How to Access Crunchyroll outside the US in 2023

Watch Crunchyroll outside the US with a VPN – Quick Guide

Select a reliable VPN and subscribe. We recommend ExpressVPN for seamless Crunchyroll. Download the VPN app on your device and install it. Open the app and connect to a server in the US. Visit Crunchyroll and sign up or log in. Enjoy unrestricted anime streaming!

Best VPNs for Streaming Crunchyroll – Quick List

ExpressVPN: ExpressVPN is our most recommended VPN for unblocking Crunchyroll’s entire library from anywhere. It boasts an accountable reputation for its user security and streaming speed. NordVPN: NordVPN is one of the best VPNs for accessing Crunchyroll from anywhere without buffering or identity leaks. Surfshark: Surfshark is a fast and great VPN option that can unblock Crunchyroll’s restrictions reliably and does not cost much. PrivateVPN: True to its name, PrivateVPN is a privacy-first VPN. You can gain unlimited access to the Crunchyroll library through it. And what’s more remarkable about it is its no-log policy. It does not keep any record of your online or browsing activities.

How Geo-restriction Affects Crunchyroll

Geo-restriction, or geo-blocking, refers to restricting some users’ internet access to content due to geographical location. This is done by examining the user’s IP address and checking it against a blocklist, an allowlist, or GPS queries to find an estimate of the user’s physical location.

Streaming services use this technology to restrict viewers’ access from unsupported regions. For Crunchyroll, access to the platform is available worldwide but limited to a select content list, depending on your location. That means you need the help of a VPN to access your preferred content. The complete library access is only available to people who reside in the US.

Best VPNs for Streaming Crunchyroll – Detailed List

1. ExpressVPN

ExpressVPN is our top pick among the best VPNs suitable for Crunchyroll. It offers the best premium VPN services to help secure its user’s online activity and streaming speed. Its servers are highly optimized and are available in all major regions of the world.

It uses the “Lightway protocol,” a next-generation protocol, to provide its users maximum security, speed, reliability, and stability. Its advanced AES-256 encryption protocol and strict no-log policy work to ensure high privacy and a secure internet connection.

The best subscription plan on Express VPN is its 12-month plan, which costs $6.67 per month, followed by its 6-month plan of $9.99 monthly. If you need the services for only a month, it costs $12.95.

Features of ExpressVPN

AES-256 encryption for maximum IP address security.

for maximum IP address security. Simultaneously, it protects eight devices , each able to connect to different servers.

, each able to connect to different servers. It uses Split tunneling to allow apps that should not connect to the VPN.

to allow apps that should not connect to the VPN. It terminates a user’s connection when an emergency could lead to an IP leak.

when an emergency could lead to an IP leak. Its Threat Manager feature guards off malware from smartphones.

guards off malware from smartphones. Strict no-logging policy and its trusted server wipes all the data whenever a reboot occurs.

and its trusted server wipes all the data whenever a reboot occurs. It encrypts the user’s online activity using obfuscation.

Pros Tight security features.

Sufficient servers across the world.

Great customer support.

30-day money-back guarantee. Cons Expensive compared to others.

Simultaneous connections are limited to 5 devices.

2. NordVPN

NordVPN is among the fastest VPNs, delivering top-notch security and reliable connections. With its over 5,800 servers covering significant regions worldwide, users are guaranteed multiple choices of servers from which to connect. NordVPN can bypass Crunchyroll’s restrictions consistently without any challenges in security or speed.

NordVPN offers incredible security with its features that protect users from block trackers, malware, and annoying ads. It secures your data with the 256-bit encryption protocol. It also has leak protection and a Kill switch if you encounter connection glitches that may expose your data.

NordVPN costs $14.99, billed monthly, but you can escape this price by getting the 1-year plan, which costs $6.49 monthly. The best deal on NordVPN is the 2-year deal, which costs $5.79 monthly. The 1-year and 2-year programs both come with an extra 3-month free subscription.

Features of NordVPN

It provides a secure and high-speed connection using NordLynx .

Maximum protection from Malware .

You can connect six devices simultaneously.

There are no bandwidth limits .

CyberSec technology increases your data security.

It uses dark web monitoring to ensure users’ online transactions are private.

Pros Over 5800 fast and secure servers.

30-day money-back guarantee across all plans.

