How to Watch Friends Anywhere with Ease in 2024

Quick Guide to Watching Friends Anywhere with a VPN

Select a VPN you’d like to use and subscribe to it. Our top recommendation is NordVPN. Download the app suitable for your device. Whether you use an iOS, Android, or Windows device, you can find a VPN app that supports it (our recommendation, NordVPN, has apps for all major platforms). When you find the app on the app store, install it. Proceed to open the app on your device and log in. The next step is to locate a server in New Zealand and connect to it. Visit TVNZ or any of the platforms streaming it and search for Friends.

What is Friends?

Friends is a popular TV comedy show making waves in the 90s in America. In the show, there are six friends, Rachel, Joey, Ross, Monica, Phoebe, and Chandler, living in New York City. The show revolves around the experiences they face, their relationships, love, and heartbreak.

Why You Can’t Watch Friends Online from Your Locality

Like several other shows, Friends is restricted to certain regions alone. Only countries like France, the UK, Australia, and others have been licensed to show Friends to their citizens on Netflix. Geo-restriction affects your ability to watch friends by monitoring your IP address. They restrict your device once they confirm that where you’re trying to connect from is not a licensed region.

Where to Stream Friends?

If you want to watch all 10 seasons of Friends, the following streaming services are your best bet any day and time.

Watch Friends on Netflix

Friends had been readily available on Netflix for all viewers about five years ago. In a snap, Warner Bros. took over its ownership and limited the countries that can view Friends. However, you can still watch Friends online on Netflix using a VPN. Following the steps below, you can access Watch Friends from any location on Netflix.

Pick a Good VPN from our list of recommended VPNs and subscribe. Download the VPN application on your device and install it. Log in to your VPN account through the app. Connect to one of the servers located in any of the countries Friends is available in on Netflix. Go to your Netflix app and search for Friends. Click on the play button and have fun.

Stream Friends on Prime Video

You can never run out of entertaining movies and shows on Prime Video. Friends is one of the readily available shows in its library, which you also need a VPN to watch. Prime Video made it easier for more users by increasing its reach to more parts of Eastern Europe.

To watch Friends on Prime Video, subscribe to the platform. Prime Video usually gives a one-month free subscription on the first month. Following the procedure above, you can set up your device to watch Friends on Prime Video with a VPN.

Watching Friends on TVNZ for Free

TVNZ stands for Television New Zealand, a TV network showing in New Zealand and some regions of the Pacific. The good news is that you can watch the complete seasons of Friends on TVNZ completely for free, provided you’re in New Zealand. What if you’re in Chile or any other part of the world? That is not a problem because, with a Premium VPN, you’re good to go. Here’s how to watch Friends for free on TVNZ.

Open your VPN app and log in. If you don’t have a subscription to any premium VPNs, we recommend downloading and installing one before proceeding. Connect to a server from New Zealand. Create an account on TVNZ by signing up. Find Friends from the Listings and watch.

Watch Friends Online on HBO Max

HBO Max is another platform that provides all the seasons of Friends. The thing about HBO Max is that you can only use a US card to pay for a subscription on the platform. Once you can get a US card, the rest is easy. Here’s a brief guide:

Subscribe to a Premium VPN service provider. Download the app suitable for your device and install it. Search for a server in the US and connect, preferably in New York. Search for Friends in the Search category.

Watching Friends by Buying and Renting

You can still watch Friends online by buying all the individual episodes. You can even buy all the seasons at once from several platforms online. We recommend you check iTunes and Amazon Video if you consider this option. iTunes and Amazon Video both offer this show for $14.99 per season. However, Amazon Video allows you a choice of paying for episodes at 2.99 dollars per episode.

Best VPNs for Unblocking Friends Anywhere

For several reasons, VPNs are trusted worldwide to encrypt IP addresses and unblock geo-restrictions, allowing their users’ online freedom. Using a premium VPN is the best way to protect ourselves while performing activities online. Hence, we recommend the following VPNs to help bypass the restrictions that might stop you from watching friends.

1. NordVPN

NordVPN is among the best Virtual Privacy Network providers you can find worldwide. Thanks to its privacy-enhancing features, it can bypass restrictions like airtight encryption and split tunneling. Nord has numerous servers found in over 60 countries, which are fast and reliable.

Longer subscription plans are usually recommended for VPNs because they offer the best deals. Of course, you can get the monthly plan for just $12.99. But consider the yearly plan if you plan to use NordVPN for a long time. You can save a lot with the yearly plan because you only pay $4.49 monthly. Even better, you can go for the two-year plan, which only charges you $3.79 monthly.

Features of NordVPN

AES-256 Encryption for Online Security.

for Online Security. NordLnyx protocol to ensure a smooth connection and streaming experience.

to ensure a smooth connection and streaming experience. Split Tunneling allows you to choose the device traffic you want to protect.

allows you to choose the device traffic you want to protect. Kill switch to prevent data leak during an emergency.

