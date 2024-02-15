How to Watch Kanopy from Anywhere in 2024

Quick Guide to Watching Kanopy from Anywhere with a VPN

Choose a VPN that suits your needs; we recommend ExpressVPN for Kanopy. Go to the app store, depending on your device, and download the VPN app. Notably, the VPNs we recommended are supported by several devices, so you won’t have trouble with device compatibility. After downloading the VPN application, install it and connect to a server, granting you complete access to the streaming service. Now proceed to the Kanopy website and refresh so the platform will update your new location. After doing this, you can then enjoy uninterrupted streaming on Kanopy.

Best VPNs for Unblocking Kanopy from Anywhere – Quick List

ExpressVPN – This VPN is your best bet if you want to enjoy your streaming experience on Kanopy. It has great unblocking abilities and high security to guarantee a hitch-free streaming experience. Surfshark – If you are on a low budget and looking for the most affordable VPN to stream your favorite shows on Kanopy, then you should consider Surfshark. NordVPN – In terms of server networks, NordVPN is the king. It offers incredible connection speed and reliable security and privacy features. Private Internet Access: A VPN that is very notable for its high level of security. It also has several fast and secure servers to connect.

What is Kanopy?

Kanopy is a class-fashioned video streaming service with the best streaming experience. Whether you love documentaries, educational movies, or shows, Kanopy has something for you. But it employs the high school pattern where you must obtain a library card or university email address as a pass before you can access the platform.

Why is a VPN Important for Watching Kanopy?

Although you can watch Kanopy from anywhere in the world, there are variations in the content provided for viewers in different regions. Aside from this, some of the movies on Kanopy might be restricted from being viewed in your current location. This usually happens when a country is under an authoritarian government. You wouldn’t want to be punished for watching content that has been banned in such countries, would you? We guess your answer to that is a capital NO. Using a VPN guarantees access to every content on the Kanopy library while ensuring your online activities are kept from prying eyes.

Best VPNs for Watching Kanopy from Anywhere – Detailed List

1. ExpressVPN

ExpressVPN gives you only express access to any online platform. It makes internet browsing seamless and safe. It uses high-level encryption to secure its user’s activities. ExpressVPN is very serious about privacy; it does not keep logs of user activities. With features like OpenVPN, IKEv2, and L2TP-IPsec protocols, ExpressVPN provides great speed and secure connections to the internet. It also comes with its protocol, Lightway, which was introduced for added speed.

With ExpressVPN, you can’t run out of servers to switch to when needed. This is because it has over 2000 servers in about 105 locations on the earth. You also get a 30-day money-back guarantee when you subscribe to ExpressVPN. ExpressVPN passes your data through a secure tunnel using an AES-256-bit encryption standard. This is the same standard that the US government uses in protecting highly private information. Third parties cannot find a way to penetrate this level of security.

Pricing

There are three subscription plans on ExpressVPN. If you need to hop onto one of them, they are the 1-month plan, the 6-month plan, and the 12-month plan, which is the most popular. The one-month plan costs $12.95 a month; paying $9.99 monthly for the 6-month plan would save $35.57. the 12-month plan costs $6.67 monthly, making it the best deal as you would have saved $75.36.

Features

It can only connect a maximum of 5 devices simultaneously.

Ensuring quality streaming by not putting a cap on bandwidth.

AES-256 encryption for maximum security.

24 servers available in the US alone.

Pros Strong unblocking abilities.

Strong unblocking abilities. Efficient speed connection.

Efficient speed connection. The money-back guarantee is valid for only 30 days.

The money-back guarantee is valid for only 30 days. No keeping of logs. Cons Its price is a bit too high.

Read our comprehensive ExpressVPN review

2. Surfshark

If you are looking for the best deal, still guaranteeing your ability to watch Kanopy from anywhere securely online, Surfshark is a great choice. On their 2-year plan, you can get Surfshark for $1.99 monthly and three months free. Browsing with Surfshark is like the speed of lightning. Most of its servers have been upgraded from a 1Gbps port to a 10Gbps port, meaning it can handle much traffic.

Surfshark has about 3200 servers in 100 countries of the world, providing speedy and safe connections to the internet. This means you cannot run out of servers to connect when encountering any challenge. Surfshark has some tools which help it to keep user’s connections secure. Among them are the bypasser tool and the kill switch Camouflage Mode. It also uses AES 256-bit encryption for securely tunneling user’s data. Surfshark allows you to connect an unlimited number of devices simultaneously. It also works on any device, meaning you do not need a Wi-Fi router.

Pricing

Surfshark’s pricing comes in three plans: the 1-month, 12-month, and 24-month. Each plan has three tiers: the Starter tier is the most affordable, and the One+ tier is the most expensive. On the one-month plan, Starter costs $13.99, the One tier costs $17.69, and the One+ tier costs $19.99. If you intend to use Surfshark long, try the 12-month plan. Its Starter costs $3.99 monthly, its One tier costs $4.09 monthly, and One+ costs $6.49 monthly. The best plan on Surfshark is the 24-month plan. Its Starter costs $1.99 monthly, the One tier costs $2.69 monthly, and One+ costs $3.99 monthly.

Features

Surfshark has Over 3200 servers for connectivity.

It also has a Camouflage mode to hide your IP address.

Surfshark also has dedicated IPs for increased internet security.

A kill switch is available to protect your online privacy in an emergency, and the internet disconnects.

Surfshark lets you separate the websites that should use the VPN from the others with its split tunneling feature.

Pros High-speed servers for streaming and browsing.

High-speed servers for streaming and browsing. Strong security and privacy protocols.

