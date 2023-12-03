How to Watch MGM+ from Anywhere with a VPN in 2023

Quick Guide Watching MGM+ from Anywhere with a VPN

Choose a VPN compatible with MGM+. Surfshark is our #1 choice for MGM+. Subscribe to the VPN. Download the VPN app and log in. Connect to a server in the US. Visit MGM+ and stream your favorite content.

Best VPNs for Watching MGM+ – Quick List

Surfshark: An affordable choice with unlimited device connections and robust privacy features, making it accessible for comprehensive VPN coverage. CyberGhost: Known for its user-friendly interface, specialized servers, and reliable online anonymity, CyberGhost provides a seamless VPN experience. NordVPN: Offering industry-leading privacy features, an extensive server network, and a user-friendly interface, NordVPN stands out for superior online security. Atlas VPN: Emphasizing privacy and security, Atlas VPN provides a user-friendly experience focusing on simplicity and protection. PrivateVPN: A VPN solution that prioritizes user privacy, PrivateVPN offers a secure and reliable service that safeguards online anonymity. ExpressVPN: Recognized for unmatched security, blazing speeds, and a global server network, ExpressVPN is a premier choice for top-tier online privacy and performance. IPVanish: Known for solid performance, comprehensive security features, and a broad server network, IPVanish offers reliable and secure online access.

Why Do You Need a VPN to Watch MGM+ from Anywhere

VPN is a vital tool to watch MGM+ outside the US; the question is ‘Why?’. MGM Plus has a geo-restriction that only allows people in the US to access its benefits and contents. For this reason, developers made VPNs to grant restricted access to people.

VPN, fully written as a Virtual Private Network, works like a bridge between users and the internet. It allows users to surf the internet with a protected network, immune to various online threats. With it, people can browse anonymously and access geo-restricted platforms by changing their device locations. This is why it is a vital tool for watching MGM Plus anywhere aside from the US.

Best VPNs to Access MGM+ – Detailed List

1. Surfshark

Surfshark is an award-winning VPN that has existed for many years already. The platform prioritizes safety, delivers excellence, and is easy to use. Here are some features and services users can enjoy with Surfshark VPN.

Features

Fast Connection Speeds: With Surfshark, users are sure of a lightning-speed connection to servers. Also, it doesn’t hinder the loading of any online page, as it helps them to load faster. If you subscribe to SurfShark, you are only one click and a few seconds away from unlimited streaming experience and lightning-speed internet access from anywhere in the world.

No Data Collection: Surfshark is here for you when you speak of safety because it doesn’t collect, keep, or share data with third parties. This helps protect your data from hackers .

Supports Many Devices and Platforms: Surfshark is compatible with iOS, Android, Fire TV, Mac, Windows, and Linux devices. Also, it works without hitches on platforms like Chrome, Firefox, and Edge .

24/7 Customer Support: The VPN service has a team of experts willing to help customers with any issue they have on the platform. You can’t be alone when using Surfshark VPN. Its team is available 24 hours, seven days a week . You can contact them to help resolve your issues via live chat and email anytime.

Ad, Malware, and Cookie Pop-up Blocker: Surfshark has a tool that blocks ads and cookie pop-ups on web pages to avoid distractions when users surf the net. Also, it blocks malware by scanning downloads for cyber danger .

Two-factor Authentication: To protect passwords, Surfshark has a two-factor authentication tool that makes users prove themselves before logging in.

Pricing and Plans

1-month Plan:

Surfshark Starter: $13.99/month

$13.99/month Surfshark One: $17.69/month

$17.69/month Surfshark One+: $19.99/month

12-months Plan:

Surfshark Starter: $3.99/month

$3.99/month Surfshark One: $4.09/month

$4.09/month Surfshark One+: $6.49/month

24-months Plan:

Surfshark Starter: $1.99/month

$1.99/month Surfshark One: $2.69/month

$2.69/month Surfshark One+: $3.99/month

Pros Surfshark is cost-effective, especially during its limited-time offer.

