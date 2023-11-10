How to Watch HBO Max outside US with a VPN in 2023

Quick Guide to Unblocking HBO Max Worldwide with a VPN Select a trustworthy VPN provider, such as ExpresVPN or NordVPN, that can unblock streaming services. Install the VPN app on your smartphone and subscribe to the VPN service. Launch the VPN app and connect to a US server (or any other region in which HBO Max is available). After you’re connected, you should be able to access and watch content from anywhere globally as if you were in the designated region by visiting the HBO Max website or using the HBO Max app. That’s it. You can now comfortably enjoy HBO Max content.

The Best VPNs for HBO Max – Quick Intro

ExpressVPN: ExpressVPN is a premium VPN provider known for its blazing-fast speeds, robust security features, and wide server network. NordVPN: NordVPN is a popular VPN service recognized for its strong security measures, extensive global server network, and user-friendly interface. CyberGhost: CyberGhost is a user-friendly VPN focusing on privacy, offering a vast network of servers and dedicated streaming and torrenting profiles. SurfShark: Surfshark VPN is a budget-friendly option providing unlimited device connections, strong security, and a strict no-logs policy. AtlasVPN: Atlas VPN is an affordable VPN solution that emphasizes simplicity and basic online privacy features.

What is HBO Max?

HBO Max, currently known as Max, is an American-based streaming platform for on-demand videos. It is a proprietary platform of Warner Bros Discovery Global Streaming & Interactive Entertainment, a division of Warner Bros Discovery.

The platform came online for the first time in America on May 27, 2020. HBO Max is one of the best streaming platforms because of its rich content library. Upon launch, HBO Max (now called Max) had content from Eurosport, Cartoon Network, Animal Planet, HBO, Adult Swim, CNN, Discovery Channel, Warner Bros, and other platforms related to the parent company.

The platform became very successful. As of June 30, 2021, HBO Max registered over 69.4 million globally, according to an AT&T report. Let us not forget in the US alone, the streaming service had 43.5 million paying subscribers. On April 12, 2023, Warner Bros Discovery(WBD) rebranded HBO Max to Max in the US, with plans to make the service available to other regions by 2024.

How to Watch HBO Max Outside the US

If you are outside the US, the only way to access HBO Max services is by convincing the platform that you are in the US. But how can you achieve this? To achieve this, you need to stream the service through a VPN. Such apps come with several advantages, which include protecting you from cyber criminals by hiding your IP address.

Some people use VPNs on the dark web frequently to access videos that are not readily available without experiencing cyberattacks. But that’s not all a VPN can do. A VPN can mask your IP address and pretend to use one in America, bypassing the geo-location restrictions. Doing so can grant users access to HBO Max streaming service.

All you need to do is find a VPN that supports the streaming service, then download the VPN to a device you want to stream with. But you don’t need to worry about finding a compatible VPN since most support device operating systems. The next step is to open the app, where you can choose servers that you can use to connect to the choice platform. Ensure you select a server in a country licensed to access HBO max services—in this case, the US.

Then, link up with the platform and start enjoying the services. It’s not rocket science, but easy to use. But before using a VPN, you must be a paying subscriber to the streaming service.

Quick Comparison of the Best VPNs to Stream HBO Max

Streaming Platform Best Known For ExpressVPN The VPN has the fastest and most reliable speed for HBO Max. NordVPN The overall best VPN. CyberGhost The VPN has the highest number of servers. Surfshark The best VPN for unlimited concurrent connections. Atlas VPN The cheapest VPN to stream Max.

Best VPNs to Stream HBO Max – Detailed List

ExpressVPN

ExpressVPN is one of the best for HBO Max because the brand is not a novice to the game. It has existed for quite some time and has optimized its features to create a highly convenient user experience for the subscriber. Regarding reliability and stability, it almost has no equal among its serious competitors.

The possibility of experiencing lags while streaming your favorite content is almost non-existent, thanks to its reliable servers. This is the sort of VPN you won’t have many headaches with because the user experience with its user-friendly UI makes using this app a breath of fresh air. At least, that is the best way to describe it.

Features

Sever Network: T he app boasts servers across 94 countries with over 3,000 servers globally.

Privacy and Security: Like most premium VPNs, ExpressVPN has a No-log policy that ensures data safety and confidentiality. It prevents browsing traffic from leaving a digital footprint that cybercriminals could exploit. The app comes with a built-in encryption AES-256 that is very strong and reliable.

Speed: The download speed for this app is 198.6 Mbps , while the upload speed is 165.6 Mbps.

Operating System Supported: Express VPN, a household name in the world of VPNs, supports the following OS: Windows (including Windows 7 to 11), Mac OS, Linux, IOS, Android, and Routers.

Pros Strong security and privacy features, including a no-logs policy and TrustedServer technology.

Strong security and privacy features, including a no-logs policy and TrustedServer technology. Fast and reliable server network in numerous locations worldwide.

