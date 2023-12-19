How to Stream ITV from Anywhere with a VPN in 2023

Quick Guide Streaming ITV from Anywhere with a VPN

Download and install a reliable VPN for streaming on your device. NordVPN is our #1 choice for ITV. Purchase a subscription from a reliable VPN. Open the VPN and connect to a UK server. Sign in to the ITV platform. Start streaming; we’d rather say enjoying!

Top VPNs for Streaming ITV – Quick List

NordVPN: Leading in privacy features with an extensive server infrastructure and a user-friendly interface, NordVPN is a top choice for superior online security. Surfshark: An affordable VPN with unlimited device connections, prioritizing robust privacy features for comprehensive online security. CyberGhost: Known for its user-friendly interface, specialized servers, and reliable online anonymity, CyberGhost provides a seamless VPN experience.

Best VPNs for Streaming ITV – Detailed List

1. NordVPN

You could view ITV programs like This Morning Live, the Originals, and Midsomer Murders, no matter which server we used. For two years, the monthly cost is $3.79 (plus three months free). With more than 440 inbuilt servers spread over several cities (Edinburgh, Glasgow, London, and Manchester), IT functions with protocols of NordLynx, OpenVPN, IKEv2/IPSec.

Features

It comes loaded with 440+ servers in the UK to unlock ITVX. Using NordVPN, you would have no trouble accessing ITV.

NordVPN has quick speeds , particularly when using the NordLynx protocol. Your experience while streaming is flawless, with no lags or delays.

Additional security measures like a kill switch and a malware/ad blocker are added to ensure your IP never leaks.

NordVPN is the greatest choice for streaming ITVX in HD. SmartPlay technology (Smart DNS) enables you to stream on devices that don’t support VPNs, such as smart TVs.

There is a 30-day money-back guarantee to test it before purchasing.

Due to its strong kill switch, malware and ad blocker, and AES-256-bit encryption, it’s also excellent for streaming over public Wi-Fi.

2. Surfshark

One of the fastest VPNs available is Surfshark, which is a great option because it can unblock ITV. Pricing is $2.30 per month for two years (with two months free). Scotland, London, Edinburgh, and Manchester are the four UK locations with 212 servers. It is laden with protocols of ConnectVPN, IKEv2, and WireGuard.

Features

This VPN has lightning-fast speeds that guarantee a seamless streaming experience.

You can stream ITV on your phone, tablet, laptop, and other devices with infinite simultaneous connections.

Surfshark encourages multi-accounts. This feature ensures that your friends and relatives can receive access to your login information .

Surfshark is an excellent option if you are on a tight budget because of its 30-day money-back guarantee, which allows you to utilize it risk-free for a month.

It also offers a great deal if you subscribe to its two-year plan.

3. CyberGhost

CyberGhost provides several automated features and is more user-friendly for beginners than most VPNs. It comes with a pricing of Two years for $2.19 per month (plus two months free). A whooping 724 servers are dispersed throughout London, Manchester, and Berkshire and ingrained with OpenVPN, IKEv2, and WireGuard protocols.

Features

The app comes in-built with 724 servers in the UK. One specifically designed for ITV that functions well with ITVX.

Simple-to-use tools that you may configure to stream ITV automatically.

Its 45-day risk-free trial period makes it the VPN with the longest trial period on this list.

Utilizes a single membership across up to seven devices at once.

It is inexpensive and comes with a two-year plan that costs $2.19 a month for two years.

Challenges of Streaming ITV with a Free VPN

Technically, you should be able to watch ITVX from anywhere by using a free VPN service with UK servers. Regrettably, not all free VPNs can stream ITV because of poor server connections. But quite a few can stream ITV. Some lags faced by users while using a free VPN to connect to ITV include:

Restricted Servers: A free VPN may only offer one free UK server. You’re out of choices if it doesn’t unblock ITV. Furthermore, there’s a good probability that the servers will be clogged even if it unblocks ITV. Bandwidth Restrictions: Most free VPNs place a monthly cap on the data you may use. You can hardly watch more than a few episodes of your preferred TV series on streaming services without being signed out. Speed Caps: Free VPNs frequently restrict your speed, which impedes your internet connection speed and makes it challenging to stream HD and 4K ITV movies.

How to Watch ITV on All Your Devices

Subscribing to ITV on different devices is simple. Despite a few little variations, you only need to download a VPN, connect to a UK server, and begin streaming. The instructions for several devices are included here:

PC or Mac

To stream ITV on a Mac or Windows device, follow these steps:

On your PC, download and install a VPN. Launch the VPN app, then select a UK server to join. Visit ITV’s website and sign in. Choose a TV or movie, then begin streaming.

Roku

To stream ITV on Roku, follow these steps:

Subscribe to a VPN with UK servers. Install the VPN on your router or use a VPN-enabled router. Connect to a UK server on the VPN. On your Roku, add the ITV Hub channel. Launch the ITV Hub channel and sign in. Start streaming your favorite ITV content.

Fire TV stick

To stream ITV on Fire TV Stick, follow these steps:

Get a VPN with UK servers. Install the VPN on your Fire TV Stick. Connect to a UK server. Access the Amazon App Store on your Fire Stick. Download and install ITV Hub. Launch ITV Hub, sign in, and start streaming.

iOS Devices

To stream ITV on iOS devices, follow these steps:

Get a VPN on your iPad or iPhone by downloading and installing it. Connect to a UK server by opening the VPN app. Click the App Store icon to download the ITVX app. Launch the ITVX app, log in, and proceed to begin streaming.

Android

To stream ITV on Android devices, follow these steps:

Get a VPN and set it up on your Android smartphone. Launch the VPN app, then select a UK server to connect to. ITVX can be downloaded via the Google Play Store. Open ITVX, then begin streaming.

Smart TV

To stream ITV on Smart TV, follow these steps:

Look through your smart TV’s app store and get the VPN app. You can connect a VPN on a smart TV to a router, even if it doesn’t have an app. Link up with a UK server. Open ITVX and log in to begin streaming.

Popular Content to Stream on ITV

Shows Harry Potter series

Sanditon

The Case Against Cosby

Vanishing Act

Lost in Translation

Laura Whitmore Investigates Movies A Single Man

Barbarella

Mermaids

Dead Ringers

Educating Rita

Leviathan

Jack and Sarah Sports Battle of the Belts

Boris Becker: The Rise and Fall

Against all Odds

SailGP

Motorsport UK

Conclusion

Outside the UK, ITV Hub is geo-restricted. This implies that you cannot view your favorite UK series, whether on vacation in Spain, the USA, France, Australia, Canada, or anywhere else outside of the UK. ITVX, as we said earlier, is only available in the UK, but with a VPN, you may view it from anywhere. To begin watching, open the ITVX app or website and connect to a VPN server in the UK. From this point on, you can stream any show of your choice. To guarantee buffer-free streaming, ensure the VPN you select has servers located in the UK and fast connections.

