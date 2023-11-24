How to Watch Fubo from Anywhere with a VPN in 2023

How to Watch Fubo From Anywhere with a VPN – Quick Guide

Choose a VPN service that’s compatible with Fubo and subscribe to it. ExpressVPN is our #1 pick for Fubo. After downloading the VPN app, install it on your device. Go to the VPN app and log in to your account Pick a US-based server and connect Go back to Fubo and log in to enjoy your favorite channels.

Best VPNs for Streaming Fubo – Quick List

ExpressVPN: Unrivaled security, ultra-fast speeds, top-tier choice. NordVPN: Superior privacy, vast servers, online protection powerhouse. Surfshark: Budget-friendly, unlimited devices, comprehensive VPN coverage. CyberGhost: User-friendly interface, specialized servers, reliable online anonymity. Proton VPN: Swiss-based privacy, commitment to security, trusted choice.

What is Fubo?

As an online video streaming platform, Fubo has several channels for movie and sports lovers. You can access up to 400 live sports, entertainment, news, TV shows, and Movies channels.

It has gained a reputation as the best streaming service for sports as it kicked off as a soccer live streaming service. It has an extensive channel lineup that will make sure you don’t miss out on any event. But Fubo is not only an excellent sports content provider. It also has popular channels like Comedy Central and Discovery Channel. Fubo is compatible with all major streaming platforms; you can view it on ten screens simultaneously.

How to Watch FuboTV From Any Location

Fubo uses an IP address detection technology to fish out people attempting to view its sight from a restricted region. Even Fubo subscribers from Spain and Canada get different content than US subscribers. To overcome the restrictions imposed by FuboTV and stream your favorite channels from anywhere, you will require a VPN.

A VPN unblocks FuboTV and grants access to users by encrypting their IP address and making them seem to be browsing from any legal region. Subscribing to a premium VPN service like ExpressVPN is advisable to watch FuboTV from any location without limitations.

Best VPNs to Unblock Fubo TV – Detailed List

1. ExpressVPN

ExpressVPN is very reliable in bypassing the most challenging online restrictions. The reason is that it offers you over 3000 servers in more than 105 countries worldwide. Its unbeatable reach and vast server network, with over 20 servers in the US, makes it one of the best to access Fubo TV from anywhere.

Features

Security: ExpressVPN is renowned for its high security and privacy features, r eaching connection speeds capable of streaming 4k with ease . ExpressVPN protects users’ IP addresses and avoids DNS leaks using its built-in 256 encryption, one-in-a-million Kill Switch, and excellent Split tunneling features.

Speed: ExpressVPN attains a download speed of 89.42 Mbps and an upload speed of 84.64 Mbps on an internet connection of 100 Mbps . Users with devices that do not support VPN have nothing to worry about because ExpressVPN has a feature known as MediaStreamer and custom router firmware that grants them access.

Price: ExpressVPN costs $6.67 per month, though you could get a 49% off and three months extra for free, and it also comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Pros Strong unblocking abilities.

Reliable speed.

24/7 customer support through email and live chat.

Strict about not keeping logs.

Allows simultaneous connections of up to 5 devices.

Top-notch security protocols.

30-day money-back guarantee. Cons It doesn’t work on Linux apps.

No port forwarding.

A bit expensive.

2. NordVPN

NordVPN is one of our recommended VPNs for unblocking and streaming FuboTV from any location. Its 5000+ servers, which are available in over 60 countries, come to users as an advantage. Nord supports all streaming platforms and offers a dedicated US IP address, which costs a little extra.

Features

Security: NordVPN uses military-grade encryption, an ad-blocker, a kill switch, IPV6, WebRTC protection, and DNS to ensure safety and privacy. The VPN service works perfectly with several devices, and smart TV users, Android, iOS, Windows , and even Chromecast users can download it.

Speed: It offers a speed of 86.49 Mbps when downloading and 79.42 Mbps when uploading on a 100 Mbps internet connection. On NordVPN, you can get up to 6 devices protected simultaneously .

