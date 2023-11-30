How to Watch Disney Plus from Anywhere in 2023

Quick Guide to Unblocking Disney Plus from Anywhere with a VPN

Select and sign up for a top-notch VPN service suitable for Disney Plus streaming. Our top recommendation is NordVPN. Install the VPN app and log in. Connect to a server based in any of Disney Plus’ allowed countries. We suggest connecting to a US VPN server. Launch the Disney Plus app or visit its website and sign up. Stream your favorite movies and TV shows from your home.

Best VPNs for Streaming Disney Plus – Quick List

NordVPN: Has top-tier privacy features, a vast server network, and a user-friendly interface. Surfshark: Affordable choice, unlimited devices, robust privacy features. CyberGhost: User-friendly interface, specialized servers, reliable online anonymity.

Why Get A VPN to Stream Disney Plus?

Disney Plus has been progressively reaching a global audience. Still, not everyone can access the streaming service. Disney content is now available for streaming in over 100 countries across North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Africa, and Europe. However, even though it’s available in all these regions, access to unlimited content is not guaranteed. You’ll discover that Disney Plus content varies across platforms and locations. Thus, your most loved content may be available on American platforms but not Asian ones.

This isn’t a new practice. Many streaming platforms apply these content restrictions due to copyright laws and licensing agreements with film production houses. You need a virtual private network to access the whole Disney Plus collection. With the help of a VPN, you can virtually relocate to any nation where Disney Plus is accessible, including the US or the UK, without traveling physically.

You can unblock the streaming service in this manner from any location. It sounds terrific, right? Your IP address will be changed to the VPN server’s IP address when you connect to one. You can get beyond Disney’s geographic limitations with only one click! That is how simple it is. It is worth noting that over 25 VPNs support Disney Plus streaming, and NordVPN comes highly recommended after positive reviews from users around the globe.

Best VPNs for Streaming Disney Plus – Detailed List

1. NordVPN

One of the best VPNs for Disney Plus is NordVPN. It is a credible streaming service that can quickly get you access to the platform. The streaming was free-flowing in various NordVPN streaming tests and gave successful results. This VPN service solves streaming service blocks. It will not disappoint and is a superb VPN choice for streaming.

Why is NordVPN suitable for Disney Plus?

Speedy Servers in Numerous Disney Plus Countries : NordVPN allows you to view Disney Plus from various countries, including the UK, Italy, and the United States. You could establish a fast VPN connection with just one click .

Among the Safest VPNs Available , NordVPN uses high-level encryption, competent DNS, and a certified no-log policy to protect your privacy. You can also access NordVPN’s Threat Protection feature, which blocks advertisements . It also protects your devices from malware and other internet dangers.

, NordVPN uses high-level encryption, competent DNS, and a certified no-log policy to protect your privacy. . It also protects your devices from malware and other internet dangers. Fit for Various Devices: NordVPN has a native app that lets you watch Disney Plus on your Apple TV, Chromecast, or any other device. For the best streaming experience, use the SmartPlay tool.

Pros Large Server Network

Large Server Network Strong Security Features

Strong Security Features Specialty Servers for Streaming and P2P Cons Relatively High Price

Relatively High Price Limits on Simultaneous Connections

Limits on Simultaneous Connections Occasional Speed Fluctuations

Read our comprehensive NordVPN review

2. Surfshark

Surfshark passed the VPN streaming test on Disney Plus. Users have ascertained that it is possible to access Disney Plus using the Surfshark VPN. It is effortless streaming Disney Plus with Surfshark.

Why is Surfshark suitable for Disney Plus?

Fast Internet Connection: With VPN servers located in 100 countries, Surfshark is among the fastest VPNs available globally and one of the quickest. In the VPN sector, this equips it and makes it the best fit to cover broader worldwide coverage.

Excellent Encryption: A reliable and safe VPN is required to access Disney’s geo-blocked content. With 256-bit encryption, obfuscation software with a stealth mode incorporation hides the fact that you’re using a VPN . Alongside a Smart DNS feature, Surfshark efficiently uses it to bypass Disney Plus’ security restrictions.

A reliable and safe VPN is required to access Disney’s geo-blocked content. With 256-bit encryption, . Alongside a Smart DNS feature, Surfshark efficiently uses it to bypass Disney Plus’ security restrictions. Unique Features at a Reasonable Cost: Surfshark is one of the most economical premium VPNs. This platform charges little for access to their services. For just a friendly access fee, you can use Surfshark to get access to Disney Plus and use its numerous additional security features.

