How to Watch YouTube TV from Anywhere with a VPN in 2023

How to Watch YouTube TV from Anywhere with a VPN – Quick Guide

Select and subscribe to a YouTube TV-compatible VPN service. ExpressVPN is our #1 pick for YouTube TV. Install the app and sign in. Connect to a server in the US, preferably the New York server. Go to the YouTube TV official site, create an account, and watch content.

Top-notch VPN Options for YouTube TV – Quick Intro

ExpressVPN: ExpressVPN is one of the best VPN services for everything, allowing users to access geo-restricted platforms like YouTube TV. It has over 3000 servers in more than 105 countries, making it great for users with high expectations for different country usage. Some countries where ExpressVPN servers are in are the USA, Italy, Taiwan, India, Japan, France, Turkey, South Korea, and many others. NordVPN: NordVPN is one excellent VPN provider with the largest server network, but its available country is one of the least. The VPN service has over 5800 servers in 60 countries, allowing users to explore the best servers for their needed service. Its connection speed is also among the highest at over 6730 Mbps, making it the fastest VPN. Surfshark: Surfshark is another YouTube TV-compatible VPN with great features to protect users and promote easy usage. The platform’s web and mobile interfaces are user-friendly, making creating an account and navigating the features easy. It supports anonymous surfing of the internet, keeping user activities private.

Why do You Need a VPN to Watch YouTube TV Outside the USA?

YouTube TV offers an internet service that is only available in the US. This means people outside the US cannot access the platform. However, with a VPN app, anyone with a strong internet connection outside the US can use YouTube TV and get all its features.

VPN apps help users have anonymous access to the internet, break down geo-restrictions, and much more. It also helps protect devices from cyber dangers like hacking, malware, and others. With this, it is safe to say YouTube TV users outside the US can stream content seamlessly with VPNs, even with the geo-restriction.

Best VPNs to Get YouTube TV Unblocked – Detailed List

1. ExpressVPN

ExpressVPN offers one of the best-in-class encryption that protects data, using AES-256 – a protection standard that security experts trust. Also, its connection speed is top-notch, allowing users to connect to servers in seconds with a rate of over 2220 Mbps. The VPN platform supports Mac, Windows, routers, iOS, Android, and Linux devices. Note that one ExpressVPN account allows a simultaneous use of 6 devices.

Many people love VPN services because its customer service team delivers satisfactory services. The team is available 24/7, ready to assist users with difficulties, troubleshooting, and many others. This feature helps users surf through the platform without fear because they can get an active response to the query.

ExpressVPN doesn’t collect or save users’ data or share it with other organizations. It has a strict no active logs policy, which means it doesn’t keep users’ internet history as regular web browsers do. Its services are top-notch, enough to earn the best VPN name from The Verge, TechRadar, CNET, and other tech companies.

ExpressVPN helps unblock YouTube TV fast for users in geo-restricted areas.

ExpressVPN helps unblock YouTube TV fast for users in geo-restricted areas. The connection speed is high, allowing users to enjoy the flow of the service.

The 24/7 live chat support feature allows users to rely on customer service.

Its customer service doesn’t handle highly technical issues.

Limited device simultaneous connectivity.

2. NordVPN

Users don’t have to worry about bandwidth because NordVPN has an unlimited number. The VPN platform also secures devices from cyber dangers like malware as it automatically scans downloads for it. Also, it protects devices from viruses, spyware, and a few other cyber-attacks that can harm users’ devices.

NordVPN also protects users’ data from cyber criminals like hackers, trackers, and others. It encrypts users’ internet connection and browsing history and keeps their IP addresses and locations concealed. However, some data can leak if users are not careful about using the app according to prescriptions. The platform also alerts users of leaked data, helping them recover it before cybercriminals get to it.

NordVPN doesn’t collect, keep, or share its users’ data with third-party companies. It keeps everything anonymous. The user interface is one of the best, and it is easy to use and set up. Setting NordVPN up only requires a subscription plan purchase, downloading the app, and connecting to the server. It allows one account to be active on six devices simultaneously and has a cross-platform password manager for each device. Also, it is compatible with Windows, Mac, iOS, Android, routers, and Linux. NordVPN has 1 TB of cloud storage, enabling users to use it longer than on other platforms.

Pros NordVPN has the highest number of US servers, giving users a variety.

It unblocks YouTube TV and allows users outside the US to stream content on the platform.

