How to Watch Fox Sports from anywhere with a VPN in 2023

Quick Guide to Watching Fox Sports from Anywhere

Subscribe to a secure and dependable streaming VPN. ExpressVPN is our top recommendation for Fox Sports Download the VPN software suitable for your device Install the software on your device Choose a server in the US or any specific country where you want to access its library. Sign in to Fox Sports, and that’s it, limitless access.

Best VPN Options for Watching Fox Sports – Quick List

ExpressVPN: ExpressVPN is a VPN built for lightning speeds and enhanced security. If you subscribe to any of its subscription tiers, you can easily bypass restrictions on any online platform. It also secures your data by keeping you anonymous when you connect online. NordVPN: NordVPN is another giant VPN provider. It takes away all your online security worries. It’s easy for you and has a high speed, numerous servers, and unlimited bandwidth. Surfshark: Surfshark is a reliable VPN service that offers high security, sufficient servers, privacy, and Ultra-fast speed. It is reputable for being affordable. Unlocator VPN : Unlocator VPN, as its name hints, is highly secure. Your privacy is guaranteed when using this VPN, and it prevents trackers or streaming platforms from unmasking your real location. It is fast and secure and can unblock Fox Sports no matter where you are streaming.

How Does Fox Sports’ Geo-Blocking Prevent You from Watching Content from Anywhere?

Geo-blocking is simply access denial based on a user’s location. If you are outside the geographical location allowed by an online platform, the service providers will identify your IP address and stop you from accessing that platform. Fox Sports applies this mechanism, too. It does not allow users residing outside the US to view its content. This practice exists on Fox because it does not have the broadcasting rights to make its content accessible worldwide.

Once you’re online using the internet, your location region is very easy to discover. This is because all devices that can access the internet have IP addresses. These IP addresses are required for the websites we visit to be able to communicate results based on the region we are located. These IP addresses are embedded with location-revealing information and can be seen by anyone monitoring the web. This is how Fox Sports can identify where a user is browsing from and block their access.

Best VPN Options for Watching Fox Sports – Detailed List

1. ExpressVPN

Most users regard ExpressVPN as the best VPN for security, speed, and reliability. As a product of Express VPN International LTD, it has retained its reputation for providing its users with one of the most secure, private, and fastest connections. ExpressVPN offers high IP encryption and connection security standards with 256-bit encryption and split tunneling. It uses a kill switch to protect the user’s connection during an emergency and maintains zero logs.

ExpressVPN provides a speedy connection using its Lightway protocol. It displayed a download speed of 92.26 Mbps and an upload speed of 89.45 Mbps when tested at 100 Mbps. At this speed, you will enjoy streaming without lagging or buffering. ExpressVPN can be used on several devices, which include Windows, AppleTV, Android, Roku, Firestick, and MacOS.

Features

It supports up to 8 devices simultaneously .

Provides a high-security level with its AES 256-bit encryption .

It terminates your connection with a kill switch during an emergency.

Do not keep user activity logs.

Pricing

To get subscribed to ExpressVPN, you can select the monthly plan for $12.95, which is the most expensive. The 6-month plan is a bit more affordable as you can get it for $9.99 monthly. The most budget-friendly plan on ExpressVPN is the 1-year plan that costs $6.67 monthly.

Pros Customer support is available 24/7.

Adequate number of servers.

It does not lag.

Maximum security.

A money-back guarantee is available for 30 days. Cons A bit expensive.

Only 5 simultaneous connections.

Read our comprehensive ExpressVPN review

2. NordVPN

NordVPN is a popular VPN known for its speed and reliable unblocking abilities. Its over 5,500 servers are situated in about 60 countries worldwide. In the United States alone, there are 1970 servers. NordVPN does a brilliant job of securing users’ online activities. It was designed to provide high encryption standards with its AES 256-bit encryption. NordVPN can be trusted on their No-logging policies. There’s no need to worry about IP and DNS leaks because NordVPN handles all that.

