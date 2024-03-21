How to Watch It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia in 2024

Quick Guide to Watching It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia from Anywhere

Subscribe to a VPN service. Hundreds of options are available on the market, and choosing the right one may require a lot of homework. Don’t worry, though —we have already done it for you. We recommend readers opt for Surfshark, which performed well in our tests to unblock major streaming services. Download and install the Surfshark VPN app on the device you want to stream the show. Open the VPN app and connect to the UK’s server to unblock 1-16 seasons of American sitcoms on Netflix. Otherwise, go for a US server to stream the show on Hulu. Hit Hulu or Netflix in a new tab after connecting to the desired server. Search the show and stream it with no issues.

What is “It’s Always Sunny Day in Philadelphia”?

The show depicts excessive controversy at the start and involves instances of blackface and brownface. As a result, 5 episodes have been banned and removed from streaming platforms like Hulu and Disney. Despite these things, It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia is still a long-lasting American live-action comedy show that started in 2005.

The gang that runs the Philadelphia bar club, tagged Paddy’s Pub, relies on five roles. Famous actors like Katlin Olson played her role as Sweet Dee, Charlie Day played Charlie Kelly, Danny DeVito portrayed Frank Reynolds, and Glenn Howerton took on Dennis Reynolds. Another character most loved in the show is Mac, who Rob McElhenney performs. All these characters execute their activities with imperfections brought on by their selfish behaviour. The producers behind Always Sunny have drawn such freakish characters by keeping real-life experiences in mind.

You’ll see the group opposing each other or bickering against a third party over their arguments. The gang devises plans to earn money, which ultimately becomes the reason behind a new trouble for them. The show also touched on world events such as “The Gang Storms the Capitol,” where the gang travels to the District of Columbia (DC) during the pandemic for Paddy’s bail. Although the funny show initially covered the world’s events, they did it more directly and offensively. However, the American sitcom maintains more sense and self-awareness in the latest season.

Why Does Watching It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia Require a VPN?

Though a few popular streaming services offer It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, it’s available for viewers from specific regions, and streamers from the rest of the world can’t catch it. Hulu allows users to binge-watch shows in the US and Disney in Canada, and Netflix offers shows only in the UK and Australia. These limitations make accessing the sitcom from anywhere a bit tricky. You can also think of free streaming sites available on the internet that offer the series. However, such websites pose high-security risks that can harm your device. Another drawback of free sites is they do not provide the complete season and always have some episodes missing.

Therefore, selecting a streaming channel from the above options is best. Use a VPN service and connect to a country’s servers where your preferred streaming platform offers the comedy show. Surfshark VPN hosts an adequate range of UK, US, Australia, and Canada servers. You might travel abroad, or the show is unavailable in your country. No issues; you can stream the Always Sunny from anywhere worldwide. Install Surshark and connect to its server, which is placed in the allowed country. Now, visit the streaming platform and enjoy the show.

Where to Stream It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia?

Several streaming services offer It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia episodes alongside the recent season launched in July 2023. You can go with any of them to stream the show, but keep in mind that each platform features a different library for different countries due to licensing issues. For example, Netflix does not offer Always Sunny in the US but allows viewers from the UK and Australia to enjoy the show. Below are a few well-reputed streaming platforms offering the show.

Hulu

Hulu is a top pick to watch It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia and boasts all episodes, including the latest season. Since Hulu offers the show in the US only, you’d need to connect to a US server with a VPN to access the show. The streaming service comes with a 7-day trial period.

Ensure you have an active subscription of Hulu. Open the Hulu app or visit the Hulu website on your device. Use the search bar for “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia.” Once located, select the series to start streaming.

Netflix

Netflix appears to be one of the best streaming platforms for watching Always Sunny. Like Hulu, Netflix features all seasons besides the five banned episodes we discussed above. However, due to geo-restrictions, viewers from all countries can’t access this American comedy show on Netflix. It allows access to the show only in the UK and Australia. Unfortunately, it does not provide a free trial.

Make sure you have an active Netflix account. Launch the Netflix app or go to the Netflix website. Use the search function to find “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia.” Click on the series to begin streaming.

