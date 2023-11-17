How to Watch Hulu from Anywhere with a VPN in 2023

How to Watch Hulu from Anywhere with a VPN – Quick Guide

Select a VPN service that has servers in the United States. Our #1 pick for Hulu is NordVPN. Select a plan and subscribe. Download and install the VPN app on your device. Open the VPN app and log in. Find a US-based server; you can also use a Japanese-based server. Log into your Hulu account and enjoy streaming Hulu from any location. If you still can’t access Hulu after completing the above process, clear cookies and caches on the browser. You can also try accessing the service in incognito mode and try again.

Top VPN Providers for Hulu – Quick Intro

NordVPN: Boasts top-tier security and an extensive server network for reliable online privacy. ExpressVPN: Premium service with high-speed connections and robust security. Surfshark: Budget-friendly VPN prioritizing user privacy with unlimited connections. CyberGhost: User-friendly VPN with strong privacy features and specialized servers. IPVanish: Solid performance, comprehensive security, and a broad server network for reliability.

What is Hulu?

Hulu is a video-on-demand streaming platform that offers Live and mainstream entertainment to its users. It is a division of the Walt Disney Company and Comcast’s NBCUniversal. Hulu shows fantastic movies and programs on all the major US broadcast networks, hit TV series, and award-winning films.

Some shows on Hulu include The Handmaid, Enemies of State, Reservation Dogs, Grown-ish, Bob’s Burger, Archer, and Broad City. It is a subscription streaming service based in America launched by the Walt Disney Company on 29 October 2007.

Initially, Hulu was released as a joint venture between News Corporation, Providence Equity, and The Walt Disney Company. In 2010, Hulu established a subscription service branded as Hulu Plus. Hulu added Live TV in 2017. Since then, it has become one of the most extensive streaming services in the world.



The Best VPNs to Unblock Hulu – Detailed List

1. NordVPN

NordVPN is our top choice for speed due to how fast it has always proven to be during several tests. It offers more than 5000 servers in over 60 countries, with 1970 of those servers based in more than 15 locations in the US.

Upon testing on a 100 Mbps internet connection, NordVPN offers a download speed of 86.49 Mbps, and its upload speed reaches 79.42 Mbps. This connection ensures that there is no buffering when streaming. New York #8689 server is the recommended server to use on NordVPN. NordVPN provides high security and privacy with its military-grade encryption, kill-switch, Strict no-logs policy, etc. You can connect on six simultaneous devices, allowing room for friends and family.

NordVPN supports several streaming devices like Android, iOS, Firestick, Windows, Chromecast, Apple TV, Smart TV, and MacOS. It costs $3.49 monthly on a 2-year plan and has a 30-day refund policy if a user is unsatisfied with the services. It has a live chat customer support for issues concerning their performance.

Pros Servers are reliable

Connects on six devices simultaneously

Supports multiple protocols

30-day money-back guarantee

Customer support is available 24/7

High-speed connections Cons It does not permit torrenting

Its OpenVPN configuration is not user-friendly

2. Express VPN

With ExpressVPN, you can enjoy fast-speed streaming without interruptions and other premium features. The VPN service provides over 3000 servers in 105 countries worldwide and more than 20 servers located in New York, Los Angeles, Atlanta, and others.

In a connectivity test carried out on Hulu with ExpressVPN, it downloaded at speeds of about 89.42 Mbps and uploaded at approximately 84.64 Mbps. There are also other features like 256 encryption that ensure a secure streaming experience and also prevent IP and DNS leaks. For devices that do not support VPN, ExpressVPN has a feature known as MediaStreamer that helps such devices connect.

Other outstanding features of this VPN include Kill Switch and Split tunneling. It supports using five devices simultaneously to accommodate friends and families. The recommended server on ExpressVPN for viewing Hulu is the New York server. A subscription on ExpressVPN costs $6.67/month, but with a one-year plan, you get three extra months for free. ExpressVPN also offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Pros Fast and highly reliable servers

MediaStreamer feature available

7-day free trial on Android and iOS

24/7 customer support

High-level security protocols.

Five simultaneous connections

30-day money-back guarantee Cons Moderately expensive

No Linux apps

3. Surfshark

Surfshark is also one of the reliable VPNs that you can use to bypass Hulu’s geo-restrictions and watch Hulu from any part of the world. Its network has over 3200 servers in more than 65 countries, with over 600 servers in 23+ locations in the US.

It offers a download speed of 88.48Mbps and uploads at 79.42Mbps, sufficient to prevent buffering or lagging. Surfshark protects its users’ connections with its safety and data protection features like 256-bit encryption, no-log policy, split tunneling, and kill switch.

It supports viewing on various streaming devices like Firestick, Smart TVs, Xbox, and Apple TVs, and new subscribers on Android and iOS get a free trial. Surfshark offers a 30-day money-back guarantee and also has 24/7 live chat support. Surfshark charges a subscription fee of $2.30 per month on a 2-year plan, which makes it one of the cheapest VPN solutions. Its most recommended server for Hulu is the New York server.

Pros Strong security

Unlimited simultaneous connections

30-day money-back guarantee

24/7 customer support

Moderate subscription

Free trial on Android and iOS devices Cons Occasionally slow on the desktop app

4. CyberGhost

CyberGhost is another VPN service that made it to our list of best VPN options for Hulu streaming. It is one of those that supports torrenting, and it comes with WireGuard protocol, specialty servers, and a dedicated IP option.

