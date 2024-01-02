How to Stream YOU from Anywhere with a VPN in 2024

Quick Guide Streaming YOU from Anywhere with a VPN

Subscribe to a quality VPN like NordVPN. Download the NordVPN app and log in. Connect to a server in the US. Visit the streaming service with “YOU” on its library and stream. We recommend Netflix as it has all four seasons available.

Streaming “YOU” on Netflix – Interesting Facts to Know

Netflix got the rights to display “YOU” in 2018, and the series remained Netflix’s exclusive. This makes “You” only accessible on Netflix. But if you find it on any other platform, that means the platform has distribution rights for the series. Netflix comprises a huge library that includes many movies and TV shows. You could find a few popular shows based on your location by country but not “YOU.” So, if you want to stream this thrilling Netflix exclusive from anywhere despite geo-restrictions, keep reading the post.

The Most Suitable VPN for Streaming YOU – NordVPN

The VPN market is vast, with many services competing for the top. So, we tested many of them, and in the end, NordVPN emerged the best overall. NordVPN stood out in terms of masking IP addresses and concealing VPN traffic. When it comes to unblocking libraries, this service stood strong. With a large network of servers, dedicated servers (obfuscation), high speed, and many other features, NordVPN leads the market.

Considering these attributes, you can use NordVPN to stream You TV Series without issues or getting blocked. What’s more! The service has a customer base of more than 14 million thanks to its perfect quality for streaming and privacy.

Get NordVPN Now – Simple Steps to Follow

Navigate to the service’s official website. Select the subscription that suits your budget. NordVPN has the Standard plan billed for $3.29/month, the Plus plan for $4.49/month, and the Complete plan for $5.99/month. Get the setup app for the VPN. Go to the left sidebar of the user dashboard to find the “Download” button. Use the download link to get the app into your device. Follow the on-screen setup instructions to complete the process. Next, sign in with your NordVPN profile or create a new account if you’re on the app for the first time. Connect, browse, stream, and enjoy more with your VPN connection.

Read our comprehensive NordVPN review

Why Stream “YOU” using a VPN?

Streaming any movie or TV series on Netflix means they have the right to distribute the content to various countries where it’s available. This applies to music, brand partnerships, and other aspects of production. For this reason, the process is quite expensive. Thus, a Netflix original may have restrictions if the platform has no global distribution rights because of the high cost.

If some shows like “You” fall into countries where Netflix is unavailable or has no distribution rights, then you need a VPN to stream the shows. The VPN changes your IP address to a country where the shows are available on Netflix. So, you don’t have to travel to such countries to gain access. Now you’ve known why you stream You with VPN, check out some fun facts about this fuming TV series.

Fun Fact to Know About “YOU” TV Series

You feature Joe Goldberg as Penn Badgley, an obsessive, amiable book clerk who became a stalker. The story’s beginning appears tame but swiftly shatters when Joe feels affectionate about Guinevere. Joe Goldberg lives by what he feels is love, which drove him to commit nefarious acts from the start of the series. Each scene can get you to the edge of the bed as the thriller show plays.

From a tame beginning to a rigamarole course, the 1st and 2nd seasons of You and all other debuted seasons bred more terror. Their past romantic attempts are revealed, painting a more visible picture of his perspective, troubled past, and life. The newly debuted season 4 of “You” has some notable actors like Tati Gabrielle as Marienne, Victoria Pedretti as Love, etc. This is also Elizabeth Lail as Guinevere, Ambyr Childers as Candace, Charlotte Richie as Kate Galvin, and many others.

Toward the end of Season 3, Joe and Love fought, and he killed his wife and even faked his death to flee the United States. The story continues in Season 4, where he takes on a fresh identity as a university English professor in London’s high society, Jonathan Moore. Even with the change, Joe’s fondness for murder and secrecy lingers. The tension builds up even more in Season 4. So you can start streaming now to know what’s up. This new season is now available on Netflix.

Note: If you want to stream the whole season from 1 to 4, you spend 8 hours. To binge-watch, you can spend a day and seventeen hours. Choose your streaming service and start streaming "You" today.

Expecting Season 5? Here’s What to Know

You can stream Your TV series from seasons 1 to 5 now. They are out for streaming on Netflix. Connect to your preferred server and start streaming now.

For season 5, the release date, cast, and other details have not yet been disclosed. But like season 4 was split into two (the first part debuted on February 9, 2023, and the second part on March 9, 2023), this upcoming season could follow the same pattern.

If you’re expecting season 5 of You, check back by the 2nd half of 2024. It is certainly the last season. That means, after this season, there will no longer be Penn Badgley as Joe.

Stream “YOU” From Any Location – Connect to A Reliable VPN

The You TV series falls under the horror and thriller genre. The nefarious stalker is ready to do anything for the sake of love (or rather, what he believes is love). Since 2018, the thrilling tale has captivated the audience and brought more over time. Are they interested in streaming “You” from anywhere without the hassles of geo-restrictions? NordVPN is your best bet.

Sign in, subscribe, download the client app, and launch it. Run your Netflix app or open it in incognito mode on your preferred browser and sign in, too. Don’t forget to connect to the right servers to enjoy seamless streaming. Stream and enjoy “You” over a bowl of popcorn and other horror lovers to make the most of the experience.

Verdict – Is YOU Worth Streaming?

To summarize, “You” would suit fans of suspenseful psychological dramas. This is where an honest, reliable VPN can assist in overcoming territorial borders and watching it on the go anywhere else. Thus, be it a seasoned fan or an outsider intrigued due to the hype around “You,” do not allow geoblocks to block your path in the year 2024 and access a VPN.

Frequently Asked Questions