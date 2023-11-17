How to Watch Peacock TV from Anywhere with a VPN in 2023

How to Watch Peacock TV Outside the US with a VPN – Quick Guide

Choose a VPN service compatible with Peacock TV and subscribe to it. ExpressVPN is our #1 pick for Peacock TV. Install the app and sign in. Connect to a US server. Download the Peacock TV app or use its web version. Log in and start streaming your favorite content from anywhere.

Best VPNs for Streaming Peacock TV – Quick List

ExpressVPN is a fast, secure, and globally trusted VPN service. Private Internet Access is an affordable VPN with robust privacy features. CyberGhost offers 7 simultaneous connections, strong security, and a user-friendly interface. NordVPN provides advanced security, double encryption, and a vast server network.

Why Must You Use A VPN to Watch Peacock TV Outside US Territories?

Peacock TV is an online service that offers users interesting movies, series, and more content. The contents on the platform are fascinating enough to keep users glued to their screens for hours. However, it is only available in the US, restricting people from other locations worldwide from watching it. This means Peacock TV has a geo-restriction.

The only effective way to access Peacock TV and watch its content in a geo-restricted location is by using a VPN service. It hides your IP address and makes it look like you are accessing the internet from another region. With this, a user can access any geo-restricted internet service, so you need a VPN to watch Peacock TV.

Best VPNs to Get Peacock TV Unblocked – Detailed List

1. ExpressVPN

ExpressVPN is one of the best VPN platforms online. It allows its users to access online geo-restricted platforms. The platform has over 3000 servers in over 105 countries, which is fantastic for people who want to connect to many countries. The VPN service has one of the best encryption systems that protects users’ data when surfing the internet, even in unsafe online spaces.

ExpressVPN uses AES-256 to protect its users’ data. AES-256 is a standard security protocol that experts use and trust. ExpressVPN has a high connection speed of 2220 Mbps, which allows users to connect to servers in seconds. Also, it is compatible with basic devices like Windows, Mac, routers, Android, iOS, Linux, and a few more.

One good feature of the VPN service is that it allows the active simultaneous usage of about eight devices in one account. This feature makes it perfect for people with a big family to use. The company is big on customer support, as they devote tangible resources to the sector. It has a 24/7 customer service live chat that attends to users’ troubleshooting and other queries.

ExpressVPN is safe because it doesn’t collect or keep their data. Also, the platform doesn’t share its users’ data with third-party organizations for any reason. Its privacy policy and no logs policy are strict, which doesn’t save users’ browsing history. Even the users cannot access their browsing history even if they want to. Top tech companies like TechRadar, The Verge, CNET, and others named ExpressVPN the best VPN. They passed all the VPN tests, and it is suitable for most of the internet services they test it on.

ExpressVPN Pricing

ExpressVPN has three plans with unique prices. All the plans have the same features and a 30-day money-back guarantee. However, they have different timings.

1-month Plan: The ExpressVPN 1-month plan costs $12.95 for its monthly subscription. This is the most expensive plan, yet the least. It comes with every feature the platform offers. 6-month Plan: The ExpressVPN 6-month plan, as the name depicts, is one that users pay for six months, which costs $59.94. However, separating the six-month cost from monthly, the plan price is $9.99. 12-month Plan: The ExpressVPN 12-month plan, as the name depicts, lasts 12 months. Users are to pay $80.04, which, when divided into monthly payments, is $6.67 per month. It is an excellent way to cut costs and save money. Another advantage of the plan is its free three-month usage for every subscription.

Pros With ExpressVPN, users can always rely on customer service because of the 24/7 live chat that it has.

The platform has a high connection speed, aiding an uninterrupted browsing flow.

It unblocks Peacock TV for users in geo-restricted areas. Cons It only allows a limited number of devices to use one account simultaneously.

It has no dedicated IPs.

The customer service on the platform has a limit; it doesn’t handle highly technical issues.

