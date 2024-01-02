Countries
How to Stream Prime Video Worldwide with a VPN in 2024

Samuel Gitt Streaming Expert Author expertise
Updated:
Nothing kills a Friday night Netflix & chill vibe faster than getting blocked by the “this title is not available in your region” message. Come on, you just want to binge-watch The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel!

But Amazon Prime region-locks some of its best video content, no matter how much one pays for their membership. Nothing like a little geographic discrimination to make a streaming fan feel blue. You’re not alone – NordVPN rescues you as a streaming sherpa extraordinaire. Other heavy hitters like CyberGhost and Private Internet Access bring similar tricks, but NordVPN still leads the way regarding online content access.

We dig into the magic behind these VPNs to see if they live up to the hype when trying to tap into Amazon Prime content overseas. And turns out it’s pretty sweet – just toggle to a server in a country showing what you want to watch, refresh Amazon Prime, and the geo-restricted title magically appears ready to stream!

So, if you’re also dealing with the don’t-get-your-hopes-up heartbreak of forbidden titles on Prime Video, come along for the ride! We’ll explain how the top VPN services lift location barriers so you never miss your favorite shows. Maisel marathon, here I come!

Quick Guide Streaming Prime Video Worldwide with a VPN

  1. Choose the right and top-notch VPN service. NordVPN is our recommended VPN for Prime Video.
  2. Download and run the VPN client on your device.
  3. Sign up or log in and Connect to your Preferred Server Location.
  4. Launch Amazon Prime Video and Enjoy.

Best VPNs for Streaming Prime Video – Quick List

  1. NordVPN: A leading VPN provider known for its robust security features, extensive global server network, and user-friendly interface, ensuring top-notch online privacy and protection.
  2. Private Internet Access: A privacy-focused VPN offering strong security features, anonymous browsing, and a large server network, making it a reliable choice for users prioritizing online anonymity.
  3. CyberGhost: Renowned for its user-friendly interface, specialized servers, and reliable online anonymity, CyberGhost provides a seamless VPN experience focusing on simplicity and functionality.

Best VPNs for Streaming Prime Video – Detailed List

Stream Prime Video Worldwide with a VPN

1. NordVPN – Competitive Leader and Overall Best

NordVPN

NordVPN successfully unblocked many libraries on Prime Video. It granted access to Prime’s Canadian and United States libraries. Its compatibility with other top streaming sites is one of the many reasons NordVPN stands out. The best part is that you will surely enjoy seamless streaming with moderate speed and playback quality once connected. You can even stream videos in high definition with delays or buffering. NordVPN’s interface is fantastic; you can find your way around even with little or no tech knowledge.

Even as easy as it is, the service comes with a 24/7 customer service center for high-class technical challenges. So, if you eventually encounter any issues, contact the support center, and all problems will be fixed in real-time. This is another reason NordVPN poses the overall best in the VPN market. What’s more! It has up to 5,400 servers in at least 60 countries. This way, you can select any country and server you stream from.

With one click, you connect to your preferred server and stream movies or TV shows from anywhere on Amazon Prime Video. Here’s the best part: when you subscribe to its premium version and opt for a two-year plan, you get three months free and save up to 69% of the original price. That’s a handsome amount of money saved. Meanwhile, if you’d like to explore the service before making payments, the 30-day free trial is your best bet.

Pros

  • Its double VPN provides extra encryption and privacy.
  • The obfuscated servers are just right for those who want to unblock multiple libraries on Amazon Prime.
  • NordVPN is super fast in terms of connection speeds and renders high-quality playback.
  • The service is affordable and comes with budget-friendly plans for its users.

Cons

  • NordVPN does not support multiple languages. So, only those who can read and understand the English language can use it.

Stream Seamlessly with NordVPN Now

2. Private Internet Access – Master of Secure Server Networks Worldwide

PrivateInternetAccess

Private Internet Access, abbreviated as PIA, is second to this list thanks to its vast server networks. It has more than 33,000 servers connecting to up to 84 countries worldwide. This makes it a perfect option for people who want to access the Amazon Prime Video libraries. Where the servers of other VPNs fail, PIA’s servers prevail. In our test, PIA streamed in high-definition quality. Its playback speed depends on the server you connect to, and there were no issues with the connections.

Private Internet Access is 100% security-concerned, so it ensures that your privacy and online security are guaranteed. Apart from Amazon Prime Video, you can access any streaming platform or other sites with geo-restrictions. One interesting feature about PIA is that you can connect it to about ten devices. The best part is that it won’t lag or slow down when streaming simultaneously.

So, you can enjoy your favorite TV shows and movies with your families and friends on their different devices without individual subscriptions. Grasp the 30-day cash-back offer today and see how much value PIA is worth. Again, you can get 82% off when subscribing to the $2.11/month plan.

Pros

  • The entry price for PIA is reasonable so that budget-fixed users can use it.
  • It has stable and speedy servers for a seamless streaming experience.
  • It focuses on security and privacy so your activities online are protected.
  • You can connect to 10 different gadgets on just one subscription plan.

