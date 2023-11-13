How to Watch Paramount+ Outside the US in 2023

How to Watch Paramount+ Outside the US with a VPN – Quick Guide Download a trusted and reliable VPN service provider on your preferred device. ExpressVPN is our # 1 recommendation for Paramount+. Launch the VPN application and connect to a server based in the United States. Now, visit the Paramount Plus website. Sign in to your account. You can watch Paramount+ outside the US. If you cannot access it, try clearing your browser’s cache and cookies and then retry.

The Best VPN Options for Paramount+ – Quick Intro

ExpressVPN provides more than 3000 servers across 105 countries, of which 24 server locations are in the US. Notably, this Paramount+ US VPN provides an ideal unblocking capability that enables users to bypass geographic blocks. ExpressVPN : This is the best VPN service provider to access and watch Paramount+ outside the United States., of which 24 server locations are in the US. Notably, this Paramount+ US VPN provides an ideal unblocking capability that enables users to bypass geographic blocks. ffers 5500+ efficient location servers in about 60 countries, of which more than 1970 are in the United States. In addition, it has ultra-high speeds, Smart DNS, streaming capabilities, and specific features, such as NordLynx and Meshnet. It also offers a 30-day money-back guarantee. NordVPN : NordVPN is the largest VPN service provider that grants users access to Paramount+ videos outside the United States. It o, of which more than 1970 are in the United States. In addition, it has ultra-high speeds, Smart DNS, streaming capabilities, and specific features, such as NordLynx and Meshnet. It Surfshark: With servers in numerous countries, Surfshark offers fast and reliable internet access while maintaining a strict no-logs policy for user privacy. Its CleanWeb feature also protects against malware, phishing, and ads. offers an outstanding 9700+ efficient servers across 91+ countries and costs a cost-effective $2.11 per month. CyberGhost : CyberGhost is an advanced VPN that enables users to unblock Paramount+ outside the United States. Its impressive features will allow you to stream Paramount+ content securely. Furthermore, CyberGhostper month.

What is Paramount+?

Paramount+ is a streaming service owned by ViacomCBS. It offers a wide range of content, including movies, TV shows, and exclusive original programming. Paramount+ is the rebranded and expanded version of CBS All Access, and it includes content from various ViacomCBS-owned properties, such as Paramount Pictures, CBS, MTV, BET, Nickelodeon, and more.

It provides subscribers access to a vast library of on-demand content, including a diverse selection of classic and current TV shows and movies. The service also features exclusive original series and live programming, such as sports events and news.

Paramount+ aims to compete in the competitive streaming market by combining the extensive content portfolio from ViacomCBS’s various networks and studios. Additionally, the platform offers different subscription tiers, allowing users to choose the plan that best suits their preferences and viewing habits.

Read our comprehensive Paramount+ review

Why Do I Need a VPN to Watch Paramount Plus Outside USA?

You need a VPN to watch Paramount Plus outside the United States because Paramount Plus enforces geo-restrictions for streaming services. Thus, individuals can only access the platform within specific regions. Paramount Plus is region-locked and supports only a few locations. Therefore, individuals attempting to access the platform outside the geographical regions will be denied access to movies, series, and TV shows.

Typically, Smart DNS and VPN technologies are ideal for circumventing these restrictions. If you’re outside a supported region and try to access the Paramount Plus platform, you might see errors like “Paramount Plus region not supported” or something similar.

The Best VPN Options for Paramount+ – Detailed List

ExpressVPN

ExpressVPN is a Virtual Private Network (VPN) service that ensures online privacy and security by encrypting internet traffic. Known for its speed and broad server network across numerous countries, ExpressVPN allows users to browse the internet anonymously and securely.

The VPN is among the best streaming VPNs we recommend for accessing the Paramount+ content library outside the United States. Notably, it has an extensive network of over 3200 VPN servers in more than 100 countries, enabling you to find the best server to connect to Paramount+. Using ExpressVPN, you can easily connect to and stream Paramount+ from outside the country without experiencing buffering challenges.

It is also one of the fastest VPN service providers globally. After conducting a speed test using its New York server, we streamed Paramount+ using an average download speed of 89.42Mbps with an upload speed of precisely 84.64Mbps on a 100 Mbps internet connection.