The customer service is active 24/7.

It has the highest connection speed, making it seamless to use.

NordVPN security features are top-notch as they help users worry less about data leaks. Cons The NordVPN desktop interface has some limitations.

It doesn’t support many languages.

Its WireGuard, NordLynx, is proprietary and not entirely transparent.

3. SurfShark

Surfshark protects users’ devices from viruses, malware, spyware, and many other cyber dangers that could affect them. The service doesn’t interrupt users’ activities while safeguarding the devices from these cyber dangers. The protection goes on discretely, and the user always never notices it. It scans every app, music, video, and more to be downloaded to the device and detects their safety status.

Also, it hides users’ identities when they browse the internet. It offers a secure internet connection, protecting users from hackers, data breaches, snoopers, trackers, etc. It has ads tracker blockers and cookie pop-ups that distract users from their internet activities. Surfshark has over 3200 RAM-only servers, available in over 100 countries, with plans to expand its reach. With this, connection to significant parts of the country is possible. Also, Surfshark operates with a high connection speed, which promotes a fast operation.

With Surfshark, users can connect to servers with unlimited devices simultaneously in one account. This feature makes the platform excellent for any family of any number to use. More so, the platform’s no-log policy is strict, which is essential because it keeps users’ internet activities private. This means no other person can decipher what a Surfshark user is up to on the internet. Surfshark is big on customer assistance, making customer service a priority by allowing it to be available 24/7.

The platform’s customer service team responds to users through emails and live chats. More great features of the VPN include the availability of high-tech operations like Surfshark’s Nexus. The tech helps users create entries for personal VPN and exits for server pairs via the Dynamic MultiHop. Using the tech feature, users can change their IP every 10 minutes manually with the large IP Rotator. The VPN platform has industry-leading connection protocols, and WireGuard is a major one.

Pros It is excellent for budgeting as some of its plans are cheap.

It unblocks streaming services like YouTube TV and more.

The simultaneous multi-device logins are unlimited, so one account is enough for many people.

The platform’s customer service is available 24/7 via email and live chats. Cons Some US servers on Surfshark have slow connections for users in certain countries.

The Linux client has limitations.

Criteria to Choose the Best VPN for YouTube TV

Choosing the best VPN to watch YouTube TV is crucial because not every VPN platform works seamlessly. There are basic things you should look out for in a VPN app before using it the best, and they are as follows:

Number of Servers

One thing to look out for when picking out the best is the number of servers a service has. It is important because a service with many servers in many countries allows users to access internet services from different countries with just one VPN.

VNP Connection Speed

The connection speed is something to consider when choosing the best VPN service. A slow internet service is frustrating, and it wastes a person’s time. Also, if the connection is slow, hackers can steal time between the sluggish connection and get to the user’s data. However, high connection speed aids a better user experience and allows the VPN to keep its guard up.

Device and User Security

The most essential function of a VPN service is to protect the users and their devices from cyber dangers. These cyber dangers include data theft, hackers, malware, viruses, etc. Therefore, it is not worth it if a VPN service doesn’t offer this. Also, if it provides weak security, it needs to be better.

Ability to Unblock

Another primary reason VPN services exist is to unblock geo-restricted services and allow users easy passage for as long as they want. So, a VPN service that can’t unblock geo-restricted internet services without glitches is not worth it.

The VPN Cost

The cost is another thing to consider when picking the best VPN platform. As much as some people will pay any price to get a worthy service, others cannot afford the luxury. For such people, cheap services with good quality are the best.

Easy-to-use Interface

For a VPN service to be one of the best, its web and app interface must be easy to understand and user-friendly. It makes it easy to use and promote user experience because the key options are notable on the home page.

Customer Service

The customer service of every brand is vital to keep clients regardless of whether the company is offline or online. It helps clients get help when needed. For a VPN service to be one of the best, it must have 24/7 customer service.

Multiple Device Compatibility

Device compatibility is important to select the best VPN apps. If the platform supports many devices, it is better. Here, users can use it without breaking the bank to buy the specific device it supports.

Will YouTube TV Work with a Free VPN Outside the USA?

Some free VPNs have excellent services that YouTube TV users can harness. They meet the criteria for the best VPN platforms. The TV streaming platform can work with a free VPN outside the US. This is possible if the VPN is good enough to unblock streaming services exclusive to people in the US.

