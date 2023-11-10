How to Watch Funimation Outside the US in 2023

Quick Guide to Watch Funimation Outside the US with a VPN Pick a reliable and fast VPN. ExpressVPN is our #1 pick for Funimation. Go to the VPN’s website and subscribe to a premium plan. Download and install the VPN on your device. Connect to one of the US-based servers. Open the Funimation website and stream without restrictions.

The Best VPN Options for Funimation – Quick Intro

ExpressVPN: Known for its lightning-fast speeds, strong security features, and extensive server network that offers dependable and private internet access, ExpressVPN is a premium VPN service. Surfshark: Suitable for both people and families, Surfshark is an affordable virtual private network that prioritizes user privacy and offers infinite simultaneous connections. NordVPN: A popular option for online anonymity and data protection, NordVPN is a highly regarded VPN service known for its robust security and privacy features, wide server network, and user-friendly design.

What is Funimation?

Funimation is a video-on-demand streaming service based in America, headquartered in Coppell, Texas. Launched in 2016, Fumination has gained a reputation as one of North America’s leading anime content distributors.

This streaming service is home to interesting anime titles such as One Piece, Yu Yu Hakusho, Dragon Ball, Black Clover, Assassination Classroom, My Hero Academia, Attack On Titan, Fairy Tail, and Tokyo Ghoul. Before Funimation spread its access to more countries, users could only view its library from the US. But it’s different now as it has expanded to a few more countries. Due to country-specific licensing regulations on production houses, Funimation has to agree to uphold these regulations by placing geo-restrictions on their services.

Watching Funimation Outside the US With a VPN

With this geo-restriction, what becomes of people in other regions who crave some of the entertainment available on Funimation? That is the point where solutions like VPNs come in to break this geo-restriction barrier. They mostly cloak your IP address, making you seem browsing in the US.

With a VPN, you can focus on where Funimation is allowed; all that matters is a good internet connection and a streaming device. A VPN behaves like an intermediary between a user and the Funimation server. It hides the user’s IP address and tricks the Funimation server into believing the user is in the US.

Criteria for Choosing the Best VPN Service for Funimation

People usually need clarification when they want to make a decision on which VPN service can suit their online privacy needs. It is important to know what you want from the services you’re paying for, as the quality of the VPN determines your internet experience. We have summarized some of the important things you must be specific about when searching for a VPN.

Server Count

Sometimes, the streaming service might notice that a particular traffic is coming from a VPN and might block it out. At that time, you will need to change your server to one in another location. This emphasizes the need for a VPN with numerous servers.

Speed

The connection speed of a VPN is a very important factor for streaming movies online. Constant buffering when streaming movies or shows is a pain most people cannot endure. To avoid a terrible streaming experience, always check out the speed of the VPN.

Security Features

VPNs protect your online activity, preventing prying eyes from monitoring. Therefore, having a VPN that does not guarantee top-notch security is disastrous. Your system could get hacked, especially if connected to public Wi-Fi.

Simultaneous Connection

You should check if the VPN allows streaming on multiple devices simultaneously.

Unblocking Features

Some streaming platforms, like Hulu, Netflix, and Amazon Prime, have robust geo-restriction technologies. You must always check for the VPN’s unblocking features and capabilities.

The Best VPN Options for Funimation outside US – Detailed List

Several VPNs available on the internet can encrypt your IP address and bypass restrictions, but not all are fast and secure. We have curated the best VPNs you can rely on for a fast, secure, and smooth Funimation connection.

1. ExpressVPN

ExpressVPN is one of the best VPN services on the internet, capable of bypassing Funimation’s restrictions. It does not only break through. It also shields your internet activity, ensuring it is not monitored.

Express VPN has thousands of servers, all secured with AES-256 encryption to guarantee top-notch security. It knows privacy is important. Hence, it does not retain browser history and traffic destinations. ExpressVPN costs 8.32$ per month for its lowest plan.

Features of ExpressVPN

It offers DNS protection , which eliminates any forms of third-party exposure and enables high internet speeds.

With its MediaStreamer feature , users can stream Funimation even on devices that don’t support VPNs.

It offers thousands of servers in 90+ countries , covering nearly all major cities worldwide.

It has a connection speed of 70Mbps , downloading content at the rate of 5.4Mbps.

It comes with a Network Lock , which disconnects you from the internet during an emergency.

24/7 live chat and email customer support.

It offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.

ExpressVPN offers robust security features to protect your online privacy and data. It provides high-speed connections and a large server network in many countries.

ExpressVPN has a strict no-logs policy, enhancing your privacy. Easy-to-use applications for various devices and platforms.

24/7 live chat support for assistance. Servers in numerous locations worldwide for unblocking content. Cons ExpressVPN is relatively expensive compared to some other VPN services.

Allows a smaller number of simultaneous device connections. Some advanced features and customization options may be lacking.

Occasional difficulties accessing certain Netflix regions. It’s headquartered in the British Virgin Islands, which may raise concerns for some users.

Read our comprehensive ExpressVPN review

2. SurfShark

Surfshark is a VPN that offers 3200 servers covering all the major regions of the world. It protects your online activities by ensuring a no-logging policy, and its speed screams quality.

With its advanced security encryption features, which include OpenVPN, IKEv2/IPSec, shadow, and WireGuard, you remain protected from ISP or government spying.

Features of Surfshark

It offers a download speed of 88.14 Mbps.

Surfshark has built-in support for every streaming device.

It provides support for unlimited simultaneous connections .

Surfshark’s connection is secure with AES-256-CBC and AES-256-GCM.

There is 24/7 live chat support for customers

It offers a 30-back money-back guarantee.

