How to Watch Vudu from Anywhere with a VPN in 2024

Quick Guide Watching Vudu from Anywhere with a VPN

Download a reliable VPN service provider. ExpressVPN is our #1 choice to watch Vudu Sign up and connect to one of its servers in the US. Visit the Vudu site and start enjoying your favorites.

What is Vudu?

The history of Vudu goes as far back as 2004. The service was a start-up hardware company, one of its projects being Vudu Box. The Vudu Box was a digital media player that played audio content before being remodified into a software alternative. This modification happened in 2010, and soon, users started to enjoy the reign of Vudu Apps. Thanks to the improved internet stability and connection speed, they can stream content wherever they want.

Vudu gained more ground in 2010, adding to the influence Walmart brought after buying off the company. The service began to grow and recorded promising changes in its regional popularity and content base. However, the current geographical limitation started from then. The Vudu team focused on the United States, allowing no other regions to access their content for reasons best known to them. So, the company continued to expand, but mainly inside the US.

Fandango Media bought Vudu from Walmart in 2020. This acquisition gave Vudu the right to collaborate on ads and promotions. Since then, the Vudu catalog has expanded significantly and now boasts over 100K movie titles and TV shows. Vudu has plenty of exciting movies with surprising benefits and offerings. Users can select movies to watch without buying or renting them. This gives it an advantage over a few other platforms offering similar services.

What Devices Can You Stream Vudu on?

When streaming videos online, your device’s operating system can be a stumbling block. If you use a device the streaming platform does not support, you will encounter issues accessing its content. No one wants to experience lags or reduced quality when streaming their favorite shows. So, you have to be sure the platform supports the type of device you are using before you sign up.

In the case of Vudu, the service has several compatible devices. It is well-designed and can fit into all kinds of devices very easily. Hence, Vudu can function well on Android, iOS, Mac, and Windows OS. Also, you can set your smart TVs to stream Vudu as long as there is a reliable connection around the environment. Chromecast, Roku, Blu-ray players, and gaming consoles like Xbox and Nvidia also accept Vudu.

Can Vudu Be Streamed Without the App?

For most people, downloading an application on their device seems like a far fetch or may not be ideal. So, they have a likeness for platforms that allow site streaming without an application being installed. Thankfully, Vudu guarantees this, and it is one of its best features. It gives users the edge to go onsite, watch for the duration they want, and log off whenever they want. This feature is also suitable for keeping your activities private, as without checking your browsing history, there’s no record of you streaming.

Notably, Vudu’s site streaming works on all the top browsers you use daily. It is said to have perfect sync with Google Chrome, but its appearance on Mozilla or Safari is excellent, too. Once or twice, there have been complaints of video quality distortion while streaming onsite. Indeed, the possibility of such happening depends on certain factors, but most complaints are from users who prefer the app mode.

Does Vudu Work Outside the US?

Geographical restrictions remain one factor with high occurrence among streaming platforms, and the reason is clear. These streaming factors want exclusive rights to their content, and sometimes, that includes seizing viewing privileges from specific regions.

Unfortunately, Vudu is built on this restriction factor, with a US-only availability clause. This clause protects their content-sharing agreement and enforces copyright laws. Hence, content is adequately guided for US residents alone, not minding how popular their range could reach elsewhere. To show how bad it can get, an individual can lose connection to their Vudu subscription en route while traveling outside the US borders.

Best VPNs for Watching Vudu – Detailed List

1. ExpressVPN

Since 2009, ExpressVPN has been relevant in diverse sectors of today’s digital world. Interestingly, not only has the service grown to the knowledge of many, but there have been improvements in its service. The service currently has over 3000 servers in its network globally, and 32 of those are within the United States. So, users who want to access Vudu’s US-only library can easily do so from anywhere using ExpressVPN.

Notably, ExpressVPN’s consistency in the market has made it outstanding, enabling it to grow past VPN blocking and serve its unique purposes. ExpressVPN also has a good security record in its features, as it boasts an impressive 256-bit encryption system. Its speed also aligns with the criteria required for streaming, as the service functions at 83 Mbps out of 100 Mbps. With a good internet connection, ExpressVPN can stay connected to a particular server for hours, ensuring pleasurable watch time.

The pricing plans of ExpressVPN are considerably fair, and there is even a refund policy for users who intend to check out their features first. The refund policy is operational for 30 days, and the user keeps the product if there are no complaints. If there’s any with legitimate proof, you can make a request and get your money back.

Pros Unblocks Vudu’s content and bypasses restrictions.

Fast and reliable in service.

At least 32 servers are available in the US.

Military-grade encryption system (AES-256 bits).

It is optimized against DNS/IPv6 leaks.

30-day money refund policy.

