How to Watch Criterion Channel outside USA in 2023

Quick Guide Accessing Criterion Channel outside US with a VPN

Choose and subscribe to the best VPN for Criterion Channel. ExpressVPN is our #1 pick for the Criterion Channel. Install the VPN app and sign in. Connect to the US or Canada server. Open The Criterion Channel app or visit its website and subscribe. Stream your favorite content.

Best VPNs for Streaming Criterion Channel – Quick List

ExpressVPN: Unrivaled security, lightning-fast speeds, worldwide server network. NordVPN: Superior privacy, vast server infrastructure, easy-to-use interface. Surfshark: Budget-friendly, unlimited devices, strong focus on user privacy.

Why Must You Use a VPN to Unblock Criterion Channel outside the US

Criterion Channel is a geo-restricted online service allowing only people in the United States and Canada to access its contents and features. Meanwhile, VPNs are platforms that alter the locations of devices with just one click. The platform makes it seem like the devices are in the location of the server they connect to.

With this technology, Criterion Channel fans from other parts of the world can switch their device location to the US. Then, they can watch the service. There are other means to access the Criterion Channel outside the US, but VPNs offer the best and least complex option.

How Much Does Criterion Channel Cost outside the US?

The Criterion Channel has one subscription plan that grants users access to all its contents and features. This plan comes for $10.99 per month. Also, users can save money by paying $99.99 per year.

Although this is the standard regulated Criterion Channel subscription fee, people outside the US or Canada often pay more. The extra cost comes from the subscription fee for the VPN service. Therefore, the cost of Criterion Channel outside the US is $10.99 plus the cost of the VPN.

Best VPNs for Streaming Criterion Channel – Detailed List

1. ExpressVPN

ExpressVPN is one of the best VPN services in the industry, with excellent features that benefit users. Below are some of the features of ExpressVPN.

Features

Large Server Network: ExpressVPN has over 3000 servers in over 105 countries . This feature is helpful for users who want to appear anywhere with one VPN service.

Best Encryption: The VPN service offers users the best encryption, toping their security game. ExpressVPN uses AES-256 for its security , a standard that security experts trust for delivery.

The VPN service offers users the best encryption, toping their security game. ExpressVPN , a standard that security experts trust for delivery. 24/7 Customer Support: ExpressVPN is big on customer support, so much so that it has a team responsible for it, and they are accessible 24/7 . Unlike many other services that use bots for customer support, ExpressVPN uses real humans who can understand and quickly help users. Customer support is available on live chats.

ExpressVPN is big on customer support, so much so that it . Unlike many other services that use bots for customer support, ExpressVPN uses real humans who can understand and quickly help users. Customer support is available on live chats. High Speed: ExpressVPN has proven to be one of the fastest VPNs in the industry. The VPN name depicts the speed at which it operates. Records show that ExpressVPN has a speed of over 2220 Mbps .

ExpressVPN has proven to be one of the fastest VPNs in the industry. The VPN name depicts the speed at which it operates. . Compatibility With All Devices: ExpressVPN works on every device that can connect to the internet and a VPN. Some such devices are Mac, Windows, routers, Linux, iOS mobile devices, Android mobile devices, and Smart TVs .

Simultaneous Connections: On ExpressVPN, users can connect one account to unlimited devices. However, the platform supports the concurrent use of 8 devices .

No Activity Logs: ExpressVPN, as it concerns users’ security, doesn’t keep users’ active logs. This means the platform does not save browsing history or anything that can tie its user to an internet activity.

ExpressVPN Pricing

There are three plans on ExpressVPN with different pricing and the same feature. However, the timings are different.

The 1-month Plan: The 1-month plan is the most expensive one, costing $12.95 for a monthly subscription. It is better for people who are not consistent with ExpressVPN. A 30-day money-back guarantee is inevitable for this plan. The 6-month Plan: The 6-month plan costs $9.99 per month, a subsidized price of the previous plan. It helps consistent ExpressVPN save money on their subscription. Also, it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee. The 12-month Plan: The 12-month plan subscription fee is $6.67. It accommodates people who need VPNs every month, and this plan comes with a free three-month period for users. Also, it has a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Pros ExpressVPN helps unblock Criterion Channel fast for users in geo-restricted areas.

