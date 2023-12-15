How to Stream IFC outside the US with a VPN in 2023

Quick Guide Streaming IFC Outside the US with a VPN

Find a reliable VPN to bypass IFC’s geo-restrictions. ExpressVPN is our #1 choice for IFC streaming. Subscribe to the VPN’s premium plan. Download and Set up your VPN. Connect to a VPN server in the United States. Bypass IFC from Anywhere and start streaming.

What is IFC?

The IFC (formerly Independent Film Channel) is an AMC-owned cable channel deployed in 1994 as a spin-off of the Bravo channel. IFC began as an ad-free service devoted to airing independent movies without interruption. Moreover, it has since gotten more robust programming to include on-demand movies, original series, and comedic cult shows. IFC is a hub for offbeat, unanticipated comedies, original content, and on-demand comedic cult TV shows and favorite movies. Some of the most popular TV shows on the platform include Portlandia, Sherman’s Showcase, and Documentary Now!

Where is IFC Accessible?

Currently, IFC is available to individuals in the United States or Canada. Moreover, it’s essential to note that these two countries have two utterly different TV channels. That said, you must acquire a VPN that bypasses its geo-blocks and grants you access to the content library. Additionally, know that the IFC site is available to individuals anywhere globally. That established, the following sections will guide you on how to access and watch IFC outside the United States.

Best VPNs for Streaming IFC – Detailed List

1. ExpressVPN

ExpressVPN is, overall, the best VPN to access and stream IFC outside the United States. It is also recognized as one of the fastest and most effective VPN service providers globally. The VPN provider facilitates ultra-fast streaming abilities and limitless bandwidth to users. Using this VPN, you can unblock geo-restrictions on content with more than 3,000 servers across 105 countries. Of these locations, more than 25 server locations are in the United States. Interestingly, New York City ranks as the location with the fastest connectivity.

Aside from IFC, ExpressVPN allows you to access and stream Cartoon Network, Grit TV, Disney+, Channel 9, HBO Max, and Netflix outside the United States. In addition, ExpressVPN has been regarded as the best VPN to access and stream TCM outside the United States.

Features

Speed: The VPN uses high-end technology, advanced security, and ultra-fast server speed to provide a great experience to its millions of users. It leverages Lightway protocol to provide a superfast streaming experience, which enables users to binge-watch their favorite movies and TV shows in 4K mode. Furthermore, after conducting a speed test on ExpressVPN, it reported a superior speed while using IFC to stream. On a 100 Mbps connection, it reported a download of 89.42 Mbps and an upload of 84.64 Mbps.

Compatibility: ExpressVPN lets you access and stream IFC TV from any operating system or device. Furthermore, it has a sophisticated MediaStreamer functionality, which enables you to access IFC on a recent device and OS that initially doesn’t support it . Whether you’re using iOS, macOS, Android, Windows, Apple TV, Linux, Chromecast, router, Firefox, or Edge, in addition, we found it easy to download, install, and configure ExpressVPN on Amazon FireStick, Roku, and various other devices. Its unlimited bandwidth lets you stream with up to five devices simultaneously without buffering issues or lag.

Security: The VPN offers multiple security features to protect your information. These include split-tunneling, a no-logs policy, Lightway, Open VPN, a robust Network Lock, and 256-bit encryption .

Pricing: ExpressVPN’s pricing starts at $6.67 per month for its 12-month plan, and it provides free 7-day access for Android and iOS users. Furthermore, the VPN offers a 24/7 live chat service for you to access and contact customer service.

Pros Ultra-fast speeds for streaming content.

It is among the best streaming VPNs for IFC TV.

It bypasses other live TV streaming services.

It provides unlimited bandwidth.

Beginner-friendly interface. Cons Comparatively costlier VPNs.

Read our comprehensive ExpressVPN review

2. NordVPN

NordVPN is the next VPN provider on our list today, as it offers the largest server location network for streaming IFC. It provides users access to more than 5,500 servers across 60 countries. Of these locations, 1,970+ servers are across more than 15 United Stations. In addition, the VPN offers various diverse alternatives, which you can connect to and bypass IFC TV from outside the United States.

Furthermore, NordVPN’s vast array of global servers lets you stay connected. The Denver server is the fastest server for streaming IFC TV content in the United States. It is also popular for unblocking renowned streaming platforms like Paramount Plus, HBO Max, and Disney+ from outside the United States. Other streaming platforms that it provides you access include Hulu, HBO Max, YES Network, Funimation, Sling TV, and Netflix.

Features

Speed: NordVPN’s speed test found that the VPN had an impressive download speed of 83.82 Mbps. It has an average upload speed of 44.64 Mbps . The VPN allows you to connect up to 6 devices simultaneously and supports various operating systems and devices. These include iOS, Android, Linux, Windows, and Smart TVs. NordVPN also has web browser extensions for Edge and Chrome. In addition, it enables you to configure Xbox, PS4, PS5, and other gaming consoles to access IFC TV .