Pricing: With as low as $3.49, you can subscribe to NordVPN’s monthly plan. But if you want to save more, we recommend the two-year plan. If you sign up for the two-year plan, you are sure of a 30-day refund policy if you are unsatisfied with the service.

Pros Reliable and fast servers.

Allows 6 simultaneous connections.

Runs a 24/7 customer support.

30-money-back guarantee available. Cons Sometimes, it is slow on the desktop app.

The Android app lacks the Kill Switch feature.

3. Surfshark

Since its launch in 2018, Surfshark has grown massively because of the unlimited simultaneous connections it allows and its low subscription costs. It has a massive global server network of more than 3200 servers in over 100 countries.

Features

Security: Surfshark provides water-tight security features with protocols including a Kill Switch, obfuscation, and AES encryption . To protect all the traffic from your device and the other connected devices, Surfshark uses a split tunneling feature known as Bypasser.

Connection Speed: Its WireGuard protocol ensures impressive speed performance suitable for HD streaming, gaming, and torrenting.

Price: Surprisingly, Surfshark has very enticing pricing; if you only need to use Surfshark for a month, it costs $12.95 on a single-month basis. At the same time, you could save 69% by paying $3.99 monthly for one year or only $2.05 monthly for a 24-month plan.

Pros Tight security.

Regular IP Rotation.

Provides invisibility on LAN.

Reliable speed.

Unlimited simultaneous connections. Cons Does not support dedicated IPs.

Lacks the feature for port-forwarding.

4. CyberGhost

CyberGhost VPN is a very user-friendly VPN that lets you watch FuboTV without restrictions and offers a 45-day money-back guarantee. It provides impressive speeds for streaming and gaming while ensuring security as well.

Features

Security: CyberGhost VPN uses OpenVPN, IKEv2, and WireGuard protocols to ensure anonymous browsing. As the name suggests, CyberGhost VPN makes your data invisible to prying eyes on the internet . It encrypts your data to avoid being detected online. It also comes with a Kill Switch and a security suite that provides you with add-ons for extra safety.

Speed: The company offers 10Gbps servers alongside cutting-edge protocols like IKEv2 and WireGuard to ensure stable and super-fast connections.

Pricing: CyberGhost’s subscription is affordable for longer-lasting 6-month and 1-year deals . With $12.99, you can sign up for CyberGhost VPN’s monthly plan. We recommend you choose a 6-month plan to save money because it reduces the cost to $6.99 monthly. The 1-year plan is even the best since it helps you cut costs to $2.11 monthly.

Pros Offers over 7,000 servers in more than 100 countries.

It can unblock all major streaming platforms.

It supports torrenting.

It allows for Dedicated IPs.

45-day money-back guarantee.

Supports 7 devices simultaneously. Cons Pricing Tiers Complexity.

Inconsistent Streaming Performance.

Limited Device Compatibility.

Occasional Server Crowding.

No Cryptocurrency Payment Option.

5. Proton VPN

Proton VPN is another fantastic VPN service that lets you unblock FuboTV and stream your preferred channels from any location. It offers 3025 servers spread across 69 countries worldwide so that you won’t have any issues with servers.

Features

Security: Proton VPN does not keep logs of your browsing activities, and they ensure no accidental DNS leaks. Its security protocols are of a very high standard as it employs OpenVPN, IKEv2, and WireGuard to provide security for its users .

Speeds: You can stream channels with Proton VPN at a very reliable speed. It can stream movies with 4k quality without buffering or lagging .

Pricing: Proton VPN’s monthly subscription costs $9.99, but if you plan on going long-term, the 1-year plan for $5.99 monthly would be great. However, the best deal is the 2-year plan that lets you save $120, as you will be charged only $4.99 monthly. It offers a 30-day money-back guarantee, which you only get paid for the days you didn’t use the service.

Pros It comes with Swiss privacy.

Do not keep activity logs.

It protects the user’s IP address even when the connection is lost.

It offers an extra layer of protection with its special VPN hop.

It uses NetShield Ad-blocker to filter out malware and website trackers. Cons Limited to some Asian regions.

It is prone to VPN blocks.

A bit difficult to configure.