When considering price, ExpressVPN offers $6.67 per month for its 12-month plan. In addition, the VPN offers a 30-day money-body guarantee. It also provides a free trial for users wanting to try it before paying the premium.

Key Features

ExpressVPN provides servers located across the world for access.

for access. For the highest level of security, AES-256 encryption is used.

is used. A strict no-logs policy guarantees that neither connection logs nor user activity are kept.

guarantees that neither connection logs nor user activity are kept. The Kill Switch secures data by cutting off the internet if the VPN connection is lost.

by cutting off the internet if the VPN connection is lost. Simple navigation is made possible by intuitive design.

is made possible by intuitive design. Supports a range of hardware and software.

hardware and software. Places a focus on dependable and quick connection times .

. Split tunneling enables the VPN to route internet traffic in a specific way.

enables the VPN to route internet traffic in a specific way. Accepts Bitcoin payments for increased privacy.

for increased privacy. Offers users round-the-clock help with their inquiries.

Pros Offers MediaStreamer functionality.

Effective for unblocking Paramount+ and many other streaming websites within seconds.

It has advanced security features that protect your streaming experience.

Fast servers to stream Paramount+ content without buffering. Cons It is expensive compared to other VPN service providers.

Read our comprehensive ExpressVPN review

NordVPN

NordVPN is one of the best VPN providers globally, known for its broad 5500+ servers across countries. Of these servers, 1970+ are across 15 cities in the United States–all of which are compatible with Paramount+ streaming.

Like other VPN solutions, NordVPN bypasses other notable live TV streaming services like TubiTV, Disney Plus, HBO Max, Amazon Prime, YouTube TV, and Oxygen TV. We tried several US locations and found the Seattle server to have the best network. This server provides a seamless streaming experience with the high video quality.

Based on speed, the speed test conducted on NordVPN found that it had a download speed of 86.49 Mbps, with an upload speed of 79.42 Mbps on a 100 Mbps internet connection. These internet speeds enable you to stream on Paramount+ seamlessly.

Furthermore, NordVPN supports various operating systems and devices, including Mac, Windows, iOS, and Android. Also, NordVPN’s SmartPlay feature enables users to watch Apple TVs, gaming consoles, and Smart TVs. NordVPN premium costs $3.99 per month for its 2-year plan. Notably, it comprises a 30-day money-back guarantee free trial that allows you to test its services on your devices and decide whether to proceed with payment.

Key Features

Thanks to its extensive global network , NordVPN offers many connection options.

, NordVPN offers many connection options. For better encryption, traffic is routed via two servers .

. CyberSec Suite enhances security by blocking malware, advertisements, and online threats.

enhances security by blocking malware, advertisements, and online threats. Strict policy guarantees that neither connection logs nor user activity are kept .

. The kill switch disconnects the internet to stop data leaks if the VPN connection drops.

the internet to stop data leaks if the VPN connection drops. Onion Over VPN increases privacy by combining VPN and Tor.

increases privacy by combining VPN and Tor. Six simultaneous device connections are permitted under a single subscription with simultaneous connections.

connections are permitted under a single subscription with simultaneous connections. Provides dedicated IP addresses for increased control and stability.

for increased control and stability. Obfuscated Servers assist in getting over internet limitations in censored areas.

assist in getting over internet limitations in censored areas. Offers 24/7 support for user questions and problems.

Pros It comprises many server networks in the United States and internationally.

It comprises robust security features.

It offers six simultaneous connections to enable streaming across various devices.

Allows you to bypass Paramount Plus reliably outside the United States and other renowned geo-restricted streaming sites. Cons The Windows version interface needs revamping.

Read our comprehensive NordVPN review

Surfshark

Surfshak is a highly affordable VPN service provider that enables users to stream Paramount+ content outside the US. This high-end VPN offers impressive features and has a network of more than 3200 reliable servers across 100 countries. Using SurfShark, you can access 600 unique servers spread across 25 server locations in the US alone. It’s worth noting that the Atlanta server offers the best streaming service for Paramount+ in the United States.

