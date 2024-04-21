How to Watch Eurosport Outside UK in 2024

Quick Guide to Watching Eurosport Outside the UK

Start with finding a reliable streaming VPN service that works with Eurosport. ExpressVPN is our #1 choice. Download the application and install it on your device. Sign in to your VPN account and connect to a server in Europe. Open the Eurosport website and stream whatever content you enjoy most.

The Best VPNs for Unblocking Eurosport Anywhere – Quick Guide

EpressVPN: Express VPN is one of the best VPNs that can unblock restrictions, allowing you to watch anything from anywhere. Private Internet Access: PIA is a privacy-first VPN suitable for securing internet connections and providing a reliable connection speed needed for streaming. NordVPN: NordVPN is a virtual private network service provider offering users secure and encrypted internet access worldwide.

The Importance of VPN in Unblocking Eurosport

Eurosport is licensed to operate in the UK alone. So, an error message is usually displayed whenever someone tries to view Eurosport from outside the UK. Eurosport detects and blocks any IP address not from the UK to avoid content licensing and distribution issues.

A VPN masks a user’s real IP address and lets the person access restricted websites or pages with its IP address. The VPN has servers in the location you want to unblock. So, once you connect to the server in that location, you can watch content from that region.

Top VPNs for Unblocking Eurosport Outside the UK – Detailed List

1. ExpressVPN

With about 4 million active subscribers, we can see that many internet users are using ExpressVPN daily. This increase in users is evidence of its strength and reliability. Let’s look at some things that make it the favorite for many users. ExpressVPN boasts over 3000 fast and secure servers in as many as 105 countries. In the UK alone, there are four highly efficient servers that anyone can connect to watch Eurosport.

These UK servers will also let you watch other channels like Sky Go and Sky Sports. With its AES 256-bit encryption, ExpressVPN provides strong protection over user data. It also uses features like IP and DNS leak protection and a Kill switch to disconnect you in an emergency. The IP and DNS leak protection protects the user’s account from identity and location leaks.

This VPN works well on all major platforms you might want to use. This ensures that its users are protected, not minding their devices. You can use ExpressVPN on Android, Linux, routers, Mac, iOS, Windows, Smart TVs, and Game consoles. Get ExpressVPN today for a monthly price of $12.95 or the 6-month plan at $9.99 monthly. However, if you want to keep using it longer, the yearly plan at $6.67 monthly would be much better.

Features

Highly optimized for speed to avoid buffering.

Its kill switch, known as Network Lock, keeps users’ data safe in case of a drop in the VPN connection.

The advanced protection features include an ad blocker and threat manager to keep off malicious sites.

It has a feature known as explicit content, which protects your kids from adult content.

The unblocking feature is very strong and even capable of unblocking restrictions in school or office Wi-Fi Networks.

Wide server coverage with servers in 105 countries.

Pros Allows torrenting.

Allows torrenting. Doesn’t keep logs.

Doesn’t keep logs. Split tunneling.

Split tunneling. Allows up to 8 simultaneous connections.

Allows up to 8 simultaneous connections. Active customer support. Cons The price is a bit high.

Read our comprehensive ExpressVPN review

2. Private Internet Access

Private Internet Access (PIA) is one of the most secure VPNs available. Aside from unblocking restrictions, it has many other features that make it worth trying. Continue reading to discover some of these features. PIA has you covered with its numerous servers, which are more than 35,000 in numerous countries. PIA’s VPN servers exist in every state in the US and 84 other countries worldwide. The abundance of servers gives users more locations to choose from.

With PIA, it is hard for advertisers, trackers, or criminals to monitor user’s activities. To ensure data security, PIA uses 256-bit AES and other features such as OpenVPN and WireGuard. Its no-logs policy is second to none. In addition, PIA also includes extra features like Ad blocking, public Wi-Fi protection, and email breach scanning for more security. This VPN works without trouble on all major operating systems and devices that can be used to watch Eurosport. These devices, supported by Private Internet Access, include Android, macOS, Linux, Windows, iOS, routers, and smart TVs.

Pricing on Private Internet Access is not bad at all. If you need PIA to protect your devices for only one month, the one-month plan costs $11.95. However, if you’re considering long-term use of this VPN, the one-year plan of $3.33 monthly or the 3-year plan of $2.03 monthly would save you a lot. The 3-year plan comes with a free subscription for an extra three months.

Features

Numerous ultra-fast servers in 91 countries of the world.

Split tunneling feature, which can be used to direct the traffic of the VPN to only needed Apps or websites.

An unlimited number of simultaneous connections.

A kill switch feature is present to terminate your connection when the VPN fails suddenly.

It comes with strong encryption.

Pros Customer support is available 24 hours a day.

Customer support is available 24 hours a day. Maintains a strong no-log policy.

Maintains a strong no-log policy. No restrictions on bandwidth limit.

No restrictions on bandwidth limit. It can be automated to work according to the user’s preference. Cons Its transparency report is not well-detailed.

Its transparency report is not well-detailed. It doesn’t have a free version.

3. NordVPN

NordVPN has solidified its position as a premier virtual private network (VPN) provider, consistently earning praise for its robust security measures and expansive server network spanning over 60 countries. Renowned for its commitment to user privacy, NordVPN employs cutting-edge encryption protocols and adheres to a strict no-logs policy, ensuring that users can browse the internet confidently, knowing their online activities remain shielded from surveillance and data harvesting.