Pros Strong in unblocking restrictions.

Strong in unblocking restrictions. Affordable.

Affordable. Risk-free trial for thirty days.

Risk-free trial for thirty days. Nice privacy features. Cons It can only connect six devices simultaneously.

It can only connect six devices simultaneously. Its specialty servers are not for Streaming.

2. ExpressVPN

With fast and reliable servers in about 105 countries, ExpressVPN makes it to our list of recommended VPNs for watching Friends online. With this VPN, you can watch anything online without any glitches. It uses its protocol, Lightway Protocol, to ensure a fast speed even in distant servers.

ExpressVPN also has an impressive feature called Aircove, a VPN Wi-Fi router. Aircove can let you drive every traffic on your devices through a VPN server. Usually, you need a rigorous setup process to connect to a Wi-Fi router, but with ExpressVPN, this feature makes it easier. This is also a win-win because connecting Smart TVs, set-top boxes, and gaming consoles becomes easier.

ExpressVPN is not number one on this list because of its subscription cost. To use its subscription for just a month, you have to pay $12.95. The better deal is the 6-month plan of $9.99 monthly, while the best is the yearly plan of $8.32 monthly. It is considerably expensive compared to others.

Features of ExpressVPN

It has a Kill switch and split tunneling features to enhance privacy.

features to enhance privacy. It has built-in support for torrenting .

. It has Private DNS .

. Supports up to eight devices .

. A money-back guarantee is available for 30 days.

Pros Available to use on several platforms.

Available to use on several platforms. Reliable connection speed.

Reliable connection speed. Nice interface.

Nice interface. Tight Security and privacy. Cons It is expensive.

It is expensive. Limited to only eight simultaneous connections.

3. UltraVPN

UltraVPN is a good VPN that can unblock restrictions, letting you watch Friends online from anywhere. This Virtual Private Network has strong servers with reliable connection speeds in 80 countries. UltraVPN is not the fastest one you can get, but its price is favorable.

The price of Ultra VPN is very cheap and favorable. When you subscribe to the monthly plan, you only pay $7.99. To enjoy even better deals on this service, pay $2.99 monthly for a one-year plan or $1.99 monthly for a two-year one.

Features of UltraVPN

It comes with a kill switch and split tunneling to ensure added privacy.

and split tunneling to ensure added privacy. It comes with support for torrenting .

. AES-256 encryption for Security.

for Security. There is a preventive feature against IP leaks.

against IP leaks. Comes with a money-back guarantee that lasts for 30 days.

Pros Wide server coverage.

Wide server coverage. Affordability.

Affordability. 1080p Streaming. Cons Doesn’t easily stream in 4K.

Doesn’t easily stream in 4K. Not so reliable over long-distance.

4. Surfshark

You can’t think of a reputable VPN without mentioning Surfshark. Reliability lives with Surshark. Its connection speed is out of this world. And to crown it all, it puts your online privacy and Security first. You can trust its no-log policy and security measures. The most interesting thing is that you can connect as many devices as you like with one account without paying a dime extra.

On Surfshark, there are three subscription plans. Each has three tiers: monthly, yearly, and 24-month plans. The cheapest tier on the monthly plan, known as the Starter tier, costs $13.99, the One tier costs $17.69, and the One+ costs 19.99. On the yearly plan, you can get the Starter tier for $3.99 per month, the One tier for $4.09 per month, and the One+ tier for $6.49 per month.

The best deals can be found on the 24-month plan, making it the most popular plan among the three. The Starter tier costs $1.99 monthly, the One tier costs $2.69 monthly, and the One+ tier costs $3.99 monthly. So, if you plan to use Surfshark for a long time, you will love this plan.

Features of Surfshark

Its Clean Web feature lets you surf the internet and stream videos without ads, malware, or trackers.

lets you surf the internet and stream videos without ads, malware, or trackers. You can connect an unlimited number of devices simultaneously.

simultaneously. Bypasser will let you decide which apps or websites should use the VPN and which shouldn’t.

and which shouldn’t. Kill switch, strict no-logs policy , and private DNS & leak protection for privacy.

, and private DNS & leak protection for privacy. It uses AES-256-GCM encryption to tighten Security.

Pros Free trial available for 7 days.

Free trial available for 7 days. Long-term plans are very budget-friendly.

Long-term plans are very budget-friendly. Money-back is guaranteed for the first 30 days.

Money-back is guaranteed for the first 30 days. 24/7 customer care support through live chat or email. Cons The iOS software does not support split tunneling

The iOS software does not support split tunneling The monthly price is scary

Conclusion

Friends is a must-watch for every comedy show lover. The only problem is that there are only a few places to find it online. When you even find it on the streaming platforms, geo-restrictions will prevent you from being able to watch it. If you follow the guide in the sections above, you’ll find the streaming platforms where you can still watch friends online. You’ll also learn how to use VPNs and the best one to bypass the restrictions and watch your favorite comedy series.

FAQs