Read our comprehensive ExpressVPN review

2. Private Internet Access

Private Internet Access is a VPN platform for many people who want internet privacy trust. Since the internet is a broad place where billions of people converge, privacy is essential for some people because they need to stay anonymous.

Private Internet Access promotes privacy by hiding users’ IP addresses and browsing history from surveillance. The VPN service does not keep usage logs for any reason. It also offers extra security, encrypting users’ data and protecting them from hackers and other cyber dangers. Also, the platform allows users to access internet services and content without network restrictions and ISP throttling.

It grants seamless and fast access to its users. There is also unlimited bandwidth, helping users to connect to their favorite shows, games, apps, and more. PrivateInternetAccess is an expert in browsing privacy and has been an expert for over ten years. It has over 15 million users, and 99% are satisfied with the service. More so, it offers satisfactory customer support. The company’s customer support team is an expert in the industry, and they are available 24/7 for users’ gratification.

The platform takes pride in its transparency, using open-source software. Note that Private Internet Access has premium add-ons for extra security for its users. The platform has a privacy-first antivirus, which scans and removes malware and viruses from users’ Windows PCs. Also, it has a 24/7 active ad blocker. It does this without tracking users’ browsing activities and logs, giving them complete control over digital and data privacy. Another of its features is the dedicated IP address, allowing users to get IP addresses that are unique to them. With this, they can access geo-restricted internet service. It gets better for online banking and gaming, as the VPN grants access with more stability and fewer CAPTCHAs.

Private Internet Access Pricing

Private Internet Access has three plans with pricing and timing differences. However, the features are the same for all three plans. Note that all the plans have a 30-day money-back assurance.

1-month Plan: According to the name, users only pay for this plan monthly, costing $11.95. It is fantastic for people who have only used the service for a year. 1-Year Plan: The Private Internet Access 1-year plan only allows users to simultaneously pay for an entire year. Breaking the one-year subscription fee to monthly, users will pay $3.33 per month. 3-Year Plan: The Private Internet Access three-year plan is the best. Although users must pay for three years at once, it comes at a monthly cost of $1.98. It is the cheapest plan, offering users free usage for four months.

Pros Private Internet Access prioritizes privacy and protection, keeping users safe 24/7.

It has a high torrent download speed.

It is cost-effective and still offers discounts on festive seasons.

The servers on the VPN are in thousands. Cons Private Internet Access doesn’t have exclusions or whitelisting for apps.

Its Windows installer is not verified.

3. CyberGhost

CyberGhost is an excellent VPN service for Privacy and anonymity. It hides users’ internet activities from other people, including trackers, hackers, government, ISPs, advertisers, and more. The service encrypts the browsing traffic of its users, hiding their IP addresses.

The VPN offers the same protection service regardless of what users do online, whether shopping, streaming, banking, torrenting, or other things. CyberGhost works on several devices, and some of them are Windows, Mac, iOS, Android, and router. Smart TVs, Amazon Fire TV Stick, Linux, and game consoles also support the VPN service.

The platform allows seven devices to connect and work simultaneously on one account. It has a firm no-logs policy and robust privacy protocol that works with AES 256-bit encryption. CyberGhost has a large server fleet of about 6800 servers worldwide and operates quickly. Also, it has a live chat and email 24/7 customer support feature.

CyberGhost Pricing

CyberGhost has three plans with the same features yet unique prices and timing. Their plans are as follows:

The 1-Month Plan: The CyberGhost 1-month costs $12.99 per month. Also, it has a 14-day money-back guarantee. The 6-Month Plan: The CyberGhost 6-month plan costs $41.94 for six months, costing $6.99 monthly. The plan has a 45-day money-back guarantee. The 2-Year Plan: The CyberGhost 2-year plan, as the name depicts, allows users to pay for the service for two straight years. It costs $56.97 for the two years, costing $2.11 per month. It has a 45-day money-back guarantee and free three-month usage.

