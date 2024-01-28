How to Watch DirecTV Outside the US in 2024

Quick Guide to Streaming DirecTV Outside the US with a VPN

Choose a reliable VPN and subscribe to it. While a wide array of VPN services are available, we strongly recommend using ExpressVPN. After that, download the VPN app from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store. Install it and configure the service to your preferences. When you’re done with that, head over to the list of server locations, choose a United States server, and then connect. We recommend New York. Now, visit the DirecTV stream official platform on your web browser. Then, you can start watching DirecTV outside the United States.

Best VPNs for Streaming DirecTV Outside the US – Quick List

ExpressVPN: A widely acclaimed VPN service known for its strong security features, user-friendly interface, and extensive server network, offering reliable and private internet browsing. NordVPN: A popular VPN provider recognized for its robust security protocols, large server network, and user-friendly applications, ensuring a secure and anonymous online experience. Surfshark: A budget-friendly VPN option with a focus on user privacy, offering unlimited simultaneous connections, a strong commitment to security, and an intuitive interface for hassle-free use.

Why Do You Need a VPN to Access DirecTV Outside the US?

Virtual Private Networks (VPNs) are ideal for streaming DirecTV outside the United States for many different reasons. However, they’re mainly used for bypassing geo-restrictions that block your device’s internet connection from accessing their website and its content–especially if you’re accessing from locations that aren’t permitted on the site. The platform detects your internet location via your IP address and restricts your device’s request.

Furthermore, using a VPN, your internet traffic will be encrypted and rerouted via a United States server, enabling you to access DirecTV outside the United States. In addition, a VPN enables you to access geo-restricted websites by hiding your IP address and replacing it with a US-based IP address. This way, the server will consider your device as one that’s located in the US.

Best VPNs for Unblocking DirecTV Outside the US – Detailed List

1. ExpressVPN

ExpressVPN is the #1 on our list of VPNs to stream DirecTV abroad, as it offers various benefits. Some of the impressive features of the VPN include super-fast streaming and high-end security. This VPN provides access to more than 3,000 servers across more than 105, of which 25+ are located in the United States. ExpressVPN offers high-end security and anonymity and enables you to unblock a wide array of streaming platforms.

ExpressVPN is a highly regarded VPN service known for its exceptional security features and user-friendly interface. Renowned for its commitment to privacy, ExpressVPN operates an extensive server network, allowing users to enjoy a secure and private internet experience. Its reputation is built on reliability, making it a top choice for individuals seeking a trustworthy VPN solution.

Pros Strong security features

Strong security features User-friendly interface

User-friendly interface Extensive server network Cons Higher cost

Higher cost Limited simultaneous device connections

Limited simultaneous device connections Previous scrutiny of no-logs policy

2. NordVPN

NordVPN is the second-best VPN service provider that allows you to access and stream DirecTV outside the USA. The VPN offers more than 5,310 servers across over 59 countries, of which 1,970+ are located in the US. The VPN enables an average speed of about 85.48 Mbps, ensuring you stream your favorite movies and series without lag. Also, NordVPN supports up to six different screens streaming simultaneously and multiple operating systems and devices.

NordVPN is a popular and widely recognized VPN provider that excels in delivering robust security measures and a vast server network. Offering user-friendly applications, NordVPN prioritizes user anonymity and data protection, ensuring a secure online environment. With its commitment to privacy and impressive features, NordVPN has established itself as a reliable choice for those seeking a comprehensive VPN solution.

Pros Large server network

Large server network Advanced security features (Double VPN, CyberSec)

Advanced security features (Double VPN, CyberSec) User-friendly apps Cons Inconsistent speeds reported

Inconsistent speeds reported Occasional connectivity issues

Occasional connectivity issues Previous data breach incident

3. Surfshark

Surfshark is a lightweight VPN digital solution that enables you to stream DirecTV abroad, as it is one of the most affordable VPNs on the internet. Besides having over 3,200 servers in more than 65 countries–600+ are located in the US–it offers high speed and employs sophisticated security protocols. Surfshark allows you to stream on DirecTV and many other streaming platforms.

Surfshark distinguishes itself as a budget-friendly VPN service that doesn’t compromise on quality. Known for its unlimited simultaneous connections, Surfshark provides strong security measures and a user-friendly interface. The service is committed to user privacy, offering an intuitive and hassle-free experience for individuals looking for an affordable yet effective VPN solution.