It unblocks MGM Plus for users in geo-restricted areas.

Its simultaneous multi-device logins are unlimited, so one account is enough for many people.

The platform’s customer service is available 24/7 via email and live chats. Cons Some US servers on Surfshark have slow connections for users in certain countries.

Users need to upgrade to Surfshark One or One+ to get access to advanced features, and they are expensive.

Read our comprehensive Surfshark review

2. CyberGhost

CyberGhost is one of the best VPN platforms for watching MGM Plus outside the US and its territory. It has excellent features that users will most likely enjoy and offers satisfactory services. Here are CyberGhost’s notable features and services.

Features

Offers Online Privacy and Anonymity: CyberGhost helps users access online services and surf the internet anonymously. It promotes online privacy, hiding users from potential internet dangers like ISPs, hackers, governments, ads, etc . The platform encrypts users’ online traffic and keeps their ID addresses hidden regardless of their online activities.

CyberGhost helps users access online services and surf the internet anonymously. . The platform encrypts users’ online traffic and keeps their ID addresses hidden regardless of their online activities. Total Privacy on Major Devices: CyberGhost doesn’t only allow users to access the internet with private connections. It also works on devices like MacOS, game consoles, Amazon Fire TV Stick, routers, Windows, Smart TVs, and Linux . Also, you can use it without issues on iOS and Android devices.

CyberGhost doesn’t only allow users to access the internet with private connections. . Also, you can use it without issues on iOS and Android devices. Seven Devices Simultaneously Use: This feature lets users connect about seven devices to one CyberGhost account. It makes the VPN good for family use, even with a limit .

connect about seven devices to one CyberGhost account. . Firm No-log Policy: CyberGhost operates on a firm no-logs policy. CyberGhost will not track, collect, or share users’ data with other companies. Also, it doesn’t sell users’ data regardless of the price at stake. Furthermore, CyberGhost uses the Roman HQ to protect users with privacy laws .

CyberGhost operates on a firm no-logs policy. CyberGhost will not track, collect, or share users’ data with other companies. Also, it doesn’t sell users’ data regardless of the price at stake. Furthermore, . Online Encryption: Users enjoy strong encryption on the CyberGhost platform. The VPN uses AES-256 to proffer internet activity encryption .

Users enjoy strong encryption on the CyberGhost platform. The . High Connection Speed: CyberGhost guarantees its users a high speed for connecting to servers, downloading large files, live streaming, and playing games online. CyberGhost, as the name implies, delivers a lightning-speed connection, making it one of the fastest VPNs in the industry.

CyberGhost guarantees its users a high speed for connecting to servers, downloading large files, live streaming, and playing games online. CyberGhost, VPNs in the industry. Customer Support: CyberGhost has an ever-ready customer support team that users can reach 24/7. Users can reach the team through live chat or email and get instant responses with solutions to problems.

Pricing and Plans

1-month Plan: $12.99/month

$12.99/month 6-months Plan: $6.99/month

$6.99/month 2-years Plan: $2.03/month

Pros CyberGhost is cost-effective.

Standby 24/7 customer support.

The security protocol is top-notch. Cons CyberGhost is fast, but its speed can be better.

Some of its servers are overloaded.

Its ad blocker is not entirely effective.

Read our comprehensive CyberGhost review

3. NordVPN

NordVPV is a VPN that many tech companies trust to deliver top-notch service. It has impressive features and offers services good enough to satisfy its users. Let’s delve into its features and service.

Features

Malware Protection: NordVPN protects its user’s device from malware. It scans downloads, detects malware, and blocks them using its Threat Protection tool.

NordVPN protects its user’s device from malware. It scans downloads, tool. Fast Connection Speed: NordVPN operates at a connection speed of over 6730 Mbps. It loads pages with the speed of light, allows fast download of bulky files, and allows uninterrupted live streaming and gaming.

over 6730 Mbps. It loads pages with the speed of light, live streaming and gaming. Thousands of Servers: NordVPN has over 5800 servers across 60 countries. Although 60 is a small number compared to other VPN platforms , it includes the big countries. This means users can still access their favorite internet services.

