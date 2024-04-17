How to Watch HBO Max on PS4 in 2024
PlayStation, especially 4 and 5, can show movies in ultra HD and 4K resolutions, giving you the best picture quality for maximum streaming enjoyment. That’s why nowadays most people now prefer to stream movies with PlayStations. But keep in mind that streaming platforms don’t support all versions of PlayStation; the PS4 and 5 are the most compatible.
HBO Max has added support for PS4 and PS5, but many don’t know. Why struggle with your television set and Android devices when you can enjoy the best of HBO Max by streaming with your PS4? Now you must be wondering, is that even possible? How can I set it up? Relax, we will show you how in the sections below. This article teaches you how to set up your PS4 to watch HBO Max. Brace up, and let’s start.
Quick Guide to Watching HBO Max on PS4 with a VPN
- The first step to safely watching HBO Max is to choose a fast VPN, create an account, and pick a plan that suits your budget. We recommend ExpressVPN.
- Once you’ve set up the VPN account, go to the VPN website or the app store and download the app.
- When you have completed the download, click install to transfer the app to your PS4.
- Then, you are required to connect your PS4 to the internet.
- After that, sign in to your PlayStation account, open the VPN, and select a server.
- Finally, open the HBO Max website and enjoy your movies.
Top VPNs for Streaming HBO Max on PS4 – Quick List
- ExpressVPN: Among our top choices of VPNs to get this year, ExpressVPN comes first. You can’t go wrong with ExpressVPN because it has all the features to guarantee a safe and secure online experience.
- NordVPN: NordVPN is good at securing data and beating strict geo-blocking firewalls on streaming platforms. Its unbeatable server networks make it a top choice for an unmatched streaming experience.
- Private Internet Access (PIA): As an old guy in the VPN business, PIA has mastered the game. It has all it takes: numerous servers, top-notch security and privacy tools, and a kill switch to ensure you get the best of your movie-watching time on HBO Max or any other platform.
What is HBO Max?
HBO Max is a streaming platform where you can watch the best reality shows, live news, and sports. It is owned by Warner Bros company. You can find their original productions and newly released movies on HBO Max that you won’t find elsewhere.
HBO Max: A Brief History
HBO streaming service started operating on November 8, 1972. Making it the oldest television service in America that has not folded. It has been consistently updated with attention-grabbing movies, comedies, documentaries, and others. HBO Max was otherwise known as Sterling Cable Network until it was changed during a meeting between its Founder and executive staff. This company has made it this far, surviving more than 50 years.
Available Countries
- USA
- Spain
- Anguilla
- Barbuda
- The Bahamas
- Honduras
- Jamaica
- Mexico
- Dominica
- Chile
- Colombia
- Bolivia
- Paraguay
- Panama
- Nicaragua
- Grenada
- Guatemala
- Ecuador
- Trinidad and Tobago
- Saint Vincent and the Grenadines
- Croatia
- Peru
- Turks and Caicos Islands
- Uruguay
- Venezuela
- Danish
- Finnish
- Bulgaria
- Denmark
- Andorra
- Finland
- Sweden
- Norway
- Bosnia and Herzegovina
- Saint Lucia
- Czech Republic
- North Macedonia
- Netherlands
- Montenegro
- Slovakia
- North Macedonia
- Serbia
- Slovenia
- Portugal
- Poland
- Haiti
Why You Need a VPN to Watch HBO Max on PS4
Although HBO Max has a wider reach than most streaming services, several countries are unavailable. Even in the areas where it is available, the content library may be limited, so users can’t access all the movies they would like to watch.
This is due to certain licensing agreements and copyright laws. As a result, firewalls prevent you from accessing select content on a platform based on your location. The only way to overcome this is by spoofing your IP. This is what VPNs do. VPNs connect you to a server in an approved location, making your IP look like you reside in that country.
When that is achieved, the IP trackers will see you as a US resident, assuming you are connected to a US server. That way, you’ll be safe from geo-blocking and can watch all the content you like on HBO Max without limit.
