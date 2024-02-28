How to Watch Paramount Plus on Roku with a VPN in 2024

Quick Guide to Watching Paramount Plus on Roku

Switch on the Roku device and head over to its home. Find a reliable VPN and subscribe to its premium package. We recommend ExpressVPN. Download the application and install it onto your device. Look for a secure server on the list and connect. Download the Paramount+ application or visit the official website. Log in with your details and begin enjoying your favorite content.

Best VPNs for Accessing Paramount Plus on Roku – Quick List

ExpressVPN: If you are looking for a top VPN provider with a large fleet of servers, ExpressVPN is there. It offers you lightning-fast connections and strong security measures. NordVPN: Achieve an optimal blend of speed and privacy with NordVPN. Benefit from robust encryption, an intuitive user interface, and a vast network of servers, allowing seamless access to geo-restricted content. Private Internet Access (PIA): PIA is like an elder in the block, well-liked by people who want to hide their IP address because of its rock-solid encryption. It is also very affordable and has no-log policies. Surfshark: Experience the perfect fusion of speed and privacy with Surfshark’s cutting-edge encryption and intuitive, user-friendly interface. Unlock seamless online access with confidence.

What is Paramount Plus?

As CBS All Access, Paramount+ began on March 4, 2021, through an alliance between CBS and ViacomCBS. Its content came from the Paramount Pictures library. The platform established relevance in the streaming industry, integrating premium content and sealing many advertising deals. The original content on Paramount+ is from the libraries of CBS Media Ventures, Paramount Pictures, Paramount Media Networks, and CBS Studios.

Star Trek, Comedy Central, Nickelodeon shows, MTV, and Big Brother are some of its most celebrated productions. Throughout its existence, Paramount Plus has spread its tentacles across many borders. It is now available in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Switzerland, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and Italy. If you are not in any of these countries, the only way to access its vast content is by using a reliable VPN.

Why are VPNs Required to Access Paramount Plus on Roku

If you’re not in the US and want to watch Paramount Plus on Roku, you may need a VPN. Because of copyright agreements, some episodes and movies are only available in particular areas, thanks to Paramount Plus’s region-based content licensing.

A virtual private network, or VPN, masks your location and assigns you a US IP address, giving the impression that you are using the service from inside the nation. This makes it possible to get around regional limitations and access all of Paramount Plus’s content. But be aware that the terms of service for the site can prohibit using a VPN to view geo-restricted material.

Best VPNs to Stream Paramount Plus on Roku – Detailed List

1. ExpressVPN

With the help of ExpressVPN, a reliable VPN provider, you can safely see Paramount Plus on Roku from over 3000 servers across 94 countries. It has outstanding dependability and speed for surfing, streaming, and downloading videos.

The VPN has a kill button built in to safeguard your privacy. This function ensures that your online activities are continuously protected by automatically blocking your internet connection if the VPN disconnects. It uses 256-bit encryption, which is thought to be the most secure.

Stopping IP and DNS leaks protects your location and identity online. This guarantees that services and websites cannot access or misuse your data. Additionally, ExpressVPN works with a wide range of hardware, such as routers, gaming consoles, iOS, Android, Linux, Windows, Mac, and smart TVs.

Features

For worldwide coverage, there are more than 3,000 servers spread over more than 90 countries.

spread over more than 90 countries. Network optimized for smooth surfing and streaming.

surfing and streaming. Secure offshore jurisdiction and no-logs policy for privacy.

for privacy. Unblock Netflix, Paramount Plus, and other services with ease. Your online data is protected by military-grade encryption .

. Route-specific app traffic locally or via a VPN.

locally or via a VPN. Protects every gadget linked to your home network.

linked to your home network. Freezes the internet instantly if the VPN connection fails.

2. NordVPN

NordVPN is a top-tier VPN provider, boasting a vast network of over 6,000+ servers across 60 countries. Users benefit from lightning-fast connections and unlimited bandwidth, providing flexibility to access any website or application without restrictions.

With NordVPN’s kill switch and robust 256-bit encryption, your security and privacy are paramount. The kill switch acts as a fail-safe, ensuring the safety of your data even if your VPN connection unexpectedly drops. The advanced encryption safeguards you and your online activities from threats like hackers and unauthorized access.