It offers great speed for streaming Fox Sports anywhere, anytime. Another thing contributing to the speed of Nord VPN is that it does not impose bandwidth limits. Its number of servers also contributes to the speed. The availability of several servers reduces traffic on each server, thereby contributing to speed. NordVPN functions well on almost all devices without any glitches. Here are some of the devices that are supported by NordVPN: Linux, Android TV, Apple TV, Chrome, Firefox, Windows, MacOS, and Microsoft Edge.

Features

It comes with the Dark web monitoring feature that keeps activities private.

It uses NordLynx to increase its speed efficiency.

Vast number of fast servers .

Secure connections encrypted with AES 256-bit encryption .

Simultaneous support for up to 6 devices.

Pricing

There are three tiers on NordVPN subscription deals, and they are featured on three plans: the monthly plan, the yearly plan, and the 2-year plan. The tiers on the monthly plan are the Standard tier for $12.99, the Plus tier for $13.99, and $14.99 the Complete tier.

For the yearly plan, the Standard tier costs $4.49 monthly, the Plus tier costs $5.49 monthly, and the Complete tier costs $6.49 monthly. The two-year plan is the best deal you can opt for as its Standard tier costs $3.79 monthly, its Plus tier costs $4.79 monthly, and its Complete tier costs $5.79 monthly.

Pros The web interface is intuitive and user-friendly.

No lagging.

Customer support is active 24/7.

Compatible with major streaming devices.

Supports torrenting. Cons The app is a bit slow on Windows.

It doesn’t give transparency reports.

Read our comprehensive NordVPN review

3. Surfshark

Surfshark is a highly recommended VPN that provides security and efficient speeds for streaming and gaming. It is super affordable and still offers amazing features to its subscribers. It has more than 3,200 servers in over 100 countries. There are about 600 servers in more than 23 cities in the US. Surfshark has many built-in features that ensure the strict security of its subscribers. It uses a very robust encryption protocol, the AES 256-GCM encryption protocol, to secure connections. Surfshark provides ChaCha20 cipher security protocol for Android users. It also uses the SHA-512 encryption protocol for authentication.

Surfshark is fast and stable during streaming, gaming, or other activities. Its Wireguard protocol helps to surge its speed, making it reliable. It downloads at a speed of 88.14 Mbps and uploads at a speed of 83.72 Mbps. Surfshark can be used to Watch Fox Sports on major streaming devices like Firefox, Microsoft Edge, Android, iOS, Windows, Chrome browser, etc.

Features

You are guaranteed a secure connection with Surfshark’s AES-256 encryption, kill switch, and zero logs policy .

It has a camouflage mode, which hides your activities and enhances privacy .

. It allows you to connect and stream with unlimited devices simultaneously using one account.

It has an ad blocker that prevents annoying ads and cookie pop-ups.

It also has malware protection .

It has sufficient servers globally, giving connection flexibility.

Pricing

Surfshark has three tiers of subscription and three plans as well. The only tough plan on Surfshark is its monthly plan. On the one-month plan, the Starter tier costs $13.99, the One tier costs 17.69, and the One+ tier costs $19.99. If you consider it too expensive, subscribe to its 1-year plan, which offers its Starter tier for $3.99 monthly, the One tier for $4.09 monthly, and the One+ tier for $6.49 monthly.

The 2-year plan is ideal if you intend to use the service for a long time. You’ll need to pay $1.99 to get into the Starter plan. The Sufshark One tier costs $2.69 monthly, slightly higher than Starter. The highest tier is the One+ tier, and to get into this package, you’ll need to pay $3.99 monthly.

Pros Affordability.

24/7 Functional customer support with live chat.

Fast and stable.

High-security encryption protocols. Cons A few slow servers.

Apple devices do not come with split tunneling.

