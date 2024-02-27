How to Watch Hulu on Apple TV in 2024

Quick Guide to Watching Hulu on Apple TV with a VPN

Set up your Apple TV and connect it to the internet. Sign up for a Hulu-supported VPN. NordVPN is our top choice. Get the VPN app on your Apple TV. Connect to a server in the US or Japan. Sign Up on the Hulu platform. Get the Hulu platform and watch your favorite content.

Top VPNs for Watching Hulu on Apple TV – Quick List

NordVPN: A leading VPN service, NordVPN boasts a vast server network spanning over 6,500 servers across 78+ countries, providing users with high-speed connections, robust security, and comprehensive online privacy. ExpressVPN: Renowned for its top-notch security and high-speed connections, ExpressVPN is a premium VPN service with a vast server network, ensuring users a reliable and private online experience. Private Internet Access (PIA): Emphasizing privacy with a strict no-logs policy offers affordability and reliability, making it a solid choice for users seeking strong online security and anonymity.

Why Do You Need a VPN to Access Hulu on Apple TV

Watching Hulu on Apple TV follows simple steps, and anyone in the US can do it smoothly. However, users outside the US need VPNs to watch the streaming service on Apple TV because of the geo-restriction on the platform. Since Hulu is only available in the US and Japan, the geo-restriction doesn’t affect their population.

VPNs help people outside the US to watch Hulu on Apple TV by changing their device location. They also give the users personalized IP addresses to help with the change of location and keep them from tracking. This is why you need a VPN to watch Hulu on Apple TV.

Best VPNs for Accessing Hulu on Apple TV – Detailed List

1. NordVPN

NordVPN, although not as widely recognized as some counterparts, excels as a premier VPN, particularly ideal for Hulu on Apple TV. It provides seamless access to many online services, overcoming geo-restrictions effortlessly. NordVPN’s exceptional bandwidth capacity ensures consistent performance, preventing disruptions during peak usage. It protects up to 6 devices simultaneously with a single NordVPN account, offering comprehensive security for various devices within the same network.

It offers broad compatibility encompassing Linux, gaming consoles, Windows, set-top boxes, Fire Stick, Kodi, Chrome, iOS, Android, MacOS, Qnap, and more. Access over 6,000 servers across 61+ countries, facilitating the unblocking of geo-restricted services with ease. A failsafe mechanism to ensure data protection during unexpected internet drops, preventing potential leaks.

Features

Tight Security Protocols: Robust security measures encompass protection against hackers, trackers, government surveillance, malware, spyware , and a comprehensive defense against various cyber threats. Additionally, it eliminates intrusive ads from online activities.

Robust security measures encompass protection against hackers, , and a comprehensive defense against various cyber threats. Additionally, it eliminates intrusive ads from online activities. Customer Support: A dedicated 24/7 customer support team is available through emails and calls to assist users facing difficulties or queries.

A dedicated available through emails and calls to assist users facing difficulties or queries. Recommended Servers: NordVPN’s intelligent server recommendations enhance the user experience by suggesting servers tailored to specific internet services, streamlining the server selection process .

NordVPN’s intelligent server recommendations enhance the user experience by suggesting servers tailored to . Ultra-Fast VPN: Prioritizing speed, NordVPN delivers fast and reliable connections for various online activities, including streaming, gaming, and quick page loading .

Prioritizing speed, NordVPN delivers fast and reliable connections for various online activities, . No-Log Policy: A strict no-log policy ensures uncompromising user privacy by refraining from saving or sharing any browser history or online activities.

Pricing

1-Month Plan: $14.99 per month with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

with a 30-day money-back guarantee. 1-Year Plan: $83.88 for the first year ( $6.99 monthly ) with a 57% discount and a 30-day money-back guarantee.

$83.88 for the first year ( ) with a 57% discount and a 30-day money-back guarantee. 2-Year Plan: $143.76 for the first two years ($5.99 monthly) with a 63% discount and a 30-day money-back guarantee. Potential additional charges after the first 12 months.

Pros Responsive 24/7 customer service.

Responsive 24/7 customer service. Optimal for streaming due to impressive operation speed.

Optimal for streaming due to impressive operation speed. Emphasis on security ensures robust user safety.

Emphasis on security ensures robust user safety. Supports P2P sharing. Cons The no-log policy has limitations.

The no-log policy has limitations. China servers have restrictions.

