How to Watch Pluto TV from Anywhere with a VPN in 2023

Quick Guide to Watching Pluto TV with a VPN

Select and subscribe to a Pluto TV-supported VPN. Surfshark is our #1 recommendation for Pluto TV. Install the VPN app on your device and sign in. Connect to a server in the Pluto TV available country (for example, UK, Australia, US). Start watching Pluto TV content.

Best VPNs to Watch Pluto TV from Anywhere – Quick List

Surfshark: An affordable VPN with unlimited device connections, prioritizing robust privacy features for comprehensive online security. CyberGhost: Known for its user-friendly interface, specialized servers, and reliable online anonymity, CyberGhost provides a seamless VPN experience. NordVPN: Leading in privacy features with an extensive server infrastructure and a user-friendly interface, NordVPN is a top choice for superior online security.

Why Do You Need a VPN to Watch Pluto TV Outside the US?

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) is your one-way ticket to secure internet browsing. It protects people and their devices from malicious intent when they surf the net. VPNs break online barriers and grant users access to the services behind walls where no one can notice. Also, they shine at altering IP addresses and device locations. With this, users can appear in any country of their choice, provided the VPN service has servers in the said countries.

These features are what VPNs bring to the table for Pluto TV subscribers outside the supported locations. Therefore, try a VPN if you are trying to stream Pluto TV outside the UK, US, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It will help change your IP addresses and grant seamless access to the streaming service as though you were in a supported region.

Best VPNs to Watch Pluto TV from Anywhere – Detailed List

1. Surfshark

Surfshark is one great VPN to use with Pluto TV. With the amazing features embedded in it, users are sure of an intriguing service delivery.

Features

Intuitive Design: Surfshark developers designed the platform to look intuitive, promoting seamless usage amongst users. With the design, navigation through the platform function is easy .

Fast Connection: You can load web pages and connect to servers with a speed nearly as fast as lightning when using Surfshark VPN .

Extensive Server Network: SurfShart is a king among VPN service providers; its over 3200 servers scattered across over 100 countries make it a top choice for online streaming. This will allow unlimited access to various streaming platforms, regardless of location .

Blocks Ads, Trackers, and Cookie Pop-ups: Surfshark doesn’t joke with user experience. It dislikes distraction with passion and has features that eliminate unwanted interference. Whether it’s ads, cookie pop-ups, or trackers, Surfshark eliminates them, ensuring you have a hitch-free streaming experience .

Secures Your Internet Connection: Surfshark promotes a secure connection to the Internet, allowing users to browse without traces. It prevents the risk of data breaches, hack attacks, snoops, and others .

No-log Policy: Surfshark has a strict no-log policy that ensures the platform doesn’t keep users’ browsing history. Also, it doesn’t keep any online activity that might link to them. It promotes utmost internet privacy .

Leaked Data Notification: Surfshark is always on the lookout, quickly spotting data breaches and leakages. It will alert you when it notices threats or the possibility of data leaks. This will help keep you on your toes so you can implement timely measures to stop bad players from stealing your data.

Pricing and Plans

1-month Plan: Surfshark Starter: $13.99/month

$13.99/month Surfshark One: $17.69/month

$17.69/month Surfshark One+: $19.99/month 12-months Plan: Surfshark Starter: $3.99/month

$3.99/month Surfshark One: $4.09/month

$4.09/month Surfshark One+: $6.49/month 24-months Plan: Surfshark Starter: $1.99/month

$1.99/month Surfshark One: $2.69/month

$2.69/month Surfshark One+: $3.99/month

Pros If you are on a strict budget and looking to cut as much cost as possible, Surfshark is for you. Its plans are relatively cheap and allow you to save a lot.

The platform’s customer service is available 24/7 via email and live chats.

The simultaneous multi-device logins are unlimited, so one account is enough for many people.

It unblocks streaming services like Pluto TV and more. Cons Surfshark has limitations on its Linux client.

Some US servers on Surfshark have slow connections for users in certain countries.