24/7 Responsive customer support.

Good user interface. Cons A few servers perform slowly at times.

Mobile app needs a better user experience.

3. Surfshark

Surfshark is your go-to VPN for unblocking Crunchyroll’s entire library with a low-budget subscription. It works well with several other streaming services as well, and it provides impressive connection speeds.

Surfshark has about 3200 servers across 65 countries, letting you quickly switch to any server you wish. Despite being low-budget, this VPN still offers simultaneous protection to unlimited devices.

Surfshark also has robust security features like AES-256 encryption, a kill switch, IPv6 leak protection, and DNS to secure its users. It also provides stealth mode, which lets it browse securely in countries like China.

Surfshark has three tiers in its subscription plans: the Surfshark Starter, Surfshark One, and Surfshark One+. The prices are $3.99 for the Surfshark Starter, $4.09 for Surfshark One, and $6.49 for the Surfshark One+ On the 12-month plan. The 24-month plan costs $1.99, $2.69, and $3.99 for the various tiers.

Features of Surfshark

More than 3200 servers in over 100 countries.

256-bit AES encryption to provide maximum security.

Automatic periodic IP address switching.

It has a kill switch to terminate the connection automatically in an emergency.

It has an IPv6 leak protection to prevent the user’s IP address from leaking.

Pros Supports torrenting.

30-day money-back guarantee.

Subscription is Affordable.

Simultaneous connections are unlimited. Cons The iOS app does not come with split tunneling.

4. PrivateVPN

PrivateVPN is a privacy-first VPN capable of unblocking Crunchyroll and giving excellent delivery speeds to its users. It grants simultaneous connection to up to 10 devices. This VPN has an estimated 200 servers located in 63 countries of the world.

Privacy is guaranteed with this VPN because it provides its own ISP and server, thereby eliminating the chances of third-party interference. It also ensures a no-log policy to protect the user’s identity. PrivateVPN uses a 256-bit encryption, kill switch, IPv6 leak protection, and DNS to heighten security.

Features of PrivacyVPN

It uses its own ISP and server to curb third-party interference.

It has over 200 servers in about 63 countries.

A kill switch is customizable.

It has a stealth mode , which bypasses country-wide censorship.

30-day money-back guarantee on all plans.

Pros Reliable security features.

The servers are high-speed.

Do not keep logs.

It supports torrenting. Cons Very few servers.

The kill switch works only on Windows.

Live chat for support is not available 24/7.

Is it Legal to Use a VPN to Stream Crunchyroll?

VPNs help protect users’ online activities and keep malware away, making it very beneficial when using the internet. So, using a VPN to access Crunchyroll when you are away from the US is not illegal.

However, Crunchyroll frowns at users accessing their platform with a VPN and occasionally blocks such connections when detected. Crunchyroll will not ban a user from using Crunchyroll with a VPN. Instead, it will stop the server IP address.

Why Your VPN May Not Work and How to Troubleshoot It

When a user’s VPN is not working, several issues could contribute to this. Having a basic knowledge of these problems and how to remedy them could spare you from contacting customer support unnecessarily. Here are some of the issues that could arise;

Leaking IP Address : When a user’s connection to a VPN server encounters a problem, there is a chance that the user’s actual IP address could be exposed. If Crunchyroll identifies the location of this user, it will block the connection. To fix this problem, make sure you’re using a VPN that offers protection from IP leaks. Cookies Could Expose a User’s Actual Location: Cookies are information that websites send to browsers when a user visits them. These browsers retain the cookies to improve user experience while using the site and increase accessibility. The problem is that some cookies contain information that could expose a user’s location. To fix the problem, Users should always clear their browser’s cookies and caches. Connection to a Wrong Server : The user is connected to a server that is not in the US and expects to gain access to Crunchyroll’s entire library. To fix this, users should confirm the location of the server they are connected to and switch it to a server based in the US. The VPN Server Might Have Been Detected: Since Crunchyroll frowns at using VPNs to watch their content, they constantly discover and block some servers. Change your connection to a different server and try again to solve this.

How We Determine the Best VPNs for Crunchyroll

Indeed, different internet users have different needs, shaping their decisions regarding the services they subscribe to. In line with this, we want to show you the criteria we consider before recommending any VPN.

