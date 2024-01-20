How to Watch HiDive Outside the US with a VPN in 2024

Quick Guide to Watching HiDive Outside the US with a VPN

Find a reliable VPN service provider and subscribe to a vendor like ExpressVPN Download the VPN and install it on your preferred device for streaming. Launch the app and turn on your location to find a server in the US. Go to the HiDive website platform and register as a user. Complete your profile with your correct personal data and verify your account via mail. Choose a plan to stream HiDive based on your budget and add account details for payment. Pick out your favorite shows, and enjoy your watch time.

Best VPNs for Streaming HiDive – Quick List

ExpressVPN: Renowned for its top-notch security features and global server network, ExpressVPN ensures a fast and reliable virtual private network (VPN) experience. Surfshark: Known for its budget-friendly pricing and unlimited simultaneous device connections, SurfShark offers a user-friendly VPN solution with robust privacy features. NordVPN: A widely trusted VPN provider, NordVPN boasts a vast server network, advanced security protocols, and a user-friendly interface, making it a popular choice for online privacy and security.

Best VPNs for Unblocking HiDive outside the US – Detailed List

1. ExpressVPN

Regarding reliability, Express VPN is as high up the table as possible. Arguably the best VPN for streaming, the service has connections to over 3000 servers in about 90 countries worldwide. Its servers in the United States are stationed in the top cities, from Chicago to Dallas, New York, and Los Angeles.

Speed is no big deal for the top boy, as Express VPN boasts a subway-crushing speed of 83 Mbps from a possible 100 Mbps. This feature allows its users to enjoy long hours of streaming without interruption. What’s best is how its security is not compromised, despite this speed level.

The technology used is the 256 encryption mode, and you can anonymously guarantee your appearance on the Internet. There are no logs, no record of your existence on the Internet, and your online activities are private, except your public browser history.

Express VPN offers a variety of streaming plans based on financial status. However, the basic plan is at a fixed rate of $6.67 per month. The price is reasonably competitive with other services and, to most experts, may even be the best offer on the market.

All packages, regardless of which they choose, have a perk of a 30-day money refund policy for those who are skeptical of their choice. This doesn’t mean the standard is compromised in any way, and it’s not a free trial either. So, if you want a VPN online to enjoy vast service, quality performance, fast speed, and durability, try ExpressVPN.

2. Surfshark

The global network of the SurfShark VPN service is more extensive than that of the ExpressVPN service by a mile. It boasts over 3,200 servers, covering more cities in the United States and other regions. It is worth noting that with SurfShark, users can log in with multiple devices after a subscription and connect to servers individually.

This feature does not limit the service’s security capabilities, as SurfShark still carries out a 256-bit encryption procedure for all registered accounts. Users are confident that their online identities are protected and that personal data cannot be leaked.

In terms of speed, SurfShark is comparably lower than the Express VPN service. Its consistent rate is averaged at 81 Mbps from a possible 100 Mbps, and as expected, there’s no lag. Aside from the basis of this speed level and durable connection, which SurfShark meets the criteria, there’s a favorable add-on for users.

The VPN service is unarguably the cheapest available today, with the same unique features. At a monthly fee of $2.30, users can enjoy premium watch time on HiDive and any other streaming service. If you are a first-time user, you are entitled to a 30-day money refund should you use SurfShark and find it unsatisfactory.

Surfshark is no longer just available on iOS devices. Windows, Android, macOS, and Linux OS versions are readily available for users to use and enjoy their streaming time. For offices, firms, or even individuals who wish to use SurfShark on their network routers, configuration has to be done manually by a professional.

3. NordVPN

With the quality of features the NordVPN service possesses, it’s pretty fair to say it’s the next best after ExpressVPN. For one, it is renowned for its connectivity with over 5000 servers in different countries worldwide and unblocks geo-restrictions efficiently for platforms like HiDive.

First, the threat protection feature protects all devices from risk-induced online ads, web trackers, and hidden malware. This feature is built into the service when subscribed for and automatically performs its job without interrupting any app function.

NordVPN, just like the other two mentioned above, is modified with an encryption system. However, the service uses two distinct types of encryption: the Advanced Encryption Standard and the RSA algorithm. The Advanced Encryption Standard works with a 256-bit key, while the RSA algorithm has a 2048-bit key. Notably, the latter is used for session initiation.

Another feature you may like about the NordVPN service is its application of the SmartPlay technology. The SmartPlay technology allows any VPN to play videos easily on streaming sites like HiDive while bypassing geo-restrictions. A secure proxy service is in place when utilizing SmartPlay technology, so user data cannot be compromised.

Regarding pricing plans, NordVPN is affordable, starting at $3.49 monthly. The service maintains the standard 30-day money refund policy; users can test every application feature during that timeframe. However, this policy differs from a trial period, as payment would be made in full but refunded for a legitimate reason. NordVPN is compatible with several devices and operating systems, like Mac OS, iOS, Windows, and Android OS.

How to Watch HiDive on Mobile Devices Outside the US

Android devices are more or less the simplest for any user to access HiDive outside the US. This is because, as already addressed in this article, a VPN allows users to stream HiDive from anywhere.

Here are the steps to begin, though:

Download your preferred VPN service provider, ExpressVPN , for instance. Subscribe to a pricing plan and turn the VPN on. Go down to your Google Play Store and install the HiDive streaming application. Sign up on the app with your correct user information. Pick a movie or show of your choice to enjoy. Watch and stream for as long as you want.

What Can I Watch on HiDive

If this were a direct question, the answer to it would be everything manga and anime content. HiDive has all of the best-animated shows and movies you love as a genre fan. There are more to the ones we’ll mention in the list below, but these are some of the latest and most exclusive offerings.

Ragna Crimson

Pantheon

Oshi No Ko

The Eminence in Shadow

Dark Gathering

Call of the Night

Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon

The Demon Sword Master of Excalibur Academy

Conclusion

Streaming platforms are used to having geographical restrictions on certain regions based on the kind of content they offer. It is the same with HiDive, and despite how much users crave their offerings, access is not available in some parts of the world. Hence, if users find themselves in restricted areas like Canada, where they can’t access HiDive’s library, a VPN service is employed.

It is worth noting that HiDive is famous for its anime-rich content from Japanese, Korean, and even Chinese producers. As such, the platform is widely followed, and a VPN makes streaming easier for thousands of fans.

However, there are essential criteria to note when choosing a VPN service for your viewing process. The basis of speed, durability, and number of servers is considered, and according to this article, only three VPNs sufficiently meet up: ExpressVPN, SurfShark, and NordVPN. ExpressVPN remains the most recommended among the trio, but the choice is open to user preference.