NordVPN goes beyond by offering additional features like device compatibility and IP/DNS leak protection. Your true IP address and location remain shielded from prying eyes with the added security of IP/DNS leak protection. Compatible with various operating systems, including Linux, routers, Windows, Mac, Android, iOS, and more, NordVPN ensures a comprehensive and secure VPN experience.

Features

Enjoy seamless streaming and browsing with NordVPN’s extensive global network.

with NordVPN’s extensive global network. Elevate your online security with an integrated security suite for added protection.

with an integrated security suite for added protection. Connect multiple devices effortlessly using a single subscription.

effortlessly using a single subscription. Take control of your VPN experience by selecting specific traffic through the secure tunnel.

through the secure tunnel. Access in-app assistance for troubleshooting and support as you navigate the platform.

and support as you navigate the platform. Automatically activate data protection when your connection is secured.

when your connection is secured. Safeguard your private information with NordVPN by keeping it off the internet.

with NordVPN by keeping it off the internet. Experience uninterrupted streaming and surfing without the frustration of lags.

3. Private Internet Access

With the trustworthy VPN provider Private Internet Access, you can stream Paramount Plus content to your Roku device.­ PIA guarantees dependable and quick connections with its extensive worldwide network, which includes over 35,000 servers spread over 84 nations. Users can enjoy downloading, gaming and streaming without any restrictions or interruptions.

A kill switch feature, which automatically stops your internet activity if the VPN connection dies, is one of the ways the VPN safeguards your data.­ Furthermore, 256-bit encryption is used by PIA to give you the best security available.­ A variety of protocols, including OpenVPN and WireGuard, are available for selection.

It defends your IP address and DNS requests from outside dangers, like hackers or your internet service provider. PIA does not keep track of your internet activities due to a rigorous no-logs policy. Additionally, PIA works with various platforms, including iOS, Android, Mac, Linux, Windows, and more.

Features

It is affordable and encourages flexible internet safety.

flexible internet safety. Users’ info is kept confidential thanks to strict policy.

thanks to strict policy. It integrates several devices using a single membership.

using a single membership. It protects users against harmful content online.

harmful content online. Private Internet Access facilitates safe downloading and uploading.

and uploading. There is a quick encryption mechanism for improved functionality.

for improved functionality. The system lets you conveniently connect multiple devices at once.

multiple devices at once. Users can use the VPN tunnel to route any particular traffic.

4. Surfshark

One of the cheapest VPN options to watch Paramount+ is Surfshark. It operates more than 3,200 servers across more than 60 nations. In just a few minutes, one may unblock Paramount Plus by connecting to its US servers.

In terms of speed, Surfshark provided an astounding 84.86 Mbps / 100 Mbps. You could watch your favorite shows in ultra-HD without any lag or buffering, thanks to Surfshark. The ability to use Surfshark on all of your preferred devices is an added edge.

Android and iOS smartphones and tablets, Windows PCs, Macs, Roku, FireStick, and Smart TVs, and their limitless simultaneous connections are noteworthy features. It is also reasonably priced and comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Features

Protect multiple devices with a single Surfshark subscription.

with a single Surfshark subscription. Surfshark prioritizes user privacy with a commitment to not storing any logs.

with a commitment to not storing any logs. Enjoy the flexibility of securing an unlimited number of devices with Surfshark.

of securing an unlimited number of devices with Surfshark. Optimize bandwidth by choosing specific apps or websites to bypass the VPN.

or websites to bypass the VPN. Surfshark ensures VPN use remains discreet, even from your internet service provider.

discreet, even from your internet service provider. Increase security and anonymity by routing your connection through multiple servers.

multiple servers. Surfshark’s CleanWeb feature blocks ads , trackers, and malware, providing a cleaner and safer browsing experience.

, trackers, and malware, providing a cleaner and safer browsing experience. With a built-in Kill Switch, Surfshark automatically disconnects your device from the internet if the VPN connection drops, ensuring data protection at all times.

Criteria for Choosing the Best VPN Service for Paramount Plus

Because there are so many VPN services on the market, choosing the best one might be difficult. Some prioritize huge server networks, while others concentrate on security, speed, or secure access to various streaming services. Important features to look for in a VPN include:

Locations of Servers: Check to see if the VPN provider can connect to US-based servers . Your streaming experience will be best if your server is close to Paramount Plus’s.

Check to see if the . Your streaming experience will be best if your server is close to Paramount Plus’s. Compatibility of Devices: Ensure the VPN works with Roku and the right protocols are used . Not every VPN will function on your mobile device.

