How to Watch YouTube TV on PlayStation 4 in 2024

Quick Guide to Watch YouTube TV on PlayStation 4 with a VPN

Choose a reliable VPN service. We recommend AtlasVPN for streaming on PS4. Install and Configure the VPN on Your Router. Connect to a US Server. Configure PlayStation 4 Network Settings. Access YouTube TV on PlayStation 4. Sign In or Create a New Account. Enjoy Streaming YouTube TV.

Top-notch VPNs for Watching YouTube TV on PlayStation 4 – Quick List

Atlas VPN: User-friendly interface, generous free tier, strong encryption, global server locations. Surfshark: Unlimited simultaneous connections, robust security features, global server network, and user-friendly applications. NordVPN: Extensive server network with strong security features, specialized servers, and user-friendly applications. CyberGhost: User-friendly interface, robust encryption, specialized servers for streaming and torrenting, and vast server network. ProtonVPN: Emphasis on privacy and security, Swiss jurisdiction, free and premium tiers, and secure core servers for added protection.

Why Do You Need a VPN to Watch YouTube TV on PlayStation 4?

As exciting as it is to stream YouTube TV on PS4, the sad news is the service is available only in the US with regional restrictions that make it impossible for folks outside this geographical location to access the service. Did we say impossible? Just kidding.

A subscriber can beat such restrictions thanks to VPN apps by convincing the platform they are in the US when that’s not true. Not convinced? VPNs do this by masking the user’s IP address with one from the approved region, in this instance, the US. That’s not all a VPN can do. It can hide your IP address completely, ensuring digital footprints are not left behind for cybercriminals to explore. In fact, for this reason, we recommend using a VPN even if you are in the US. So many such apps are available, and we will list the best ones for YouTube TV.

Best VPNs to Stream YouTube TV on PlayStation 4 – Detailed List

1. Atlas VPN

Are you looking for an affordable reliable VPN app? Then this is it. Being cheap does not translate to not offering much. It has more than 1000 servers in 49 countries, many in America. This makes it ideal for you to have options for such hardware since the streaming service in question is in the US.

Fortunately, some servers have been upgraded for easy use and impressive speeds. It doesn’t end there. Atlas is the only suitable VPN for YouTube TV with a free version. A discount of 86% is available on black Fridays, bringing the amount down to $1.70 a month, according to information from AtlasVPN. Christmas came early.

Pros For an affordable VPN, it’s very fast.

For an affordable VPN, it’s very fast. The devices to be connected are unlimited.

The devices to be connected are unlimited. Servers provide more privacy.

Servers provide more privacy. Good price for the spec it offers.

Good price for the spec it offers. Lovely customer support.

Lovely customer support. Lots of default blockers.

Lots of default blockers. Nord security covers Atlas VPN.

Nord security covers Atlas VPN. Improved servers that assure seamless streaming. Cons The kill switch doesn’t always work, leaving the user vulnerable to possible hacking.

The kill switch doesn’t always work, leaving the user vulnerable to possible hacking. It is riddled with little bugs.

It is riddled with little bugs. The user experience from the app is poor.

Read our comprehensive AtlasVPN review

2. Surfshark

The beauty of this app is that it can connect to an unlimited number of devices simultaneously. This makes it the perfect VPN for families on holiday periods. Also, it scatters over 3000 servers across 100 countries globally, as if that’s not enough. It gets better.

A subscriber will be able to access 600 servers in America alone. Smart DNS is a special feature that will help smart TVs and game consoles without support for VPNs by default. Their most popular plan costs $2.69 monthly and has four free months on black Fridays.

Pros The private and safe streaming connection.

The private and safe streaming connection. Good app user experience.

Good app user experience. Available in lots of countries in the world.

Available in lots of countries in the world. The speed is ok. Cons Customer service tends to avoid subscribers in some cases.

Customer service tends to avoid subscribers in some cases. The behavior of the P2P can be inconsistent.

