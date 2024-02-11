How to Stream Plex TV from Anywhere in 2024

Quick Guide to Streaming Plex TV from Anywhere

Download, install, and log into your account with a quality VPN like NordVPN. Connect to a United States server that supports Plex TV. Sign in to Plex’s official website. Now that you have signed up, you can start streaming Plex TV.

Top VPNs for Streaming Plex TV from Anywhere – Quick List

NordVPN: NordVPN is a popular virtual private network (VPN) service known for its strong emphasis on security and privacy, offering users a robust and feature-rich platform for online anonymity. ExpressVPN: ExpressVPN is a widely acclaimed VPN service recognized for its high-speed performance and user-friendly interface, providing secure and private internet access with a vast server network across the globe.

Best Plex TV Streaming VPNs – Detailed List

1. NordVPN

The first VPN on our list of the best VPNs for streaming Plex TV from anywhere is NordVPN. NordVPN is a high-end VPN service that helps you to privately and securely access the internet. It stands as a king among VPN service providers in the world. It offers round-the-clock protection against cyber dangers. The VPN is fashioned to route your device’s internet traffic via two servers rather than one. This provides an additional level of security to your online data.

NordVPN has a kill switch feature that ensures that bad players cannot steal sensitive information on your device. If the VPN switches off or witnesses a connection glitch, it automatically turns off your device’s internet connection.

The VPN features AES-256 encryption, the latest and most secure cyber encryption algorithm. Thanks to this feature and others, your device’s data is secured from hackers, even though a person can tap into your internet traffic. This feature conceals your device’s IP address, ensuring that its internet activity cannot be tracked back to its location. Another impressive feature of NordVPN is that it facilitates one of the fastest internet connections, ensuring the best performance and speed for any location.

Features

Split Tunneling: The split tunneling feature enables you to select which applications use the VPN's internet connection and which don't. As a result, the VPN offers you greater control over your device's traffic.

Dedicated IP: NordVPN offers you a dedicated IP address that only you can use, adding uniqueness to business owners and preventing IP restriction.

Strict Zero-Logs: Lastly, NordVPN implements a strict no-logs policy, implying that it will never store, collect, or track your personal data or online activity. Thus, only you have control over your data and do not need to be scared of third-party sites receiving your data.

DNS Leak Protection: The VPN comprises unique DNS servers to enable private and secure queries, protecting your device from losing data to exploitations through online activity.

Onion Over VPN: The VPN provides the onion over VPN feature that combines NordVPN's encryption with the Tor network's anonymity. Notably, this feature offers a sophisticated solution for bypassing regulations related to the Deep Web.

The dark web monitor feature scans the device for leaked credentials and sensitive personal information on the dark web. Notably, . Meshnet: The meshnet feature enables users to establish their private network with many other NordVPN users. Interestingly, this feature is essential for gaming or sharing files safely .

Pros

Comprises a massive array of server networks.

Comprises a massive array of server networks. It is super fast.

It is super fast. Facilitates strong security.

Facilitates strong security. Flexible.

Flexible. Military-grade encryption.

Military-grade encryption. Beginner-friendly.

Beginner-friendly. Offers autopilot mode.

Offers autopilot mode.

Split tunneling.

Cons

Some servers experience slowdowns.

Read our comprehensive NordVPN review

2. ExpressVPN

ExpressVPN is the second VPN on our list of VPNs for streaming Plex TV that provides tons of impressive features to safeguard your internet activity. Notably, the VPN safeguards your online privacy and security, providing anonymity and allowing you to access geo-restricted platforms.

ExpressVPN has a large collection of network servers, facilitating up to 3,000 servers across 94 countries globally. This provides users with a broad array of server options to select from locally, around you, or internationally. ExpressVPN also provides a split tunneling feature that allows you to select which app software uses the VPN and which doesn’t. Thus, you have greater control over your internet connection.

