How to Watch HBO Max on PS4 in 2024

Quick Guide to Watching HBO Max on PS4 with a VPN

The first step to safely watching HBO Max is to choose a fast VPN, create an account, and pick a plan that suits your budget. We recommend ExpressVPN. Once you’ve set up the VPN account, go to the VPN website or the app store and download the app. When you have completed the download, click install to transfer the app to your PS4. Then, you are required to connect your PS4 to the internet. After that, sign in to your PlayStation account, open the VPN, and select a server. Finally, open the HBO Max website and enjoy your movies.

Top VPNs for Streaming HBO Max on PS4 – Quick List

ExpressVPN: Among our top choices of VPNs to get this year, ExpressVPN comes first. You can’t go wrong with ExpressVPN because it has all the features to guarantee a safe and secure online experience. NordVPN: NordVPN is good at securing data and beating strict geo-blocking firewalls on streaming platforms. Its unbeatable server networks make it a top choice for an unmatched streaming experience. Private Internet Access (PIA): As an old guy in the VPN business, PIA has mastered the game. It has all it takes: numerous servers, top-notch security and privacy tools, and a kill switch to ensure you get the best of your movie-watching time on HBO Max or any other platform.

What is HBO Max?

HBO Max is a streaming platform where you can watch the best reality shows, live news, and sports. It is owned by Warner Bros company. You can find their original productions and newly released movies on HBO Max that you won’t find elsewhere.

HBO Max: A Brief History

HBO streaming service started operating on November 8, 1972. Making it the oldest television service in America that has not folded. It has been consistently updated with attention-grabbing movies, comedies, documentaries, and others. HBO Max was otherwise known as Sterling Cable Network until it was changed during a meeting between its Founder and executive staff. This company has made it this far, surviving more than 50 years.

Available Countries

USA

Spain

Anguilla

Barbuda

The Bahamas

Honduras

Jamaica

Mexico

Dominica

Chile

Colombia

Bolivia

Paraguay

Panama

Nicaragua Grenada

Guatemala

Ecuador

Trinidad and Tobago

Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Croatia

Peru

Turks and Caicos Islands

Uruguay

Venezuela

Danish

Finnish

Bulgaria

Denmark

Andorra

Finland Sweden

Norway

Bosnia and Herzegovina

Saint Lucia

Czech Republic

North Macedonia

Netherlands

Montenegro

Slovakia

North Macedonia

Serbia

Slovenia

Portugal

Poland

Haiti

Why You Need a VPN to Watch HBO Max on PS4

Although HBO Max has a wider reach than most streaming services, several countries are unavailable. Even in the areas where it is available, the content library may be limited, so users can’t access all the movies they would like to watch.

This is due to certain licensing agreements and copyright laws. As a result, firewalls prevent you from accessing select content on a platform based on your location. The only way to overcome this is by spoofing your IP. This is what VPNs do. VPNs connect you to a server in an approved location, making your IP look like you reside in that country.

When that is achieved, the IP trackers will see you as a US resident, assuming you are connected to a US server. That way, you’ll be safe from geo-blocking and can watch all the content you like on HBO Max without limit.

Best VPNs for HBO Max on PS4 Streaming – Detailed List

1. ExpressVPN

ExpressVPN satisfies the needs of its customers with over 3000 servers located at 160 locations in 90 countries. The servers are fast, allowing users to watch movies in HD without interruption. Using strong AES 256-bit encryption, ExpressVPN protects users’ data from third parties and prying eyes. Its Kill-switch feature also ensures that the user’s data does not leak when the internet connection experiences an issue.

ExpressVPN works with all major devices you might want to use to watch HBO Max, including gaming consoles. On ExpressVPN, $12.95 will get you a monthly plan, but committing to a longer plan makes it a better deal. To be protected for longer, you might take the six-month plan, which lets you pay $9.99 monthly, or the one-year plan, which pays $8.32 monthly.

Features

ExpressVPN Allows users to have a dedicated IP address.

It provides a reliable kill-switch feature.