The connection speed is high, allowing users to enjoy the flow of the service.

The 24/7 live chat support feature allows users to rely on customer service. Cons No dedicated IPs.

Its customer service doesn’t handle highly technical issues.

Limited device simultaneous connectivity.

2. NordVPN

NordVPN, a VPN platform that many people love because of its delivery, is one of the best in the industry. It works with a strong team of experts to deliver top-notch security to its clients and has been there for a few years. Here are some of the features to expect while using NordVPN.

Features

High Connection Speed: NordVPN has the highest connection speed among popular VPNs. With a connection speed of over 6730 Mbps, users can connect to servers at the speed of light . Also, they can use the VPN services without glitches or delays.

NordVPN has the highest connection speed among popular VPNs. . Also, they can use the VPN services without glitches or delays. Thousands of VPN Servers: One good reason to use NordVPN is that it has over 5800 servers situated in different parts of the world . The hiccup is that the servers are only available in 60 countries, which is a limitation. However, it includes the major countries of the world that users might want to connect to.

Malware Scans for Downloads: NordVPN has a tool that scans new apps, games, music, videos, or anything a user wants to download for malware. These scans detect malware on downloads and warn users against downloading them .

Alerts for Leaked Data: NordVPN notifies its users about leaked credentials, unlike many VPN services . This gives the user the chance to contain the damage before it results in further impairment in the wrong hands.

Ad and Tracker Blocker: Ads are one annoying part of surfing the internet, as they can be distracting for many people. NordVPN can help users get rid of ads with its ad blocker tool . Also, NordVPN users can access internet services without trackers on their necks, thanks to the tracker blocker on the platform.

Uninterrupted Streaming: Streaming without interruption is possible for streaming service users with NordVPN. The platform has unlimited bandwidth, unblocks all favorite streaming platforms, and grants users incessant access.

NordVPN Pricing

NordVPN has three subscription plans. All three plans have a 30-day money-back guarantee for users. We have listed the pricing packages you should expect if you subscribe to NordVPN services.

The 1-month Plan: If you opt for NordVPN’s 1-month plan, you must pay $14.99 monthly. But rest assured that this plan offers nothing less. From high-grade security to a vast server network and ad and cookie pop-up blocking, it grants you access to the complete features and nothing less. And the best part is it works seamlessly. The 1-year Plan: For those who want a year of uninterrupted VPN services, the NordVPN 1-year plan, which costs $6.49 monthly, is best for you. Interestingly, you can save a certain percentage of your original subscription fees with this package since you’ll pay $6.49 monthly instead of $14.99. Moreover, it gives you three months of free use of the services without charge before it starts counting your subscription. The 2-year Plan: The NordVPN 2-year plan is the cheapest of all. Opting for two years of uninterrupted VPN access saves you a lot since you will pay only $4.99. Also, users with this plan have three extra months on the platform for free.

Pros NordVPN security features are top-notch as they help users worry less about data leaks.

The platform unblocks Criterion Channel and allows users outside the US to stream content.

NordVPN has the highest number of US servers, giving users a variety.

The customer service is active 24/7.

It has the highest connection speed, making it seamless to use. Cons The NordVPN has desktop interface limitations.

It doesn’t support many languages.

Its WireGuard, NordLynx, is proprietary and not utterly translucent.

3. Surfshark

With Surfshark, online security is easy. Users can protect their devices and data from cyber dangers using the VPN service. Here, we’ve listed some notable features and services you’ll receive if you subscribe to Surfshark.

Features

Secure Connections: You’ll likely be exposed to cyber risks when web surfing. Threats of data breaches, snoops, and hack attacks are only a few of the many dangers people face online. With Surfshark VPN service, no need to fear. You can rest assured of secure connections and nearly zero online threats .

High Speed: Surfshark’s speed is remarkable enough to save you from unprecedented internet glitches. It offers a high-speed connection that ensures a breathtaking, hitch-free streaming experience while watching videos on platforms like Criterion Channel.

Unlimited Simultaneous Connections: Imagine streaming your favorite shows concurrently with friends and family without paying more. And even more remarkable from different devices at choice locations. Surfshark gives you that .