Strong security and privacy protocols. Unlimited bandwidth.

Unlimited bandwidth. Port forwarding supported.

Port forwarding supported. Affordable rates for premium features. Cons Possible compatibility issues with some devices.

Possible compatibility issues with some devices. No “Double VPN” feature.

Read our comprehensive Surfshark review

3. NordVPN

NordVPN is a very secure VPN with which you can be sure of a great streaming experience and top-notch security. Nord is very popular for its speed and ability to unblock websites and restrictions. Some VPNs can slow down your internet connection, especially when the server is overloaded; however, NordVPN has no speed or bandwidth limits. NordVPN has a protocol known as NordLynx for increasing its speed efficiency. It is among the best options to watch Kanopy from anywhere.

NordVPN has more than 5000 super-fast servers in about 60 countries. That makes it the largest server VPN so far. Having many servers is an advantage because it means you have so many options to choose from. NordVPN uses a Kill switch, double VPN, Meshnet, and Dark Web Monitor to secure the activities of its users. Additionally, NordVPN uses 256-bit AES encryption and protocols like OpenVPN and WIreGuard to secure connections.

Pricing

Like Surfshark, NordVPN has a monthly, yearly, and 2-year plan. Usually, the best deals are the longest plans. The monthly plan costs $12.99 for the standard tier, $13.99 for the Plus tier, and $14.99 monthly for the complete tier. If you want to use NordVPN for a long time, consider the yearly plan with a Standard tier that costs $4.49 monthly. The Plus tier costs $5.49 monthly, and the Complete tier costs $6.49 monthly. The two-year plan has the sweetest price as its Standard tier is $3.79 monthly, the Plus tier costs $4.79 monthly, and the Complete tier costs $5.79 monthly.

Features

Extensive network with over 6,500 servers across 78+ countries.

Camouflage mode to conceal your IP address for enhanced privacy.

Dedicated IPs are available for increased internet security.

Kill switch feature to safeguard online privacy during emergencies.

Split tunneling capability allows you to choose specific websites to use the VPN.

Pros Blazing-fast servers for streaming and browsing.

Blazing-fast servers for streaming and browsing. Robust security and privacy protocols.

Robust security and privacy protocols. No limitations on bandwidth usage.

No limitations on bandwidth usage. Supports port forwarding for enhanced control.

Supports port forwarding for enhanced control. Affordable pricing with access to premium features. Cons Potential compatibility issues with certain devices.

Potential compatibility issues with certain devices. Lack of a “Double VPN” feature for an additional layer of security.

Read our comprehensive NordVPN review

4. Private Internet Access

Private Internet Access is one VPN that truly lives up to its name. To ensure they kept their policies on no logging, PIA employed the help of Deloitte Romania in 2022 to perform an audit on its server network. PIA has servers all over the world that are highly optimized for speed. WireGuard protocol helps increase its connection speed and ensure it doesn’t lag. Additionally, it uses its tunneling feature to send only traffic with high bandwidth.

PIA has as many as 12,400 servers, which are located in more than 70 countries. Its servers are so secure that government bodies and the bad eggs online cannot monitor your activity. Private Internet Access mainly uses AES-256-bit encryption to ensure tight security for its users. Aside from this, you can securely bypass any restrictions with its protocols like WireGuard, OpenVPN, PPTP, and L2TP/IPsec.

Pricing

To use PIA, you need a subscription plan that can last you for the time you might need to stay protected. The monthly plan on Private Internet costs $11.99, the 12-month plan costs $3.33 monthly, and the 2-year plan costs $2.11 monthly.

Features

PIA uses RAM disk servers.

It secures connections using AES-256-bit encryption.

It supports torrenting.

Offers refund after 30 days.

Live chat and email customer support.

Pros It doesn’t keep logs.

It doesn’t keep logs. You can create your custom DNS.

You can create your custom DNS. It has good encryption protocols. Cons No free trial.

No free trial. It may not work in China.

Things to Consider Before Choosing a VPN

VPNs are important in our daily internet use, as they help secure our internet connection. They also help to unblock websites or platforms that geo-restrictions have guarded. Looking at their importance in our online activities, we must know what to expect when selecting VPN options.

Security Features

A good VPN solution should at least meet the industry standard of 256-bit AES encryption. It should also include features like a Kill switch, DNS leak protection, and a no-log policy to ensure consumer privacy.

Device Compatibility

Always check out the devices or operating systems that the VPN can work with before subscribing. You wouldn’t want to be limited by your device’s inability to connect with the VPN. The VPN should be compatible with Windows, Android, iOS, and Mac.

Simultaneous Connections

A single VPN subscription can be used to connect and secure multiple devices. However, several VPNs limit the number of simultaneous connections you can have. It is important to always check for this.

Speed Performance

Every VPN has a way of reducing the normal internet connection speed. Yet, good VPNs reduce it only a little; in other words, they are still fast. Check for the protocols that enhance speed performance.

Pricing

If you do important work or have important information on your device, we advise that you stay away from free VPNs. However, you must also check out prices to avoid getting less than you pay.

Customer Support

When selecting a VPN, try to confirm that the VPN has a good customer support response. A good VPN should promise at least an email or live chat support feature.

Final Words

Kanopy is a video streaming platform. Its users need a library to access its content. This streaming service is available worldwide. However, there are slight differences in the movies and shows available. Yet, you can use a reliable VPN service to overcome this barrier. Watch all your favorite shows despite restrictions. After reading this guide, you will know a lot about VPNs and how to pick the most suitable one for your budget and needs.

FAQs