It can be faster.

2. CyberGhost

CyberGhost is a VPN you can use with Pluto TV seamlessly. It has awesome features and services for users to bank their internet usage. Here are the services CyberGhost offers.

Features

Strict No-log Policy: CyberGhost operates with a policy that doesn’t support logs. The service doesn’t track, collect, or share users’ data with other companies. Also, it doesn’t sell users’ data regardless of the price at stake . Furthermore, CyberGhost uses the Roman HQ to protect users with privacy laws.

Offers Online Privacy and Anonymity: The VPN gives users access to online services and allows them to surf the internet anonymously. It promotes online privacy, hiding users from potential internet dangers like ISPs, hackers, governments, ads, etc. The platform encrypts users’ online traffic and keeps their ID addresses hidden regardless of their online activities.

Seven Devices Simultaneously Use: This feature lets users connect about seven devices to one CyberGhost account. It makes the VPN good for family use, even with a limit .

High Connection Speed: CyberGhost guarantees its users a high speed for connecting to servers, downloading large files, live streaming, and playing games online. It is one of the fastest VPNs in the industry, working with the speed of light .

Online Encryption: Users enjoy strong encryption on the CyberGhost platform. The VPN uses AES-256 to proffer internet activity encryption .

Customer Support: CyberGhost has a customer support team of VPN experts that users can reach 24/7. Users can reach the team through live chat or email and get instant responses with solutions to problems .

Privacy on Major Devices: CyberGhost doesn’t only allow users to access the internet with private connections. It also works on major devices like MacOS, game consoles, Amazon Fire TV Stick, routers, Windows, Smart TVs, and Linux. Also, the platform works on iOS and Android devices.

Pricing and Plans

1-month Plan: $12.99/month

$12.99/month 6-months Plan: $6.99/month

$6.99/month 2-years Plan: $2.03/month

Pros CyberGhost is cost-effective.

The security protocol is top-notch.

Standby 24/7 customer support. Cons CyberGhost is fast, but its speed can be better.

Its ad blocker is not completely effective.

Some of its servers are overloaded.

3. NordVPN

NordVPN, a well-known VPN platform with standard security procedures, is one great platform for Pluto TV. There are certain services you will find on the platform, and they are:

Features

Malware Scans for Downloads: NordVPN scans apps, games, music, videos, or anything a user wants to download and blocks malware. These scans detect malware on downloads and warn users against downloading them .

High Connection Speed: NordVPN has the highest connection speed among popular VPNs. With a connection speed of over 6730 Mbps, users can connect to servers at the speed of light. Also, they can use the VPN services without glitches or delays .

Alerts for Leaked Data: Unlike many VPN services, NordVPN notifies its users about leaked credentials . This gives the user the chance to contain the damage before it results in further impairment in the wrong hands.

Thousands of VPN Servers: One good reason to use NordVPN is that it has over 5800 servers situated in different parts of the world. The hiccup is that the servers are only available in 60 countries, which is a limitation. It, however, includes the major countries of the world that users might want to connect to .

Uninterrupted Streaming: Streaming without interruption is possible for streaming service users with NordVPN. The platform has unlimited bandwidth, unblocks all favorite streaming platforms , and grants users incessant access.

Ad and Tracker Blocker: Ads are annoying parts of surfing the internet as they can be distracting for many people. NordVPN can help users get rid of ads with its ad blocker tool. Also, NordVPN users can access internet services without trackers on their necks , thanks to the tracker blocker on the platform.

Online Activity Protection: NordVPN offers protection for users’ online activities. It keeps them private and out of the reach of third-party organizations. It doesn’t keep activity logs.

Pricing and Plans

Monthly Plan: Standard: $12.99/month

$12.99/month Plus: $13.99/month

$13.99/month Complete: $14.99/month 1-year Plan: Standard: $4.49/month

$4.49/month Plus: $5.49/month

$5.49/month Complete: $6.49/month 2-year Plan: Standard: $2.99/month

$2.99/month Plus: $3.99/month

$3.99/month Complete: $4.99/month

Pros NordVPN security features are top-notch as they help users worry less about data leaks.

