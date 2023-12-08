How to Watch Showtime outside the US in 2023

Quick Steps for Unblocking Showtime outside the US

Subscribe to one of the recommended VPN providers. ExpressVPN is our #1 recommendation as it’s a fast and safe streaming option. Download the VPN and set it up on your device Search for a US server and connect to one (most preferably, New York) Log into Showtime with your registered account or create one you don’t have already. Stream to your pleasure.

Best VPNs for watching Showtime outside the US – Quick List

ExpressVPN: Boasts top-tier speeds, advanced security, and a vast network for high-performance online privacy. Surfshark: Affordable with unlimited connections and robust privacy features for comprehensive VPN coverage. NordVPN: Leading VPN service provider in privacy, with extensive servers and a user-friendly interface for superior online security.

Why VPNs are Required to Access Showtime outside the US

A VPN is a functional service that rotates IP addresses to suit and removes geo-blocks experienced by a user. In the case of users who wish to watch online streaming services outside of their region, the use of a VPN is the only alternative. Due to geo-restrictions and being available only to users with US IP addresses, Showtime cannot be viewed outside the USA without a VPN.

Using a VPN makes it possible to establish an encrypted tunnel between your device and the websites you access, as it is impossible to obtain a US IP address while traveling overseas. You will, therefore, be given a temporary US IP address, enabling you to protect your connection and watch geo-restricted HD content. The error message that appears when you attempt to play any Showtime show from outside of the United States is as follows:

“Access to this resource is forbidden by access policy.”

Watching Showtime from any place outside the US works best using the finest Showtime VPN outside the country. To get started, you must connect your device to a server in a country where Showtime is available, such as the US.

Best VPNs for watching Showtime outside the US – Detailed List

1. ExpressVPN

Because of its flawless services, excellent servers, and lightning-fast connections, ExpressVPN has maintained its top spot on the list. It is one of the best VPNs to watch Showtime outside of the USA. It has optimized servers in 25 USA locations and a massive network of over 3,000 in 105 countries. Tests have shown that Showtime’s geo-blocking was more successfully bypassed via its New York server. ExpressVPN also unblocks TLC, CBS, Cinemax, and ESPN Plus.

Additionally, ExpressVPN allows you to view Bravo TV, HBO Max, and Disney Plus outside of the United States. ExpressVPN MediaStreamer” is another Smart DNS function provided. With the help of this function, you can set up ExpressVPN on Roku. ExpressVPN offers HD streaming rates of up to 80+ Mbps because it has many servers.

When streaming Showtime outside of the United States, the ExpressVPN speed test produced an 89.38 Mbps download speed, with an upload speed of 4.66 Mbps using a 100 Mbps connection. Linux, macOS, iOS, Android, and Windows are among the operating systems that ExpressVPN is compatible with. AES 256-bit encryption, Lightway Protocol, ExpressVPN’s kill switch, and DNS/IP leak protection are just a few of the amazing security features ExpressVPN offers.

Strong Security Features

Strong Security Features Fast and Reliable Connections

Fast and Reliable Connections User-friendly Interface

Relatively High Price

Limits on Simultaneous Connections No Free Trial

Read our comprehensive ExpressVPN review

2. Surfshark

With over 600 servers in the United States, its network spans over 3200 servers across 100 countries. It offers a comparatively quick download speed of 76+ Mbps. This server would allow us to get around Showtime geo-restrictions simply. In addition to Showtime, Surfshark may be used to unblock geo-restrictions on websites like Sling TV and Amazon Prime Video and modify your Netflix region.

Based on the findings of the Surfshark speed test. We saw that on a 100 Mbps connection, the download speed was 85.42 Mbps, and the upload speed was 48.64 Mbps. One amazing feature of Surfshark is its limitless multi-login capability on a single Surfshark account. Additionally, it works with various platforms, including Windows, Linux, Android, iOS, and macOS. Surfshark is available for download on Firestick, PCs, laptops, Android TVs, Smart TVs, and other devices.

An additional fantastic feature of Surfshark is its integrated ad blocker, CleanWeb. This stops obtrusive advertisements from appearing in your browser. AES 256-bit encryption, Multi-Hop, a kill switch, WhiteLister, and DNS/IP leak protection are some of its additional security features.

Affordable Pricing

Affordable Pricing Unlimited Simultaneous Connections

Unlimited Simultaneous Connections Strong Security Features

Speed Variability

Smaller Server Network Relatively New in the Industry

Read our comprehensive Surfshark review

3. NordVPN

Showtime can be streamed outside the USA via NordVPN, the largest server network with over 5500 servers in 60 countries. This comprises more than 1970 servers in the USA. Speaking of servers, the Miami server from NordVPN fared better in our test, successfully unblocking Showtime from countries other than the USA in a matter of seconds. We could stream Showtime’s content with remarkable consistency in speed and amazing video quality with ease.