Security: The VPN utilizes AES-256-bit encryption that helps secure your sensitive details when streaming IFC TV. This ranks as one of the safest security encryption standards being used.

Pricing: NordVPN’s pricing commences at $3.99 monthly for its 2-year plan, together with a 30-day refund policy. This allows you to get your money back if you’re no longer interested.

Pros Robust Security Features.

Large Server Network.

User-Friendly Interface.

High-Speed Performance. Cons Relatively Higher Cost.

Occasional Server Congestion.

Read our comprehensive NordVPN review

3. SurfShark

The last VPN on our list today is Surfshark, which offers users one of the most cost-effective pricing plans. It has more than 3,200 servers spread across 100 countries. Of these, 600 servers are located in more than 23 locations in the United States. We found that Chicago servers were the fastest, allowing you to stream in UHD without lag.

Surfshark speed test revealed that it offered fantastic download and upload speeds of 81.32 Mbps and 76.12 Mbps, respectively, on a 100 Mbps internet speed. Surfshark also enables unlimited simultaneous device connections. It is also compatible with many devices and operating systems, including iOS, Android, Windows, Linux, macOS, smart TVs, and gaming consoles.

Features

Security: Based on security, Surfshark also implements 256-bit AES encryption, which is the current standard for any advanced VPN provider. It also introduces the Bypasser functionality and a no-log policy for extra data protection.

Unlimited Device Connections: SurfShark allows users to connect unlimited devices under a single account, providing flexibility and convenience for securing all devices simultaneously .

SurfShark allows users to connect unlimited devices under a single account, . CleanWeb Technology: With SurfShark’s CleanWeb feature, users benefit from an integrated ad and malware blocker , enhancing the online experience by reducing interruptions and potential security risks during browsing sessions.

With SurfShark’s CleanWeb feature, users benefit from an integrated ad and malware blocker during browsing sessions. Pricing: It offers competitive pricing, providing a cost-effective solution for premium VPN services. With flexible subscription plans, including long-term discounts, SurfShark’s affordability makes it attractive for users seeking comprehensive online privacy without breaking the bank.

Pros Unblocks IFC TV seamlessly.

Super-effective and fast.

Strict no-logs policy.

Integrates a two-factors.

Supports unlimited. Cons The router connection requires serious enhancements.

Read our comprehensive Surfshark review

Comparison Table for the Best VPNs or IFC

VPNs ExpressVPN NordVPN Surfshark Streaming Video Quality 4K Ultra HD 4K Ultra HD HD and Ultra 4K HD Supported Devices iOS, Android, macOS, Windows, PS4, PS5, Linux, and many more. iOS, Windows, Android, macOS, Roku, PS4, PS5, Firestick. Android, iOS, Windows, Xbox, routers, and Roku. Access to Streaming Platform Netflix, Hulu, BBC iPlayer, IFC, Disney+, Amazon Prime. IFC, Netflix US, YouTube, Apple TV, Hulu, Sling TV. IFC, Amazon Prime Video, YouTube TV, Crackle, Netflix, HBO Max. Simultaneous Device Connections 8 6 Unlimited Average Download Speed (on a 100 Mbps base) 89.42+ Mbps 89.42+ Mbps 83.82+ Mbps Reliability Excellent Good Good Lowest Price $6.67 per month for a 12-month plan $3.99 per month for a 2-year plan. $2.30 per month for a 2-year free plan.

How Can I Sign Up for IFC From Outside the US?

You must subscribe to a supported OTT TV, satellite, or cable service. That established, below are some of the best options to get started using an OTT service.

1. Fubo TV

Fubo TV offers an extensive range of monthly subscription plans, beginning at $64.99. It’s worth noting that its ‘Starter’ plan also comprises IFC.

2. Philo

Philo is another streaming platform that offers users access to more than 60 TV channels, of which IFC is listed. Its pricing plan starts at $25 per month.

3. YouTube TV

The last option on our list today is YouTube TV. YouTube TV is an impressive live TV streaming platform that grants users access to over 85 popular TV channels, including IFC.

Conclusion

IFC TV boasts a very impressive audience for live TV streaming. It offers users an unbeatable streaming experience with its advanced streaming capabilities. But sadly, its extraordinary collections are only meant for the eyes of the US audience. However, that’s not to say you can’t access IFC if you are not in the USA. A VPN is your ultimate ticket to unlocking the platform’s wonderful streaming experience. We explored everything you should know about streaming IFC TV with a VPN and hope they are helpful in your journey to experience the magical bliss of content flowing on IFC TV. We have discussed everything you must know about watching IFC TV from anywhere in the world.

Frequently Asked Question