On a strong 100Mbps connection, CyberGhost offers a download speed of up to 75.12 Mbps, and it uploads at 39.48 Mbps. CyberGhost provides over 9600 servers in 100 countries worldwide and protects users with its AES 256-bit encryption. Users can connect seven devices simultaneously with one subscription. It has options that allow you to set up routers, gaming consoles, and smart TVs.

The subscription fee for CyberGhost VPN is $12.99 monthly. However, they provided an option for you to cheat them by paying $2.11 monthly on their 2-year plan. This plan comes with an extra two-month subscription for free and a 45-day money-back guarantee.

Pros Browser extension available for free

Reliable for unblocking major streaming websites.

Allows seven devices to connect simultaneously

Offers free trial

Compatible with all major streaming devices Cons Slow connection when using distant servers

5. IPVanish

IPVanish is a highly optimized VPN service offering over 2000 fast-speed servers in over 75 countries. It can sufficiently bypass Hulu’s geo-restrictions and other blocked websites and services.

When tested on a 100 Mbps internet connection, it reached a download speed of 75.12 Mbps and a low upload speed of 39.48 Mbps. The Atlanta server is our most recommended router to access Hulu on IPVanish VPN. IPVanish works well on all major streaming devices and operating systems like Android, iOS, and Windows.

It does not keep logs of user activity nor allow IP or DNS leaks. Its split tunneling and kill switch add to its security features. With IPVanish, you can protect unlimited devices simultaneously. It costs $3.33 per month for the lowest plan. It offers users a 30-day money-back guarantee and a live chat customer support feature.

Pros It supports all major streaming platforms

The price is affordable

It comes with a free trial

Its unblocking abilities Cons Discrepancies in speed

How We Picked Best Hulu VPNs – The Criteria to Find the Best VPN

Ability to Unblock Websites

We test these VPNs based on their ability to bypass geo-restrictions of major streaming platforms and their ability to unblock blocked websites.

Connection Speed

To enjoy streaming, you need a VPN that prevents buffering and lagging. Therefore, we make sure we recommend the best VPNs and the best servers as well.

Safety and Privacy

The primary purpose of using a VPN is to help you bypass restrictions while hiding your IP address from the website servers. The best VPNs connect you, keep your identity private, and secure your activities from monitoring.

Simultaneous Connections

When selecting a good VPN, one must use one that simultaneously protects at least five of your devices.

Pricing

A significant determinant of how we select these VPNs is the price of the services. We go for VPNs that offer top-notch services without being overly expensive.

Anti-leak Features

PC users are vulnerable to IPv6 leaks, exposing their IP addresses and location. These leaks can make streaming platforms like Hulu detect and block your location. So, we also examine VPNs to be sure they have an anti-leak feature.

Support for Devices

Some VPNs are not compatible with specific devices. We want to be sure that a VPN supports Android, iOS, MacOS, and Windows, as these are the most used devices.

What to do When your VPN Doesn’t Seem to Unblock Hulu

Hulu does not permit the use of VPN or proxy servers to stream its content. As a result of their commitment to stopping its use, they know how to identify IP addresses from some particular VPN providers. Therefore, you must consider the best VPN options we hand-picked for Hulu.

However, if you encounter any issues while using any of these VPNs, it could be due to the following reasons.

You might be using a server that Hulu has banned. Your device may have stored cookies that could betray your actual location. Your device’s IP address doesn’t match with your GPS location. You could be experiencing an IP address leak.

You can solve these problems by troubleshooting your device in the following ways:

Clear your browser cookies and caches Change your VPN protocol Examine your browser to see if there is an IP DNS address leak. Get a residential IP address. Contact customer support.

How to Unblock Hulu outside the US without a VPN

Smart DNS

Smart DNS can be an alternative to VPNs, especially if you are not so particular about security and privacy. You could explore ExpressVPN’s MediaStreamer Smart DNS if you’re considering using a smart DNS. A smart DNS provides very high speed that guarantees uninterrupted streaming even in 4K.

Browser Extension

Another way to access Hulu outside the US is by using a browser plugin. Go through the steps below to activate a browser extension:

Go to Chrome extensions, download, and install a VPN extension, e.g., TunnelBear .

. Scroll to the top-right of your browser and click on the browser icon.

Activate it and go back to Hulu.

How to Watch Hulu on All Your Devices

Smart TV

To watch Hulu on your Smart TV, follow these steps:

Subscribe to a VPN with US servers Get the VPN installed on your Computer Switch on your computer’s hotspot and connect it to the Smart TV’s Wi-Fi Choose a US server from your computer Get the Hulu app installed on your computer Log in to your Hulu account and start streaming.

Roku

To watch Hulu on your Roku, follow these steps:

Subscribe to a VPN with US servers. Install the VPN on your computer. Activate your computer’s hotspot and connect your Roku to its Wi-Fi. Select a US server on your computer via the VPN. Install the Hulu app on your Roku device. Login to your Hulu account on your Roku and start streaming.

FireStick

To watch Hulu on your FireStick, follow these steps:

Download the VPN app on your Firestick (ExpressVPN has a special app for Firestick that you can download.) Install the software on your device. Select a US-based server. Find Hulu by searching in the device’s primary menu sidebar. Open the Hulu app and begin your streaming journey.

Conclusion

Hulu, one of the giants in online streaming, has strong geo-restriction that ensures only US residents can access the platform. Nonetheless, with the right VPN service, anyone can stream from the Hulu platform anywhere and on any device. Following our top recommendations in this guide, you will avoid poor choices regarding the most reliable VPN service to watch and enjoy Hulu content safely.