Features

Strict Zero-Logs Policy: Interestingly, the app doesn’t store your information or internet traffic on its database. Therefore, this implies you can browse the internet without worrying about your data being sold off.

Interestingly, the app doesn’t store your information or internet traffic on its database. Therefore, being sold off. Secure Streaming: Thanks to ExpressVPN, users can browse the internet and stream on online streaming websites safely. This is because the app provides a feature enabling you to bypass and access geo-restricted websites in many countries.

Thanks to ExpressVPN, users can browse the internet and stream on online streaming websites safely. This is because the app provides a feature enabling you to bypass and access geo-restricted websites in many countries.

Network Lock: The VPN comes with a network lock feature that safeguards your internet connection even when the VPN connection declines suddenly.

The VPN comes with a network lock feature that safeguards your . Extremely Fast Speeds: The VPN offers an extremely fast internet connection for streaming and browsing.

Pros Advanced security.

Advanced security. Super-easy to work with.

Super-easy to work with. It comprises a large server network.

It comprises a large server network. Super fast and high performance.

Super fast and high performance.

It allows a 30-day refund policy for first-time users.

Cons

It doesn't allow multi-hop connections.

It doesn’t allow multi-hop connections. It doesn’t come with Tor support.

Read our comprehensive ExpressVPN review

Why Do You Need a VPN?

You might want to know why you need to use a VPN and its benefits. Let’s consider some notable reasons why you need a VPN below:

A VPN Secures Your Data

Your web traffic is encrypted when you use a VPN to connect to the internet. Thanks to a VPN, no one can track your web activity, including your internet service provider. Notably, this inhibits your ISP from restricting your browsing speed, which it usually does each time you do something intensive on your capacity, such as gaming and streaming.

It’s worth stating that data encryption prevents internet hackers from accessing essential details like email, passwords, or credit card details that you input to websites. More importantly, whenever you use public WiFi, hackers will be able to monitor your internet connections. Thanks to a VPN, no individual can access, comprehend, or decode your online activities.

A VPN Enables Anonymity

Online streaming platforms like Plex TV track your device location using your IP address. However, when you use a VPN, the streaming site will only see your VPN’s IP address location. Thus, if you’re connected to a US server location, the streaming platform will determine and track your device’s location to be in the US.

The server can’t know your location since they can’t track your true IP address. This is important if you want to bypass geo-restrictions. Thus, you can use a VPN to stream any movie, game, or show from anywhere.

A VPN Allows You to Unblock Surveillance and Censorship

If you’re located in certain regions worldwide, you may be unable to access some websites or online services thanks to censorship, surveillance, or government restrictions. A VPN offers location spoofing, which allows you to bypass the firewalls of restricted sites and stream freely over the internet.

A VPN Secures Your Home Network

Many individuals think that their home wireless network is secure. Moreover, you must understand that weaknesses can expose your interconnected devices and personal information to online risks, such as untrusted neighbors trying to gain access to your WiFi network.

You are building a hardly surmountable wall around your smart gadgets using a VPN. A VPN is most suitable if your home has IoT devices like CCTVs, doorbells, smart home devices, and robot vacuum cleaners. The reason is that these devices may be at risk of cyber threats and data corruption or theft. However, a reliable VPN can secure all your home gadgets and prevent potential exploitation.

A VPN Offers Smooth and Private Connection

VPNs are your gateway to secure and private internet browsing. You won’t have to worry about exposure to hack attacks, identity theft, or online eavesdroppers wanting to track your activity.

Conclusion

Plex TV is an excellent streaming platform. Its vast array of beautiful content makes it stand out among the bunch. However, the fact that only people in the US can access it is a turn-off to people in other parts of the world.

But this is not a dead end. Good VPN services can provide a way out and allow you to access Plex TV from anywhere, no matter where you are streaming. We’ve identified and reviewed a few in this article and want your thoughts. Have you tried any of them?