2. ExpressVPN

Another best VPN to watch Hulu on Apple TV is ExpressVPN. It is a popular platform with features that make its service satisfactory. Using this VPN unblocks geo-restriction on internet services in countries where it has servers. The VPN has servers in the US, and Hulu is available there, so you can watch the streaming service using the VPN. It has a team of experts always at your service to help you resolve any issue you might encounter while using the VPN. They respond swiftly via email or live chat 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

It allows eight simultaneous connections to a single account with different devices. That way, you can save money by using the account with your friends and splitting the cost instead of paying alone. Some of the devices that the VPN service supports are Windows, Linux, MacOS, routers, and iOS devices. Also, the platform supports Android devices, game consoles, and Apple TV. You can also use it on web browsers like Edge, Safari, Firefox, Chrome, etc. Users can connect to over 3000 servers across more than 105 countries with ExpressVPN. With this, connection to many countries and accessing internet services that are exclusive to them is feasible.

Features

Best-in-class Encryption: In ExpressVPN, users experience the best data protection. The platform focuses on data encryption, using the AES-256 tool, which is the best in the sector. With this, hackers, trackers, and snoopers can’t have a peep of people’s data .

In ExpressVPN, users experience the best data protection. The platform focuses on data encryption, using the AES-256 tool, which is the best in the sector. . Additional Security: Aside from users’ protection when using ExpressVPN, the platform offers extra protection from rogue Wi-Fi. Also, users get shields from packet sniffing and security breaches .

Aside from users’ protection when using ExpressVPN, the platform offers extra protection from rogue Wi-Fi. Also, . No Activity Logs: On ExpressVPN, users don’t leave any trace of their online activities when they log off. The platform wipes off the activity logs, leaving nothing to save or share .

On ExpressVPN, users don’t leave any trace of their online activities when they log off. The platform . High-speed Connection: The connection speed on ExpressVPN is one of the fastest. The platform loads pages, streams movies, plays games and performs more internet activities at ultra speed.

Pricing

You can subscribe to any of its three packages. They all come in different prices and durations. Let’s see the details below.

1-month Plan: The 1-month plan costs $12.95 for a monthly subscription . It is better for people who are not consistent with ExpressVPN. A 30-day money-back guarantee is certain for this plan.

The 1-month plan . It is better for people who are not consistent with ExpressVPN. A 30-day money-back guarantee is certain for this plan. 6-month Plan: The cost of the 6-month plan is $9.99 per month , which is a subsidized price of the previous plan. It helps consistent ExpressVPN users save money on their subscriptions. Also, it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

The cost of the , which is a subsidized price of the previous plan. It helps consistent ExpressVPN users save money on their subscriptions. Also, it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee. The 12-month Plan: The price of the 12-month plan subscription is $6.67 per month. This plan comes with a free three-month service for users and a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Pros ExpressVPN has many servers so that users can get more online services.

ExpressVPN has many servers so that users can get more online services. It can help you to watch Hulu, regardless of location limitations.

It can help you to watch Hulu, regardless of location limitations. Its customer support team is available around the clock.

Its customer support team is available around the clock. It has a high connection speed, which allows users to enjoy the flow of the service.

It has a high connection speed, which allows users to enjoy the flow of the service. The VPN service has strong security. Cons ExpressVPN customer service cannot handle strong technical issues that users might have.

3. Private Internet Access

This VPN is superb for bypassing content restrictions on Hulu, even when watching with Apple TV. It has features that make it easy and interesting to use. With the VPN service, you can perform many online activities with hindrances. The platform helps you pass location restrictions and other limitations you might meet when browsing. So you can watch Hulu seamlessly.

Private Internet Access has add-ons that give users extra security when they connect to servers. One is the Privacy-First Antivirus, which protects your device from viruses. With this VPN, cyber dangers like malware will not come near your device. It doesn’t matter what device you use; whether Android, Windows, iOS, MacOS, Linux, or Apple TV, PIA supports them all. It works on several web browsers, too. You can use it on Safari, Firefox, Edge, Chrome, Opera Mini, etc. Private Internet Access protects its users from snoopers. With this, you can surf the internet anonymously without anyone detecting you.

Features

Secure Data: Private Internet Access protects your data even when visiting risky sites. It will also stop third parties from laying hands on your personal information .

Private Internet Access protects your data even when visiting risky sites. It will also . Simultaneous Use of Unlimited Device: With Private Internet Access, there’s no limit to the number of devices you can connect with one account. This is an amazing way to help you save money since you can share your account with friends and family and split the bill.

With Private Internet Access, there’s no limit to the number of devices you can connect with one account. This is an amazing way to help you save money since and split the bill. No Logs Policy: It doesn’t record your browsing history, so when third parties look, they won’t see anything. Those bad players who snoop around looking to monitor your activities cannot get anything on you, either.

It doesn’t record your browsing history, so when third parties look, they won’t see anything. Those on you, either. Easy to Use and Set Up: Setting up Private Internet Access is as easy as spelling Jack. With only a few clicks, you are good to go .