Pros Affordable Pricing

Affordable Pricing Unlimited Simultaneous Connections

Unlimited Simultaneous Connections Strong Security Features Cons Speed Variability

Speed Variability Smaller Server Network

Smaller Server Network Relatively New in the Industry

Read our comprehensive Surfshark review

3. CyberGhost

Cyberghost comes fitted with swiftness due to its dependability and adaptability as a virtual private network. Using its extensive network of 7,700+ servers spread across 100 countries, CyberGhost provides access to Disney Plus. You can get past Disney’s geo-blocks using this worldwide server network.

Why is CyberGhost suitable for Disney Plus?

Broad Server Network: CyberGhost has the most extensive server network on this list. No matter where you are, you can always get a reliable and secure internet connection thanks to its 7,700+ servers spread throughout 100 countries.

Optimized Streaming Servers: Smart DNS and VPN servers designed explicitly for streaming are features of some of the best streaming VPNs. The servers of CyberGhost are ideal for Disney Plus viewing on various streaming devices .

45-day Money-refund Policy: The fact that CyberGhost is dedicated to allowing you to test the VPN service for yourself is one of the favorite things about them. A 45-day trial term is available—enough for you to watch some of the greatest Disney Plus series at a go.

Pros User-friendly Interface

User-friendly Interface Extensive Server Network

Extensive Server Network Specialized Servers for Streaming and Torrenting Cons Pricing Tiers Complexity

Pricing Tiers Complexity Inconsistent Streaming Performance

Inconsistent Streaming Performance Limited Device Compatibility

Read our comprehensive CyberGhost review

Methods of Payment for Disney Plus Membership

Disney Plus now accepts the following payment options: Mastercard, American Express Discover, Disney Visa, and Visa. Nevertheless, as previously indicated, it could be challenging to register using your card if you live in an area where Disney Plus isn’t available. It can be avoided in a few different ways, though.

Initially, PayPal was a payment option. Additionally, the server you’re connecting to must have an account in the same country. Another option for funding your Disney Plus account is to purchase an Amazon gift card via the Google Play Store.

How Do You Sign Up for Disney Plus Using an Apple ID?

Follow the instructions below to swiftly establish a new account from overseas if you wish to watch Disney Plus on an iPhone, iPad, or Apple TV but currently need a subscription.

Click on your Apple ID in the iOS Settings, then select “Sign Out.”

You can deploy NordVPN or your other premium VPNs to establish a VPN connection with a US or UK server.

Select “Create New Apple ID” from the App Store with your smartphone open.

Set your area to the United States or United Kingdom, and use a fresh email address that isn’t associated with your current Apple ID.

Get a gift card for iTunes with a minimum credit of $7.99. Currently, a monthly Disney Plus subscription in the US costs this much.

To add funds to your temporary Apple ID, redeem this gift card.

Search for and download the Disney Plus application from the App Store.

Using your iTunes gift card, complete the registration process.

Why Doesn’t Your VPN Access Disney Plus?

Disney Plus is actively against using VPNs, so when streaming using one, you may encounter issues or receive a Disney Plus problem code. This doesn’t imply that to access shows on the platform, you will need to switch off your Disney Plus VPN.

Here are a few simple tips to get your VPN to reconnect to Disney Plus:

To visit the Disney Plus website, clear your cookies and trackers or open a window in Incognito Mode . Your browser’s trackers may prevent you from accessing the correct website, mainly if you’ve recently accessed several different VPN servers.

Select an alternative VPN server. Disney might have blocked the VPN server you are using its IP address . Stay calm because each of the Disney Plus VPNs we recommend has numerous servers, making switching to a different one quick.

Use a different device or browser. Websites may employ more sophisticated tracking techniques than just examining your IP address and cookies. We refer to this as browser fingerprinting. You can avoid this type of tracking by using a different browser or device.

Disney plus Top Films and Television Series

Everyone can enjoy fantastic entertainment on Disney Plus. Some of the top selected on Disney Plus’s top series include:

Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi

Once Upon a Time

Agents of SHIELD.

Cosmos

Hawkeye

Saint X

Conclusion

Disney Plus is one of the best streaming services available. We all know that. The service is free to watch in the US and the UK, but the story differs everywhere else. It’s worthwhile to purchase paid VPNs to enhance your internet reception to ensure you can access Disney content and prevent geoblocking from any location.

Our extensive research has shown that NordVPN is one of the best VPNs for unblocking Disney Plus. This swift Disney Plus VPN frequently circumvents Disney’s geo-blocks and has servers worldwide. At the moment, you can save 69% when you register for a NordVPN subscription.

To check out more NordVPN features, you can unblock Disney Plus risk-free for a month with NordVPN’s 30-day money-back guarantee. With this, you can rest assured that there will be plenty of opportunities to revisit old series or explore fresh films and television programs.

Frequently Asked Questions