NordVPN has over 5800 servers across 60 countries. Although , it includes the big countries. This means users can still access their favorite internet services. Ad and Tracker Blocker: There is a tool in the NordVPN app that blocks ads from interrupting the flow of browsing for users. It also blocks trackers and snoopers from tracing the internet activities of users .

There is a tool in the NordVPN app that blocks ads from interrupting the flow of browsing for users. It . Extra Security: NordVPN further secures users with two of its features: NordLocker and NordPass. The NordLocker security feature is for file encryption. It secures your files with just one and goes further to back them up using a private cloud . The NordPass security feature manages passwords by organizing complex passwords and keeping them in one place.

NordVPN further secures users with two of its features: NordLocker and NordPass. The NordLocker security feature is for file encryption. . The NordPass security feature manages passwords by organizing complex passwords and keeping them in one place. No Logs Policy: NordVPN runs on a no-log policy. This means it doesn’t track users’ online activities, browsing history, etc. No one can link any internet activity to a NordVPN user .

NordVPN runs on a no-log policy. This means it doesn’t track users’ online activities, browsing history, etc. . Unlimited Bandwidth: NordVPN has no bandwidth limit, meaning it has no speed limits. Users are liable to enjoy internet speed while using the VPN.

Pricing and Plans

Monthly Plan:

Standard: $12.99/month

$12.99/month Plus: $13.99/month

$13.99/month Complete: $14.99/month

1-year Plan:

Standard: $4.49/month

$4.49/month Plus: $5.49/month

$5.49/month Complete: $6.49/month

2-year Plan:

Standard: $2.99/month

$2.99/month Plus: $3.99/month

$3.99/month Complete: $4.99/month

Pros NordVPN security features are standard as they help users worry less about data leaks.

It unblocks MGM Plus and allows users outside the US to stream content on the platform.

The customer service is active 24/7.

NordVPN has the highest number of US servers, giving users a variety to choose from.

It has the highest connection speed, making it seamless to use. Cons The NordVPN desktop interface has some limitations.

It doesn’t support many languages.

Read our comprehensive NordVPN review

4. Atlas VPN

Atlas VPN is another excellent virtual private network for you if you want to watch content on MGM Plus outside the US. It is incredible at unblocking geo-restricted internet services.

Features

WireGuard Protocol: Atlas VPN has an active wireguard protocol for users to get a better VPN experience .

Atlas VPN has an active wireguard protocol for . Unlimited Devices: Users can connect unlimited devices to one Atlas VPN account and use them simultaneously. This feature makes the platform suitable for the entire family . Also, you can freely use it on Windows, MacOS, iOS, Android, Linux, Android TV, and Amazon Fire TV.

Users can connect unlimited devices to one Atlas VPN account and use them simultaneously. . Also, you can freely use it on Windows, MacOS, iOS, Android, Linux, Android TV, and Amazon Fire TV. MultiHop Servers: Atlas VPN has MultiHop servers, a feature people seldom find in many other VPN platforms . It enhances users’ experience.

Atlas VPN has MultiHop servers, a . It enhances users’ experience. 24/7 Client Support: With Atlas VPN, clients can get 24/7 support when they have trouble harnessing the features. The client support team members are experts in this field .

With Atlas VPN, clients can get 24/7 support when they have trouble harnessing the features. . 10Gbps Servers: Atlas VPN has thousands of servers spread around different countries of the world. One intriguing fact about its servers is that they are 10Gbps .

Atlas VPN has thousands of servers spread around different countries of the world. . Proven Security: This is a testament that Atlas VPN has standard security. It was involved in black box analysis during its app penetration and a few other security tests and has passed them . The VPN is VERSPRITE verified.