Fast and reliable server network in numerous locations worldwide. Excellent performance for streaming, gaming, and torrenting.

Excellent performance for streaming, gaming, and torrenting. User-friendly and feature-rich apps for various devices.

Cons Premium pricing compared to many other VPN services. Limited simultaneous connections (usually up to 5 devices).

Premium pricing compared to many other VPN services. Limited simultaneous connections (usually up to 5 devices).

NordVPN

NordVPN is a highly-rated virtual private network (VPN) service known for its strong security features and extensive server network, offering online privacy and access to geo-restricted content.

Features

Server Network: This VPN boasts of having over 1,970 servers available in the US to stream not just HBO Max but any other streaming platform based in America and over 5,500 servers globally in 60 countries . The servers are optimized to ensure you don’t encounter buffering problems as you stream your favorite programs.

Speed: The upload speed of Nord VPN is 44.64 Mbps , whereas the download speed is 83.82 Mbps

Supporting Operating Systems/Devices: The VPN supports the most popular operating systems , including Linux, Windows, Android, IOS, and PlayStation.

Simultaneous Connections: You can experience concurrent streaming with up to 6 different devices with this VPN.

Pros Robust security features, including military-grade encryption and a strict no-logs policy.

Robust security features, including military-grade encryption and a strict no-logs policy. Large server network in diverse locations for improved speed and access to geo-restricted content.

Large server network in diverse locations for improved speed and access to geo-restricted content. Excellent performance, with fast and reliable connections.

Excellent performance, with fast and reliable connections. User-friendly apps for various devices and platforms.

User-friendly apps for various devices and platforms. Additional features like ad blocking and specialty servers for enhanced privacy. Cons Slightly higher cost compared to some other VPN services.

Slightly higher cost compared to some other VPN services. Limited split tunneling functionality on certain platforms.

Limited split tunneling functionality on certain platforms. Occasionally, there are slower speeds on specific servers during peak times.

Occasionally, there are slower speeds on specific servers during peak times. Some servers may not reliably unblock all streaming services.

Some servers may not reliably unblock all streaming services. The mobile app could have a more intuitive user interface.

CyberGhost

As the name implies, this can easily mask your identity online while streaming and, like most VPN apps, pretend to be an IP address in America. It also offers lots of servers on its platform the moment you subscribe.

Features

Server Network: CyberGhost offers subscribers unlimited access to servers across 91 countries, with over 9,000 servers in total . It’s truly a ghost! Almost everywhere! With numerous servers and availability in several countries, CyberGhost VPN is one of the best VPN apps to stream HBO Max. If you are still skeptical about making this your preferred VPN choice, you need to know the refund policy allows you to enjoy an unblemished streaming experience for up to 45 days or gives you back your money if you have any complaints.

Speed: According to a report from the Cybernews website, the download speed of CyberGhost VPN is 149.9 Mbps , while the upload speed is 25.8 Mbps.

Operating Systems and Supporting Devices: CyberGhost VPN can be downloaded and installed on the following operating systems: Firefox browser, Mac, Windows, Android, IOS, Linux, Chrome browser, Routers, and Smart TVs with the help of smart DNS.

Pros It offers fast response or feedback available 24 hours a day.

It Comes with lots of protocols.

Grants the subscriber access to worldwide servers.

Speed is relatively fast. Cons The payment options are sadly limited.

It has limited features for subscribers streaming with the IOS operating system. If your device is an Apple product, this VPN may not be ideal. We recommend getting an Android device to enjoy this app and its numerous features.

SurfShark

If you are looking for a premium VPN app with options of numerous servers at your beck and call without needing to break the bank, this VPN will be the ideal app to stream HBO Max outside the US.

Features

Server Network: This VPN grants users access to over 100 countries globally with over 3,200 servers . It has over 600 specific servers in the US. So you will not have issues finding a US-based server to lock into. The optimized servers are distributed within the US among more than 25 cities like Miami, Seattle, New York, Houston, San Fransisco, Salt Lake City, Los Angeles, and Detroit city.

Pricing: It has affordable prices ranging from $2.49 to $12.49, depending on the duration of your subscription . Interestingly, the app offers an 80% discount on its subscription rate if you subscribe for the first time on the platform. That’s not all. It includes a whopping five months of free access to the platform. If Atlas VPN was your first choice of affordable VPNs, you might have to reconsider. With such a reasonable price, you can access other HBO Max contenders like Sling TV, CBS, Amazon Prime Videos, Disney+, Hotstar, YouTube TV, Sky Go, and BBC iPlayer.

Privacy: Security-wise, it has a leakproof feature with a kill switch to ensure your data is not compromised and comes with a default 256-bit encryption for your safety . It also stops malware and malicious bots from compromising the integrity of your security protocol, including working in regions and countries that, by default, block the VPN genre of traffic.

Speed: According to a report by SurfShark website, the VPN app has a download speed of 264.73 Mbps with an upload speed of 252.15 Mbps.