Surfshark offers competitive and budget-friendly subscription plans. You can connect an unlimited number of devices with a single account.

It provides robust encryption and security protocols to keep your data safe. Surfshark adheres to a strict no-logs policy, enhancing your privacy.

It offers servers in numerous countries, allowing you to access content worldwide. Reliable for unblocking various streaming platforms, including Netflix.

Built-in ad and malware blocker for a better browsing experience. Extra security and customization options. Cons While Surfshark offers decent speeds, they can vary depending on the server you connect to.

It has fewer servers compared to some other VPN services. Compared to industry veterans, Surfshark is a newer VPN provider.

Some users have reported longer response times for support queries. Being a newer service, it has a shorter track record than older competitors.

Read our comprehensive SurfShark review

3. NordVPN

Nord VPN is one of the most reliable VPN services on our list. It connects incredibly fast and does not buffer your network when you stream. There are more than 5000 servers in about 105 countries, including 1700+ in the US.

NordVPN uses NordLynx protocol to provide ultra-fast HD streaming quality to its subscribers. NordVPN’s lowest plan costs about $3.49 per month.

Features of NordVPN

It comes with an inbuilt ad blocker known as CyberSec , which protects users from malware.

It offers impressive streaming speed using its NordLnyx protocol .

NordVPN gives a 30-day money-back guarantee .

Availability of numerous servers .

It has security features like Split-tunneling, a Kill switch, and Dark Web Monitor.

NordVPN offers top-notch security features to protect your online privacy and data. It has a vast network of servers in numerous countries, providing ample options for users.

NordVPN follows a strict no-logs policy to enhance your privacy. Offers fast and reliable performance on most servers.

Easy-to-use applications for various devices and platforms. 24/7 live chat support for assistance.

Features servers optimized for specific purposes like streaming and P2P file sharing. NordVPN has a history of reliability and trustworthiness in the VPN industry. Cons NordVPN can be relatively expensive, especially if you opt for shorter-term subscription plans.

It allows a smaller number of simultaneous device connections, although this has been increased in recent updates. Some users may experience varying speeds depending on the server and load.

While it generally works well for streaming, there can be occasional hiccups in unblocking certain platforms. During peak hours, customer support response times may be slower.

Read our comprehensive NordVPN review

Why is My VPN not working?

There are various reasons why your VPN may not work properly in unblocking Funimation’s geo-restrictions. We are aware of some of these reasons and have taken our time to scout for their solutions. These problems are more technical than you can troubleshoot them yourself. You only need to understand the problem and know what to do. Here are some of the issues and their solutions.

Browser cache and Cookies : Websites use caches and cookies to gather information about your identity. They do this by accessing your search history, which gives them clues about your location. To solve this problem, always clear your cache and cookies and refresh the page .

Blocked IP address : There are times when your connection through a particular server might get blocked by Funimation. This could be that the company’s server has detected some strange traffic. You only need to disconnect from that particular server and connect to another US server , then reload the page to continue.

IP and DNS leaks : This emphasizes the importance of subscribing to reliable VPNs. When you pick a VPN that is not secure, you risk identity leaks. If your VPN leaks during streaming, your IP address will reveal your true location, leading to a blocking. The solution lies in getting a trusted and reliable VPN .

Outdated VPN : If your VPN is not working effectively, it could be a sign that it is obsolete. This could make it vulnerable to leaks, online threats, and geo-blocking. The solution lies in changing the VPN to an updated VPN.

Can I watch Funimation with a Free VPN?

Interestingly, you can always find a VPN that lets you use it for free. However, it’s best to avoid free VPNs for some reasons. One of these reasons is that, unlike paid VPNs, they will be slow, and most times, they usually have a daily data usage limit. You will be disconnected from the service if you exhaust your daily data allocation while streaming a movie or show. Coupled with having your streaming buffering throughout, that is the worst feeling you would want to experience.

Another reason you should reconsider using a free VPN is because these companies are profit-making companies. If they are giving you free VPN protection, then they’re privately keeping logs of your activity and selling these logs to commercial companies. They usually sell these logs to advertising companies, the government, or other third parties.

How to Stream Funimation Without Ads

Like many other streaming services, Funimation serves ads minutes into the movie or show you’re streaming. This is another avenue for income generation for the company. But we know how annoying ads can be, especially if they are frequent. So, we have researched and helped you find a solution to these ads. We will be showing you how to stream Funimation without ads successfully. Keep reading to find out how to do this.

Using Adblock Software

Funimation can detect ad blockers and restrict your access to streaming while it is on. However, we have figured out how to avoid Funimation’s detector smartly. Download an ad blocker and go through the following steps;

Open your browser and search for Anti Adblock Killer, or simply click here .

. Tap on the UserScript box.

Tap on the download button.

Install the software on your browser.

Download any User Script Manager extension on the browser.

Close your browser and restart it.

Congratulations! You can now stream Funimation without any ad interruptions.

Using Chrome Extension

Chrome extension is the easiest way to turn off ads while streaming Funimation. It is free and effective as well. Google offers users different adblocker extensions, but we recommend installing uBlock Origin Adblocker and Adblock Plus. They don’t just disable ads on Funimation but also YouTube and other websites.

Conclusion

So there you have it, anime fans. Geo-blocks stopping you from watching Funimation outside the US? No need to fear; you know it now. VPNs and Smart DNS proxies can help.

These nifty little tools allow you to bypass pesky location restrictions and indulge in all the anime your heart desires, no matter your location. Additionally, a VPN protects your online activities, shielding them from prying eyes.

So don’t let geo-blocking stand between you and your anime obsession for another minute longer. You can outsmart region locks and enjoy unlimited anime on Funimation in just a few simple steps. Happy watching!

Frequently Asked Questions