Ensure the . Not every VPN will function on your mobile device. Money-back Guarantee: Choose a VPN provider with a refund policy or one that allows you to test it beforehand. This allows you to test the service and see if it fulfills your needs.

Choose a VPN provider it beforehand. This allows you to test the service and see if it fulfills your needs. Security Measures: Find out everything about the VPN’s encryption, privacy, and logging practices . Safe access to the Paramount Plus and Roku streaming services is possible with a VPN connection.

Find out everything . Safe access to the Paramount Plus and Roku streaming services is possible with a VPN connection. Check for Speed and Access: After selecting a VPN, check if you can watch Paramount Plus on Roku by connecting to a US server . Check to see if the stream quality is sufficient.

After selecting a VPN, check if you can watch . Check to see if the stream quality is sufficient. Compare Several VPNs: Proceed with prudence when choosing a virtual private network. Comparing a virtual private network’s (VPN) offerings, costs, and user feedback is crucial to choosing the best one.

Proceed with prudence when choosing a virtual private network. Comparing a virtual private network’s (VPN) the best one. Subscription Packages: Choose a membership level that suits your needs .

Choose a membership level . Customer Assistance: A VPN must provide trustworthy customer service. If issues arise, choose a VPN provider with friendly customer service.

Can I Watch Paramount Plus with a Free VPN?

A free VPN to stream Paramount Plus on Roku from outside the USA can be hit or miss. There are limitations on many free VPNs that could ruin your viewing experience. Viewing information may be hampered by buffering or inconsistent server connections, slow speeds, and bandwidth restrictions.

To prevent its clients from getting around geographical restrictions, Paramount Plus restricts VPN communication. You might be unable to access Roku content with a free VPN connection. You may need an expensive, trustworthy VPN with streaming-specific servers. By doing this, you can use Roku to stream Paramount Plus outside of the US.

How Much Does Paramount Plus Cost?

Paramount Plus is reasonably priced on my Roku device. The best streaming media player, Roku, gives you access to a world of endless entertainment right from the comfort of your house. Canceling a Paramount Plus membership for someone outside of the US is as simple as logging into your account and selecting the “cancel subscription” option.

The ad-supported Essential plan of Paramount Plus costs $59.99 per year plus applicable taxes; it is not available with a live-streaming option from your neighborhood CBS affiliate. The greatest deal is the Paramount+ with Showtime subscription, which costs $119.99 annually (tax excluded). It features ad-free streaming and the local CBS station, while certain episodes might still have brief commercial breaks. See our instructions for blocking advertisements on Paramount Plus to stream without interruptions.

Max is one of the more expensive options, with a regular annual fee of $150, but it provides access to Warner Bros. films that are slated for theatre distribution. For $100 a year, you can choose the more affordable, ad-supported version. While the subscription is less expensive, you must forgo seeing films like Dune and Matrix 4 in theatres, and mobile downloads are not permitted.

There are two different membership packages for Paramount Plus on The Roku Channel. Monthly Plans for Roku under the Essential Plan are US$4.99, while for the Premium Plan, it is US$9.99.

You can quickly cancel your subscription if you change your mind and don’t enjoy Paramount Plus. You can cancel your subscription by logging into your account on the Paramount Plus website. After that, users must follow through on the instructions on the Paramount website.

To deactivate Paramount Plus, you must return to your Apple App Store or Google Play Store account. This also applies if you registered using Roku, Amazon, or any other platform.

What Can I Watch on Paramount Plus?

Best Paramount Plus Films Memorial Tournament

The 76th Annual Tony Awards 2023

Charles Schwab Challenge

World’s Strongest Man Competition

Scottish Football League Playoffs Final Best Paramount Plus TV Series Memorial Tournament

Conclusion

It’s easy to watch Paramount+ on Roku and get access to a huge selection of movies and TV shows from Paramount’s huge back catalogue. You may effortlessly watch and enjoy your favorite TV shows and movies on your Roku device by following the instructions in this guide.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) might also be useful for people worried about geo-restrictions or privacy while streaming. Your internet connection is encrypted via a VPN, adding security and privacy. ExpressVPN comes highly recommended. Geographic restrictions are also removed, enabling you to access Paramount+ or any other streaming service from anywhere in the world.

FAQs