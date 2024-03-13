How to Watch Star Wars from Anywhere Online in 2024

Quick Guide to Watching Star Wars from Anywhere with a VPN

Subscribe to a VPN service. We tested tens of VPNs available in the market, but NordVPN constantly satisfies us by unblocking the restricted streaming channels. Download and install the VPN application on the device you will use to watch Star Wars. Nord VPN supports multiple devices today, such as Mac, Android, iOS, Linux, Google, Firefox, etc. Open the VPN application you installed and connect to a server where Disney Plus provides its service. Open Disney and log in with your account if you have one. Otherwise, you’ll need to sign up. It will also require a payment method from the country you are connected to with the VPN. Search for Star Wars on Disney Plus and enjoy.

What is Star Wars?

George Lucas, an American filmmaker who founded Indiana Jones and other franchises, is behind Star Wars. The media company built its name immediately after its first movie was released in 1977 and became pop culture. With being centric on the fictional universe, the platform has now expanded to video games, novels, TV series, theme park attractions, themed areas, and comic books.

Themed on multiple fictional eras, Star Wars portrays the adventures of galaxy characters living far away from now. Humans, numerous species, and robots that exist for personal assistance or war live together in Star Wars stories. Moreover, traveling among different planets is common due to hyperspace lightspeed technology.

Reasons Why You Can’t Stream Disney Plus From Your Location

As mentioned earlier, no streaming platform besides Disney offers Star Wars movies. Disney bought Lucasfilm, the production company behind Star Wars, in 2012, and it has exclusive rights to all Star Wars films. Streaming platforms must pay distribution rights to expand their services in a country. Therefore, they do not consider some places profitable for their business. Likewise, Disney has decided not to provide its services in particular regions, limiting people from those areas to streaming Disney Plus.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) will change your IP address to show Disney’s servers that you belong to an allowed region. Besides making Star Wars accessible, a VPN clears your path to attain multiple libraries authorized for different countries. In particular, Disney’s US and Japan libraries boast diverse collections of series and movies available to their residents only. You need a VPN to break imposed geo-blocks and access them from your couch.

Besides uncovering various options, a VPN protects the user’s privacy. It makes users anonymous and encrypts data, making it difficult for cybercriminals to target a VPN user.

Best VPNs to Stream Star Wars from Anywhere – Detailed List

Since our experts conducted extensive tests before creating this guide, we’re confident about the performance of the recommended options. So, a VPN will allow you to access the content if you want to watch mainline Star Wars stories, Clone Wars, or any other movie produced by Lucasfilm. Below are the VPNs to be discussed in detail. So, you can purchase a VPN that better suits your needs.

1. NordVPN: Best for Watching Star Wars

NordVPN earns first place on our list because of the incredible speed it provides and its ability to work as a powerhouse to unblock streaming platforms. We’ve tested NordVPN for watching the Star Wars marathon and some of the best shows offered by the platform, such as Ashoka and Mandalorian. No doubt, there are the cheapest options available on the market; Nord earns honestly and provides value back. We faced no lag issues or stuttering while watching Clone Wars and Empire Strikes Back.

Apart from Disney Plus, Nord has a strong track record for unblocking streaming platforms like Netflix, HBO Max, and Amazon Prime. NordVPN hosts 6000+ servers functioning in 60+ different countries. The wide range of servers allows users to connect to the nearest one, which improves speed.

Capitalize on NordVPN’s 67% discount offer and subscribe to the service through our link now. You can even watch the Star Wars series for free since NordVPN offers a 30-day money-back guarantee. Get a trial account at Disney Plus and enjoy. But remember to unsubscribe to both services before the free trial ends.

Features

Doesn't slow down internet speed, resulting in a seamless streaming experience.

Unblocks Disney Plus from any corner of the world.

Hosts 6000+ servers in over 60 countries.

Comes with additional options like Threat Protection and enhanced security.

Pros: Strong track record for unblocking streaming sites.

Fast VPN in the market.

Doesn't keep any record of users' logs.

Supports torrenting. Cons: Works slowly on desktop applications.

Read our comprehensive NordVPN Review

2. Surfshark: Budget-friendly VPN for Star Wars Fans

Surfshark is among the best VPNs for unblocking Disney Plus and similar sites. It offers a seven-day free trial when a new user signs up through Google Play or App Store. After the first week, you can still use Surfshrak by signing up through your mobile account.

Unlike its low prices, Surfshark stands among the fastest VPNs in the market. As mentioned earlier, we executed a wide range of tests before writing this guide; Surfshark maintained a 95% initial connection speed and secured second place after Nord. You can subscribe to the service without hesitation to enjoy Star Wars and other content without disruption.

Surfshark allows users to use one account for multiple devices simultaneously. You can share it with family and friends, which could make the bill even lower if you split it. If you forget to unsubscribe to the service after a seven-day trial, you can still save your money as it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee. Otherwise, VPN costs very low prices. You can avail yourself of Surfashark for just $2.99 per month. But if you sign up through our link, you’ll get a very profitable deal.