Pros Standby 24/7 customer support.

CyberGhost is cost-effective.

The security protocol is top-notch. Cons CyberGhost doesn’t have a high speed.

Some of its servers are overloaded.

Its ad blocker is not entirely effective.

Read our comprehensive CyberGhost review

4. NordVPN

NordVPN is one of the best VPN services for Peacock TV, with over 5800 servers available in about 60 countries. It has one of the fastest connections with a speed of 6730 Mbps. With this, NordVPN is the fastest VPN service in the industry.

NordVPN has an unlimited bandwidth for user satisfaction. Also, it has a standard device security policy, protecting users’ devices from malware by scanning downloads to detect it. With NordVPN, devices get protection from viruses, spyware, and other cyber dangers. The VPN platform protects its users’ data from hackers and others by encrypting users’ internet connections, encrypting their browsing history with its firm no-logs policy, and keeping their location and IP addresses private.

NordVPN also warns users about leaked data, giving them chances to redeem it. The platform does not collect, keep, or share users’ data with third-party organizations for any reason. It supports every detail private. It has one of the best interfaces, making it easy for users to navigate its options. NordVPN is easy to use and set up, and 6 devices can use one NordVPN account simultaneously with a cross-platform password manager for the devices. It supports iOS, Android, Windows, Mac, router, and Linux with 1 TB of cloud storage.

NordVPN Pricing

NordVPN is an expensive VPN service with three subscription plans. All three plans have a 30-day money-back guarantee for first-time users if they don’t like the service. The plans are as follows:

1-month Plan: The NordVPN 1-month plan price is $14.99 per month. It has the complete features of the platform and works seamlessly, too. 1-year Plan: The NordVPN 1-year plan costs $6.49 monthly, saving users a certain percentage of their original subscription fees. This plan comes with free three months of usage for users. 2-year Plan: The NordVPN 2-year plan costs $4.99, subsidizing the price more for users on the platform and helping them save money. Also, users with this plan have three extra months on the platform for free.

Pros NordVPN security features are top-notch as they help users worry less about data leaks.

It unblocks YouTube TV and allows users outside the US to stream content on the platform.

The customer service is active 24/7.

NordVPN has the highest number of US servers, giving users a variety.

It has the highest connection speed, making it seamless to use. Cons Its WireGuard, NordLynx, is proprietary and not entirely transparent.

The NordVPN desktop interface has some limitations.

It doesn’t support many languages.

Read our comprehensive NordVPN review

How to Choose the Best VPN for Peacock TV

Peacock TV is incompatible with every VPN service, so choosing the best one is essential. There are several criteria a VPN service must have to be the best for Peacock TV. Some of them are:

VPN Connection Speed

The connection speed of a VPN service is an important feature to look out for when picking the best. It allows connections to go smoothly and gives users uninterrupted internet experiences.

User’s Data and Device Security

If a VPN service cannot protect the data of its users and their browsing devices from cyber dangers, it is not worth it. One main essence of VPNs is protection, so the best must have a tight security policy and capacity.

Number of Servers

A VPN service has also added several servers to improve users’ experience. Many people want to connect to different servers with one VPN for unique functions. One VPN with many servers can make this happen, which makes it one of the best.

Unblocking Capacity

Another reason people use VPN services is to unblock geo-restricted internet services in restricted areas. So, if a VPN doesn’t have such capacity, it is not among the best. So, look out for the unblocking ability in VPNs.

Good Interface

A good interface helps users, whether old or new, understand how to use a platform, even without directions. So, one thing to look out for when choosing the best VPN is the interface, as it will help you navigate the platform seamlessly.

Device Compatibility

The number and kind of devices a VPN service is compatible with is one way to know if it is worth it. If it only supports a few devices, it limits user options, which doesn’t make it fit to be one of the best.