Privacy Features

Users browse and stream with VPNs to hide their locations and sensitive data. Before subscribing to a VPN service, users must check for important privacy features like IP protection and no-logging policies.

Security

With a VPN, you can avoid security breaches from malware and other internet exposures. Data safety is vital when people go online. Bad people are lurking in shows, waiting to steal your data. So, new VPN subscribers should be intentional when choosing platforms. A platform is only worth your attention when it has high-grade security features. These features include AES encryption, air-tight connection protocols, DNS leak protection, obfuscation, and a kill switch.

Major Devices Support

The VPNs should have apps that you can use on major streaming devices. The major devices we consider include iOS, Android, Windows, and MacOS. Having apps for additional devices like gaming consoles and smart TVs is an added advantage.

Servers

The more the servers, the merrier. Many servers give users more choices. They can navigate as many servers as possible to avoid being detected and blocked. So, users should always look out for VPNs with many servers.

Responsive Customer Support

When selecting a VPN, it’s best to choose one with efficient and responsive customer care to respond to all your issues.

Simultaneous Connections

you want to ensure you’re not settling for a VPN that cannot secure at least five devices simultaneously. This is because sometimes your household will need VPN protection to stream Crunchyroll together.

How to Watch Crunchyroll on Any Device

Various devices are set up for watching Crunchyroll in different ways. Remember, while you can view Crunchyroll from anywhere, you need a premium VPN to access its entire library. So, setting up your devices will include installing a Premium VPN and more; find out as you keep reading:

PCs

To access Crunchyroll outside the US with a VPN on PCs, follow these steps:

Subscribe to a premium VPN. Download the computer version of the app. Install and launch the app. Connect to a server in the US to enjoy access to any content available on the platform.

Smartphones

To access Crunchyroll outside the US with a VPN on Smartphone, follow these steps:

Subscribe to any Premium VPN of your choice. Download and install the VPN app on your smartphone. Select a server in the US and connect. Go to the Play Store or App Store to download the Crunchyroll app to your smartphone. Sign up if you’re new, or sign in and enjoy Crunchyroll’s full library.

Smart TV

To access Crunchyroll outside the US with a VPN on Smart TV, follow these steps:

Download the VPN app for the WiFi router. Set up and sign up. Connect your Smart TV to WiFi. Visit Crunchyroll’s website from the Smart TV’s browser. Sign in and stream endlessly.

Chromecast

To access Crunchyroll outside the US with a VPN on Chromecast, follow these steps:

Open your smartphone’s VPN app and connect to a US server. Sign in to Crunchyroll on your smart TV. Cast Crunchyroll from your smartphone to Chromecast. Enjoy your experience on Crunchyroll.

Roku

To access Crunchyroll outside the US with a VPN on Roku, follow these steps:

Get a WiFi router and install a premium VPN on it. Switch on the router’s VPN and change the server’s location to a US server. Afterward, download and install the Crunchyroll application on your Roku device. Finally, sign in to your account on Crunchyroll and enjoy streaming.

Discord

Discord lets you stream movies on Crunchyroll with your friends when you host a watch party. To access Crunchyroll outside the US with a VPN on Discord, follow these steps:

Subscribe to a premium VPN. Download and Install the VPN app on your computer. Open your app and connect to a VPN server in the US. Go to Crunchyroll’s website and sign in. Sign in on Discord, open the server, and click on the voice channel. Select “Screen.” Go to the browser you are using to stream Crunchyroll and share your screen. Turn on “Go Live”.

In Conclusion

Crunchyroll offers a rich library of fascinating anime films and series. However, most of its vast content catalog, totaling over 1,000 titles and 30,000 episodes, is only accessible to viewers within the United States. This geo-restriction stems from international copyright laws and censorship limitations.

The good news is there is a solution for diehard anime fans to bypass this regional blocking no matter where they are located around the world. Using a virtual private network (VPN) can help you virtually appear to stream Crunchyroll from inside the US by masking your true location. This grants full access again.

Being aware that VPNs can unlock restricted platforms like Crunchyroll in countries other than the US isn’t enough. Fans must select an optimized premium VPN for reliable, fast streaming performance. Now that you understand why Crunchyroll restricts its content internationally and how to circumvent this issue with a VPN, you can seamlessly stream your favorite anime titles anytime, anywhere. Happy viewing!

Frequently Asked Question