Features

Allows multiple connections simultaneously, which is best for a streaming family.

Budget-friendly VPN service charges $2.99/month.

Wins the second position as the fastest VPN.

Seven-day free trial period.

30-day money-back guarantee.

Pros: High speed.

Supports unlimited connections at the same time.

Provides enhanced security with privacy protection.

Works well to remove geo-blocks and unblock the streaming sites.

Low prices.

Also works fine in China. Cons: Captchas pop-ups after regular intervals to verify you're a human.

Surfshark's customer support service could be refined slightly more.

Read our comprehensive Surfshark Review

3. CyberGhost: 45-day Money-back Guarantee

CyberGhost is the best choice if the above VPN does not suit your needs. It comes with a 45-day money-back guarantee so that users can test the service for a month and a half and enjoy their favorite content for free. Regarding performance, it never disappointed us while streaming Disney Plus, and geo-restrictions were bypassed in no time.

Alongside the generous money-back guarantee it offers, CyberGhost did not remain behind in terms of speed, and it enabled us to stream Star Wars movies without buffering issues. Moreover, the VPN features dedicated servers to unblock streaming sites, ensuring Disney Plus is unblocked regardless of location. You can also stream the upcoming Star Wars: Skeleton Crew with CyberGhost as it airs on the platform.

CyberGhost has a user-friendly interface, so if you’re a new VPN user, you can easily connect to the desired server with no difficulty. If you’re a big fan of Star Wars, subscribe to CyberGhost now, and don’t miss watching the stunning scenes from the series. Fortunately, CyberGhost currently offers a massive 83% discount, so grab your deal before it is too late.

Features

Dedicated servers make it vital to unblock streaming sites.

Fast speed enables users to watch Star Wars in HD without stuttering.

User-friendly interface, best for beginners.

Pros: The VPN features security programs by default.

Hosts an extensive range of 7,000 servers globally.

Fast speed.

Unblocks Disney Plus, Netflix, and Stan quickly. Cons: CyberGhost limits users from accessing control and managing improved functions.

Read our comprehensive CyberGhost Review

Things to Consider While Choosing the Best VPN

Several functions of a VPN service distinguish it from others. While reviewing VPN services for Star Wars, we extremely focused on the following factors:

Server Network: As large as a VPN hosts the server network, it unblocks restricted sites quickly, no matter where a user is located worldwide. Therefore, we recommended that VPNs be hosted on many servers .

As large as a VPN hosts the server network, it unblocks restricted sites quickly, no matter where a user is located worldwide. Therefore, . Connection Speed: Regular stuttering and low video quality issues could frustrate you while watching your favorite series. Therefore, we reviewed many VPNs and added only those that performed well in our speed tests .

Regular stuttering and low video quality issues could frustrate you while watching your favorite series. Therefore, . Unblocking Capability: Disney imposes strict geo-restrictions. Therefore, not all VPNs work fine when unblocking the American streaming platform. We added VPNs that successfully unblocked the streaming site.

Watch Star Wars Movies and Shows In Order

The mixed collection of Star Wars movies and shows on Disney could confuse you about where to start watching them. You can stream the content in order with numbered episodes. And if you want to stream the Star Wars content in chronological order, we’ve created a list below you would follow:

Star Wars Epi-1: The Phantom Menace

Star Wars Epi-2: Attack of the Clones

Star Wars: The Clone Wars

Star Wars Epi-3: Revenge of the Sith

Star Wars: The Bad Batch

Solo: A Star Wars Story

Obi-Wan Kenobi

Star Wars Rebels

Andor

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

Star Wars Epi-4: A New Hope

Star Wars Epi-5: The Empire Strikes Back

Star Wars Epi-6: Return of the Jedi

The Mandalorian

The Book of Bobba Fett

Star Wars: Ahsoka

Star Wars Resistance

Star Wars: The Force Awakens

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Verdict: How to Watch Star Wars from Restricted Areas

Star Wars earned fame with its thrilling series and movies and has 102 million followers in the US, per 2022 analysis. Star Wars is a go-to choice if you’re a space opera enthusiast. All 1-10 episodes portray the disaster of the Republic and galactic Empire establishing new rules, and then a group of heroes fights against the oppressive rulers ruling the galaxy. You can get all these at one place, Disney Plus.

But what if Geo-restriction stops you from watching the Star Wars movies online? You can access Disney Plus by changing your IP address using a VPN. You can also stream the Star Wars series without any cost. As mentioned above, NordVPN offers its clients a 30-day money-back guarantee. Likewise, Disney Plus offers free trials in some regions. Based on extensive tests performed by our streaming experts, we highly recommend that you opt for the fastest service, NordVPN, to fill your movie nights without fuss. Subscribe to the service ASAP before the current 67% offer ends.