The behavior of the P2P can be inconsistent. Poor presence on social media.

Read our comprehensive Surfshark review

3. NordVPN

Considered the overall best, NordVPN has a reputation for its speed and reliability. Another feature that stands out is that they list it among the VPNs with the highest number of servers to stream YouTube TV. Being available in more than 60 countries worldwide, it boasts nearly 6000 servers, with many found in the US to choose from.

Enjoying the service on 4K resolution is also possible on this app. As of this writing, NordVPN offers a 69% discount on the price, according to the information provided by VPNPro. You can connect to 6 devices simultaneously with NordVPN.

Pros It can be installed on routers.

It can be installed on routers. Has a dedicated IP address.

Has a dedicated IP address. Customer support is available 24 hours, seven days a week.

Customer support is available 24 hours, seven days a week. Antivirus included with ad-block features.

Antivirus included with ad-block features. Impressive discount periods that exceed more than one year. Cons It’s more expensive than most genuine alternatives out there.

It’s more expensive than most genuine alternatives out there. Comes short in the number of servers compared to other serious contenders.

Comes short in the number of servers compared to other serious contenders. The price for a dedicated IP address is also more costly than most.

Read our comprehensive NordVPN review

4. CyberGhost

As the name implies, this app has over 9000 servers across 94 countries worldwide. You can use CyberGhost almost everywhere, like a ghost, simultaneously on up to seven devices with an IP address we will assign to you. The subscription costs $60 annually at $2.06 monthly with a guarantee of 45 days of no complaint or your money returned, according to CyberGhostVPN’s website.

Users recognize CyberGhost for its user-friendly interface and robust encryption, making it a popular choice among VPN users. With specialized servers for streaming and torrenting, it caters to diverse online activities. Its vast server network ensures reliable and secure connections for enhanced privacy.

Pros Massive global reach.

Massive global reach. Netflix can be streamed with the app.

Netflix can be streamed with the app. Solid encryptions and protocols.

Solid encryptions and protocols. Optimized servers for quality streaming.

Optimized servers for quality streaming. Includes support for other platforms.

Includes support for other platforms. No complaints in the speed department.

No complaints in the speed department. Wonderful price for those looking for a long-term subscription. Cons Failed to function out of the box.

Failed to function out of the box. The payment options are very limited.

Read our comprehensive CyberGhost review

5. Proton VPN

With over 3000 servers in 69 countries, Proton VPN allows up to 10 devices simultaneously. Like some other apps, it comes with a dedicated IP address. Their standard popular plan offers a 60% discount at $3.99 per month and €119.70 for the first 30 months, according to a survey by ProtonVPN.

ProtonVPN, developed by the creators of ProtonMail, prioritizes privacy with its emphasis on strong security measures. Operating under Swiss jurisdiction, it benefits from stringent privacy laws. Offering free and premium tiers, ProtonVPN includes secure core servers for an added layer of protection, making it a trustworthy choice for privacy-conscious users.

Pros Very good protocols and encryption features.

Very good protocols and encryption features. No digital footprints are left for hackers to exploit.

No digital footprints are left for hackers to exploit. The core servers are secured.

The core servers are secured. The ability to enjoy BBC iPlayer and Netflix.

The ability to enjoy BBC iPlayer and Netflix. The speed is relatively ok. Cons Doesn’t have much coverage in Asian regions.

Doesn’t have much coverage in Asian regions. The configuration can be a tedious challenge.

The configuration can be a tedious challenge. Customer support is limited to emails only.

Customer support is limited to emails only. The VPN can be blocked at times.

Read our comprehensive ProtonVPN review

Watching YouTube TV on PS4

Installation

Follow the steps below to install YouTube TV on PS4:

Grab your device and put it on like you always do. Seek the next available internet connection and link your device to it. Go to the home screen on your PlayStation 4, navigate to “media,” and then to “app store.” When you do this, move to the search option on the app store and type “YouTube TV.” Once it is spotted in the search results, click on it. You will see a download option; click on it to get the app. Once the app has been downloaded, it will automatically be installed on the device.