Pros Unlimited simultaneous connections

Unlimited simultaneous connections Affordable pricing

Affordable pricing Strong privacy commitment (no-logs policy) Cons Smaller server network

Smaller server network Variable speeds

Variable speeds Limited advanced features

How We Tested the Best VPNs for DirecTV Stream

You might face a challenge with choosing the ideal VPN for streaming on DirecTV Stream, as there are various things to consider. However, we’ve broken all these down to specific criteria. These include:

Speeds

The VPNs listed in the article are some of the fastest in the industry, best known for their high-end speeds. This is essential as some streaming services require quick speeds to allow you to stream a movie or series on ultra-HD (UHD). Impressively, it will enable you to stream on wired or WiFi connections at 8 Mbps speed while 7.5 Mbps on mobile data.

Servers

Other important criteria we considered for the VPNs listed above include the number of servers available for connections. High-end VPNs have up to several thousands of server locations available for users. While some of these VPNs provide servers to users for free, the premium versions are ideal.

Customer Support

Customer support is another crucial aspect of any digital tool, especially when you need quick, practical, and reliable response and communication with the platform. Thus, from the list of VPNs we’ve tested, the top three best VPNs for DirecTV offer some of the best customer services in the industry. Also, there are multiple ways of reaching out to the platform, including live chat, email, call, physical address, and other social integration features.

Device Compatibility

It is essential to note that the best VPNs for DirecTV support a broad array of operating systems and devices. The supported devices and OS include iOS, Android, Windows, macOS, Kodi, Roku, Gaming consoles, and Smart TV.

Security

The last and most essential feature to consider is the security offered by VPN services, as not every VPN service provider implements high security. However, the best VPNs implement the latest and advanced security features, such as DNS Leak Protection, a Kill Switch, AES 256-bit encryption, and several other security features.

How Do You Create an Account on DirecTV Stream Outside US?

You can create an account on DirecTV Stream outside the USA by using a US-based payment method to register an account on the platform. Moreover, you can consider using a US-supported payment gateway or gift card that is compatible with DirecTV as an alternative if you can’t use the US-based payment method. Below are some simple steps to create an account on DirecTV Stream outside the USA.

Visit a reliable VPN service. We recommend using Surfshark. On the platform, create an account or log in and proceed to make your payment on the platform. Then, download and install the software version of the VPN you’ve chosen—i.e., Download it on your laptop from the website Apple App Store or Google Play Store. Install the app on your device and proceed to configure it to your preferences. When you’re done with it, go to the DirecTV Stream official site and tap on [Shop Packages]. Choose one of DirecTV’s plans, especially the one that’s ideal for your budget. Then, register an account on the platform and tap on the [Continue to Delivery]. The next thing to do is to input your delivery address and proceed to pay for the purchase. You can pay through various payment gateways, including the most popular ones like Visa and American Express.

DirecTV allows a 14-day free trial for new users to enable them to try out the service before proceeding to commit their funds. That way, you can cancel your subscription midway if you’re no longer interested. DirecTV is very affordable, with budget-friendly subscription plans that won’t tear your pocket.

Can I Use a Free VPN to Stream DirecTV Outside the US?

You can use a free VPN to watch movies on DirecTV outside the US since some notable VPN providers offer free services. But remember that free VPNs offer very limited features, and so may not be very effective in hiding your IP while streaming.

Furthermore, free VPNs may be slower in terms of streaming and browsing speed. This may be because many users are using the free service, causing server congestion, which leads to lagging issues when streaming. Furthermore, free VPNs face severe security issues, as they use weak encryption to protect your browsing data. Thus, free VPNs leave your device vulnerable to exploitation while attempting to browse from unsecured networks.

How Do You Watch DirecTV Streams With Smart DNS Outside the US?

It is possible to stream DirecTV outside the United States with a Smart DNS platform on devices that don’t have dedicated VPN software apps. Follow the steps below to bypass DirecTV using MediaStreamer Smart DNS proxy:

Choose a reliable VPN and subscribe to it. We recommend using ExpressVPN. After that, navigate to the VPN’s DNS webpage and sign in using your credentials. When you are redirected to the IP address registration section, tap on Register My IP Address. Navigate to the VPN’s setup webpage and log in again. This way, you will receive the MediaStreamer DNS server IP Address. Copy these details and save them somewhere trusted. Switch on your Smart TV and navigate to the Menu section. Click on “Network.” Next, click “Network Status,” followed by IP Settings, and finally, tap on Settings. The next thing you do is to input your MediaStreamer DNS Server IP Address, which you must have saved earlier. After inputting your DNS server IP address, tap the [Ok] button. This way, you can connect to a server in the United States and stream DirecTC outside the United States.