One of the free VPN services that works with YouTube TV outside the US is protonVPN. Although it is not entirely free, as it also has paid pretty cheap plans, its free plan offers an excellent unblocking service for streaming platforms.

People who use YouTube TV outside the US can pay for the service subscription with credit cards, PayPal, or gift cards. There are different steps to use these payment methods. Let’s delve into them:

Paying with Credit Card and PayPal

To pay with your credit card and PayPal, follow the steps below:

After successfully creating an account on YouTube TV , select a plan of your choice. Next, choose a credit card or PayPal as the payment method. Fill in your correct billing information in the provided space. The platform will debit your account and grant you access to its services.

Paying with a Gift Card

Here are steps to pay for YouTube TV with a gift card:

Buy a YouTube TV gift card online after creating a YouTube TV account. Visit the Google Play Store and then the gift card section; the Google account should be the same one you used to register your YouTube TV. Select ‘Redeem’ at the right corner of the bottom of the page. Next, write out your gift card code and tap on the Redeem bar. The platform will take the worth of the gift card, and you can start using it.

How Much Does YouTube TV Cost Outside the USA?

YouTube TV’s monthly basic subscription costs $73 per month worldwide. However, people outside the US will pay extra because of geo-restrictions and the use of VPNs. The additional cost depends on the subscription plan and pricing of the VPN. Therefore, the cost of YouTube TV outside the US is $73 plus the price of a VPN.

What Devices are Compatible with YouTube TV?

YouTube TV is not compatible with every device. However, there is a long list of devices the platform supports, some of which are Android TVs and Samsung TVs. Also, the streaming service supports Google TVs, LG TV, Hisense, Sharp, Sony, VIZIO, Chromecast, and Google TV. It also supports FireTV, Xbox, Apple TV, Roku, Android smartphones and Tablets, iPhones, iPads, and PlayStations.

What Channels are available on YouTube TV?

YouTube TV has over 100 live channels available for different user preferences. It has channels for adult content, kid content, sports, and more. Also, it has a few on-demand content. Some channels on YouTube TV are:

ABC

CBS

BBC

BBC World News

Cheddar Big News

Disney XD

E

ESPN+

ESPN 2

BTN

BET

FOX

NBC

ACCN

AMC

Bravo

Cozi TV

Cheddar Business

ESPNEWS

Comedy Central MTV CMT

Discovery

FOX Business

Adult Swin

CNN

Fox News

Disney

CNBC

Animal Planet

Disney Junior

FS1

FS2

FXM

FXX

FX

Fox Sports

Food Network

Fox Soccer Plus

Fox Sports

Freeform TBS

TLC

TNT

Telemundo

The CW

Travel Channel

Universal Kids

YouTube Originals

Syfy

SundanceTV

Smithsonian Channel

Olympic Channel

Oxygen

POP

SNY

Orlando City

Newsy

Nickelodeon

Paramount Plus

National Geographic MTV

MyNetworkTV

NBA TV

NBC Sports

NESN

NBCSN

NFL Network

NatGeo Wild

Golf Channel

HGTV

HLN

IFC

Motor Trend

MSNBC

MLB Network

Investigation Discovery

HBO Max

EPIX

Showtime

What Can You Watch on YouTube and TV in 2023?

YouTube TV is a great platform to stream live TV channels and on-demand content like movies, shows, and more. However, it is more of a live TV than an on-demand streaming service. The platform has a wide range of exciting content to keep users glued to their screens.

Some of the best movies on YouTube TV are The Great Gatsby, Skiptrace, The Help, My Friend Dahmer, Train to Busan, and more. Also, some of its best TV shows are The Walking Dead, Origin, Euphoria, The Simpsons, Yellowstone, Charmed, Wayne, and many more.

Parting Word

YouTube TV is a live TV and on-demand streaming service platform. It has over 100 channels to suit users’ preferences and hundreds of movies and shows on demand. Aside from the content, the streaming service has exciting features and a user-friendly interface. However, it is only available to the US and its territory, depriving people from another country of its benefits.

The good news is that with a VPN service, people in restricted areas can unblock and use YouTube TV. All it takes is finding the best streaming VPN, creating an account, connecting to the US server, and accessing the YouTube TV. All three we listed in this article are good. Still, ExpressVPN is our top recommendation for watching YouTube TV outside the USA because it has the best unblocking capabilities and encryption.

Frequently Asked Questions