How to Access Starz outside the US in 2023

Watch Starz outside the US with a VPN – Quick Guide

Find a secure VPN and sign up for a plan of your choice. We recommend NordVPN for seamless Starz. Download its app and complete its installation on your device. Open the VPN app and pick a US-based server. Go to STARZ’s website and sign up or join if you’re an existing user. Stream as you like.

Best VPNs for Streaming Starz outside the US – Quick List

NordVPN: This Panama-based VPN has one of the largest server sizes you can get anywhere, with its tight security and reliable speeds. It’s one of our top VPN choices for watching STARZ. ExpressVPN: ExpressVPN is our editor’s top pick VPN and most suitable for streaming STARZ from any location. It is incredibly fast and offers top-notch security features. Surfshark: It is known to be one of the most budget-friendly VPNs with military-level security while offering great streaming speed devoid of lagging.

What is Starz?

Starz, an American entertainment company, shines bright as a Premium cable and satellite TV service provider to its subscribers. It was launched on February 1, 1994. It first provided cable services, debuting as the initial phase of Multiplex, a seven-channel theme. Starz is home to theatrically released movies, original TV series, and recent children’s shows. Lionsgate owns the streaming service, and its programming is only available in the US.

What is Geo-blocking, and How Does It Block Your Access to STARZ?

Have you ever been greeted by an access-denial message telling you “Not Available” and the reason that backups the unavailability is region-based restrictions? Geo-blocking causes this. It is a term used to describe preventing online access to certain internet users due to their geo-locational regions.

Every device connecting to the internet does so with a unique identity known as an IP address. This IP address carries information about a user’s location because internet servers use the information to know where to direct the requested online content. As a result, STARZ can recognize when an IP address away from the US tries to connect to its servers. Upon detecting these IP addresses, it blocks their access and immediately throws them an error message.

Best VPNs to Unblock Starz outside the US – Details List

1. NordVPN

NordVPN is one of the most dependable VPNs for accessing Starz outside the US based on security, privacy, speed, and other features. It owns a vast number of servers, reaching over 5800 servers in more than 105 countries, with 1970 servers present in 15 regions in the US alone.

With NordVPN, you can achieve incredible streaming speeds with the mind-blowing protocol that ensures a stable and speedy streaming experience. Also, NordVPN does not impose bandwidth limits, which also enhances speed. Once you connect with NordVPN, your IP address will become hidden, and your data will pass through an encrypted tunnel. This ensures that your location is undiscoverable, and no one can monitor your online activities.

NordVPN is secured with an AES 256-bit encryption feature to ensure your connection to the internet. It also practices strict No-logs keeping. It offers protection from IP and DNS leaks and a kill switch to terminate the user’s connection when there is a connection breakage. NordVPN is available on Windows, MacOS, Linux, Android, Apple, Chrome, Firefox, Microsoft Edge, and other devices.

Features

More than 5800 efficient VPN servers.

Brilliant speed performance as a result of NordLynx .

Allows simultaneous connection of 6 devices .

A money-back guarantee is available for 30 days .

Its Dark Web Monitoring feature keeps user activities private.

Pricing

The monthly plan on NordVPN costs $12.99 for its Standard tier, $13.99 for the Plus tier, and $14.99 for the Complete tier. The higher the tier, the more features you get.

On the yearly plan, the standard tier costs $4.49, but if you need more features, you could opt for the Plus tier, which is priced at $5.49 monthly. Its Complete tier package is just a dollar costlier than the Plus tier. It is priced at $6.49 monthly and has more features, so if you can sniff it out, why not?

The 2-year plan, which we consider the best plan, helps you save more as you now get the Standard tier for $3.79 monthly, the Plus tier for $4.79 monthly, and the Complete plan for $5.79 monthly.

Pros It offers an incredible 24/7 live chat feature for customer support.

User-friendly web interface.

It doesn’t buffer when streaming. Cons Some servers are slow, especially on weekends.

User experience on the mobile app needs improvement.

2. ExpressVPN

ExpressVPN is a highly efficient VPN service that provides high-level connection security and ultra-fast speed. It is our top recommended VPN service that lets you perform online actions undetected. This VPN has over 3000 servers located in 105 countries worldwide.

On an internet connection reaching 100 Mbps, ExpressVPN rakes an incredible download speed of 92.26 Mbps, and its upload speed reaches 89.45 Mbps. With its Lightway protocol, it provides a speedy and stable connection. ExpressVPN uses 256-bit encryption and split tunneling to enhance security and privacy.

It maintains a strict no-log policy and prevents users from being monitored by the government or other prying eyes. ExpressVPN is available on the following devices: Firestick, windows, MacOs, AppleTV, Android, Roku, and PlayStation.

Features

Allows connection of 5 devices simultaneously .

The split tunneling feature helps it to allow apps that should not connect.

It uses AES 256-bit encryption to protect the user’s IP address.

No logging policy.

It uses obfuscation to encrypt users’ online activity.

A kill switch is available to terminate your connection to avoid an IP leak due to an emergency.

Pricing

Subscription plans on ExpressVPN are very straightforward. If you plan to use ExpressVPN for only a month, you can pay $12.95. On the other hand, you can subscribe to the 6-month plan of $9.99 monthly, but the best deal remains the 1-year plan of $6.67 monthly.

Pros It is strongly secure.

It does not lag.

30-day money-back guarantee.

24/7 functional Customer support.

Adequate amount of servers. Cons Subscription is slightly high.

They limited simultaneous connections.

3. Surfshark

Surfshark is a surprisingly affordable VPN service to stream Starz outside the US. “Surprisingly affordable” because it offers all the top-notch services expected of a premium VPN and more. With Surfshark, connection to the internet is secure and private.

