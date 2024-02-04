How to Watch FXNOW Outside the US in 2024

Quick Guide to Watching FXNOW Outside the US with a VPN

Sign up for a fast, FXNOW-compatible VPN like Surfshark. Log in to the VPN app. Connect to a US server. Get FXNOW. Watch your favorite content.

Best VPNs to Access FXNOW Outside the US – Quick List

Surfshark: A VPN service known for its affordability and robust security features, offering unlimited simultaneous connections and a user-friendly interface. NordVPN: Renowned for its strong emphasis on security, NordVPN provides a vast server network, advanced encryption, and user-friendly applications for a comprehensive and reliable VPN experience. ExpressVPN: Recognized for its high-speed connections and widespread server coverage, ExpressVPN prioritizes user privacy with strong encryption, making it a top choice for those seeking a fast and secure VPN solution.

Why do You Need a VPN to Unblock FXNOW?

Fans of movies or live TV shows will fall in love with FXNOW. It has abundant distribution of movies and live shows for everyone. However, outside the United States territories, you might find it hard to access FXNOW content due to its geo-restrictions. The US and Virgin Islands are other United States territories where FXNOW is available. Therefore, people in other locations aside from these can’t have access to FXNOW or its contents.

Notwithstanding, there is a way to bypass the restriction without traveling to the supported areas. It is only possible with a VPN service. VPNs help unblock geo-restricted internet services by changing users’ location and IP address. It makes them appear in a different location order than their original location. Here, users can appear at any location of their choosing and enjoy the internet service that people in such countries enjoy. They can do this without hindrances and with durable online protection.

Best VPNs for Accessing FXNOW Anywhere – Detailed List

1. Surfshark

Surfshark is one of the best VPNs to watch FXNOW outside the US and its territories. It has awesome services and features that make this possible. Surfshark has a large fleet of servers, allowing users to appear in many countries of their choice. With more than 3200 RAM-only servers scattered in over 100 countries, SurfShark’s reach is unbeatable. You can connect as many devices as possible to one account without paying more. This will help save money for you since you and your friends or family members can use one account on several devices and contribute to paying the subscription fee.

You can get secure internet access since it allows you to connect privately. Thus, hackers, trackers, and other bad players cannot detect you online. Surfshark holds its customer satisfaction in high esteem. So, it has a team of experts that attends to users’ issues anytime, any day, 24 hours a day, seven days a week. If you want to reach the customer support team, you can do so via live chats and emails.

Features

Secure Internet Connection: Using Surfshark, people can access the internet securely, as the VPN protects users from online risks. You won't encounter data breaches, hack attacks, trackers, or other cyber dangers. Additionally, you will be free to browse without interruptions from ads, cookie pop-ups, and more.

Safeguards Devices: Not only does Surfshark secure your data, but it also protects your device. One thing we always worry about as regular internet users is malware, viruses, spyware, and other vices. These things expose us to cyber-attack risks and other privacy concerns. But with VPNs, we can say goodbye to these worries.

Takes Users' Data Off the Internet: Surfshark will protect your data from third-party companies that use it for several purposes. It deletes your browsing history and keeps no logs, so spies monitoring your activities will find nothing.

Fast Connection: Surfshark has unlimited bandwidth, and its server connection only takes seconds. With this VPN service, users can load web pages, stream movies, use apps, and perform more online activities faster than usual.

Data Breach Alert: Surfshark is always looking for any dark web moves or data leaks that breach your privacy. If it discovers anything, it sends an immediate alert, giving you the chance to resolve the issue early enough.

Surfshark is always looking for any dark web moves or data leaks that breach your privacy. . High-tech Tools: The VPN works with high-technology tools to provide a better user experience when using the platform. One of these tools is Nexus tech, which allows you to create a VPN and enter and use Dynamic MultiHop to exit server pairs. With this tool, you can change your IP address every ten minutes. This helps to prevent your IP from getting noticed and blocked by the streaming platform.