Considering supported devices, we found that SurfShark is compatible with every primary operating system and device. These devices and platforms are on Windows, iOS, Mac, Android, gaming consoles, and Smart TVs. You can also install SurfShark on your NVidia Shield to watch your favorite shows and movies on big screens.

Surfshark VPN offers geo-restricted unblocking features with innovative functionalities like private DNS, multi-hop servers, camouflage mode, AES 256-bit encryption, NoBorders Mode, and kill Switch. Furthermore, SurfShark provides limitless simultaneous connections, ranking it an ideal choice for shared streaming across various devices.

It is a budget-friendly VPN provider that allows users to stream Paramount+ content outside the United States. It costs $2.30 per month for the 2-year plan and comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Key Features

With a single subscription, Surfshark enables an infinite number of devices .

. To increase privacy, Internet traffic is routed through multiple servers using MultiHop (Double VPN) .

. For a better online experience, CleanWeb blocks malware , trackers, and advertisements.

, trackers, and advertisements. Whitelister (Split Tunnelling) provides flexibility by enabling traffic to be routed outside the VPN in a chosen manner.

provides flexibility by enabling traffic to be routed outside the VPN in a chosen manner. NoBorders Mode gets over internet filtering, perfect for geographically restricted areas.

gets over internet filtering, perfect for geographically restricted areas. The Camouflage Mode enhances privacy protection by disguising the use of a VPN.

privacy protection by disguising the use of a VPN. The strict No-Logs Policy guarantees no connection or user activity logs are kept.

guarantees no connection or user activity logs are kept. AES-256-GCM provides strong encryption for optimal data security.

strong encryption for optimal data security. For extra security, GPS spoofing (HackLock) guards against location-based tracking.

guards against location-based tracking. 24/7 Customer Support for questions and problems from users.

Pros Extremely secure and ensures privacy.

It enables you to unblock and access Paramount+ content and other US-based streaming service providers.

Budget-friendly VPN service provider. Cons iOS devices can’t access the split tunneling feature.

Experiences slow speed on specific servers.

Read our comprehensive SurfShark review

CyberGhost

CyberGhost is another reliable VPN allowing you to bypass Paramount+ outside the USA, providing advanced features that enable secure streaming. It is, by far, the largest VPN service provider that offers 9700+ servers across more than 91 countries. It’s interesting to note that 1400+ in the United States.

CyberGhost’s high-end security features enable 256-bit encryption, WiFi protection, and dedicated IP. Also, it can run on seven devices simultaneously. CyberGhost also allows you to stream sports on Paramount+, including the National Women’s Soccer League and the FA Cup Final.

CyberGhost supports various operating systems and devices, including iOS, Android, Linux, Smart TV, Chromecast, PS4, and Xbox. It’s also compatible with the Firestick. CyberGhost is one of the cheapest yet most influential VPN service providers, costing $2.11 monthly. Furthermore, the VPN offers a 45-day money-back guarantee policy. Moreover, it incorporates a 24/7 live chat feature if the NFL on Paramount+ appears to have some error.

Key Features

For worldwide coverage, CyberGhost provides a massive server network .

. Dedicated servers for dependable access to streaming content.

for dependable access to streaming content. Strict policy No-Logs guarantees that user activity is not recorded.

guarantees that user activity is not recorded. For strong security, AES-256 encryption is used.

is used. Establish connections with 7 devices at once .

. The ad and malware blocking section includes features to block malicious content and ads.

section includes features to block malicious content and ads. WiFi protection activates automatically when a user is connected to an unknown network.

activates automatically when a user is connected to an unknown network. Kill Switch prevents data exposure by cutting off the internet if a VPN connection is lost.

data exposure by cutting off the internet if a VPN connection is lost. Easy to use and intuitively designed.

and intuitively designed. Provides ongoing help for questions and problems from users.

Pros It offers robust protocols.

Enables seven simultaneous connections.

It offers an extensive collection of servers.

It incorporates robust security features. Cons Some servers are slow.

It provides limited payment methods.

Read our comprehensive CyberGhost review

Can I Access Paramount Plus Using a Free VPN?