The VPN Subscription Cost

Although many people don’t consider this to be one of the criteria for choosing the best VPN for Peacock TV, it still is. The cost of a commodity is a strong determinant of how much people use it. If it is cheap, more people will use it; if it is expensive, the number of users will reduce. Some people consider a cheap VPN as the best.

Customer Service

Customer service is one thing to consider when choosing the best VPN for Peacock TV. It depicts how good users’ experience will be, especially when they have an issue to troubleshoot. We recommend a 24/7 customer service support.

Great with Peacock TV

Note that not every VPN works seamlessly with Peacock TV. Therefore, choosing the best VPN for Peacock TV is choosing one that allows users to access and watch content on the platform with glitches. Also, it means choosing a VPN that will enable users to watch Peacock TV at total capacity.

Will Peacock TV Work with a Free VPN Outsider in the US?

Although free VPNs are known for lagging, having limited features, and having more disadvantages than advantages, Peacock TV can work with some free VPNs. The only features a VPN must have to work with Peacock TV are streaming service compatibility and unblocking solid capacity.

If a free VPN has these features, people outside the US can access and watch the streaming service. Many free VPNs have these features, and one great one is ProtonVPN, which has free and paid plans. With this, users can watch Peacock TV from regions outside the US using a free VPN.

There are simple steps to watch Peacock TV in locations outside the US. Follow the steps below to pay for Peacock TV with your credit card and PayPal:

After successfully creating an account on Peacock TV , select a plan of your choice. Next, choose a credit card or PayPal as the payment method. Fill in your correct billing information in the provided space. The platform will debit your account and grant you access to its services.

How Much Is Peacock TV Subscription Outside the United States?

Peacock TV has two active and popular plans. The first costs $6 per month with ads, and the second costs $12 without ads. However, people outside the US need to pay extra for the service because of the VPN subscription fee. Therefore, the streaming service and the VPNs are the cost of watching Peacock TV outside the US.

What Devices are Compatible with Peacock TV?

Peacock TV supports a good number of devices. It supports game consoles, mobile devices, smart TVs, and more. These are the list of supported devices on Peacock TV:

Apple TVs

Chromecast

Google TV

Android TV

Amazon Fire TV

Amazon Fire Tablet

Amazon First OS 6 and above

Hisense VIDAA

LG Smart TV

PlayStations

iPhones

iPads

Android Smartphones

Tablets

What Can You Watch on Peacock TV?

Peacock TV is an on-demand and live TV streaming service platform. It has exciting movies, TV series, shows, documentaries, live channels, and more. Users can watch news, sports, and original content on the platform.

Some exciting movies on Peacock TV include Botched, Bel Air, Downton Abbey, Ruther Ford Falls, and The Girls in the Woods. Also, Punky Brewster, Saved by the Bell, Below Deck, Girls 5 Eva, and The Real Housewives of New York City. More so, Peacock TV has Bates Motel, Difficult People, and thousands more.

Verdict: Is Peacock TV Outside USA Worth it?

Peacock TV, your go-to hub for on-demand and live TV goodies, is like that exclusive party you can only attend in the US, Switzerland, Italy, the UK, Germany, Ireland, and Austria. Yep, those are the golden gates to Peacock paradise. But hold on, don’t feel left out if you’re not in those countries – you now have got a little trick up your sleeves.

Picture this: You, anywhere in the world, cozying up with Peacock TV. How? Well, grab your virtual passport – a VPN. With this magic tool, you can teleport yourself into the Peacock world, no matter where you are. Now, here’s a fair warning: This VIP treatment comes with a price tag – the VPN subscription fee. But when the craving for Peacock hits, it’s a small price to pay.

Speaking of VPNs, the A-listers for your Peacock experience are ExpressVPN, Private Internet Access, and a couple of others. So, whether chilling in the States or jet-setting across the globe, Peacock TV is just a VPN away from making your entertainment dreams come true. Time to break down those virtual borders and dive into the Peacock party!

Frequently Asked Questions