Pricing

Surfshark’s three tiers come with different prices and features. The platform gives you a run for your money; you get what you pay for.

Surfshark Starter: Surfshark Starter costs $1.99 monthly and $53.76 for the first 27 months. Users can save 86% with this plan and get three months of free usage because of the current Black Friday deal. This tier has a secure VPN, ad blocker, and cookie pop-up blocker. All the tiers have a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Surfshark One: Surfshark One costs $2.69 monthly and $75.36 for the first 28 months. The tier saves users 85% and grants them four free months of usage. It has all the features of Surfshark Starter and more. The extra features include a Private search engine, 24/7 antivirus protection, webcam protection, antivirus, malware protection, antispyware, and masked email generator. Also, you can get real-time alerts for email, ID, and credit card breaches. Moreover, you can get personal data security reports and a personal detail generator.

Surfshark One . The tier saves users 85% and grants them four free months of usage. It has all the features of Surfshark Starter and more. The extra features include a Private search engine, 24/7 antivirus protection, webcam protection, antivirus, malware protection, antispyware, and masked email generator. Also, you can get real-time alerts for email, ID, and credit card breaches. Moreover, you can get personal data security reports and a personal detail generator. Surfshark One+: Surfshark One+ costs $3.99 monthly and $115.68 for the first 29 months. It saves 80% for users and allows them to use it for an extra five months for free. This tier has all the features of the previous tiers and is more like data removal from company databases and search sites.

Pros

Surfshark unblocks FXNOW for users.

The VPN is cost-effective, especially during its limited-time offer.

Surfshark customer service is available 24/7 via email and live chats.

It has an unlimited simultaneous multi-device login.

Cons

Users need to upgrade to Surfshark One or One+ to get access to advanced features, and they are expensive.

Users need to upgrade to Surfshark One or One+ to get access to advanced features, and they are expensive. Some US servers on Surfshark have slow connections for users in specific countries.

2. NordVPN

One of the VPNs we consider the best for watching FXNOW outside the US is NordVPN. The platform has services and features that depict its rank. Internet pages tend to hang for some reason, which can be extremely frustrating. However, NordVPN users don’t go through such frustrations because the VPN provides uninterrupted internet surfing. NordVPN is a fast VPN that you can use to stream movies, load pages, download, and navigate the internet quickly. The VPN runs at a speed of over 6730 Mbps, which makes it one of the fastest online.

You can connect to thousands of servers in many countries by using NordVPN. The platform has over 5800 servers in more than 60 countries worldwide. The major countries with more internet services rate comprise 60 countries of NordVPN. NordVPN has tools that help it protect its users from cyber dangers, one of which is the Threat Protection tool. This online gear protects devices from malware, viruses, and spyware. The VPN also protects its users from data breaches, hackers, and threats to their information.

Features

Compatibility with major devices: NordVPN doesn't support many devices, but it supports the major devices users will most likely use. Some devices are Linux, Android, iOS, Windows, Mac, Android TV, and others. Also, the platform supports big web browsers like Chrome, Safari, Firefox, Edge, and a few more.

Remote file access: With NordVPN's Meshnet, accessing your files remotely and on other devices is easy and hassle-free on NordVPN.

Extra security: NordVPN allows users to take their safety further while surfing the internet. To enjoy this protection, all you need to do is get a premium password manager for generating, saving, and auto-filling passwords. You can also encrypt and backup your files in a safe cloud to avoid data loss.

Track and get notifications for leaked data: NordVPN uses a dark web monitor to track leaked data. When it discovers anything, it sends a notification to the user, who then takes proactive measures to stop bad players from accessing the data.

Simultaneous usage of six devices: Using NordVPN is great because you can connect about six devices to one account and use them simultaneously. It helps reduce spending since all six people can split and bear the subscription cost.

