camouflage mode conceals your VPN usage from your ISP, enhancing security. Dynamic Multihop adds an extra layer of security by routing your activity through two VPN servers before connecting to the internet. This . Speed: The split tunneling feature, called Bypasser, is available for Windows and Android users, allowing you to select specific applications or websites to bypass the VPN tunnel and maintain your connection speed, which is crucial for seamless streaming. Surfshark is adept at bypassing restrictions on primary streaming services and can even improve your connection speed if your ISP throttles your internet.

Simultaneous Connections: You can set up Surfshark on your router, securing all devices connected to your Wi-Fi network. Their liberal device policy permits an unlimited number of simultaneous connections . Using Surfshark on your router can also improve streaming speeds.

Compatible Devices: Surfshark is compatible with various operating systems, including Windows, Mac, Android, iOS, and Linux. However, feature availability varies by platform. Browser extensions for Chrome, Firefox, and Edge are available, catering to those who prefer browser-based VPN protection.

Pricing

SurhShark offers 3 pricing plans:

1 month: SurfShark Starter: $13.99/month

SurfShark One: $17.69/month

SurfShark One+: $19.99/moth 12 months: SurfShark Starter: $3.99/month

SurfShark One: $4.09/month

SurfShark One+: $6.49/month 24 months: SurfShark Starter: $1.99/month (+3 free months)

SurfShark One: $2.69/month (+4 free months)

SurfShark One+: $3.99/month (+5 free months)

Pros Unlimited Simultaneous connections.

Unlimited Simultaneous connections. Fast speed.

Fast speed. Removes geo-blocking.

Removes geo-blocking. Works for other streaming platforms. Cons Its operating mechanism in iOS is weak.

Read our comprehensive SurfShark review

PureVPN

PureVPN is a virtual private network (VPN) service prioritizes user security and privacy through robust encryption, a no-logs policy, and a global server network. With features like split tunneling and dedicated IPs, PureVPN offers a versatile solution for users seeking anonymity, secure online connections, and access to content from different regions across various devices.

Features

Servers: PureVPN has over 2000 active servers across 180+ locations in 140+ countries.

PureVPN has over in 140+ countries. Security and Privacy: Its 256-bit AES encryption protects your data and masks the IP address. This hides your IPs for anonymous browsing and secure content streaming and sharing.

Its and masks the IP address. This hides your IPs for anonymous browsing and secure content streaming and sharing. Supported Devices: It offers a range of features, including unlimited bandwidth with no data limits, compatibility with all internet-enabled devices, and native support for desktop Windows, Mac, and Linux platforms. It also has Firefox and Chrome extensions and dedicated apps for iOS and Android smartphones, Smart TV, Android TV, Kodi, and Firestick TV.

Pricing

PureVPN offers 3 pricing plans:

Monthly Plan: Standard: $12.45/month

$12.45/month Plus: $16.95/month

$16.95/month Max: $20.45/month 1-year plan: Standard: $3.21/month (+2 extra months)

$3.21/month (+2 extra months) Plus: $5.82/month

$5.82/month Max: $4.96/month (+3 extra months) 2-year plan: Standard: $2.03/month (+2 extra months)

$2.03/month (+2 extra months) Plus: $3.07/month (+2 extra months)

$3.07/month (+2 extra months) Max: $3.44/month (+3 extra months)

Pros Availability of 6500 servers in 78 countries.

Privacy strength and increased security.

31-day money guarantee.

The processing speed is awesome. Cons Connection issues happen occasionally.

Read our comprehensive PureVPN review

IPVanish

IPVanish is a virtual private network (VPN) service that offers end-to-end data protection, high-speed VPN connections, and unlimited bandwidth. It allows users to access their favorite apps and media while maintaining privacy.

Features

Server Network: IPVanish boasts a large server network with locations worldwide, allowing users to access content from different regions and ensuring reliable connections .

IPVanish boasts a large server network with locations worldwide, allowing users to . Speed: The service is designed to offer fast and stable connections, making it suitable for activities like streaming, online gaming, and large file downloads .

The service is designed to offer fast and stable connections, . Unlimited Devices: IPVanish allows users to connect unlimited devices simultaneously , providing flexibility for multiple devices.