Amazon Prime Video

Enthusiasts of Always Sunny can purchase its episodes or all seasons at once on Amazon Prime Video to watch them anytime. Amazon Prime allows you to stream the region-blocked comedy season in the US, UK, and Australia.

Ensure you have an Amazon Prime subscription or access to Amazon Prime Video. Open the Amazon Prime Video app or go to the website. Search for “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” using the search bar. Once found, select the series to start watching.

YouTube TV

YouTube TV is another medium on which to watch Always Sunny. It comes with the longest 30-day free trial period. Viewers can catch the show on YouTube TV in the US.

Subscribe to YouTube TV if you haven’t already done so. Open the YouTube TV app or website. Navigate to the relevant network or channel that airs “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” (e.g., FX). Find the series in the program listings or search for it using the search function. Select the episode you want to watch and start streaming.

The Roku Channel

The Roku Channel is a free streaming platform boasting hundreds of free hit movies, TV series, and shows, including It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia. Interestingly, it does not require a subscription, and you can stream your favourite show quickly. The Roku Channel is available only in the US and Canada only.

Roku is a platform that provides access to various streaming services. Ensure you have installed your Roku device’s respective streaming service apps (Hulu, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, etc.). Open the app for the streaming service where “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” is available. Follow the steps outlined above for each streaming service to find and watch the series.

Best VPNs for Streaming It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia

1. Surfshark: Budget-friendly VPN to Watch It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia

Surfshark works as a powerhouse to unblock foreign streaming libraries. Mainly, it successfully breaks Netflix geo-blocks, which have been well-known for blocking VPNs. No doubt that other VPN services unblock Netflix sooner or later, but Surfshark succeeded in doing so in no time.

Upon testing the Surshark VPN, we noticed it maintains 95% initial speeds, enough to stream Always Sunny without stuttering. Although the Surshark slightly disturbs the internet speed, it is fast enough to avoid lags. Take advantage of Surshark’s 79% discount offer and subscribe for $2.29 monthly. But if you only need to watch season 16, you can catch the show within Surfshark’s free trial period.

Features

The VPN service maintains a fast speed so that you can watch Always Sunny without fuss.

It hosts multiple servers in each country, the US, UK, Australia, and Canada, where you can access Always Sunny.

Offers unlimited data to let users binge extensive libraries.

Low Cost, just $2.29 per month.

Pros 24/7 support to assist users at any time.

24/7 support to assist users at any time. 7-day free trial.

7-day free trial. Thanks to its 30-day money-back guarantee.

Thanks to its 30-day money-back guarantee. It costs much less when purchasing long-term plans. Cons Split tunnelling is unavailable on the iOS application.

2. NordVPN: Fastest VPN for Watching It’s Always

NordVPN is one of the best choices for streaming blocked content. Although it has a strong track record for unblocking restricted streaming platforms, it failed to crack Netflix sometimes in our tests. Besides the temporary issue experts caught upon testing, it works smoothly to unblock other US streaming platforms such as YouTube, Fubo, and Hulu.

NordVPN ranks first in our list of fastest VPN services. Through an extensive network of NordVPN’s 6000+ servers, you can switch between multiple servers in the UK, Australia, Canada, and more. If you want to watch Always Sunny without interruptions, use Nord, which also provides unlimited data, allowing you to fill your movie nights for a long time.

You can get a subscription to NordVPN for $3.39 at this time. Like Surfshark, the VPN provider offers a 30-day money-back guarantee to its clients to let users test the service. Also, the current price is cheaper than usual, as the company offers a 67% discount.

Features

An extensive network of servers with over 6000 nodes.

Offers Unlimited data.

Maintains impressive speed.

Advanced security features such as Threat protection.

Pros Robust privacy features.

Robust privacy features. 30-day trial period.

30-day trial period. Unblocks restricted sites successfully. Cons Don’t feature dedicated servers for streaming.

Don’t feature dedicated servers for streaming. Allows only 6 simultaneous connections.

3. CyberGhost: Provides Dedicated Servers for Streaming

CyberGhost is not behind the top VPN services and wins our expert’s choice to stream “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia.” The VPN provides dedicated servers for streamers to enjoy their movie time hassle-free. The VPN never fails to optimize high-data activities online and maintains quality.