Using NordVPN is great because you can connect about six devices to one account and use them simultaneously. . Data privacy control: NordVPN allows its users to control their privacy stats when they go online. The platform offers a top-notch data privacy service that keeps you and your internet activity anonymous. But the privacy control is optional; you can decide whether you want it.

Pricing

NordVPN has recently updated its price list, ready for the Black Friday season. So, now is the time to subscribe at cheaper rates. It has three tiers, each with different offers and prices. We have listed each of the tiers and their costs below.

The Standard Tier: The standard package costs $3.79 per month. Also, it costs $102.33 for the first two years payment. This helps users save about 54%. The subscription offers secure, high-speed VPN, malware protection, tracker, and malware blocker. Also, subscribers get three months of free usage.

The Plus Tier: NordVPN Plus costs $4.79 monthly and $129.33 for the first two years, saving about 54% for users. Also, users get three months free. It is currently the most popular plan, offering everything the previous plan gives and more. Some extra features include a cross-platform password manager and a data breach scanner.

NordVPN , saving about 54% for users. Also, users get three months free. It is currently the most popular plan, offering everything the previous plan gives and more. Some extra features include a cross-platform password manager and a data breach scanner. The Complete Tier: NordVPN Complete costs $5.79 per month and $156.33 for the first two years, which helps users save 65%. Here, users can get three free months on the platform. Overall, it has the features of the first and second tiers. Some extra features are 1 TB of cloud storage and next-generation file encryption.

Pros

The service unblocks FXNOW and allows users outside the US to stream content on the platform.

NordVPN security features are standard as they help users worry less about data leaks.

It has an active 24/7 active customer service.

NordVPN has the highest number of US servers, giving users a variety.

It has the highest connection speed, which makes it seamless to use.

Cons

NordVPN doesn't support a large range of languages.

NordVPN doesn’t support a large range of languages. There are some limitations on the platform’s desktop version.

3. ExpressVPN

ExpressVPN is an easy-to-use VPN platform with some of the best services for using FXNOW outside the US. Users of ExpressVPN can use the internet to do anything with the assurance that no one can find out after they log out. The VPN platform has no activity log policy that wipes off every trace of the user’s browser history. So, nothing can link them to an internet activity.

ExpressVPN can unblock FXNOW by changing the device’s IP address and location to the U.S. With this; the user can watch FXNOW and get many other internet services that are only available in the US This VPN service has the best-in-class encryption, protecting users’ data with AES-256, a top-notch security expert trusted tool. It keeps your data away from hackers, trackers, and even snoopers. ExpressVPN users don’t only get protection when they surf the internet. The platform goes further to protect them from dangerous Wi-Fi networks. More so, it shields users against security breaches and packet sniffing.

Features

Simultaneous Usage of Eight Devices: With ExpressVPN, you can connect eight devices to one account and use them simultaneously without hindrances. This feature makes the platform great for organizations with few workers.

Major Device Compatibility: Using major browsing devices on ExpressVPN is feasible. The VPN platform works smoothly on Linux, routers, Android, iOS, Mac, Windows, and more. It is also selective for web browsers, working only with Safari, Chrome, Edge, and Firefox.

High-speed Connection: ExpressVPN offers users a high-speed server connection, page loading, online gaming, and fast movie streaming. Everything you want to do online will run faster than usual when you use ExpressVPN.

24/7 Available Customer Support: On ExpressVPN, you can always get answers to your queries 24/7 from any location on live chat or email. The VPN has made its customer support team experts available to serve you right.

Numerous Servers: There are more than 3000 servers on ExpressVPN, and they are in over 105 significant countries. With this, users can gain access to internet services that are peculiar to these countries.

There are more than 3000 servers on ExpressVPN, and they are in over 105 significant countries. . TrustedServer Technology: TrustedServer is one of the many tools on ExpressVPN. It prevents the VPN from writing users’ data to the hard drive. It advances the privacy people enjoy in the app.