Read our comprehensive SurfShark review

4. Unlocator VPN

Unlocator VPN is another strongly secure VPN that provides reliable connection speeds while ensuring privacy. It is capable of bypassing tough geo-restrictions, including that of Fox Sports. Unlocator VPN has about 45 servers covering 37 countries. Unlocator VPN can be trusted for security due to its 256-bit AES encryption, which it uses with OpenVPN and IKEv2 protocols. It also comes with a feature known as Perfect Forward Secrecy, which secures online information protection.

Speed is an essential feature required of every VPN, and Unlocator VPN has just enough speed to support streaming Fox Sports. However, it slows down when you need it for torrenting. The Unlocator VPN supports these major devices: Windows, Android, Amazon Fire TV, iOS, and MacOS.

Features

It supports streaming in 4K UHD .

256-bit security encryption protocol.

It has a kill switch .

Built-in support for torrenting.

Pricing

Unlocator has two types of subscription plans. One is the VPN + FREE Smart DNS, and the other is Smart DNS. The two plans are both available on a monthly, yearly, and 2-year plan. The VPN + FREE Smart DNS plan costs $11.99 monthly for the single monthly plan. The annual plan can be purchased for $83.88, which is $6.99 monthly. Its 2-year plan can be gotten for $119.76, which is $4.99 per month.

The monthly plan for the Smart DNS plan costs $6.99. If you choose this package, you will billed every month till you unsubscribe. The yearly plan is about a 50% slash from the monthly plan. It costs $47.88, which is $3.99 per month billed yearly. The two-year plan can be purchased for just $71.76, $2.99 monthly, billed every two years.

Pros Supports major streaming devices.

Comes with a smart DNS service.

7-day free trial. Cons Not very fast.

The website lacks proper information.

Limited features.

Is it legal to Watch Fox Sports with a VPN?

A VPN protects our online activities and keeps malware and hackers away. Therefore, it is not illegal to use a VPN to watch from streaming platforms like Fox Sports. However, strongly note that Fox Sports does not support their services using a VPN as it violates their policy. If a user is discovered, the VPN server can be blocked.

How to watch Fox Sports with a VPN on Different Devices

PC

Follow the below steps to watch Fox Sports on your PC with a VPN:

Download a VPN with servers in the US. Install the VPN on your computer. Select a server in America and connect Sign in to your account on Fox Sports and enjoy streaming.

Smartphones

Follow the below steps to watch Fox Sports on your Smartphones with a VPN:

Go to settings on your smartphone Change the App Store location of your device to the US. Download and install a VPN on your smartphone. Create a new Google or Apple ID account and select the US as your country. Sign in to your Fox Sports account and enjoy seamless streaming.

Roku

Follow the below steps to watch Fox Sports on your Roku device with a VPN:

Select one reliable VPN and subscribe to a plan. Download and install the VPN app. Connect the VPN with the Wi-Fi router in your home. Connect to a server in the US to use a new IP address. Put on your Smart TV and connect the Roku stick to the HDMI port. Launch the Roku device and select Fox Sports on your screen. Enjoy your Fox Sports streaming.

Apple TV

Follow the below steps to watch Fox Sports on your Apple TV with a VPN:

Search for a good VPN that has support for router connections. Download and install the VPN and have it connected to your home router. After downloading your VPN app, Connect your Apple TV to the router’s Wi-Fi network. Next, sign in to your Apple TV account and open the Fox Sports app (Bally Sports) Once you’ve observed these steps correctly, you can stream content as you like on Fox Sports without limitations.

In Summary

Fox Sports is best at broadcasting sports and sports-related shows. It offers international sports like NFL American Football, NBA basketball, FIFA soccer, and MLB baseball. Fox Sports uses geo-blocking to restrict access to users not residing in the US, Asia, Latin America, Brazil, or Australia.

However, the introduction of VPN has greatly come to our rescue as we can now bypass any geo-blocks and remain unnoticed. Hopefully, after reading this article, you will learn much about geo-blocking and how it affects your streaming. Most importantly, you will have learned how to beat these restrictions with VPNs and will be able to select the best one for you.

Frequently Asked Questions