You can access Paramount+ using a free VPN service provider, although there are better options to stream Paramount+ outside the US using a free VPN. While many free VPN service providers claim to be able to bypass Paramount+ outside the US, in truth, it’s very rare.

Furthermore, a free VPN for Paramount+ typically only provides access to a small collection of server locations and bandwidth to bypass geo-restricted streaming platforms. Also, even after finding a free VPN that does bypass Paramount, you will most likely face challenges like buffering problems.

It is essential to note that Paramount+ constantly fights hard against using VPNs, similar to any other live TV streaming provider. Also, while the platform has had some successes in the past years, there are various ways to bypass geo-restrictions, and using a VPN is one effective method.

Methodology to Find the Best VPNs for Paramount+

Selecting the best VPNs can be quite challenging, as there is a vast collection of VPNs on the internet today. Below are some criteria we considered before choosing the best VPN service providers to stream Paramount+ outside the US:

US Servers: Paramount+ is situated in the United States of America and comprises the most content of any regional version. Therefore, we considered VPN providers with a robust array of United States servers so that you can select between multiple US IP addresses and bypass Paramount+.

Speed: While accessing Paramount Plus using a VPN, you want to ensure that you’re using a fast VPN, which can hinder your browsing capability . Thus, we could select the fastest VPN providers using our speed tests.

Privacy: Look for a VPN with a strict no-logs policy. This ensures that your online activities are not recorded or stored. Ensure the VPN uses strong encryption protocols like AES-256 to protect your data from potential eavesdropping. A kill switch is essential to disconnect your internet if the VPN connection drops, preventing your data from being exposed.

Unblocking: Ensure that the VPN reliably unblocks Paramount+ by checking recent user reviews or the VPN provider’s website for information on streaming compatibility. If you use other streaming services, ensure the VPN can unblock them .

Affordable: Compare the pricing plans of different VPN providers. Look for discounts on longer subscription periods. Opt for VPNs that offer a free trial or a money-back guarantee so you can test the service before committing.

Easy to Use: Choose a VPN with a user-friendly interface, especially if you’re not tech-savvy. Ensure the VPN supports your devices and platforms, such as Windows, macOS, iOS, Android, etc. Check for 24/7 customer support, preferably through live chat, to assist you in case of any issues.

To subscribe to the Paramount Plus streaming service, you must use a United States PayPal account or an American credit card. Once you have chosen either of these, follow the steps below to learn how to subscribe to Paramount+ outside the US:

Select a premium VPN service, like ExpressVPN. Download the VPN on your device. Open the VPN and input your details to log in. Choose a server in the US from the list of available servers. We strongly recommend the New York server. Then, please navigate to the Paramount+ site and tap the [Try it Free] option. You will be prompted to select a subscription plan. Tap on the package and choose [Select Plan.] Then, you will be redirected to a Paramount+ USA account web page. Input all necessary details, including email, name, and US zip code for the Paramount+. You can google US zip codes to find the US Paramount+ zip code. After inputting all the information and searching Google regarding changing your zip code on Paramount+, tap on [Continue]. Input the details of your US PayPal account or American credit card. The platform will charge you after your 7-day free trial expires. After that, you can enjoy your Paramount Plus streaming outside the United States.

Moreover, if you don’t have any payment options listed above, Paramount Plus allows you to purchase Paramount+ premium access via gift card.

How to Access Paramount Plus Using a Gift Card Outside the US

Follow the steps below to access Paramount+ using a Gift Card outside the United States:

Buy a virtual Paramount+ gift card online. Once you’ve paid, you will obtain the gift card code in your given email. Download and install ExpressVPN and connect to a server in the USA. After the connection is established, navigate to the Paramount+ website. Tap on the [Have you a Gift?]. You will receive a prompt to input the gift code you acquired in your email. Input it and tap on [Redeem]. Then, you can stream Paramount+ using its premium subscription.

