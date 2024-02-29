How to Watch Sky Sports Outside the UK in 2024

Quick Guide to Accessing Sky Sports Outside the UK

Sign up for Sky Sports-compatible service VPN service. ExpressVPN is our #1 recommendation. Download the VPN on your device. Connect to a server in the UK. Start watching content on Sky Sports.

Best VPNs to Unblock Sky Sports Outside the UK – Quick List

ExpressVPN: Unlock online freedom with ExpressVPN, offering blazing-fast speeds and rock-solid security for a seamless and secure browsing experience. Private Internet Access: Safeguard your digital presence with Private Internet Access, providing a reliable and privacy-focused VPN solution for ultimate online security. NordVPN: Experience the perfect balance of speed and privacy with NordVPN, featuring a vast global network, robust encryption, and user-friendly interfaces for unrestricted and secure online access.

What is Sky Sports?

Sky Sports is a live TV streaming service platform that focuses on sports and things that relate to it. The platform streams a long list of television sports channels, and it can be mobile, making it an easy go-to for sports lovers. The service is a British premium streaming platform, and the satellite pay television runs it. Users can watch content with Sky Sports in 1080i HDTV with clear picture quality. The platform started 33 years ago, on March 27, 1990, with Sky Group (Comcast) as the current owner. Since then, it has risen to be one of the best sports streaming services that the world has seen.

Which Country is Sky Sports Available In?

As we have mentioned earlier, Sky Sports has a geo-restriction policy. This means it is not available to the entire population of the world. The streaming program is only available in the United Kingdom and Ireland.

Why Do You Need a VPN to Watch Sky Sports Outside the UK?

You now know Sky Sports is only available to people in the UK and Ireland. A VPN is the only thing that helps people outside legitimate countries use the service. Virtual private networks change the virtual locations of devices and their IP addresses. The platform can make people who are in the US appear online like they are in the United Kingdom.

With this, sports lovers can stay anywhere outside the UK and connect to a server in the UK. When they do this, they can access all the location-limited internet services that people there enjoy. For this reason, you need a VPN to watch Sky Sports outside the UK.

Best VPNs for Watching Sky Sports Outside the UK – Detailed List

1. ExpressVPN

ExpressVPN is a popular and easy-to-use service. The VPN is compatible with many streaming services, including Sky Sports. Many tech companies like Vox, TechCrunch, Financial Times, WSJ, and more trust it to deliver great services with its awesome features. You can appear anywhere in over 105 countries with the more than 3000 servers this VPN has. It lets you switch from one server to the next as often as you want without limitations.

The virtual private network is strong enough to break through limitations and allow you to get content from anywhere. You can watch and listen to digital substances without hindrances. With one of the well-working servers on ExpressVPN, you can hide your real IP address, changing it with one the app provides. This helps hide your location and keep you off the radars of trackers. No one needs to know that you are browsing, which is why the VPN allows you to browse anonymously. With this, your identity and your online activities stay in the dark.

Features

Use on Every Device: ExpressVPN works on almost every device you own, so you don’t have an excuse not to protect your appliances. It works on Mac, Windows, iOS, Linux, Android, routers, Smart TVs, and gaming consoles . Also, the platform works on eight devices simultaneously without glitches.

ExpressVPN works on almost every device you own, so you don’t have an excuse not to protect your appliances. . Also, the platform works on eight devices simultaneously without glitches. Split Tunnelling: With the split tunnelling feature, you can make the traffic on devices go through a VPN. Meanwhile, the remaining will access the internet directly. It helps to regulate how the service works on connected devices .

With the split tunnelling feature, you can make the traffic on devices go through a VPN. Meanwhile, the remaining will access the internet directly. . Customer Support: There are humans in the ExpressVPN customer support team to help with troubleshooting and set-up issues. They are a VPN expert available 24/7 on live chats and emails .

There are humans in the ExpressVPN customer support team to help with troubleshooting and set-up issues. . TrustedServer Technology: This advanced tech is what ExpressVPN uses to enhance user experience. It makes you enjoy more privacy .

This advanced tech is what ExpressVPN uses to enhance user experience. . Kill Switch: The service’s network lock kill switch feature helps keep your data safe even when the VPN connection drops. Connections usually drop occasionally, which is why the feature is important .