Best VPNs for HBO Max on PS4 Streaming – Detailed List
1. ExpressVPN
ExpressVPN satisfies the needs of its customers with over 3000 servers located at 160 locations in 90 countries. The servers are fast, allowing users to watch movies in HD without interruption. Using strong AES 256-bit encryption, ExpressVPN protects users’ data from third parties and prying eyes. Its Kill-switch feature also ensures that the user’s data does not leak when the internet connection experiences an issue.
ExpressVPN works with all major devices you might want to use to watch HBO Max, including gaming consoles. On ExpressVPN, $12.95 will get you a monthly plan, but committing to a longer plan makes it a better deal. To be protected for longer, you might take the six-month plan, which lets you pay $9.99 monthly, or the one-year plan, which pays $8.32 monthly.
Features
- ExpressVPN Allows users to have a dedicated IP address.
- It provides a reliable kill-switch feature.
- The VPN automatically connects users to the best server.
- It keeps your streaming history private.
- The VPN has support for various devices.
- Its servers are highly optimized for speed.
- Eight devices can be connected simultaneously.
Pros
- It can unblock all content on HBO Max with ease.
- The connection does not lag.
- Customer support is available all around the clock.
- A money-back guarantee is available for thirty days.
Cons
- Setting up the VPN can be a bit technical.
- A few servers are not fast.
Read our comprehensive ExpressVPN review
2. NordVPN
Features
- It protects users with AES 256-bit encryption.
- The built-in Kill-switch feature is designed to terminate your connection in an emergency to prevent data leaks.
- Ten devices can be connected simultaneously.
- It generates a new encryption key for every new session with its security feature known as “Perfect forward secrecy.”
- NordVPN maintains a no-logs policy.
- It comes with a dedicated app for Apple TV.
- Its servers are about 6,300 and are located in 111 countries.
Pros
- The server network is robust.
- Encryption protocols are quality.
- Compatible with several devices.
- Streaming is seamless.
Cons
- Downtimes sometimes occur with servers.
Read our comprehensive NordVPN review
3. Private Internet Access
The number of servers available on PIA is impressive. PIA has over 35,000 servers located in 122 regions in 91 countries. These many servers give users many options from which to connect, and you could likely find servers close to your location. PIA maintains a 100% no-logs policy, meaning they clear data, including connection logs, browsing history, VPN session timestamps, and DNS queries. It combines OpenVPN, WireGuard, and IKEv2 protocols to keep user connections private and secure.
PIA is great for all major operating systems and devices like Android, iOS, Windows, macOS, Linux, Smart TVs, routers, and gaming consoles like PS4. The monthly plan for PIA costs $11.95 monthly. To get it cheaper, pay $3.33 monthly for the yearly plan or $1.98 monthly for the three-year plan, which comes with an extra four months free.
Features
- It offers protection on an unlimited number of devices at the same time.
- There is a free malware and adware blocker available for users.
- Its speed reaches up to 10 Gbps.
- You can choose the traffic you want to protect with the VPN.
- PIA protects its users even when connected to Public Wi-Fi.
- A guaranteed 30-day refund policy.
Pros
- Customer support is active all day long.
- Its servers are dependable.
- The encryption options are flexible.
- Supports torrenting.
Cons
- Could do more in terms of speed.
How Do You Choose a VPN to Watch HBO Max on PS4
It is not enough to know that VPNs protect our internet connection and help bypass banned content. As someone who wants to get the best value for your investment, it is good to know what these VPNs offer. Knowing what to look out for before paying for a VPN service helps you determine if it’s perfect for your needs. Some of the criteria we use in checking these VPNs include security, speed, support for operating systems, and devices and their usability with gaming consoles like Xbox and PS4.
- Speed: Streaming can be frustrating if everything lags due to a slow connection. To avoid this, users must always check for the speed rating.
- Security Features: Every VPN has features that keep users’ connections private and secure. A good VPN should have features like a kill switch for emergency protection, standard AES 256-bit encryption, and strict compliance with the no-logging policy.