Pricing

The three tiers on ExpressVPN have different pricing based on the subscription timing. However, all their features are the same.

1-month Plan: The 1-month plan costs $12.95 for a monthly subscription. It is better for people who are not consistent with ExpressVPN. A 30-day money-back guarantee is certain for this plan.

6-month Plan: The cost of the 6-month plan is $9.99 per month, which is a subsidized price of the previous plan. It helps consistent ExpressVPN save money on their subscription. Also, it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

The cost of the , which is a subsidized price of the previous plan. It helps consistent ExpressVPN save money on their subscription. Also, it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee. The 12-month Plan: The 12-month plan subscription is $6.67 per month. This plan comes with a free three months for users. Also, it has a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Pros

ExpressVPN bypasses the geo-restriction policy of FXNOW for users.

It has a 24/7 live chat support feature for customers.

The connection speed is high, allowing users to enjoy the flow of the service.

Cons

ExpressVPN customer service doesn't handle highly technical issues.

How Do We Choose the Best VPN to Watch FXNOW Outside the US?

It’s worth noting that we didn’t just randomly pick the VPN services and name them the best to watch FXNOW. We looked for certain criteria the VPNs must have before tagging them as the best. Below is the list:

FXNOW compatibility.

Internet service unblocking capacity.

Number of servers.

Users’ device and data security.

The VPN connection speed.

User-friendly interface.

Steady customer support.

Compatibility with major devices.

Cost of the VPN service.

Can You Use a Free VPN to Watch FXNOW Outside the US?

You can use FXNOW with a free VPN but with certain conditions. There are specific features a VPN platform needs to have for users to watch FXNOW with it. Some of these are the ability to change a device location to the US and its IP address. The device will appear in the US, making FXNOW accessible.

Also, other internet services will be easily accessible to people in the US. Another essential feature to look out for in a VPN for watching FXNOW outside the US is compatibility with the streaming service. If a free VPN has these features, you can watch FXNOW outside the US. However, free VPNs don’t always offer the best services regarding speed. Also, many of them lag in security and privacy, frustrating most users when using them. Therefore, it is safe to say that even if you can watch FXNOW with free VPNs, it is mostly not a good option.

Compatible Devices and Platforms for FXNOW

FXNOW is not compatible with every available streaming device and platform. The developers made it selective in this aspect, so FXNOW works on iOS devices like iPhones, iPads, and more. Also, the streaming service is available on Android devices like smartphones, tablets, and Android TVs.

Furthermore, FXNOW supports Kindle Fire devices, Amazon Fire TVs, Roku, Xbox Series XIS, and Xbox One. With these devices, you can watch FXNOW seamlessly without hindrance. Some web browsers that FXNOW can work on include Safari, Edge, and Opera Mini. Chrome, Firefox, and a few others are browsers that FXNOW supports.

What Can You Watch on FXNOW?

FXNOW is an on-demand and live TV streaming service that shows movies, TV shows, and more. The platform has some original content and others from other film production companies. Its contents are enjoyable because they play in clear picture formats. Also, users can run out of what to watch out of its thousands of contents.

Some movies and TV shows on FXNOW include Archer, The Bear, Mayan M.C., and A Teacher. Some others are Reservation Dogs, What We Do in the Shadows, It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, Atlanta, and many more.

Verdict: Is Watching FXNOW Outside the US Worth it?

FXNOW, like many other streaming service platforms online, has interesting content for users to watch. The platform also has live TV shows and cool features, making it stand out. Another thing that makes it stand out is its geo-restriction that deprives people outside the US of its benefits. However, technology has created a way to bypass the restriction, and it is by using a suitable VPN. Finding a suitable VPN is easy with the right criteria. Some of these are the number of servers, the connection speed, security capacity, and more. With these, the three best VPNs for FXNOW are NordVPN. Surfshark, and ExpressVPN.