The service’s network lock kill switch feature helps keep your data safe even when the VPN connection drops. . Private DNS: On every available server, ExpressVPN has private DNS with encryption running on them. This service promotes faster and safer connections to the servers .

On every available server, ExpressVPN has private DNS with encryption running on them. . Best-in-class Encryption: The advanced mathematics in AES-256 protects your data firmly. This tool is trustworthy for online security, and experts in the field bank on it for protection .

The advanced mathematics in AES-256 protects your data firmly. . No Activity and Connection Logs: You don’t stand a risk of any internet activity getting back to you. ExpressVPN, with this property, doesn’t save browsing history or any information that people can use to identify you .

You don’t stand a risk of any internet activity getting back to you. ExpressVPN, with this property, . Block Ads, Harmful Sites, and Trackers: You can get more control over your browsing and choose whether you want to see ads or block them. Also, the feature allows you to block trackers and note and stay off websites with cyber dangers.

Pricing

There are three unique packages on ExpressVPN, and they all have the same features. However, their prices are different, as are the discounts they each come with. Below are the prices you can get for each of the packages. Note that the amounts are in USD.

1 Month: Getting this package costs $12.95 per month . It is the plan with the shortest duration, and a 30-day money-back guarantee comes with it.

Getting this . It is the plan with the shortest duration, and a 30-day money-back guarantee comes with it. 6 Months: To get this plan, you will pay $59.94 every six months , which is about $9.99 per month. Like the previous plan, users get a 30-day money-back guarantee. This means they can get a full refund of their money within 30 days.

To get this plan, , which is about $9.99 per month. Like the previous plan, users get a 30-day money-back guarantee. This means they can get a full refund of their money within 30 days. 12 Months: ExpressVPN bills its users $99.84 every 12 months for this tier, which makes it $8.32 per month. It helps to save 35% of the initial fee and offers a 30-day money-back guarantee. This plan is the most popular because of the discount.

Pros The strong encryption on ExpressVPN makes sure users’ data is safe.

The strong encryption on ExpressVPN makes sure users’ data is safe. The virtual private network runs high speed for streaming and other internet services.

The virtual private network runs high speed for streaming and other internet services. It has a vast server network and location.

It has a vast server network and location. Your privacy stays that way because of the no-log policy.

Your privacy stays that way because of the no-log policy. It unblocks the geo-restriction on Sky Sports. Cons ExpressVPN is expensive compared to many other VPNs.

ExpressVPN is expensive compared to many other VPNs. The number of devices a user can connect to one account and use simultaneously is limited.

Read our comprehensive ExpressVPN review

2. Private Internet Access

Private Internet Access, a well-recognized virtual private network, is best for watching Sky Sports outside the UK. Holding the trust of many big tech organizations, Sky Sports has experienced major growth in its features. Worry no more about accessing servers in many locations, as Private Internet Access has thousands spread over 91 countries. The network has proven its global relevance with this character. You can hide your IP address and stay ahead of trackers and snoopers. Here, users access the internet undetected and with their privacy intact.

You can’t worry about your online safety and still have issues with your browsing data. The network takes it all away, making sure your browsing activities disappear. The internet is a broad place with a vast number of risks. So, Private Internet Access protects its users from these risks, trackers, and more with tight encryption. Users can now protect their identity online using this network. It helps them browse the internet in an incognito mood where no one knows what they are doing.

Features

Unlimited Device Connections: None of your devices will access the internet without protection. This network allows you to connect and use unlimited devices with one subscription. It is perfect for companies with many staff, as one account can accept all the devices .

None of your devices will access the internet without protection. This network allows you to connect and use unlimited devices with one subscription. . Split Tunneling: This feature allows users to regulate traffic through the VPN when connecting their device to a server. With this, you can decide which apps will use the VPN and which won’t .

This feature allows users to regulate traffic through the VPN when connecting their device to a server. . 24/7 Customer Support: If you have questions about Private Internet Access or trouble using the app, ask. The customer support team is always ready to help . It is available 24/7.