No Log Policy: Be rest assured that Surskark does not keep a record of your internet activities . So, if third-party organizations or anyone else approaches Surshark for your browsing history, they won’t find anything.

24/7 Customer Support: Surfshark’s customer service team has ready-to-serve experts who can assist you. You can contact them 24 hours a day, seven days a week, via live chat or email .

Data Privacy: In today’s world, data privacy is highly coveted, especially with vultures lurking in shadows online, waiting to devour your personal information. But your data will be kept private with Surfshark. It will allow you to create a new online identity with proxy emails , cloaking and pampering your information from spam inboxes and avoiding data leaks.

Webcam Protection: The VPN service can block malicious things from the internet from affecting your webcam.

Surfshark Pricing

Surfshark has three plans, each with three unique packages under them. All the plans and packages have a 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can get a refund when unsatisfied with the service after your first-month trial.

The 1-month Plan: The Surfshark one-month plan includes three packages: the Surfshark Starter, Surfshark One, and Surfshark One+. All these have different prices and offers. The Surfshark Starter costs $15.45 monthly, Surfshark One costs $17.95 monthly, and The Surfshark One+ is the most expensive package, costing $20.65 monthly. The 12-month Plan: The Surfshark 12-month plan also has all three packages that the previous plan has. Also, the features of the packages are the same here. The Surfshark Starter package costs $3.99 month ly if the 12-month price is divided into monthly billings. Users can save about 74% of the regular subscription fee. Also, Surfshark One costs $4.09 month ly, helping subscribers save about 77%. More so, the Surfshark One+ package costs $6.49 per month, saving subscribers 69% of the initial fee. The 24-month Plan: The Surfshark 24-month plan, like every other plan, has three packages, and their offers stay the same. Surfshark Starter plan price is $2.21 per month, allowing subscribers to save 86% of their original fee. The Surfshark One package costs $2.73 per month, which helps to save 85% of the initial subscription fee. Surfshark One+ subscription, which will cost you a fee of $4.11 monthly to get.

Pros The simultaneous multi-device logins are unlimited, so one account is enough for many people.

Surfshark is excellent for budgeting as some of its plans are cheap.

The platform’s customer service is available 24/7 via email and live chats.

It unblocks streaming services like Criterion Channel and more. Cons Surfshark Linux client has certain limitations.

Some US servers on Surfshark have slow connections for users in certain countries.

How Do You Choose the Best VPN to Watch Criterion Channel Abroad?

There are several features to look for while choosing the best VPN service to access Criterion Channel outside the US. The criteria includes:

The VPN Connection Speed: Determines how quickly data is transmitted; essential for smooth online activities. Number of Servers: Affects coverage and performance; more servers generally mean better speed and access options. User’s Device and Data Security: Ensures protection against cyber threats and safeguards user privacy. Internet Service Unblocking Capacity: Bypassing geo-restrictions and accessing content from different regions. Steady Customer Support: Reliable assistance for troubleshooting and addressing user concerns. User-friendly Interface: Ease of use and navigation for a seamless VPN experience. Compatibility With Major Devices: Ensures the VPN works across various platforms and devices. Cost of the VPN Service: Affordability of the features and performance offered. Criterion Channel Compatibility: Ability of the VPN to unblock and access the Criterion Channel’s content.

What Devices are Compatible with Criterion Channel outside the US?

Using Criterion Channel outside the US or Canada limits the supported devices. Criterion Channel supports gaming consoles and mobile devices like iPhones, iPads, Android smartphones, and tablets in the US. Also, it supports set-top boxes, smart TVs, computers, and a few more.

However, this list is streamlined to computers, mobile devices, and smart TVs when using Criterion Channel outside the US. This is because these are the only devices the VPNs support.

Verdict: Is Criterion Channel Worth Unblocking?

Criterion Channel is an online on-demand movie streaming platform in web and app versions. It has many excellent features and engaging content, but people outside the US and Canada cannot access it because of its geo-restriction. However, accessing the streaming service outside the US is possible with streaming-compatible VPN services like NordVPN, ExpressVPN, and Surfshark.

Some of the criteria for knowing the best VPN service to watch Criterion Channel outside the US are connection speed and security. Also, the VPN must have a standby customer support team, many servers in different countries, and more. With this, it is safe to say that Criterion Channel outside the US is worth it.