Operating Systems and Supported Devices: F ortunately, the app is compatible with popular devices operating systems, including the following: Windows, Linux, Android, IOS, Mac, Chrome browser, Firefox browser, Edge, and Fire TV.

Pros Affordable pricing with unlimited device connections.

Affordable pricing with unlimited device connections. Strong focus on privacy with a no-logs policy and RAM-only servers.

Strong focus on privacy with a no-logs policy and RAM-only servers. Good streaming and torrenting support with unblocking capabilities.

Good streaming and torrenting support with unblocking capabilities. MultiHop feature for added security.

MultiHop feature for added security. User-friendly and well-designed apps. Cons Smaller server network compared to some competitors.

Smaller server network compared to some competitors. Speeds may vary depending on the chosen server.

Speeds may vary depending on the chosen server. Customer support can be less responsive than other VPN providers.

Customer support can be less responsive than other VPN providers. Fewer advanced security features compared to premium competitors.

Fewer advanced security features compared to premium competitors. Limited information about server infrastructure.

Atlas VPN

AtlasVPN is one of the best and most reliable VPN services that you can use to stream movies on HBO Max and other streaming services without getting noticed. Here’s what to expect from AtlasVPN.

Features

Server Network: AtlasVPN supports server locations in up to 42 countries with more than 1,000 servers , giving you many choices.

Pricing: It makes AtlasVPN stand out from the rest is the fact it’s pocket-friendly. It costs $1.64 monthly, making it the best option in price and what it offers.

It makes AtlasVPN stand out from the rest is the fact it’s pocket-friendly. and what it offers. Speed: The upload speed is 213 Mbps, whereas the download speed is an exceptional 441.85 Mbps. The app has its special supersonic surfer web system that guarantees you experience such speeds throughout the various apps.

Supported Operating Systems/Devices: The Atlas VPN endorses some of the most popular operating systems , which include IOS – apple smartphones and tabs, Android – android smartphones and tabs, Mac – computers with Mac operating system, and Windows – computers with Windows operating system.

Policy on Refunds: The features of this app keep getting better despite its affordable price. After payment, you are guaranteed 30 days with no complaints , with the option of a refund if you report a hassle within this period. It’s a good deal if you ask me.

Inbuilt Features: Atlas VPN, by default, comes with security protocols such as SHA-384 plus encryption of AES-256 bit.

Pros A free version with decent features is available.

A free version with decent features is available. Strong data encryption for user privacy.

Strong data encryption for user privacy. User-friendly interface.

User-friendly interface. Reliable connection speeds.

Reliable connection speeds. Good customer support. Cons Limited server locations compared to premium options.

Limited server locations compared to premium options. The free version has restrictions on data and server choices.

The free version has restrictions on data and server choices. It may not be as feature-rich as some premium VPNs.

It may not be as feature-rich as some premium VPNs. Limited support for streaming services.

Limited support for streaming services. Not as established as some long-standing VPN providers.

Using a credit card on HBO Max

As earlier mentioned, you can enjoy the HBO Max streaming service outside the US only if you are already a paying subscriber. According to a report by VpnRanks, the only local credit cards allowed are those in the US. It means only residents in America can use their local cards to make payments on the streaming platform.

Using your local credit card won’t work if you are outside America. So, what do you do? You need an American credit card to make payments on the platform. This will convince them you are a resident of the US.

Using a Gift Card to Buy HBO Max Subscription

But if you neither have an American credit card nor know a friend or family member with one, there is another option—gift cards. HBO Max allows users to purchase gift cards from the platform. The cost varies between $25 and $50. Once you make payment, access the HBO Max platform to redeem your gift card.

The gift card has a number. Enter the number and zip code. But ensure the zip code is US-based. Enter your email information, including the username and ID. Finally, go to the HBO Max platform and enter your details, and you are in. You can now stream HBO Max from wherever you are outside America without needing a US-based credit card.

Subscribing HBO Max Via iTunes

A third option you can consider if the first two are unavailable or didn’t work is a subscription with iTunes. In this instance, you’d need a VPN. Here is how to do it:

Connect to a US-based server with the VPN app.

Go to settings on your Apple device and seek “Apple Accounts.”

Navigate to “media and purchases.”

Change your region to the preferred country, the US.

You need to buy an iTunes gift card from any trusted website.

Afterward, download the HBO Max app on your Apple device via the app store.

Open the app and locate the “sign up now” button, then click on it.

You will see several options for subscription packages. Make your choice and input your iTunes information. You wait for the transaction to be complete.

Once you complete the steps, log in on the HBO Max platform and enjoy the services.

Conclusion

From Max originals to classics, old and new content, unlock it all with a few clicks. A VPN encrypts your connection so you can bypass restrictions in disguise. Now, you can stay updated with your stories and discover new favorites, even as you wander far and wide.

Don’t let geography dictate your streaming schedule. With a VPN, the entire HBO Max library can be yours anytime, anywhere. You have the key to the kingdom in your hands. Now, let the bingeing begin.