Criteria for Choosing the Optimal VPN for Unblocking FuboTV

As a VPN user, examining your internet connection needs is essential to know what you require in a VPN. Some VPNs are high-speed, some are more secure, and some offer better prices. We have listed below some of the major things to consider when deciding what VPN service to pick.

Speed

Using a VPN that is not fast feels like being stuck in the mud, especially when streaming or gaming. Here’s the thing: every VPN reduces internet speed by at least a little, but some VPNs are proven reliable with good speed performance. So always look out for this.

Number of Servers

More VPN servers mean faster web connection–in other words, the more the servers, the lesser the load on each server. With more servers, you will have more global coverage because you might need to change connections when one server goes down.

Security Features

The primary reason for VPNs has to do with securing a user’s IP address and making the user bypass online restrictions without being noticed. When the server drops in some VPNs, your data can easily leak, opening your connection to prying eyes. Since your data is unsafe online, we highly recommend a VPN with cutting-edge security features and zero tolerance for data leaks.

Simultaneous Connections

Always check and confirm that the VPN service can simultaneously protect at least up to 5 devices. This is because you might need it to protect the major devices in your home.

Customer Support

VPNs occasionally give you issues, but you might require a quick response from customer support to fix these issues. Swiftness is vital in customer support, and you should check this before deciding on the VPN to adopt.

Pricing and Money-back Guarantee

Some VPNs charge way higher than the services they provide. This means you must consider the features of the VPN service before deciding. It should also have a money-back guarantee to allow you to test its services and know whether to retain the subscription.

VPN Not Working? Here’s What to Do

Several things can contribute to stopping your VPN from working or causing it to trigger off when still in use. Knowing some DIY troubleshooting skills could relieve the stress of waiting for customer support.

Check Your Connection

The problem could result from an interruption in your internet connection. Are you having trouble with your network connection? In this case, the best thing to do is restart your router and wait a little while before reconnecting.

Restart Your Device and the VPN

Your VPN may not work due to some tech-related issues. But every problem has a solution. Try restarting your streaming device, logging out of the VPN, and re-logging in. Doing this might get you back on track.

Your VPN services may stop working if the application is outdated; worse, it could expose you to data leaks. But don’t worry; this issue is easily resolved by visiting the VPN website and installing the latest update.

Adjust Your VPN Protocols

VPN protocols help provide channels through which your device communicates or connects to VPN servers. And for some reason, some protocols might not work in certain regions, limiting you from accessing Fubo TV if you are in those areas. However, you can overcome this barrier by adjusting some settings on your VPN app in simple steps. To adjust the settings, click on the settings icon on your VPN app and change the protocol to OpenVPN or IPSec/IKEv2.

How to Stream FuboTV on Any Device?

Windows or Mac Devices

Here’s how to stream Fubo on Windows or Mac:

Select a good VPN, especially one that works consistently.

Download the VPN app and install it.

Go to the app, choose a server, and connect.

Visit FuboTV and log in to watch from your device.

Smartphone or Tablet

Here’s how to stream Fubo on Smartphone or Tablet:

Choose a reliable VPN service.

Download and install the app.

Open the app and connect to a server.

Open your FuboTV app and enjoy.

Gaming Consoles

Here’s how to stream Fubo on Gaming Consoles:

Get a VPN that is compatible with routers.

Install the VPN on the router.

Connect to any of the servers and start streaming.

Smart TVs

Here’s how to stream Fubo on Smart TVs:

Select a reliable VPN.

Download the VPN app from the app store on your TV.

Log in to your FuboTV account, and you’re good to go.

Conclusion

FuboTV emerged to offer an exciting streaming experience for cord-cutters. From sports, movies, documentaries, and live TV, Fubo has content for everyone. However, it got it wrong by making its content available only to residents in the US, Canada, and Spain.

Notably, leaving or not residing in these regions means automatic access restrictions to Fubo content. However, the tips provided in this article can help you stream your favorite content on Fubo TV again. While VPNs are reliable channels to unblock Fubo’s geo-restrictions, they have their own limitations. So, we have picked the top-notch, itemizing their perks, pricing, and cons to help you become a happy Fubo TV subscriber.