Setting up Private Internet Access is as easy as spelling Jack. . Fast VPN Service: Private Internet Access offers high-speed internet usage. It helps users watch movies without glitches and perform other online activities fast .

Private Internet Access offers high-speed internet usage. It helps users watch movies . Fleet of Servers: There are thousands of servers in the VPN platform in over 91 countries. This feature allows users to access geo-restricted internet services in over 91 countries.

Pricing

Private Internet Access has three plans with pricing and timing differences. The features are, however, the same for all three plans. Note that all the plans have a 30-day money-back assurance.

1-month Plan: According to the name, users only pay for this plan every month, costing $11.95 . It is awesome for people who won’t have the service all year.

According to the name, users only pay for this plan every month, . It is awesome for people who won’t have the service all year. 1-Year Plan: The Private Internet Access 1-year plan only allows users to simultaneously pay for an entire year. Breaking the one-year subscription fee to monthly, users will pay $3.33 per month .

The Private Internet Access 1-year plan only allows users to simultaneously pay for an entire year. Breaking the one-year subscription fee to monthly, . 3-Year Plan: The Private Internet Access three-year plan is the best. Although users must pay for three years at once, it comes at a monthly cost of $1.98. It is the cheapest plan, offering users free usage for four months.

Pros Private Internet Access is big on users’ privacy and protection, keeping users safe 24/7.

Private Internet Access is big on users’ privacy and protection, keeping users safe 24/7. The VPN service unblocks Hulu on Apple TV.

The VPN service unblocks Hulu on Apple TV. It has thousands of servers available for you to connect.

It has thousands of servers available for you to connect. It is cost-effective and still offers discounts on festive seasons.

It is cost-effective and still offers discounts on festive seasons. It has a high torrent download speed. Cons It doesn’t have the app exclusion or whitelisting feature.

It doesn’t have the app exclusion or whitelisting feature. The customer support feature is not always responsive.

The customer support feature is not always responsive. The VPN doesn’t work with every streaming service.

How to Choose the Best VPNs to Watch Hulu on Apple TV

There are certain features we look out for in a VPN that make it the best to watch Hulu on Apple TV. Some notable criteria are:

Compatible with Apple TV

The VPN must support the device to watch Hulu outside the US with Apple TV. Many VPN platforms are great for the streaming service, but they don’t support Apple TV, which disqualifies us.

Compatibility with Hulu

As much as you need a VPN that works with Apple TV, it also needs to support Hulu. Users often experience lagging connections when watching content on Hulu dissenting VPNs.

Bypassing Geo-restrictions

The best VPNs to watch Hulu on Apple TV outside the US should be able to bypass geo-restrictions online. Hulu has a location restriction policy on its platform and content.

Number of Servers in Locations

The number of servers and their locations are important criteria for choosing the best Hulu VPNs. If a VPN has a few servers not in the US or Japan, it is not good enough to watch Hulu.

The Connection Speeds

Some VPNs make internet connection slow because of the heavy work they do. Platforms like these can’t make it to the list of best VPNs. The best ones must promote internet connection speed, regardless of what the user does online.

The Subscription Cost

Even if expensive VPNs give you the value you pay for, other affordable ones have good services. Many people will opt for the cheap service instead of the expensive one, which is why the cost is a criterion.

Privacy and Security Capacity

The best Hulu streaming VPN should be security-conscious, protecting users’ data and devices from online dangers. This is important because the internet has many cyber threats that can disrupt the flow of users’ connections and pose more dangers.

Easy-to-use Design

The best VPN for Hulu on Apple TV should have a usable design for the platform. The design must be good so the users will easily navigate its options.

Customer Support

If a VPN has 24/7 customer service, it is great with Hulu on Apple TV. This is because users run into difficulties while using the platform, regardless of the time of the day.

Can You Use a Free VPN to Access Hulu on Apple TV?

Accessing Hulu on Apple TV with a free VPN is feasible. One feature a VPN needs to have to stream Hulu on Apple TV is the ability to bypass geo-restrictions. Also, the VPN must be compatible with Hulu and Apple TV. If a free VPN has these features, you can use it for this purpose; many free VPNs do.

However, VPN experts know free VPNs have a downside, like ads that distract users from seamless app use. Also, these types of VPNs are usually slow, and they malfunction from time to time. This means users won’t enjoy using them. For this reason, we don’t recommend it to you.

Which Apple TV Models Does Hulu Support?

Although you can watch Hulu with Apple TV, the streaming service is selective of the model it works with. One of the Apple TV models compatible with Hulu is the 4th Generation of Apple TV. Another one that you can use to watch Hulu is the Apple TV 4K.

On the other hand, users of Apple TV 3rd Generation and Apple TV 2nd Generation cannot watch Hulu. Also, the streaming service is incompatible with the 1st Generation Apple TV.