- Server Number: A VPN with several servers across so many parts of the world is an advantage for anyone because it ensures you always have a server for almost any location you need.
- Compatibility with Devices: One of the most important things to check about a VPN before paying is compatibility. If the VPN does not work with your device, then that isn’t good for you!
- Simultaneous Connections: Every Virtual Protection Network user must have more than one device protected online. A good VPN should allow at least up to 5 simultaneous connections at any point in time.
- Customer Support: It is a good practice to always check reviews from other users to determine how well they enjoy using the particular VPN you want to pay for. Also, a good VPN should promise an active and quick response to customer issues.
Is it Okay to Watch HBO Max on PS4 with a Free VPN?
While free services work well for users on a very low budget, using a free VPN to watch HBO Max might be difficult. You might occasionally encounter security issues, and your privacy is not guaranteed. As good as it may seem to use a free VPN, you will also be dismayed by the frequent slowness of the servers, which can give you a bad streaming experience.
Does PS4 Allow Users to Watch HBO Max in High Definition?
All PlayStations let you watch content in HDR, which is a good picture quality to enjoy while streaming. Now, PS4 has 4k picture viewing quality that gives you more picture details, four times better than the standard 1080p HD. To enjoy 4K quality on your PS4, go to your PS4 Pro console and enable 4K. Also, do the same to your display device, which must be 4K compatible. HD is available on PS5, but not without a subscription to HBO’s Ultimate plan, which is ad-free.
Is Max the Same as Discovery Plus?
After HBO Max was rebranded to become Max, it didn’t replace Discovery Plus. Rather, the two platforms were merged into a single system. According to reports by The Wrap, Max subscribers could now get Discovery content at a minimized cost.
This means you can still subscribe to Discovery+ alone if you don’t want to have any program from Max. However, you cannot get Max alone without having some of Discovery’s programs in it.
What Other Devices Can You Use to View HBO Max?
HBO Max can also be viewed from various other devices that can be used for streaming. The other supported streaming devices include Windows PCs, Mac, Amazon Fire Stick, Android Television, Apple Television, Samsung Smart Television, LG Smart Television, Samsung smartphones and iPads, Roku, The Xbox One, Fire TV from Amazon, and Apple (iPhone, iPods, and iPads).
Best HBO Movies and Shows You Can Relax with
HBO Max is the home to some of your favorite movies and shows you can always use to relax with your household. Some of them include;
- Just You
- The Last of Us
- They Are King of the World
- The Big Soiree
- Season four of Continuum
- All of the Splendor and All of the Bloodshed
- The Sex Lives of College Girls
- I’m glad to be back house with the Benkos
- Season fifteen of The Dead Files
- Season two of Anyone Anywhere
HBO Max vs Max
Max came as an enhanced version of HBO Max, providing an even larger library of movies and shows to stream. On HBO Max, you can pay $10 per month and watch with ads or $16 per month and watch without ads. The two plans come in High Definition, with some of their movies showing up to 4K picture quality.
Max offers three plans to its users. The Ad-Lite plan costs $10 monthly, the Ad-Free tier costs $16 monthly, and the Ultimate plan costs $20 monthly. If you pay for any of the three plans, you will enjoy watching it in HD quality, but only the Ultimate plan gives you a 4K Ultra HD quality.
Conclusion
HBO Max is a streaming service where you can watch some of the most entertaining shows and movies online. You can indeed watch HBO Max in many countries, but you cannot watch some of its content from some places. You must use a VPN to watch these movies and shows on PS4. Hopefully, this article will help you find the best VPNs suitable for your online needs. Also, you will learn the things to look out for before you make up your mind that you want to stick to any virtual network provider.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is the best VPN for watching HBO Max on PS4?
Can a VPN be blocked?
Does a VPN protect you when connected to Wi-Fi?
Can a VPN protect your Mobile Phone?
What happens when the connection of a VPN goes down?