Up to five (5) devices can be connected.

Cons: Compared to other VPNs, five simultaneous connections may be a small number.

2. NordVPN

Although its features are most suitable for Vudu streams, NordVPN is second on this list, probably due to its number of years in the market. The service was launched in 2012, and added to that, its security system has been compromised before. However, it has recovered past that, and the service is one of the best for any purpose. To back this claim up, it is worth noting that NordVPN has almost twice the number of servers on ExpressVPN, a whopping 5500+ around 59 countries.

Its number in the United States is higher, with over 1900 servers shared between 15 cities. So, it is an excellent choice for streaming Vudu abroad. However, it won’t be surprising that many users would be skeptical of trusting NordVPN with their data. This is considering the breach on their servers a long time ago. If it helps, the service has an updated security system based on 256-bit encryption levels.

There is also a guarantee of speed at 82 Mbps, probably not as high as ExpressVPN, but enough to prevent buffering. NordVPN has flexible pricing plans and is relatively cheaper than the ExpressVPN package. As expected, the money refund policy stands, and after 30 days, users can try them or not. Pricing plans start from $3.99 per month, and you can make yearly payments to cover in advance.

Pros User-friendly interface.

Tightly encrypted.

Over 1900 servers in the United States.

Over 5500 servers worldwide.

Supports P2P to the best of abilities.

30-day money refund policy.

Accommodates up to six simultaneous connections.

There is a no-log policy.

Cons: The desktop app is quite challenging to navigate.

3. Surfshark

Everyone who knew or heard about Surfshark’s rise in 2018 would be impressed by how far it has grown. The service is one of the top-notch VPN options in the tech market, and it has achieved this height quickly. One of Surfshark’s impressive features is its 3200+ servers worldwide, which includes at least 600 servers shared between 25 cities in the US. These servers make Surfshark a worthy VPN option for streaming movie platforms like Vudu.

Security on Surfshark is highly prioritized as it operates a 256-bit encryption system with no room for personal data tampering or leaks. In terms of speed, SurfShark is comparably lower than the Express VPN service. Its consistent rate is averaged at 81 Mbps from a possible 100 Mbps, and as expected, there’s no lag. Aside from the basis of this speed level and durable connection, which SurfShark meets the criteria, there’s a favorable add-on for users.

It is worth noting that the pricing plans on Surfshark are the lowest on the list of top-choiced VPNs. A user can get an average SurfShark VPN monthly package at $2.30. The service also has a money refund policy, like other VPNs. This policy is a 30-day time frame for users to decide if they wish to continue with the service or not. When tested during that time, a refund is requested if it’s unsuitable for them.

Pros Over 3200 servers across 100 countries.

AES-256-bit data encryption.

DNS leak protection abilities.

30-day money refund policy.

It allows an unlimited number of devices that can log in at once.

Smart DNS system.

The payment options are anonymous.

Cons: The technical support system is not very efficient.

Other Recommended Ways To Watch Vudu Outside the US

While VPNs are very helpful in unlocking geo-restrictions, they are not the only option. You can rely on other alternatives to watch Vudu outside the United States. These options have been tested and proven very effective every time. While we will look into the options, you must remember that VPN remains the king when bypassing firewalls on streaming platforms.

1. Use Tor

The Tor browser is renowned for its ability to protect user data. Using the Tor browser, you can access Vudu without any restrictions. It uses an encryption system to camouflage your IP address and reroute it to other servers. Even though the Tor browser adds an extra layer of security, streaming lags and other challenges you may experience during online streaming remain. This is a disadvantage you won’t get with a VPN. And that’s why many people stick with VPNs as their preferred option.

2. Use Smart DNS

A Smart DNS will reroute your DNS requests through other servers, making you appear to be browsing from a different location. That way, you can easily get into the Vudu platform without restrictions. However, a smart DNS system does not encrypt data, so the process is faster. But it is not without a disadvantage. One of the major lags with using smart DNS systems is that, as a user, your privacy and security are at risk since they lack data encryption.

Conclusion

VPNs are the reason why many people can enjoy Vudu content without minding their location. Renowned for classic content, Vudu’s geo-restrictions are a turn-off to worldwide access. But VPNs have lifted the embargo on worldwide entertainment. So, you can comfortably and confidently watch whatever you like on Vudu without limitation. While several VPNs can achieve this feat, only a few are reliable.

Before you choose a VPN, remember there is the internet speed to consider, the number of servers in the US, and durability and security. That said, recommendations like ExpressVPN, SurfShark, and NordVPN are widely recognized. Then, the choice is left for users to make based on their budget, device type, and sole preferences. Ensure that you maintain safe practices regardless, and if VPNs are illegal in your country, do not breach or violate the laws.