Furthermore, NordVPN’s intuitive interface and reliable performance make it accessible to users of all technical expertise levels. Whether users seek to protect their data on public Wi-Fi networks, access geo-restricted content, or enhance their online privacy, NordVPN offers a comprehensive solution that prioritizes security and usability, earning the trust of millions of individuals worldwide.

Features

It allows users to log in with a single click.

Security measures against malware and other threats are strong.

Strong IP masking ability capable of bypassing almost any censorship or restrictions.

Its servers are fast and secure.

It can help you recommend the most appropriate server for whatever you want to do.

A kill switch protects your privacy when the internet connection fluctuates, affecting the VPN.

Pros It is a budget-friendly VPN.

It is a budget-friendly VPN. Torrenting is possible.

Torrenting is possible. Large server network.

Large server network. Responsive customer support. Cons Speeds may vary.

Speeds may vary. Occasional slowdowns.

Read our comprehensive NordVPN review

How to Choose a Good VPN for Eurosport

There are some things you might not know about VPNs that are very important if you want to make a good choice. Here are the major criteria for picking the best VPNs for watching Eurosport from anywhere:

Server Strength: Check and ensure the VPN has so many servers. The more servers there are, the easier it is to find the one that unblocks the content you want to watch .

Check and ensure the VPN has so many servers. The more servers there are, the easier it is to . Speed: To enjoy streaming, you must use a very fast internet connection, and the VPN you use could affect this. So, it’s good to know these VPNs’ speed and efficiency levels before paying that price .

To enjoy streaming, you must use a very fast internet connection, and the VPN you use could affect this. So, it’s . Unlocking Ability: Another very important thing to look out for is the ability of the VPN to unblock strong geo-blocking technology. It needs to meet some level of encryption standards to bypass most restrictions.

Another very important thing to look out for is the ability of the VPN to unblock strong geo-blocking technology. Privacy: You should always check the privacy features of the VPN you want to pay for. It must have a policy restricting it from keeping logs. Also, check for features like a Kill switch and protection against DNS and IP leaks.

You should always check the privacy features of the VPN you want to pay for. It must have a policy restricting it from keeping logs. Also, Device Compatibility: The VPN you plan on using should work across different platforms, devices, or operating systems. It must at least support the major ones, such as Windows, Android, Apple, Roku, Apple TV, macOS , and others.

The VPN you plan on using should work across different platforms, devices, or operating systems. It , and others. Simultaneous Connections: Sometimes, you might need to protect multiple devices simultaneously. A VPN that allows you to connect to several devices simultaneously is good. A minimum of 5 devices is fair, but unlimited is the best.

Sometimes, you might need to protect multiple devices simultaneously. A VPN that allows you to connect to several devices simultaneously is good. Customer Support: A good VPN should promise a 24/7 quick and effective response to customer problems. So, as a subscriber, you should also check this aspect.

Is it Wise to Watch Eurosport with a Free VPN?

Considering how strong Eurosport’s geo-blocking is, a free VPN cannot work against it. Aside from that, using a free VPN means exposing yourself to a lot of risks. Most free VPNs make money by selling user information to third parties like advertisers.

Using a premium VPN spares you all the worry of data insecurity and IP leaks. It also affords you the comfort that comes with the other features and benefits of a paid service.

Eurosport Pricing and Payment Methods

Whether in the UK or accessing Eurosport with a VPN, you must have an active subscription to the platform. To get Eurosport for only a month, you will need to pay £6.99, which is the same as $7.53. If you love the service already and you intend to keep using it for the whole year, then you can pay £59.99, which is a reduced cost of £4.99 monthly.

Eurosport has provided simple methods through which users can make payments for its services. The methods include using a PayPal account, Visa debit or credit cards, American Express, and Mastercard. All of these payments are standard and secure in a way that provides a glitch-free transaction.

Which Devices Can Be Used to Watch Eurosport?

Eurosport is compatible with several major devices, making it easy to watch anytime. The major devices you can use to watch Eurosport include:

iOS

Windows

Mac

Smart TV

Android

Kodi

Xbox

Firestick

PC

PlayStation 3 and 4

Apple TV

Roku

What Content is Available to Watch on Eurosport

As a sports broadcasting service, Eurosport shows events from all sports categories. Having the broadcasting rights to major worldwide sports events provides them with enough content to entertain their subscribers. Some of the live sports events that you can watch on Eurosport are:

Cycling Classica de Almeria

Tour of Provence

Grand Prix de Marseille Snooker Welsh Open Motorsport Le Mans

Andalucia Rally Tennis French Open

Australian Open

There are other sports shows you can also watch on Eurosport, like football, Cricket, Rugby, Cycling’s Professional Union, sports in the Snow, and a few more.

Conclusion

Eurosport is one of the channels that broadcast sports legally to UK residents. However, it prevents users who are not in the UK from getting access. Anyone who wants to watch sports on Eurosport outside the UK must use a VPN. There are so many VPN services out there, and it is easy to make mistakes when choosing the one that suits your needs.

Frequently Asked Questions