IPVanish allows users to , providing flexibility for multiple devices. User-friendly Interface: The VPN service is known for its intuitive and user-friendly interface, making it accessible for beginners and experienced users.

Pricing

IPVanish offers 3 pricing plans:

Monthly: £10.49/month

£10.49/month Yearly: £2.49/month (+3 months free)

£2.49/month (+3 months free) 2-year: £1.49/month (+3 months free)

Pros 2200 servers in 52 countries.

End-to-end encryption is solid.

Exclusive access to Crackle.

Unlimited connections at once. Cons High subscription costs.

PrivateVPN

PrivateVPN is a VPN service that offers users unlimited speed, safety, and support. It is a fast-growing VPN provider that provides online VPN services with over 200 servers in 63 countries.

Features

Privacy and No-Logs Policy: PrivateVPN prioritizes user privacy with a strict no-logs policy, ensuring it does not store information about users’ online activities .

PrivateVPN prioritizes user privacy with a strict no-logs policy, . Security Protocols: The service employs strong encryption protocols, including OpenVPN, L2TP/IPsec, PPTP, and IKEv2 , to secure users’ internet connections and protect against potential threats.

The service employs strong encryption protocols, , to secure users’ internet connections and protect against potential threats. Server Network: While PrivateVPN has a smaller server network than some other providers, it covers strategic locations worldwide, allowing users to access content from different regions .

While PrivateVPN has a smaller server network than some other providers, it covers strategic locations worldwide, . User-Friendly Interface: PrivateVPN is designed to be user-friendly, making it suitable for beginners and experienced VPN users. The interface is intuitive and easy to navigate.

PrivateVPN is designed to be user-friendly, making it suitable for beginners and experienced VPN users. The interface is intuitive and easy to navigate. 6 Simultaneous Connections: PrivateVPN allows users to connect up to six devices simultaneously, providing flexibility for users with multiple devices.

Pricing

PrivateVPN offers 3 pricing plans:

1 month: $9.90/month

$9.90/month 3 months: $6.00/month

$6.00/month 36 months: $2.00/month

Pros Port forwarding.

Port forwarding. The price is equivalent to the value.

The price is equivalent to the value. 7-day free trial.

7-day free trial. Encryption is advanced.

Encryption is advanced. Unrestricted access to Cracke and other streaming platforms. Cons The servers are not as extensive.

How to Watch Crackle on Different Devices?

Whether you’re using a laptop, iPhone, smart TV, desktop PC, games console, Android, or Mac, a VPN is your solution to unblock Crackle from anywhere. While setting up a VPN is generally simple on all platforms, the specific method can vary from one device to another. To simplify the process, we’ve gathered step-by-step instructions for each device:

Watch Crackle on Your Smartphone (iOS or Android)

To watch Crackle on your smartphone, follow these steps:

Download a VPN. We recommend using NordVPN for iOS and Android devices. Install the VPN on your router or laptop to create a mobile hotspot. Connect to a US server using the VPN and then connect to your Wi-Fi network or mobile hotspot. Download the Crackle app from either the App Store (for iOS) or Google Play Store (for Android). Sign in to your Crackle account and stream your favorite content. Enjoy!

Watch Crackle on Your Personal Computer (Mac or Windows)

No matter where you are in the world, watching Crackle on your PC is simple with a VPN:

Find a trustworthy VPN for your computer; we suggest using NordVPN. Download and install the VPN software on your Mac or Windows PC. Open the VPN application and connect to a US server. Visit the Crackle website, and you can start enjoying their free content hassle-free!

Access Crackle on Your Xbox

To access Crackle on your Xbox from outside the US, follow these steps:

Get a VPN compatible with routers; NordVPN is a highly recommended choice. Download the VPN software to your computer and configure it to connect to your router. Connect the VPN to a US server to access US content. Start your Xbox and connect it to the Wi-Fi network provided by your router. You’re now all set to unblock Crackle and enjoy streaming!

Watch Crackle on your Smart TV

If your smart TV doesn’t support direct VPN downloads, you can still access content with this method:

Sign up for a VPN compatible with routers; NordVPN is a strong choice. Download and install the VPN on your router. Log into the VPN and connect to a server located in the United States. Please turn on your smart TV and ensure it’s connected to your router’s Wi-Fi network. Launch the Crackle app, and you’re ready to start streaming!