What Will You Stream on DirecTV Outside the US in 2024?

DirecTV airs a wide variety of content. This includes movies, TV shows, series, sports games, and even series for family and friends. You’ll find blockbuster movies like Top Gun: Maverick and Guardians of the Galaxy. Some of its popular TV shows include Game of Thrones and Better Call Saul, which have tons of entertainment options.

Also, it airs many sports shows and episodes, including NFL matches. Kids can also enjoy streaming renowned series and shows on family-friends channels. Moreover, it’s essential to note that you can only enjoy these streaming services outside the United States when using a premium VPN.

What Are the Popular Channels Available on DirecTV?

On DirecTV, you get access to more than 150 channels of Sports, Movies, Family, Kids, Entertainment, Information, and News categories. Notably, all local channels available are compliant with and subject to the streaming service’s terms and regulations. Below are some popular channels available on DirecTV:

AMC

IFC

ESPN, ESPN News

FX, FX Movie

CNN

MLB Network

Travel Channel

Univision Deportes

Starz Bounce TV

NBA TV

El Rey

Fox Sports Go

Food Network

Nat Geo Wild

The Weather Channel

Fox Sports Go

What Are the Best Movies and TV Shows on DirecTV?

Movies Guardians of the Galaxy

Fast X

Top Gun: Maverick

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem

Mandibles

The Paper Tiger

West Side Story

The Flash

Spider-Man Across the Spiderverse

Barbie

Everything Everywhere All At Once

The Little Mermaid TV Shows Mayfair Witches

The Traitors

Better Call Saul

Breaking Bad

The Last of US

Yellowjackets

South Park

Your Honor

Game of Thrones

NFL Live

Grey’s Anatomy Season 19

What Devices are Compatible with DirecTV?

We’ve mentioned earlier that DirecTV is a very flexible streaming platform that allows individuals to stream its content across a wide variety of devices. Below is a list of the supported devices for DirecTV:

iOS

Android

Amazon Fire TV Stick

Amazon Fire TV

Roku

Samsung TV

Chromecast

Apple TV (4th generation)

Can I Use the DirecTV App Overseas?

Yes, it’s possible to use the DirecTV software outside the USA via a premium VPN service. To do this, you will need to connect to a US0-based server in a reliable VPN, and you will be able to watch your favorite movies, entertainment, and favorite shows on DirecTV. That said, we’ve outlined steps on how to download and install the DirecTV Stream on Android and iOS.

Access DirecTV Outside the US Using an Android Device

Follow the steps below to stream DirecTV on your android device:

On your web browser, buy a premium VPN plan. We recommend using ExpressVPN. Then, download the ExpressVPN application on your mobile from the app marketplace (Google Play Store). Then, proceed to install the software on your device by following the simple installation instructions. After configuring the software, connect to a US-based server. Create a new Google ID and choose US as your current location. Then, head to the Google Play Store and download the DirecTV mobile app. Alternatively, download the DirecTV software on your computer from the website. Then, install it. Sign in on the DirecTV sign-in webpage. This way, you can stream DirecTV’s content on your Android smartphone abroad and stream without lagging.

Stream DirecTV Outside the US Using an iOS Device

Follow the steps below to stream DirecTV on your iPhone or iPad:

Subscribe to a reliable VPN service. It’s worth noting that we strongly recommend ExpressVPN. Then, download the VPN app from the Apple App Store. Launch the app and connect to a server in the United States. In your device’s Settings app, adjust the ‘Country and Region’ of your Apple ID to the United States. After that, download the DirecTV mobile app from the Apple App Store. Then, insert your DirecTV Stream credentials to access the website and stream on DirecTV on your iOS devices.

Why Am I Getting a DirecTV Location Error Outside the USA?

You will get a DirecTV location error if your device location and that of the VPN server are reading differently. Notably, this can change the VPN connection and uncover your device’s actual location. You can fix this by changing your device region to the US, clearing your device’s cache, and reconnecting to the VPN.

Conclusion

The US-based streaming platform DirecTV is renowned for its exciting collection of entertainment, movies, shows and series, news, sports, and information content. However, the streaming website is only accessible in the United States, and users abroad will need to use a trusted VPN to access the site. The guide provided in this article will help you choose which VPN suits your entertainment needs and how to apply them on DirecTV to watch movies to your satisfaction.

FAQs