This is a testament that Atlas VPN has standard security. It was involved in black box analysis . The VPN is VERSPRITE verified. Fast Connection Speed: Atlas VPN’s server speed connection and page-loading speed are high. There are no glitches or sluggishness when loading pages or downloading files with Atlas VPN.

Atlas VPN’s server speed connection and page-loading speed are high. files with Atlas VPN. Data Breach Monitor: The Atlas VPN has a built-in data breach monitor feature. It monitors users’ data and notifies them when they leak. This will help users to swiftly act to prevent the data from getting into the hands of bad people .

The Atlas VPN has a built-in data breach monitor feature. It monitors users’ data and notifies them when they leak. . Online Shield: This feature warns users of risky websites that might attempt to breach their security walls. Although Atlas VPN will protect users from malicious site activities, the notification only creates awareness. The ultimate decision on what protective measures to take rests on the user’s shoulder.

Pricing and Plans

1-month Plan: $11.99/month

$11.99/month 1-year Plan: $4.08/month

$4.08/month 3-years Plan: $1.70/month

Pros Atlas VPN has several robust security tools to protect its users firmly.

It has no device connection limit, making it great for the entire family.

It unblocks MGM Plus for geo-restricted users. Cons Atlas VPN doesn’t support routers.

Its privacy policy is unclear, causing a small distrust amongst new users.

Read our comprehensive Atlas VPN review

5. PrivateVPN

PrivateVPN, a popular VPN service in the industry, is one of the best for security and watching MGM Plus outside the US. It offers standard services to its users, and some of them are:

Features

Access the Net Undirected: One of PrivateVPN’s distinct features is allowing users to surf the internet without getting detected. The platform uses military-grade 2048-bit encryption to protect users from hackers , governments, and snoopers.

Unblock Geo-restricted Media: With PrivateVPN, people can access geo-restricted internet services from anywhere. Whether it is a streaming service, social network, or internet service of any sort , PrivateVPN works fine with it.

Easy to Use: The PrivateVPN web and software interface is excellent, with one of the best designs. It makes the platform easy to set up and use. Also, users can navigate through all its functions quickly and seamlessly .

Hundreds of Servers: PrivateVPN has over 200 servers available in about 63 countries. Although the number is small, the world’s leading countries are included here. PrivateVPN is a growing VPN, and it plans to expand its reach with more servers in many other countries . It currently has servers in some American, African, Asian Pacific, and European countries.

Policy for Zero Data Logging: PrivateVPN has a strict zero-data policy. It works with the Swedish privacy law that prevents it from keeping any traffic logs. This privacy law shields the user so no one can ever eavesdrop or pry into their online activities .

Unlimited Bandwidth: The bandwidth of PrivateVPN is unlimited because the routing hops with other providers .

Ten Simultaneous Connections: One PrivateVPN account allows the simultaneous use of 10 devices. It gives all ten devices unique IP addresses for service .

Port Forwarding: PrivateVPN has at least one port on its services. This feature is essential for users who engage in torrenting.

Pricing and Plans

1-month Plan: EUR 9.90/month

EUR 9.90/month 3-months Plan: EUR 5.93/month

EUR 5.93/month 36-months Plan: EUR 2.08/month

Pros PrivateVPN takes users’ security seriously.

Its ability to unblock streaming services that are geo-restricted is exceptional. Cons PrivateVPN has limited servers in a few countries.

Its customer service can be better.

6. ExpressVPN

ExpressVPN is a trusted VPN service that many tech companies trust to access the internet anonymously. Here are some of the things it offers.

Features

Best-in-class encryption: ExpressVPN has a high-security rating, as it uses AES-256 encryption to protect users from cyber dangers. AES-256 is a security standard that many experts trust for privacy .

ExpressVPN has a high-security rating, as it uses AES-256 encryption to protect users from cyber dangers. . Privacy server technology: The server technology on ExpressVPN helps it keep users’ data safe. With it, ExpressVPN cannot write data to the hard drive .