Paramount Plus Tiers and Pricing

Paramount+ provides two subscription plans for users of all kinds—the Essential and the Premium plans. The Essential package costs $4.99 monthly and includes ads in most on-demand TV shows and movies. The Premium plan costs $9.99 monthly and doesn’t come with advertisements. Below is a table comprising details about Paramount Plus plans:

Monthly Yearly Video Resolution Showtime (Annually) Showtime (Monthly) Essential Plan $4.99 per month $49.99 per year 1080p, 4K $11.99 per month $119.99 per year Premium Plan $9.99 per month $99.99 per year 1080p, 4K $14.99 per month $149.99 per year

If you’re interested in getting the free Paramount+ US login, then you can register for the Paramount+ free trial. Moreover, it’s worth noting that the free trial is only accessible to new customers. Interestingly, the platform allows you to share your Paramount Plus US account and supports up to 3 devices to stream content.

If it’s possible to stream Paramount+ outside the United States, it’s possible to do so via a trusted and reliable VPN. However, Paramount+ enables you to cancel your subscription whenever you wish without paying any additional fee. To cancel Paramount+, navigate to Account and tap Cancel Subscription.

Devices that Support Paramount+

Paramount Plus supports the following devices:

Android devices

iOS devices

Android TV

Amazon Fire TV

Apple TV

Xfinity Flex

Fetch (Australia only)

Foxtel (Australia only)

Xbox

VIDAA TV (Canada, LatAm, UK, Australia, and Ireland only).

Portal TV

Roku

Samsung TV

PlayStation 4

Vizio TV

LG TV

How to Get Paramount+ on Different Devices?

Android Device

We’ve outlined the steps below to teach you how to download and install Paramount+ on your Android device. Let’s go:

Select and Subscribe to a reliable VPN listed above, and download the app from the Google Play Store. Connect to a server in the US from the list. We recommend connecting to a New York server. Navigate to Google Play Store and search for Paramount+. Download and install the app, then log in with your credentials.

iOS Device

Follow the steps below to install Paramount Plus on your iPhone or iPad:

Subscribe, download, and install Express VPN. Input your credentials to log in and connect to a server in the US. From your account settings, change your country to the United States. Navigate to the Apple App Store and search for Paramount+. Download and install the Paramount+ app and log in. There, you can watch your favorite Paramount+ titles on your iOS device.

Firestick

Here are the steps to activate Paramount Plus on your Firestick device:

Subscribe, download, and install a reliable VPN. Input your login details to sign in and connect to a server in the US. On the home screen for the Fire TV display, select the magnifying glass icon and tap down to choose the search field. Using the on-screen, type Paramount+, then select Paramount Plus from the list of options. Select Paramount+ from the search results. Open the Paramount Plus app and click [Sign up]. Select your desired subscription plan and click [Continue]. This way, you can use your Paramount Plus account on Amazon Firestick outside the US.

Roku

The steps below will show you how to activate Paramount+ outside the US on Roku:

Subscribe, download, and install a reliable VPN. Insert your login details to sign in and connect to a server in the United States. Using your Roku remote, tap on the Home button. Click The Roku Channel to be redirected to the Subscriptions page. Scroll to the carousel of Browse Subscriptions. Go to the Paramount Plus channel. Launch the change and tap [Create Account]. You will see the [Create Account] screen, which is prefilled with your Roku details. Tap [Next]. Insert your Roku PIN. You will be redirected to the Paramount+ age, where you can start streaming.

How to Cancel Paramount Plus Subscription?

If you want to cancel your Paramount Plus package, it depends on how you created the account. If you subscribed via the Play Store or App Store, you must cancel your subscription from the Paramount+ app. However, if you created an account via a browser, you must cancel your subscription via the official website. Follow the steps below to cancel the Paramount+ subscription:

Open the Paramount+ app or visit paramountplus.com. Log in to your account. Choose [Account]. Navigate to the bottom and click on [Cancel Subscription]. Confirm after receiving the notification requesting if you want to cancel your subscription. Tap [YES] to confirm your Paramount Plus cancelation.

Conclusion

We have seen that Paramount Plus is a famous live TV streaming platform that enables users to watch as many TV shows and movies as they want. However, we’ve also seen that the platform is accessible to users in the US and some countries. Therefore, to access the platform, you must use a reliable VPN. We have outlined some reliable VPN service providers for you to choose from. We’ve also discussed some essential things to understand while using Paramount Plus outside the USA – we hope it all helps. Let us know what you think in the comment section below.

Frequently Asked Questions