Watch Crackle on Roku

To unblock Crackle on your Roku device from outside the US, use the following guide:

Choose a VPN with a strong server network. NordVPN is a top choice. Download, install, and connect the VPN to your Wi-Fi router. Secure a new IP address by connecting to a US server through the VPN. Insert your Roku stick into your smart TV’s HDMI port. Launch the Roku app and find Crackle on the home screen. Sit back and enjoy free streaming on Crackle!

Access Crackle on Ps4 and Ps5

To watch Crackle on your PS4 or PS5 and protect your IP address with a VPN, follow these steps:

Select a VPN with a wide range of US servers. NordVPN is a reliable choice. Connect your chosen VPN to your router. Locate a US server from the VPN server list. Power up your PlayStation, locate the Crackle app, and stream your favorite free shows without issues.

Possible Errors and Fixes

Using a VPN to watch Crackle can sometimes result in errors or issues. Here are some common problems that users may encounter and their possible fixes:

VPN Not Working With Crackle: If you’re unable to access Crackle with your VPN, it could be because Crackle has blocked your VPN’s IP address. To fix this, try the following: Delete cookies from your browser, Change to a different US server, or Upgrade to a better VPN with measures to get around Crackle’s blocks. Slow Streaming Speeds: It could be because of ISP throttling if you’re experiencing slow streaming speeds. To fix this, try using a VPN to stabilize your browsing speed and secure your data. Limited Content: If you cannot access all of Crackle’s content, it could be because you did not connect to a US server. Ensure you’re connected to a US server to access Crackle’s content. VPN Connection Drops: If your VPN connection drops while streaming on Crackle, try reconnecting to the VPN server or switching to a different server.

How to Use a Free VPN to Watch Crackle

Crackle offers free content, but you’ll need a VPN if you want to watch it from outside the US. Also, while one can use a free VPN to stream Crackle, it is not recommended. It’s advisable to steer clear of free VPNs, as most are unreliable and untrustworthy, except for a few like ProtonVPN and Atlas VPN. These free VPNs often compromise your data privacy, which is not worth the risk.

Their services generally don’t offer the quality required to bypass content blocks effectively. Hence, opt for a reputable paid VPN provider to avoid frustration, unnecessary ads, limited server locations, and potential security issues. The VPNs recommended here all offer 30-day money-back guarantees with their pricing plans. This means you can use any of them for up to a month without cost, ensuring you have a risk-free option to access Crackle from anywhere.

What Can You Watch on Crackle?

Crackle offers a diverse range of high-quality entertainment, including classic shows and hit movies, all available on this free streaming platform. The latest additions and content updates are on their official Facebook and Twitter accounts. The social media is where fans can find a concise list of what’s new and exciting on the platform. Among some fascinating views are the award-winning BBC adventure series Sherlock, zombie sensation Resident Evil, and the US reality show Real Husbands of Hollywood.

Movies to Watch on Crackle Halloween

Tucker and Dale vs. Evil

Hell House LLC

Willy’s Wonderland

The Exorcist III

Night of the Living Dead

Let the Right One In

I Saw the Devil

Pulse

Sleepaway Camp TV Shows to Watch on Crackle Lost

Hell’s Kitchen

Heartland

Farscape

Line of Duty

Doc Martin

Taboo

Kitchen Nightmares

Peep Show

Dark Shadows

Conclusion

Never fear – with a trusty VPN, you can access Crackle and more from wherever you are. VPNs let you teleport your location, leapfrogging geographical restrictions. Connect to a US server, and voila! Crackle rolls out the digital red carpet, granting access to a sweet binge-watching session.

And the perks don’t stop there. VPNs boost your online safety with encryption, keeping your data away from prying eyes. Think of it like a personal bodyguard protecting your privacy. For just a few bucks a month – less than a fancy cup of coffee – a VPN lets you unlock Crackle and other sites worldwide. Plus robust online security? Talk about a bargain!

Take control of your entertainment destiny and stay safe online. Grab a top-rated VPN and start watching Crackle international style – unlimited movies and shows await.

Frequently Asked Questions