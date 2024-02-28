How to Watch LEGO Masters from Anywhere Online in 2024

Quick Guide to Watching Lego Masters Anywhere with a VPN

Get a subscription to the VPN of your choice. We recommend NordVPN for streaming, which has an extensive range of servers worldwide. Mainly, it performed well while testing. Install the VPN application on the device on which you want to play LEGO Masters streams. Log in to the VPN app. After settling the NordVPN account, connect to a US server to unblock LEGO Masters streams. Hulu streams block a non-US IP address, so viewers must first connect with a US server in case they are outside the US. Visit the Hulu website after connecting to a US server. Now scroll down the Hulu homepage and select a plan with a 30-day free trial offer. Fulfill the form by entering your personal information. Input payment information to continue, but it will only charge you once the 30-day free trial ends. Enjoy watching LEGO Masters from any corner of the world.

What is LEGO Masters?

On February 5, 2020, Fox hosted the launch of the US reality competition TV show Lego Masters. The British television series of the same name served as the model for this one. In every episode, two-person teams construct Lego structures using various bricks and components to satisfy the challenge’s functional and artistic requirements. Jamie Berard and Amy Corbett, two creative designers from the Lego Group, are the show’s judges. Will Arnett serves as the show’s presenter and executive producer. Numerous celebrities have also appeared as judges and hosts.

Why You Can’t Watch LEGO Masters Online from Your Locality

LEGO Masters streaming on Hulu is restricted to people with US IP addresses. However, a VPN allows you to alter your Internet Protocol (IP) address from any global location. You may get over geo-restrictions using a VPN server and stream LEGO Masters on Hulu from any country.

Where to Stream LEGO Masters?

Hulu is one of the best options for catching LEGO Masters streams in the US. But note that Hulu + Live can only offer the latest episodes, while the basic service provides 1 to 3 seasons of LEGO Masters on demand. Fubo TV and Fox Nation are other choices for watching LEGO Masters in the US. Fox Nation, with LEDO Masters’ broadcasting rights, is also a streaming platform offering the reality show’s content. A viewer can purchase the first three-month subscription to Fox at $1.99.

Hulu offers a one-month free trial for new subscribers. Likely, Fox Nation offers the same. Below are a few other platforms one can stick with to enjoy the American reality show.

Hulu DirecTV Stream FuboTV YouTube

Before spending bucks on any streaming service mentioned above, please read below to consider what content each streaming channel offers and make a wise decision before it’s too late. Take a look:

LEGO Masters on Hulu

Hulu is the best place for quick access to LEGO Masters streams and other TV shows in the US. It offers several ad-free and ad-supported plans for viewers to choose from. Subscribing to the Live TV combo will let you enjoy LEGO Masters streams on Fox. Following are the available plans on Hulu.

Hulu without ads + Disney Plus Without Ads + ESPN with ads + Live TV ($82.99 per month)

Hulu with ads + Disney Plus with ads + ESPN with ads + Live TV (69.99 per month)

Hulu with ads and 30-day free ($7.99 per month)

Hulu without ads and 30-day free trial ($14.99 per month)

Hulu with ads + Disney Plus without ads + ESPN Plus with ads:+ LiveTV ($74.99 per month)

LEGO Masters on DirecTV

DirecTV appears as another place to stream LEGO Masters content. But the only drawback of using DirecTV is it offers a 5-day free trial. Importantly, this option suits those who have already used other platforms and want to watch the LEGO Masters finale or special episode. DirecTV offers several subscription plans depending on the viewers’ demand. Users can watch LEGO Masters episodes on Fox with all the plans mentioned below. Have a look:

Premier : 150+ channels ( $154.99 per month)

: 150+ channels ( per month) Ultimate: 140+ channels ($109.99 per month)

140+ channels Entertainment: 75+ channels ($64.99 per month)

75+ channels Choice: 105+ channels ($84.99 per month)

Many streaming platforms are becoming stricter with VPNs, but we checked that NordVPN still easily bypasses geo-blocked regions. Furthermore, the VPN service didn’t disrupt the video quality and maintained a great video experience. To watch LEGO Masters streams on DirecTV through a VPN, you’ll need to follow these simple steps below:

Head to the NordVPN website and install the application on your device. To access DirecTV outside the US, get a US IP address by connecting with a US server. Set up a free trial by creating an account on DirecTV.