If you have questions about Private Internet Access or trouble using the app, ask. . It is available 24/7. Fast VPN and Unlimited Bandwidth: Private Internet Access has a track record of not slowing users down, regardless of what they do online. Its bandwidth is unlimited, and it runs a fast service where users can play games, stream movies, and do more without sluggishness or glitches.

Private Internet Access has a track record of not slowing users down, regardless of what they do online. without sluggishness or glitches. Block Ads, Trackers, and Malware: Things like ads, trackers, malware, and others have crowded the internet for many selfish reasons that people have. However, you can block them using the private network and MACE feature .

Things like ads, trackers, malware, and others have crowded the internet for many selfish reasons that people have. However, . Secure Protocols: Security is the priority of the VPN, which is why it built an ultra-safe and efficient protocol. The site uses WireGuard and OpenVPN to secure users when they are on the internet. Note that these protocols are completely open source .

Security is the priority of the VPN, which is why it built an ultra-safe and efficient protocol. The site uses WireGuard and OpenVPN to secure users when they are on the internet. . Kill Switch: Of the many advanced features this platform has, one significant is the kill switch. It helps to prevent data leaks, transmission, or hack attacks when the connection drops without warning .

Of the many advanced features this platform has, one significant is the kill switch. It helps to prevent data leaks, transmission, . Antivirus: This is one of the add-on features on Private Internet Access. With this, users have no business, fearing viruses from file downloads. It scans, detects, removes, and destroys your device, keeping your internet-surfing experience clean.

Pricing

As a Private Internet Access user, you can easily select the three platform plans with different prices and duration. The features are, however, the same for all three plans. All the plans have a 30-day money-back assurance. This means you can get all your money back within 30 days if you don’t like the service.

One Month: According to the name, users only pay for this plan monthly, costing $11.95 . It is awesome for people who won’t have the service all year.

According to the name, users only pay for this . It is awesome for people who won’t have the service all year. 1 Year: The Private Internet Access 1-year plan only allows users to simultaneously pay for an entire year. Breaking the one-year subscription fee to monthly, users will pay $3.33 per month .

The Private Internet Access 1-year plan only allows users to simultaneously pay for an entire year. Breaking the one-year subscription fee to monthly, . 3 Year: The Private Internet Access three-year plan is the best. Although users must pay for three years at once, it comes at a monthly cost of $1.98. It is the cheapest plan, offering users free usage for four months.

Pros Private Internet Access takes the privacy of its users as its top priority, keeping users safe 24/7.

Private Internet Access takes the privacy of its users as its top priority, keeping users safe 24/7. The VPN service unblocks Sky Sports for people outside the UK.

The VPN service unblocks Sky Sports for people outside the UK. The servers on the VPN are in the thousands, helping users to access more features.

The servers on the VPN are in the thousands, helping users to access more features. It is cost-effective, and you can still get discounts on festive seasons.

It is cost-effective, and you can still get discounts on festive seasons. It has a high torrent download speed because of the unlimited bandwidth. Cons Private Internet Access doesn’t have exclusions or whitelisting for apps.

Private Internet Access doesn’t have exclusions or whitelisting for apps. The customer support feature is not always responsive.

The customer support feature is not always responsive. Users of this service experience downtimes occasionally, but such occasions are rare.

3. NordVPN

NordVPN is preferred for those valuing online security and is trusted by prominent tech firms like Labore, Dynamic, Fugiat, MAGNA, Aliqua, and others. Ensure top-tier data security with 256-bit encryption, offering robust protection against cyber threats and unauthorized access. Choose from NordVPN’s extensive network of over 6,000 servers across 60+ countries, ensuring optimal performance and seamless online access worldwide.

Enhance anonymity and security by routing your connection through multiple servers, providing additional protection for sensitive online activities. Experience an ad-free and secure online environment with NordVPN’s CyberSec, which blocks ads, trackers, and malware for a cleaner browsing experience. Rest easy knowing that NordVPN adheres to a strict no-logs policy, prioritizing user privacy by not storing sensitive information about online activities.

Features

Automatic Kill Switch: Safeguard your data with an automatic kill switch that disconnects your device from the internet if the VPN connection drops, preventing potential exposure .