The server technology on ExpressVPN helps it keep users’ data safe. With it, . High speed: ExpressVPN runs at high speed, averting the frustrations of sluggish connections and glitches. The VPN works at a speed of over 2220 Mbps, making pages load in seconds and connecting to servers, too.

24/7 customer support: With the 24/7 customer support on ExpressVPN, users can be sure to get responses to queries at any time . The feature is reliable, as experts handle handles it. Users can reach the customer service team on live chats.

A large number of servers: ExpressVPN has over 3000 servers spread across over 105 countries with firm functionalities . They connect fast and are great options for users.

Simultaneous use with eight devices: ExpressVPN lets users connect and use eight devices for one account simultaneously, which helps cut costs. Also, some of the devices the platform supports are Linux, Windows, MacOS, routers , Android, iOS, and Smart TVs.

No activity logs: ExpressVPN has a strict policy that goes against keeping users’ activity logs. This policy keeps users safe and leaves no traces of what they did online.

Pricing and Plans

1-month Plan: $12.95/month

$12.95/month 6-months Plan: $9.99/month

$9.99/month 12-month Plan: $6.67/month

Pros ExpressVPN users can always rely on customer service because of the 24/7 live chat support feature.

ExpressVPN helps unblock Criterion Channel fast for users in geo-restricted areas.

The connection speed is high, allowing users to enjoy the flow of the service. Cons Its customer service doesn’t handle highly technical issues.

No dedicated IPs.

Limited device simultaneous connectivity.

Read our comprehensive ExpressVPN review

7. IPVanish

IPVanish is one of the MGM Plus-compatible VPNs with amazing offers and functionalities. Here is a tip of the functions and services it offers.

Features

Simplified Data Protection: For IPVanish to protect users, only one click. The platform has advanced settings that guard users’ online activities automatically.

For IPVanish to protect users, only one click. The automatically. 24/7 Support: The IPVanish customer support team is live 24/7 and is just one click away. It is responsive and always willing to help users through app issues. The team is available through live chats, email, or phone between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. CT from Mondays to Fridays.

The IPVanish customer support team is live 24/7 and is just one click away. It is responsive and always willing to help users through app issues. The CT from Mondays to Fridays. No Logs: With IPVanish, browsing history is nonexistent. The platform doesn’t have an independently verified no-logs program, making it difficult to keep users browsing activities.

With IPVanish, browsing history is nonexistent. The platform doesn’t have an browsing activities. Unmetered Connections: IPVanish allows users to secure all their devices without any connection caps. This feature is exclusive to the VPN and only a few others. It is available on Fire TV, Apple TV, Windows, MacOS, Android, iOS, and routers . For web browsers, it is available on Chrome.

IPVanish allows users to secure all their devices without any connection caps. This feature is exclusive to the VPN and only a few others. It . For web browsers, it is available on Chrome. Large Range of Servers: IPVanish has over 1,200 servers spread across 75 countries, including the US. This number cuts across various regions of the world .

IPVanish has over 1,200 servers spread across 75 countries, . High Speed: IPVanish is no doubt one of the fastest VPNs. TechRadar says the VPN WireGuard option has electrifying speed, and Tom’s Guide says it is one of the most rapid VPN services tested. Also, the VPN Mentor said IPVanish is fast enough for high-speed browsing and HD streaming. Moreover, Comparitech said it is placing IPVanish at the top of the list of the fastest VPNs.

Pricing and Plans

Monthly Plan: £10.49/month

£10.49/month 12-month Plan: £2.49/month

£2.49/month 24-month Plan: £1.94/month

Pros Strong security features.

Strong security features. Decent server network.

Decent server network. No-logs policy.

No-logs policy. Unlimited simultaneous connections. Cons Higher pricing.

Higher pricing. Customer support concerns.

Customer support concerns. US jurisdiction.

US jurisdiction. Limited streaming support.

Read our comprehensive IPVanish review

Criteria to Choose the Best VPN to Watch MGM+ from Anywhere

MGM Plus Compatibility

For a VPN to be best for watching MGM Plus, it must be compatible with the streaming service. This is because many VPNs tend to be sluggish with the platform because of incompatibility.