The VPN automatically connects users to the best server.

It keeps your streaming history private.

The VPN has support for various devices.

Its servers are highly optimized for speed.

Eight devices can be connected simultaneously.

It can unblock all content on HBO Max with ease.

The connection does not lag.

Customer support is available all around the clock.

A money-back guarantee is available for thirty days.

Setting up the VPN can be a bit technical. A few servers are not fast.

Read our comprehensive ExpressVPN review

2. NordVPN

NordVPN boasts a robust network of over 6300+ servers spread across 111+ countries, ensuring users a seamless and secure browsing experience. With unlimited bandwidth and reliable speed, streaming HBO Max on various devices, including PS4, Google Chrome, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more, becomes effortless. This VPN prioritizes user privacy with advanced features like 256-bit encryption, preventing unauthorized access to sensitive data. Furthermore, NordVPN’s private DNS servers effectively prevent IP and DNS leaks, while its strict no-logs policy ensures user anonymity. In emergencies, the Kill-switch feature promptly terminates connections to safeguard user information. NordVPN offers flexible subscription plans to accommodate different user needs and budgets. While the monthly plan comes at $14.99, users can enjoy significant savings by opting for longer-term plans. The one-year plan, priced at $6.49 per month, offers a discount of over 60%, while the two-year plan, costing $4.99 per month, grants a discount of nearly 69%. With NordVPN’s commitment to security, privacy, and affordability, users can confidently enjoy unrestricted access to their favorite content while staying protected online.

Features

It protects users with AES 256-bit encryption.

The built-in Kill-switch feature is designed to terminate your connection in an emergency to prevent data leaks.

Ten devices can be connected simultaneously.

It generates a new encryption key for every new session with its security feature known as “Perfect forward secrecy.”

NordVPN maintains a no-logs policy.

It comes with a dedicated app for Apple TV.

Its servers are about 6,300 and are located in 111 countries.

The server network is robust.

Encryption protocols are quality.

Compatible with several devices.

Streaming is seamless. Downtimes sometimes occur with servers.

Read our comprehensive NordVPN review

3. Private Internet Access

The number of servers available on PIA is impressive. PIA has over 35,000 servers located in 122 regions in 91 countries. These many servers give users many options from which to connect, and you could likely find servers close to your location. PIA maintains a 100% no-logs policy, meaning they clear data, including connection logs, browsing history, VPN session timestamps, and DNS queries. It combines OpenVPN, WireGuard, and IKEv2 protocols to keep user connections private and secure.

PIA is great for all major operating systems and devices like Android, iOS, Windows, macOS, Linux, Smart TVs, routers, and gaming consoles like PS4. The monthly plan for PIA costs $11.95 monthly. To get it cheaper, pay $3.33 monthly for the yearly plan or $1.98 monthly for the three-year plan, which comes with an extra four months free.

Features

It offers protection on an unlimited number of devices at the same time.

There is a free malware and adware blocker available for users.

Its speed reaches up to 10 Gbps.

You can choose the traffic you want to protect with the VPN.

PIA protects its users even when connected to Public Wi-Fi.

A guaranteed 30-day refund policy.

Customer support is active all day long.

Its servers are dependable.

The encryption options are flexible.

Supports torrenting. Could do more in terms of speed.

How Do You Choose a VPN to Watch HBO Max on PS4

It is not enough to know that VPNs protect our internet connection and help bypass banned content. As someone who wants to get the best value for your investment, it is good to know what these VPNs offer. Knowing what to look out for before paying for a VPN service helps you determine if it’s perfect for your needs. Some of the criteria we use in checking these VPNs include security, speed, support for operating systems, and devices and their usability with gaming consoles like Xbox and PS4.

Speed: Streaming can be frustrating if everything lags due to a slow connection. To avoid this, users must always check for the speed rating.

Streaming can be frustrating if everything lags due to a slow connection. Security Features: Every VPN has features that keep users’ connections private and secure. A good VPN should have features like a kill switch for emergency protection, standard AES 256-bit encryption , and strict compliance with the no-logging policy.