Safeguard your data with an automatic kill switch that disconnects your device from the . Dedicated IP Options: Choose a dedicated IP address for added exclusivity and accessibility, providing a personalized online experience without sacrificing security .

Choose a dedicated IP address for added exclusivity and accessibility, providing a . Onion Over VPN: Combine the anonymity of the Onion network with the security of NordVPN for an extra layer of privacy, ensuring your online activities remain confidential .

Combine the anonymity of the Onion network with the security of NordVPN for an extra layer of privacy, . SmartPlay Technology: Stream content effortlessly with NordVPN’s SmartPlay, which combines VPN and Smart DNS technologies to access geo-restricted content without sacrificing speed .

Stream content effortlessly with NordVPN’s SmartPlay, which combines VPN and Smart DNS technologies to . Multi-Device Support: Secure up to six devices simultaneously with a single NordVPN account, ensuring comprehensive protection for all your devices .

Secure up to six devices simultaneously with a single NordVPN account, . Split Tunneling: Tailor your VPN usage by choosing specific apps or devices to bypass the VPN, providing flexibility for different online activities .

Tailor your VPN usage by choosing specific apps or devices to bypass the VPN, . Obfuscated Servers: Bypass online censorship and restrictions using NordVPN’s obfuscated servers, which disguise your VPN traffic, making it harder for third parties to detect .

Bypass online censorship and restrictions using NordVPN’s obfuscated servers, which disguise your VPN traffic, . 24/7 Customer Support: Access round-the-clock assistance from NordVPN’s expert support team, ensuring timely solutions to any queries or issues you may encounter while using the service.

Pricing

NordVPN offers flexible pricing plans to suit various needs:

The Standard Tier: Priced at $3.79 per month , the NordVPN standard tier provides users with a month-to-month subscription backed by a 30-day money-back guarantee for added assurance.

, the NordVPN standard tier provides users with a month-to-month subscription backed by a 30-day money-back guarantee for added assurance. The Plus Tier: For $4.79 monthly and $129.33 for the first two years, featuring a 24% discount and a 30-day money-back guarantee for user satisfaction.

for the first two years, featuring a 24% discount and a 30-day money-back guarantee for user satisfaction. The Complete Tier: NordVPN’s complete tier costs $5.79 per month and $156.33 for the first two years and a 30-day money-back guarantee. Additional charges may apply after the initial 24 months.

Pros NordVPN ensures a dependable and swift connection, elevating user experiences.

NordVPN ensures a dependable and swift connection, elevating user experiences. The platform supports P2P sharing, allowing seamless and secure file transfers.

The platform supports P2P sharing, allowing seamless and secure file transfers. Users benefit from around-the-clock customer service, assisting whenever needed.

Users benefit from around-the-clock customer service, assisting whenever needed. NordVPN prioritizes robust security measures, assuring users of a steadfast safety net. Cons NordVPN lacks dedicated IP options, a feature found in some other VPNs.

NordVPN lacks dedicated IP options, a feature found in some other VPNs. The no-log policy, while stringent, may have limitations.

The no-log policy, while stringent, may have limitations. Compatibility issues with certain devices may arise when using NordVPN.

Read our comprehensive NordVPN review

The Criteria to Choose the Best VPNs to Watch Sky Sports Outside the UK

Compatible With Many Devices

It would help if you used a VPN that works on many devices. Some are selective of the devices they work on, and it might be challenging to get them just for one service. This, in a way, creates a usage limitation for users.

Compatibility With Sky Sports

As much as you need a VPN with great services, it also needs to support Sky Sports. Users often experience lagging connections when watching games with dissenting VPNs.

Bypassing Geo-restrictions

The best VPNs to watch the sports streaming service should be able to bypass geo-restrictions online. Sky Sports has a location restriction policy on its platform and content.

Number of Servers in Locations

The number of servers and their locations are things to look out for when choosing the best private networks. It is not good enough if a VPN has few servers and the servers are not in the UK or Ireland.

The Connection Speeds

Internet connection in some VPNs is slow because of heavy workloads. These kinds are not the best. The best ones must have a fast internet connection speed, regardless of the workload.

The Subscription Cost

Even if expensive VPNs sometimes give you the value that you pay for, some affordable ones also doo great. Many people will opt for the cheap service instead of the expensive one, which is why the cost is a must-have feature.