The VPN Connection Speed

The VPN connection speed is essential for choosing the best VPN for watching MGM Plus outside the US. Many people find slow internet services frustrating, and streaming movies with a slow network could be less satisfying.

Number of Servers

The number of servers available in the VPN is essential because it allows MGM Plus users to appear anywhere they choose. It can promote a satisfactory user experience.

Internet Service Unblocking Capacity

Watching MGM Plus is not the best if the VPN service cannot unblock geo-restricted internet services. So, users need to look out for this feature.

User’s Device and Data Security

The VPN considered to be the best to watch MGM Plus must be able to protect users’ devices and data. Its privacy feature must be standard.

Steady Customer Support

The customer support of the best VPN to watch MGM Plus must be available 24/7. This is because users might have needs at any time, and the support team must be ready to help.

Compatibility With Major Devices

One thing to look out for when finding the best VPN for MGM Plus is the devices it supports. It is worth the try if it is compatible with your devices.

Cost of the VPN Service

Although many people don’t consider this to be one of the criteria for choosing the best VPN for MGM Plus, it still is. The cost of a commodity is a strong determinant of how much people use it. If it is cheap, more people will use it; if it is expensive, the number of users will reduce. Some people consider a cheap VPN as the best.

User-friendly Interface

A good interface helps users, whether old or new, understand how to use a platform, even without directions. So, one thing to look out for when choosing the best VPN is the interface, as it will help you navigate the platform seamlessly.

What is the cost of MGM Plus?

MGM Plus costs $5.99 per month and $49.99 per year. It, however, has an uncertain price figure for users anywhere outside the US, as they have to pay an extra fee. The additional fee is the cost of the VPN.

Therefore, the cost of MGM Plus anywhere outside the US is the original cost of the streaming platform and the cost of the VPN. If the VPN is free, then MGM Plus users outside the US will only need to pay the standard fee like users in the US.

Devices Compatible with MGM+ Outside the US

MGM Plus is compatible with a long list of devices. Some are Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Fire TV, Android TV, Chromecast with Google TV, Roku Streaming Stick, and Media Players. Others are Xbox, PlayStations, iPhones, iPads, smart TVs, and Android mobile devices. It also works on web browsers like Google Chrome, Mozilla Firefox, Apple Safari, Microsoft Edge, and Opera Mini.

However, it is different for users outside the US. They can only use MGM Plus on devices that the VPN supports. Some of the widely VPN-supported devices for streaming include iOS, Mac, Linux, Windows, Android, and smart TVs.

What Can You Watch on MGM Plus Outside the US?

MGM Plus is a go-to for interesting content online. Users can watch movies, TV shows, series, documentaries, comedy specials, and more thrilling content. It has genres ranging from horror, action, romance, rom-com, sci-fi, comedy, drama, and more.

Some popular movies it has are Godfather of Harlem, Domina, The Winter King, Billy the Kid, and Top Gun. Others include Dungeons and Dragons, Icons, The Passenger, A Good Person, Creed III, Assassin Club, The Portable Door, Babylon, Blacklight, and Till. Moreover, it has The Lost City, There’s Something Wrong with the Children, No Time to Die, A House on the Bayou, and more.

Verdict: Is Watching MGM Plus Outside the US Worth It?

MGM Plus is an online on-demand movie streaming service platform with interesting content enough to keep users glued to their screens. Also, it has fantastic features that make it easy to use and enhance user experience. However, it is only exclusive to users who are in the US, restricting usage from outside the country.

Nonetheless, people in geo-restricted areas can access the streaming service using an MGM Plus-compatible VPN. Some of the VPNs that MGM Plus supports are ExpressVPN, NordVPN, PrivateVPN, CyberGhost, IPVanish, Surfshark, and a few others. They have all the criteria that make the best VPN platforms. Such criteria include speed, number of servers, interface, customer support, compatibility with major devices, and a few others.

Frequently Asked Questions