NordVPN makes it easier to get alternative US channels when traveling overseas because of its potent unblocking capabilities. On devices without built-in VPN functionality, its SmartPlay feature enables the creation of connections that resemble VPNs. With a download speed of 86.18 Mbps and an upload speed of 42.13 Mbps over a 100 Mbps connection, the NordVPN speed test yielded impressive results in terms of speed.

With the help of this useful function, you can even access Tubi TV outside of the USA. Multiple operating systems, including Windows, Linux, macOS, iOS, and Android, can simultaneously connect to NordVPN. One of the best VPNs for security is NordVPN, which offers military-grade 256-bit encryption, multi-hop functionality, obfuscation technology, and protection against DNS and IP leaks.

Large Server Network

Large Server Network Strong Security Features

Strong Security Features Specialty Servers for Streaming and P2P

Relatively High Price

Limits on Simultaneous Connections Occasional Speed Fluctuations

Read our comprehensive NordVPN review

Can You Unblock Showtime Using a Free VPN?

Although it’s not advised, you can watch Showtime using a free VPN. The security and privacy standards of free VPN services are typically inadequate. They don’t have enough servers to accommodate the majority of streamers, which causes buffering and slow connection speeds. Furthermore, a few free VPN services have a bad reputation for collecting user data and selling it to outside advertisers.

Therefore, sticking to a premium VPN service to watch Showtime outside the USA is advisable. These paid VPN providers constantly refresh their server networks to prevent your IP from getting discovered. This prevents you from getting locked out of your streaming platform again.

Subscribing to Showtime Using a Gift Card

If you don’t already have a standalone streaming subscription, your new account will be credited with the amount on your Showtime gift card. You must use a VPN to mask your location before subscribing to Showtime because it is a geo-restricted service.

Buy a Showtime gift card from a trustworthy vendor. It is available on Amazon. You will receive a gift voucher in your email after making a purchase. Now download a premium VPN app and subscribe. Once you’re connected to a US server, visit the Showtime website. Choose the “Redeem your code” option at the bottom of the box after clicking “Start Free Trial.” Select “Redeem” and enter the gift card code you were emailed. Proceed with the on-screen guidance to establish a fresh Showtime account. You’ve successfully subscribed to Showtime.

Costing of Streaming Showtime Outside the US

Showtime offers a 30-day free trial and monthly pricing of $10.99. Following the expiration of your free trial, the annual plan will cost you $99 per year. Additionally, Showtime is accessible at various fees on several streaming services.

Showtime, for instance, offers a seven-day free trial to Prime subscribers who subscribe for $10 per month. For $10.99 a month, users can add Showtime to their Hulu membership as a premium Add-on. Below are all the specifics of every pricing bundle that Showtime has to offer:

Showtime Standalone goes for $10.99 monthly and is guaranteed to refund your money within thirty days. After a seven-day free trial, Showtime with Prime Vide costs $10.99 monthly. Watch Showtime on Hulu charges $10.99 monthly, with a seven-day free trial.

Devices that Can Stream Showtime

The following devices can be used to access the Showtime streaming service:

iOS Fire Stick Tv Android Roku Samsung Apple TV Smart TVs

How to Access Showtime on Different Devices

Android Device

Because Showtime is geo-restricted, you might not be able to find it on your Android smartphone. You can locate Showtime on the Google Play Store even if you’re not in the USA with a fast connection to a VPN tool. The Showtime app can be downloaded for Android smartphones from countries outside of the USA using the following method:

On your Android smartphone, search for premium VPNs and download one. A US server should be connected to (ideally, a New York server). Make a fresh Google ID and choose the USA as the active area. Using your newly created Google ID, log into the Google Play Store. Install the Showtime app, then enter your login information to log in. Select a movie to watch on Showtime outside of the United States.

iOS Device

You must first connect to a VPN program and set your Apple region to the US to download Showtime for iOS. How to obtain Showtime on iOS devices outside of the United States:

Get a premium VPN, then configure it on your device. Establish a connection with a US server, ideally one in New York. Go to Settings, select Apple ID, and adjust the region to the United States. Search for the Showtime app in the App Store. To enjoy streaming it outside of the USA, download the app.

Showtime Best Content for 2023

Movies Bacurau

Marcel the Shell with Shoes

A Ghost Story

Blue Collar

Raiders of the Lost Ark

A Love Song

Bringing Out the Dead TV Shows Pain Hustlers

The Starling Girl

Murder, My Sweet

Admirals Fund

You’re Wonderful

Active Shooter

Canelo Vs. Charlo Series Goliath

Yellowjackets

We Hunt Together

Chi

Shameless

Your Honour

Billions

Conclusion

Some of the best original television shows available online are most likely those produced by Showtime. Regretfully, access to this channel’s content is restricted to USA residents only; viewers from other countries cannot watch it.

However, a VPN to watch Showtime outside the USA is always safe and reliable. By altering your location to the US, a VPN lets you view your preferred material and unblock Showtime. The recommended VPNs have four lightning-fast US servers, amazing speeds, and excellent unblocking features. The VPNs mentioned above are ideal for watching Showtime outside the US.

Frequently Asked Questions