NordVPN has the highest number of US servers, giving users a variety.

The platform unblocks Pluto TV and allows users outside the US to stream content.

It has the highest connection speed, making it seamless to use.

The customer service is active 24/7. Cons The NordVPN has desktop interface limitations.

It doesn’t support many languages.

How to Choose the Best VPN for Pluto TV

There are specific things to look out for in a VPN that makes it one of the best to watch Pluto TV.

The VPN Cost

The cost is another thing to consider when picking the best VPN platform. As much as some people will pay any price to get a worthy service, others cannot afford the luxury. For such people, cheap services with good quality are the best.

Customer Service

The customer service of every brand is important to keep clients regardless of whether the company is offline or online. It helps clients get help when needed. For a VPN service to be one of the best, it must have 24/7 customer service.

Number of Servers

When choosing a VPN, we advise you to consider the number of servers the service provider has. This is very important because it will determine how flexible your connection can be. If the VPN service has many servers in multiple locations, it will allow you ample choice of countries with just one VPN.

VNP Connection Speed

Another crucial thing to consider is speed. A slow internet service is frustrating and annoying. It will waste your precious time, and you won’t enjoy your streaming experience. Moreover, a slow connection allows bad players to steal your data. But high speed improves your streaming and browsing experience and increases the VPN’s chances of spotting potential threats.

Ability to Unblock

Unblocking restrictions is the key reason you are using a VPN in the first place. So, if the VPN can’t solve this problem, then it’s as good as useless. The VPN should be sophisticated enough to surmount obstacles that stop you from enjoying your time online.

Easy-to-understand Interface

This is one vital question you must ask before choosing any VPN. A VPN with a bad user interface (UI) will frustrate user experience (UX). On the other hand, its interface is superb; you will enjoy your time online. You will be able to navigate its borders and homepage with ease to access the service you want.

Device and User Security

The is the boss of all features to expect from a VON. A VPN service should be able to offer your device extra layers of protection against the numerous dangers people encounter online. These cyber dangers include data theft, hackers, malware, viruses, etc. Therefore, it is not worth it if a VPN service doesn’t offer this. Also, if it offers weak security, it is not good enough.

Major Devices Compatibility

Device compatibility is important to select the best VPN apps. If the platform supports many devices, it is better. Here, users can use it without breaking the bank to buy the device it supports.

How Much Does Pluto TV Cost Anywhere

Pluto TV is a free movie streaming platform with ads for people worldwide. However, people outside the countries where it is available will get it at an extra cost. This depends on the cost of the VPN they use. If the VPN is free, then using Pluto TV anywhere is free.

Pluto TV-Supported Devices

Pluto TV supports a couple of devices. Some are Android TVs, Android smartphones and tablets, Google TV, smart TVs, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, Roku, and Tizen Smart TV. It is available on Apple Safari, Edge, Firefox, and Chrome web pages.

What Can You Watch on Pluto TV?

Pluto TV has over 1000 on-demand content and over 250 channels to thrill its users. It allows users to watch popular movies, mostly from other movie productions. It operates with a clear picture format, but it has ads, which can be frustrating. Overall, Pluto TV is an interesting platform.

Verdict: Is Pluto TV Worth it Anywhere Outside the US?

Pluto TV, a popular on-demand and live channel streaming service platform, is only available in a few countries. Some countries are Australia, Canada, the UK, Europe, and the US; people outside this area can’t use the service. However, watching Pluto TV anywhere outside these locations with VPNs is possible.

It is easy to use as it only takes selecting and subscribing to the best VPN service and connecting to a server. After this, users can access Pluto TV and watch their favorite content. Some best VPN for Pluto TV are NordVPN, Surfshark, and CyberGhost. A VPN must have some features to be the best, which include high connection speed, numerous servers, standard security, and more.