CyberGhost secures second position to PIA as the largest VPN that hosts a wide range of servers, over 11,500. Similarly, apart from accessing It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia from where your couch is, you can unlock other various libraries to binge international content. We even tested the VPN service to unblock far-flung content in Japan, and it never disappointed us.

Moreover, CyberGhost provides the longest money-back guarantee, allowing you to watch your favourite episodes for a month and a half at no cost. With a 45-day money-back guarantee, there’s nothing to lose when you can subscribe to the service for just $2.19 monthly at this time. Grab your deal before its 83% discount offer ends and its charges increase.

Features

11,500+ servers spread in 100+ countries.

It unblocks streaming sites such as Netflix, Hulu, and more easily.

It provides fast speed.

Pros Provides security features by default.

Provides security features by default. A wide range of servers of over 11,500.

A wide range of servers of over 11,500. Quickly unblocks streaming channels such as Netflix, Disney, and more. Cons Do not allow users to manage, control, or improve features.

What Factors Make A VPN Right Fit?

Thousands of VPN services are available on the market today. However, not everyone performs well when unblocking US content or other region-restricted streaming platforms. That’s why we created a list of tried-and-tested VPNs so you can choose the right option without hesitation. Below are the features that distinguish a VPN service from others.

Network of Servers

The more servers a VPN hosts, the more chances you have of getting the restricted content unblocked. Similarly, you opted for a VPN that operates too many servers in the US and other countries and is licensed to offer Always Sunny. This expands the possibility of catching the show from where you live. With an adequate range of servers in each country, users can switch between different servers in the same country for a better viewing experience. That’s why we recommend VPN services hosting a wide range of servers.

Unblocking Capability

A VPN that unblocks content from different countries is better than one that works for fewer. For example, Surfshark easily removes geo-blocks when accessing US Netflix, Disney Plus, and more.

Speed

Speed is one of the top priorities when selecting a VPN service to stream content outside your region. A good-speed VPN service prevents lag issues while watching movies and establishes a smooth connection. Therefore, we recommend VPNs with an average limit speed of 80 Mbps, which allows you to stream in HD without disruptions.

Security and Privacy

When choosing a VPN, online security and privacy protection are mandatory factors to consider. Features like 256 encryption, a no-logging policy (not saving users’ activities), and a kill switch in the DNS system make a VPN appropriate. Also, services with IPv6 protection are the better choice.

Easy-to-Use Features

A good VPN always provides a user-friendly interface to let customers use the service through easy methods. An easy-to-use GUI increases the chance that an average user utilizes a VPN’s additional features, such as browser extension. Moreover, 24/7 active customer support is available to answer users’ questions while they face any hurdles to setting up their connection.

How Many Seasons of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia Are There?

The American comedy show released its first season on 4 August 2005. Afterwards, it premiered a new season each year and lastly released season 16 on 07 June 2023. Moreover, the show’s makers announced seasons 17 and 18 in December 2020. Furthermore, It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia has earned a wide fan following with its huge hits. It is how Always Sunny has secured a long-standing place on the FX network.

Can You Watch It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia With A Free VPN?

As mentioned earlier, It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia season 16 is available only in the UK and the US. Most free VPNs fail to unblock these regions, and their sluggish processing speed prolongs the streaming process. Besides being inefficient for unblocking, free VPNs facilitate users worldwide with fewer servers functioning. Likewise, they must reduce their bandwidth to work for everyone, resulting in higher load and slow speed.

Another disadvantage of free VPN services is that they do not protect users’ privacy. Even worse, some free VPN services make money by selling users’ browsing data to third parties. Unlike premium services, a free VPN does not encrypt users’ data, increasing the chances of data leaks.

Conclusion

In conclusion, accessing “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” in 2024 has never been more convenient, thanks to the many streaming platforms available. Whether you’re a fan of Hulu’s extensive library, Netflix’s user-friendly interface, or Amazon Prime Video’s additional perks, there’s a platform suited to your preferences. However, it’s important to note that availability may vary depending on your region and subscription status. With the right streaming service and a stable internet connection, you can easily dive into the hilarious antics of the gang from Paddy’s Pub. So grab your favourite device, settle into your preferred streaming platform, and get ready to laugh along with the misadventures of Charlie, Dee, Mac, Dennis, and Frank. Cheers to endless laughter and unlimited access to “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” in 2024!