Privacy and Security Capacity

Security consciousness is one criterion for looking out for virtual private networks and protecting users’ data and devices from online dangers. The internet has many cyber threats that can disrupt the flow of users’ connections and pose more dangers. So, the feature will help users.

Easy-to-use Design

The best VPN for this streaming service should have a usable design for the platform. The design must be good so the users will easily navigate its options.

Customer Support

If a VPN has 24/7 customer service, it is great with Sky Sports. This is because users run into difficulties while using the platform, not regarding the time of the day.

Can You Use a Free VPN to Watch Sky Sports?

Some free VPNs can work with Sky Sports outside the UK, but they mostly don’t offer the best services. If the free private network can change locations and IP addresses, it can unblock geo-restrictions. Also, if Sky Sports can work on it, it fits in the list of VPNs you can use to stream content.

Nonetheless, the service will lag in speed and might have ads to help it make money. Also, most free virtual private networks don’t have firm security, so they will still experience hacks and data breaches. You can’t have secure privacy with such a service. With these and many other downsides, we don’t recommend free VPNs to watch Sky Sports outside the UK.

Devices That Support Sky Sports Streaming

You can watch Sky Sports without any hitch, no matter what device you want to stream with. Even if you use an iPhone, iPad, Android, or Windows PC, you can stream Sky Sport without issues. If your streaming gadget is a MacOS, smart TV, Apple TV, Roku, PS3, PS4, Kodi, Xbox, or Firestick, you can watch Sky Sports.

What Kind of Content Can You Watch on Sky Sports?

Sky Sports provides a haven for sports lovers. You can watch any sport-related show on-demand or live on Sky Sports as long as you are in the allowed geographical location. Sky Sports has something for you if you love football, tennis, F1, racing, cricket, rugby union, darts, NBA, rugby league, netball, or golf.

If you’d rather go for games like MMA, boxing, NFL, and others, Sky Sports also has them. Most importantly, you can watch these sports games live, including sports-related documentaries and news. You can also watch short and intriguing moments in some sports games you always miss or would like to remember. There’s a section for every sports content category that shows unique content. You’ll find:

Trending: You can find trending news and content on everyone’s screens.

You can find trending news and content on everyone’s screens. Skynews: Here, you’ll find recent world news, from politics to business and many other sectors.

Here, you’ll find recent world news, from politics to business and many other sectors. Shows and Podcasts: Here, you can watch discussions related to football, the NFL, and many more.

Here, you can watch discussions related to football, the NFL, and many more. Pundits: This segment talks about people in the sporting industry. They talk about Neil Reynolds, Jamie Carragher, Adam Bate, and many more.

This segment talks about people in the sporting industry. They talk about Neil Reynolds, Jamie Carragher, Adam Bate, and many more. Sky Bet: Here, users can see news about betting offers, watch online casino shows, and many more.

Here, users can see news about betting offers, watch online casino shows, and many more. Latest News: This is where you need to go if you want an update on the world of sports. The latest news constantly drops here.

This is where you need to go if you want an update on the world of sports. The latest news constantly drops here. Live on Sky: You can watch live full games here, from football to crickets.

Verdict: Is Watching Sky Sports Outside the UK worth it?

For sports fans based outside the UK and Ireland, access to beloved Sky Sports broadcasts remains an elusive dream…until now! VPNs provide the ticket to ride by letting you bypass pesky geographical restrictions.

These crafty tools work magic – virtually repositioning your device in Britain or Ireland regardless of your actual location abroad. So, when you try tuning into Sky Sports, streaming platforms will assume you reside in approved territories based on your UK IP address from the VPN. No more frustrating blackout messages!

We recommend quality VPNs like ExpressVPN that move at lightning speed with enough worldwide servers to circumvent blocks. Top-grade encryption also keeps snoopers far from your game stream or match highlights.

So, equip your devices and prepare to goodbye geo-blocked woes! Thanks to a trusty VPN for streaming, Sky’s gems shine bright on your screens wherever you roam. Witness Wimbledon drama or Premier League action without borders or technicalities separating you from the thrills. Stream what you want, when you want it. Join any league from anywhere!

FAQs