LEGO Masters on Fubo TV

FuboTV is the best alternative to catch the LEGO Masters streams outside the US. This television service offers a 30-day free trial period like Hulu, allowing one to see the content without cost. Following choosing one of Fubo TV’s subscription plans, viewers can enjoy the LEGO Masters’ episodes on FOX. Below are several subscription plans for Fubo TV from which you can choose.

Premier Plan : Offers 220+ live channels with more than 10 streams ($94.99 per month)

: Offers 220+ live channels with more than 10 streams Elite Plan : Offers 210+ live channels with more than 10 streams ($84.99 per month)

: Offers 210+ live channels with more than 10 streams Pro Plan: Offers 150 live channels with more than 10 streams ($74.99 per month)

On testing, we noticed NordVPN caught LEGO Masters streams without any issue on FuboTV. Most importantly, the VPN didn’t slow down the internet speed and ran smoothly in the background. So, if FuboTV is your choice to watch the LEGO Masters season by connecting with NordVPN, follow these simple steps cited below:

Get a NordVPN subscription and install the application Open the app and connect with a US server to change your IP address Open Fubo TV and enjoy LEGO Masters USA.

LEGO Masters on YouTube

YouTube TV is among the options featuring LEGO Masters, and it initially offers a free 7-day trial. The free trial period could increase to 14 days or even to 30 days on the occasion. As it should be, this offer is available for those who have not used the Youtube TV before. Otherwise, the basic YouTube TV plan costs $54.99 per month.

Subscribe to NordVPN and install the application Open the app and connect with a US server to change your IP address Open YouTube and enjoy LEGO Masters USA

NordVPN – the Best VPN to Watch LEGO Masters

We tested NordVPN to stream LEGO Masters outside the US. NordVPN quietly established a lighting connection, allowing us to stream seamlessly. We highly recommend using NordVPN for stable server connections and to prevent quality and lag issues.

As discussed earlier, Hulu allows streaming LEGO Masters to just a US IP address. Here, VPN is the thing that comes to solve this issue. Using a VPN, one can change his IP to show Hulu that he belongs to the US. No matter which country you’re located in at the time, you can bypass geo-blocking areas to watch LEDO Masters using a VPN.

We tested NordVPN by setting up a free trial on Hulu. Connecting to a US server through NordVPN allowed us to access the LEGO Masters season from 1 to 4 easily. This way, you can also watch the entire back catalog for free for 30 days before the streaming service becomes premium. NordVPN supports almost all devices, e.g., Android, Mac, etc. Given that, you can watch LEGO Masters on your smartphone or TV.

Notably, YouTube offers a free trial only to US customers. Again, you must connect with a VPN before accessing LEGO Masters outside the US. Again, we recommend using NordVPN, the best VPN for YouTube. Below is how to do this:

Install the NordVPN application and log in to your account. Connect to a US server to get a US IP address. Stream LEGO Masters on YouTube TV after setting up a free trial.

Read our comprehensive NordVPN review

Things to Consider While Choosing the Best VPN

Using a VPN while watching content on a streaming platform increases options for viewers. A virtual private network (VPN) opens doors to access blocked content by changing one’s IP address. For example, outside of America, a VPN user can access his preferred streaming services like Hulu, Peacock, and FuboTV service in the US.

A few things must be considered when choosing the best VPN for you. Ensure that the VPN has a wide range of servers, enables fast streaming speed without quality issues, your IP address does not leak online, and the service has robust security that protects your personal information.

Before publishing this article, we tested 10+ VPN services with Hulu, FuboTV, and other streaming services. The Nord VPN performed well among others, allowing us to unblock streams worldwide quietly.

Why VPN is a Must to Watch LEGO Masters

As the different broadcasters in the media world have contractual rights to multiple sports events or TV programs, likewise, Fox owns broadcasting rights to LEGO Masters in the US. The contract signed with the broadcaster limits the firm to which audiences they can show the content.