Does Apple TV Support Hulu with Live TV?

Watching Hulu with Live TV on Apple TV is possible; it only requires different steps. Below are the steps to watch Hulu with live TV on Apple TV:

Pay for the premium Hulu + live TV plan. You must have already connected your VPN to a server. So, open the Hulu platform web page and sign up for Hulu + live TV. The platform will bill you to grant you access. Search for Hulu + Live TV on the Apple Store and download it. To open the Apple Store on your TV, go to the home page and select the platform. Next, use the search bar at the top of the page to find Hulu + Live TV. Click on ‘Get’ and then ‘Download’ on the prompt to download the platform. Log in and watch the channels at your disposal. After downloading the app, open it and insert your login details for complete access. You can now choose any channel and enjoy unlimited streaming when this is done.

How Much Does Hulu Cost on Apple TV?

There are two unique packages on Hulu; each has different prices and features. Depending on your budget, you can decide which one to go for, which will also determine what features you get from the platform. Below, we have reviewed the plans, their costs, and their features.

Hulu With Ads

As the name depicts, this Hulu tier comes with ads. It costs $7.99 per month. One feature that users enjoy on the package is watching the newest episodes the day after they air. You can also access a broad library with many movies and TV series episodes. And most importantly, the no-ads Hulu package will allow you to access some award-winning original content.

Another notable feature of the package is the ability to watch on devices like TVs, computers, tablets, phones, and set-top boxes. More so, users can watch content on two devices simultaneously and create six user profiles in one account.

Hulu Without Ads

Although this package is expensive in terms of cost, it offers you the best streaming experience. If you can spare ten more dollars, getting this package will end annoying, intrusive ads that pop up at the peak of your streaming enjoyment. With $17.99 per month, you’ll be a proud Hulu no-ad user on your way to an uninterrupted streaming experience. You are also entitled to a 30-day free trial as a new user, and you can download movies to watch offline at your own time.

What Other TVs Can You Use to Watch Hulu?

Hulu supports a wide range of devices for users to enjoy premium entertainment. Some devices that you can use to watch content on the streaming service are:

Android TVs

Android phones and tablets

Amazon Fire tablets

Amazon Fire TV from OS 5.0 and upwards

Chromecast

Apple TV from the 4th Generation and later

iPhones

iPads

Vizio SmartCast TVs

Roku Samsung smart TVs

LG WebOS smart TVs

Echo Show (8, 10, and 15)

Contour 2

Stream Player Boxes

Nintendo Switch (R1 and Lite)

PlayStation 4 and 5

Xbox

Xumo TV and XiOne Box

Xfinity Flex

X1 TV Boxes

Note: You can’t watch Hulu live TV channels without Xfinity X1 TV Boxes and Contour devices. So, if you can’t access live channels with these devices, this is the reason.

What Can You Watch on Hulu?

Hulu displays content in two categories: on-demand and live TV content. Users can watch live sports on the live TV section, including NBA, NHL, NCCA, NFL, and many more. Also, Hulu is packed with top national and local sports networks like ESPN, FOX, FS1, ABC, CBS Network, NFL Network, and others.

Moreover, you can watch live breaking news on channels like CNN, MSNBC, FOX News, and others. On the live TV section, you can watch live events. Don’t miss any moments on Olympics events, Oscars, Grammys, Emmys, and other intriguing events.

In the on-demand section, you can watch TV shows like House, Fargo, Faraway Downs, Krapopolis, and Black Cake. Also, American Horror Story, The Bear, Vacation Friends, What We Do in the Shadows, Deep Waters, and many more are on Hulu. There are also movies like Christmas Vacation, Consecration, Stars Fell Again, Men in Black, Space Jam, Twister, and Tower Heist.

More movies you can watch are The Marine 4, Alien vs. Predator, The Almond and the Seahorse, and many more. The platform has premium add-on content like Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, The Gilded Age, and Real Time with Bill Maher. Some others are Love Has Won, Spy, Now You See Me, Get Hard, Blue Beetle, and many more. With Hulu, you can’t run out of content to watch.

Verdict: Is Watching Hulu on Apple TV Worth it?

Watching Hulu on Apple TV is worth it because it supports the device, even if it is not all the models. Also, users on the platform can watch interesting movies. They can also watch TV shows, documentaries, live TV channels, and more.

Aside from the few Apple TV models, Hulu also supports other devices. These include Android phones, tablets, and iPhones. However, people outside the US cannot access the platform. This is because of its geo-restriction. This can change. VPNs can let people bypass geo-restrictions, but they must work with Hulu. Some VPNs that users can use to watch Hulu with Apple TV are ExpressVPN, NordVPN, and others.

FAQs