Every VPN has features that keep users’ connections private and secure. A good VPN should have , and strict compliance with the no-logging policy. Server Number: A VPN with several servers across so many parts of the world is an advantage for anyone because it ensures you always have a server for almost any location you need.

A VPN with several servers across so many parts of the world is an advantage for anyone because it Compatibility with Devices: One of the most important things to check about a VPN before paying is compatibility. If the VPN does not work with your device, then that isn’t good for you!

One of the most important things to check about a VPN before paying is compatibility. Simultaneous Connections: Every Virtual Protection Network user must have more than one device protected online. A good VPN should allow at least up to 5 simultaneous connections at any point in time.

Every Virtual Protection Network user must have more than one device protected online. A good VPN Customer Support: It is a good practice to always check reviews from other users to determine how well they enjoy using the particular VPN you want to pay for. Also, a good VPN should promise an active and quick response to customer issues.

Is it Okay to Watch HBO Max on PS4 with a Free VPN?

While free services work well for users on a very low budget, using a free VPN to watch HBO Max might be difficult. You might occasionally encounter security issues, and your privacy is not guaranteed. As good as it may seem to use a free VPN, you will also be dismayed by the frequent slowness of the servers, which can give you a bad streaming experience.

Does PS4 Allow Users to Watch HBO Max in High Definition?

All PlayStations let you watch content in HDR, which is a good picture quality to enjoy while streaming. Now, PS4 has 4k picture viewing quality that gives you more picture details, four times better than the standard 1080p HD. To enjoy 4K quality on your PS4, go to your PS4 Pro console and enable 4K. Also, do the same to your display device, which must be 4K compatible. HD is available on PS5, but not without a subscription to HBO’s Ultimate plan, which is ad-free.

Is Max the Same as Discovery Plus?

After HBO Max was rebranded to become Max, it didn’t replace Discovery Plus. Rather, the two platforms were merged into a single system. According to reports by The Wrap, Max subscribers could now get Discovery content at a minimized cost.

This means you can still subscribe to Discovery+ alone if you don’t want to have any program from Max. However, you cannot get Max alone without having some of Discovery’s programs in it.

What Other Devices Can You Use to View HBO Max?

HBO Max can also be viewed from various other devices that can be used for streaming. The other supported streaming devices include Windows PCs, Mac, Amazon Fire Stick, Android Television, Apple Television, Samsung Smart Television, LG Smart Television, Samsung smartphones and iPads, Roku, The Xbox One, Fire TV from Amazon, and Apple (iPhone, iPods, and iPads).

Best HBO Movies and Shows You Can Relax with

HBO Max is the home to some of your favorite movies and shows you can always use to relax with your household. Some of them include;

Just You

The Last of Us

They Are King of the World

The Big Soiree

Season four of Continuum

All of the Splendor and All of the Bloodshed

The Sex Lives of College Girls

I’m glad to be back house with the Benkos

Season fifteen of The Dead Files

Season two of Anyone Anywhere

HBO Max vs Max

Max came as an enhanced version of HBO Max, providing an even larger library of movies and shows to stream. On HBO Max, you can pay $10 per month and watch with ads or $16 per month and watch without ads. The two plans come in High Definition, with some of their movies showing up to 4K picture quality.

Max offers three plans to its users. The Ad-Lite plan costs $10 monthly, the Ad-Free tier costs $16 monthly, and the Ultimate plan costs $20 monthly. If you pay for any of the three plans, you will enjoy watching it in HD quality, but only the Ultimate plan gives you a 4K Ultra HD quality.

Conclusion

HBO Max is a streaming service where you can watch some of the most entertaining shows and movies online. You can indeed watch HBO Max in many countries, but you cannot watch some of its content from some places. You must use a VPN to watch these movies and shows on PS4. Hopefully, this article will help you find the best VPNs suitable for your online needs. Also, you will learn the things to look out for before you make up your mind that you want to stick to any virtual network provider.