When we carried out a speed test on Surfshark, we used it on an internet connection of 100 Mbps. From this test, Surfshark uploaded at a high speed of 83.72 Mbps and downloaded at a higher speed of 88.14 Mbps. With the AES 256-bit encryption, kill switch, Adblocker, Private DNS, and leak protection, Surfshark strives to ensure its users’ online security.

Surfshark provides a feature known as Camouflage Mode, which keeps you anonymous even to your internet providers. All your online activity remains hidden. Surfshark is available on all devices, including Windows, iOS, Android, Firefox, Edge, Chrome browser, and many more.

Features

CleanWeb feature helps prevent ads, malware , trackers, and other phishing attempts at the user.

, trackers, and other phishing attempts at the user. The Bypasser feature helps users choose the specific websites and apps that bypass the VPN .

. Strict compliance with the no-logs policy.

with the no-logs policy. Kill switch feature to protect your connection even in an emergency.

to protect your connection even in an emergency. WireGuard protocol for extra security.

Pricing

Surfshark might appear expensive with its 1-month plan, costing $13.99 on its Starter tier, $17.69 on its One tier, and $19.99 on its One+ tier. However, it gets better when you look at what the 1-year plan offers across the three tiers. The Starter tier costs $3.99 monthly, the One tier costs $4.09 monthly, and the One+ tier costs $6.49 monthly.

Surfshark practically reserved the best deal for last with its prices. The starter tier costs $1.99 monthly, the One tier costs $2.69 monthly, and the One+ tier costs $3.99 monthly. It also comes with a bonus of an extra five months of free subscription.

Pros Highly encrypted.

Private DNS and leak protection.

Servers are 100% RAM –only.

Good protocol support. Cons Some servers are not fast.

Criteria for Selecting the Best VPNs for STARZ

When you need a VPN service that will serve your connection and protection needs, you will be glad you came across this article. Certain features qualify a VPN as one of our top recommendations; you must look out for them:

Security Features

VPNs are fashioned to provide encryption that secures a user’s online activities. It should also keep the connection private, avoiding malware and prying eyes. A good VPN has features that can guarantee a safe online experience and prevent DNS and IP address leaks.

Server Speed

VPNs usually lower the average speed of a connection when they are in use. However, with premium VPNs, you still get high connection speeds that prevent your streaming activity from lagging. Always look for features that emphasize the VPN’s speed.

Server Number

The advantage of getting a server that offers many servers is that you will never run out of options in case of a server downtime. Also, it gives you confidence that whichever website you want to unblock has a server in the correct location.

Simultaneous Connections

Unless you don’t have any plan of ever sharing your connection with friends, colleagues, or family someday, get a VPN that supports a minimum of five devices. Only very few VPNs offer unlimited simultaneous connections.

Pricing and Risk Reversal

Some VPN services are too outrageous, without even offering the money’s worth. You must compare the price with the feature to know if it’s worth it. Another thing to look out for is the VPN’s risk reversal statement. Most VPNs offer a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Customer Care

No one loves to be left hanging when emergencies arise. Similarly, no one will ever appreciate a VPN that takes so much time to provide solutions when needed. So, you must always confirm that customer care is available 24/7 via email or live chat.

Other Ways to Watch STARZ outside the US Without a VPN

Proxy Servers

Proxy servers are handy when accessing STARZ without changing your IP address. The proxy servers become a channel that helps you obtain and pass the content to you. STARZ would only see the request from a proxy server while you remain hidden.

TOR (The Onion Router Project) Browser

The popular TOR browser is capable of unblocking restricted content, including STARZ. Its high-security encryption helps users bypass geo-blocking with ease.

Can You Watch STARZ with a Free VPN?

If you need to stream your favorite show on STARZ, you can watch STARZ with a free VPN. However, it comes with its displeasure. Most free VPNs give a daily data usage limit, meaning you get disconnected once it is exhausted. Another problem with free VPNs is that they can be easily discovered and blocked and do not guarantee so much security and privacy.

Is it legal to Stream STARZ from Anywhere with a VPN?

There are lots of insecurities and restrictions online. So, users are advised to secure their internet connection permanently with a VPN. Therefore, using a VPN to watch STARZ is not illegal, but don’t get caught by STARZ. STARZ does not encourage users to stream their content using VPN. Due to this, they keep blocking VPNs when they detect any. Even with this, a premium VPN will bypass these restrictions without being noticed.

What to Do When Your VPN Does Not Work

It feels frustrating to notice that you cannot still access STARZ even when you know you have a premium VPN. So many things can cause these issues. As the problems exist, so do their solutions. These issues include blocked ports, outdated VPN apps, and router malfunction. Here’s how to Troubleshoot:

Check your connection to know if it’s broken.

Change your server location.

Start your device again.

If any of these does not work, then:

Go to your VPN settings and open the ports.

Turn off the firewall on your device.

Install your VPN software again.

If it still doesn’t work, then you should contact customer support.

Devices Compatible with STARZ

STARZ’s subscribers have nothing to worry about because of its platform compatibility. Most of all, these major devices can stream STARZ:

Smart TVs (Samsung)

Roku

Amazon

Browsers

Apple TV

Android

Xbox

PlayStation

Computer operating System

Conclusion

Starz is an American entertainment company providing Premium cable and satellite TV networks. With time, it has evolved and become the home of theatrically released movies, original TV series, and recent children’s shows. The problem lies in geo-blocking, which makes it only accessible to people in the US. Geo-blocking refers to barring online access to certain internet users due to their geo-locational regions. However, STARZ detects IP addresses outside the US and blocks their access.

That is where VPN now comes in. When a user visits STARZ with a VPN, it hides the user’s IP address and makes the connection seem to be coming from the US. It takes experience to select the best VPN, but with this guide, you will choose immediately.