Cons

  • PIA’s interface needs a few improvements. You must be familiar with the features to make use of them.
  • You may encounter connection issues or slow streaming speed since it connects up to 10 devices on one subscription.
Stream Seamlessly with PIA Now

3. CyberGhost – Non-Pricey Beginner-Friendly VPN Service

CyberGhost

If you’re looking for a non-pricey but effective VPN to enjoy content on Prime Video, your ultimate choice is CyberGhost. Like its name, this service makes your IP address invisible once connected to any of its servers. So, you can watch US libraries on Amazon Prime Video by connecting to US servers. What’s more! Its cheap subscriptions, fantastic security attributes, and vast server network make it a perfect service for streamers.

You can watch country-based libraries using CyberGhost because it has over 7,200 servers in 91 countries. This reduces the overpopulation of servers and gives you straightforward flows across libraries on Prime Video. The app is easy to use, and you can quickly switch from one server to another without interrupting your streams. If you’re craving content in Europe and the United States, connect to respective servers and stream Amazon Exclusives. You can find Mr. Robot and others or navigate to sports and Premier League matches on Prime UK.

Apart from the unattractive interface, the app is genuine, and everything it claims to do is true. You can stream all day for one and a half months thanks to the 45-day cash-back guarantee. You can quit and try another app if you find so many dislikes. But this free trial will let you explore all CyberGhost’s features before paying for the premium plans.

Pros

  • The playback quality is HD, and the connection speed is moderate.
  • The app is user-friendly and simple to use.
  • Its high-quality features at a low price make it an ideal option for budget-concerned users.
  • You can access Netflix and Torrents when connected.
  • The streaming servers are optimized, so you don’t have to stress to search for them.

Cons

  • The interface looks a bit old-school.
  • The speed can appear slower in some cases.

Stream Seamlessly with CyberGhost Now

Amazon Prime Video and Free VPN

Free VPNs can grant users access to streaming sites and other geo-restricted platforms. However, they won’t work with Amazon Prime Video. The limitations of free VPNs are many. Some are bandwidth limits, data caps, and small server networks.

It’s hard to effectively unblock and explore content on Prime Video and other sites. Given this fact, we recommend adopting premium VPNs. An option to cut costs is CyberGhost. You can also consider NordVPN to enjoy the app throughout the first 30 days.

Interesting Content to Watch on Prime Video – Don’t Forget to RSVP Your Favourite

Titles Description Available Locations
Back To The Future Student Marty McFly and Emmet “Doc” Brown travels into the past, future, and present as the time-space continuum is warped.  Europe, United States
Good Omens This mini-series mimics the book Good Omens by Terry Pratchett and Neil Gaiman. This act had Angel Michael Sheen and David Tennant, the demon, team up to end Armageddon. The United States, Europe
La La Land The waitress, Mia Dolan (Emma Stone), dreamt of becoming an actor. A complex love tale opens as she meets Sebastian Wilder (Ryan Gosling), showing how success makes and breaks relationships.  Europe, the US
The Office “The Office” is a popular mockumentary sitcom that follows the daily lives of Dunder Mifflin Paper Company office workers. It features Steve Carell, Rainn Wilson, John Krasinski, and Jenna Fischer.  Europe, the US
The Lighthouse This scary movie from 2019 depicts the horror of 1890 on a lonely island near New England. It’s about two lighthouse keepers, played by Willem Dafoe and Robert Pattinson, who go crazy over time. Europe (Buy or Rent), the US 
Jurassic Park Dive into the dino-world, a 1993 sci-fi film. The first three movies are free, but the latest ones require a little extra. Get ready for a dino-packed adventure! The United States, Europe
The Lord of the Rings trilogy In 2022, “The Rings of Power” was the most expensive show ever. It’s a prequel to Lord of the Rings, and you can catch all Tolkien content on Amazon Prime – including The Fellowship of the Ring, The Two Towers, and The Return of the King. Europe, US

Are Subscriptions Compulsory for Watching Prime on Amazon Prime Video?

The Prime webpage looks like you can rent or buy content without a user profile and subscription. But when you proceed, you’re sent to a signup page for free trials and subscriptions. You must have an account and a membership plan to watch Prime on the app. The regular Prime account is worth $14.99 and includes discounts, special deals, fast shipping, and delivery. It also offers a 1-year free access to Prime Reading, Prime Gaming, Grubhub+, Prime Music, and Prime Video.

However, you can use the $8.99 monthly plan for starters and budget-concerned users. The fun part is that you can opt-out at any time you like. Considering the price range of subscriptions across streaming services, using a reliable VPN is advisable to save a lot of money. In the US, an Amazon Prime Video profile costs $8.99. You can get a VPN for €2.99 per month in the Netherlands, equivalent to $3.28.

Conclusion

In conclusion, in 2024, using a VPN to stream Prime Video internationally offers a practical way to overcome regional limitations and use a wide content selection. Selecting a trustworthy VPN and keeping up with Amazon’s regulations are crucial for the best streaming experience while maintaining security and privacy. This method enhances the watching experience while bringing attention to the changing dynamics of media accessibility worldwide in the digital age.

FAQs

How can I access Amazon Prime Video?

Does Amazon Prime Provide a Channel Guide?

Can One Prime Account Work from Two Different Regions?

How Can I Use VPN on Prime Video?