Hence, Fox is allowed to show LEGO Masters content in the US territories only since it is an American firm. In comparison, channel 4 in the UK is the only broadcaster that can air LEGO Masters Ireland. Australian Channel 9 is another broadcaster with the rights to stream LEGO Masters Australia.

You probably got it now. Why a VPN? The broadcaster’s contract prohibits Fox from streaming content outside of the US. So when you try accessing LEGO Masters outside the US, Fox will block you based on your location. This is where a VPN comes in to solve the problem. Install a VPN, and change your location by connecting to a server of your choice. Stream LEGO Masters US, Ireland, or Australia.

What’s Going on in LEGO Masters

Fox brought LEGO Masters USA season 4 to the screen as part of its planned lineup. Alongside this, the broadcaster aired the celebrity special, scheduled on 18 and 19 of last December. In this program, celebrities including Kelly Osbourne, NeNe Leakes, Rob Riggle, and Marshawn Lynch showed their construction skills. They worked with previous contestants in the test to create holiday-themed builds and compete.

There were twelve builders’ teams in the past, and then the number was squeezed to eight in season 4. Amy Corbett, known for its creative designs, and Jamie Berard appear as respected judges in season 4, with the host Will Arnett returning too.

But in season 4, something special made the show more interesting. The builds created by contestants will be transformed into a real LEGO game set to be sold in the stores. Neither a cash prize nor any trophy could compare to this for the LEDO Masters fans.

Recap of First Three Seasons

Twenty competitors in LEGO Masters USA Season 1 constructed the theme park, megacity, and a storybook montage. At the end of the season, brickbuilders strived to design the best Star Wars droids and recreate popular scenes from the famous franchise.

Season 2 continued with the three teams of brothers taking on creative challenges- creating builds of their choice in both night and day themes. Finally, the forest creature tagged “Warden of the Woods” wins, and creators Mark and Steven secure cash prizes and trophies.

In the 3rd season of the American reality competition television show, influencers Stacey and Nick were crowned as the winning team. They defeated firefighters Stephen & Stephen and siblings Dave & Emily. With the task of building an elegant fountain, the winners presented a minigame-stuffed sandcastle at the beach and won the judges’ hearts.

Release Schedule

The Fourth season of LEGO Masters premiered on September 28, 2023, starting at 9:00 PM ET on Fox. This season, eight teams participated in the epic building with an unlimited supply of bricks. Look below to check out a quick schedule of episodes:

Epi No. 1 “Brick Lake” on September 28, 2023

Epi No. 2 “Catropolis” on October 5, 2023

Epi No. 3 “Volcanic Brickruptions” on October 12, 2023

Epi No. 4 “Build It By Ear” on October 19, 2023

Epi No. 5 “Cirque du Soleil” on October 26, 2023

Epi No. 6 “Is It Brick?” on November 2, 2023

Epi No. 7 “Brick Chic” on November 9, 2023

Epi No. 8 “Lego 2K Drive” on November 16, 2023

Epi No. 9 “Roller Coaster Madness” on November 30, 2023

Epi No. 10 “Bricks & All” on December 7, 2023

Epi No. 11 “Four-Ever Finale” on December 14, 2023

How to Catch LEGO Masters Streams from Any Country

Are you wondering how to watch LEGO Masters at a place that is convenient for you? A VPN is the answer that works as a bridge to stream LEGO Masters from any place. NordVPN, featuring a broad range of servers with super fast speed, works as an unblocking powerhouse. Users with NordVPN could achieve a seamless streaming experience to enjoy the content on their nights.

Not only that, NordVPN can unblock a bunch of other streaming platforms and TV shows worldwide. For example, a user with a VPN can unblock Blue Lock, Paramount Plus, HBO Max, and others from anywhere in the world. The contestants of the fourth season of LEGO Masters relied on talented builders. Interestingly, they see their builds transformed into real game sets and placed in the stores for sale, making the American television reality show more engaging.

Conclusion

LEGO Masters is a must-watch for fans of competitive television. The fact that it’s only available online in a few places is the only issue. Geo-restrictions will keep you from watching it even if you discover it on streaming services. You may still stream LEGO Masters online if you use the instructions in the sections above to locate the streaming services. Additionally, you’ll discover how to utilize VPNs, which is ideal for removing limitations and watching your preferred competition series.