Getting a YouTube TV Account

You must be a paying customer to enjoy the streaming platform’s services. Follow the steps below for an active YouTube account:

To achieve this, go to a browser on your PC this time. On the option to type a URL: https://tv.youtube.com/. This is the official website for YouTube TV. Please take note. Also, the good news is there is a free trial option that you can begin to enjoy to ascertain if paying for the service is worth the effort. You will see “Try It For Free.” We will get to that later. A new page will open on the site. Your Google account needs to be inputted into the required field. The next page to pop up will be the location page, with a zip code option. Enter the code of your location. Ensure you opt for the right arrow. The next step is deciding what plan to stream on the platform. Once the decision has been made, go to “next.” A page will load on the site, tailored to reveal the numerous channels on the streaming service. Add your favorite channel and go to “Next: Checkout.” A payment method is required. This is where the free trial option is seen. Perhaps you have already tasted the programs offered on the platform and might not need the free trial. The choice is yours. After the free trial, you need to select a payment method that comes in two options, according to a report by TechFollows. You either add a credit or debit card or use PayPal.

Activation of YouTube on PS4

Follow the steps below to activate YouTube on PS4:

Switch on your PS4, and go to the sign-in option while connected to the internet. This is important as you need an account to access the various programs offered on the streaming service. A code will pop up on the screen; take note of this and write it down somewhere. There is a YouTube activation website: https://tv.youtube.com/start. Select it. The website has a page tagged “connect to a device.” We hope you didn’t forget to write down the code you saw initially because it is needed on this page. Enter the code on the field provided and select “next.” If you already have a Google account on your PS4, sign in to it. This will aid in activating YouTube TV. Now, you can watch the various contents offered on this streaming cyberspace.

YouTube TV Subscription Plans

According to the report from TheVerge, the average cost for this service was $50 in January 2020, but that’s not the case anymore. The cost for the average person patronizing the platform has increased to about $73 a month, and it has over 60 channels. This does not include add-ons and tax. If tax should be considered, we are looking at $77 that will part ways from a default user in 2023. Let’s see what some of the add-ons are like.

Add-ons and Price

4k Plus

If paying for average subscription plans does not sit well with you, perhaps you should consider this plan. In case the financial muscle required to flex isn’t a problem, it will cost the subscriber an average of $10 monthly. If that could be a problem, calm down.

There is good news. This package cuts the price down to half for the first 12 months for a new subscriber, that is, $5 a month. They launched this subscription plan in June 2021 for content like Snowfall, What We Do In The Shadows, American Titans, and Struggle Meals. That’s not all. The fun part is that 4k is available for live sports shows. We are discussing sports platforms like NBC, ESPN, and Fox Sports. The user must have a device that supports 4K resolution to enjoy this.

Spanish Plus

Great news for Spanish-speaking folks as this subscription offers this language by including programs such as ESPN Deportes, Nuestra Tele, Baby TV Español, beIN XTRA en Español, Telehit Música, TyC Sports, WAPA and Discovery Familia. We must warn you it’s not cheap as it requires the user to pay $10 within the first six months and $15 when that has elapsed.

HBO MAX

One can access the HBO MAX streaming platform and all the content in their library, including its exclusive original shows, for $13 per month.

Sports Plus

For the sake of argument, let’s say you are into sports. They have tailored this plan to meet your needs as it contains programs like IMPACT Wrestling, NFL RedZone, Fight Network, SportsGrid, Fox Soccer Plus, and PokerGO+ at $11 a month and $80 a year. If you are still skeptical about choosing this plan, you should know it comes with a free seven-day trial before you decide to make payment.

Final Thoughts

Folks who recently got a game console and are lost on accessing the streaming platform on the device should find that our review has cleared up any confusion, especially for those outside the US region. Not just that. We hope our review has enlightened you on the subscription steps and packages to make your preference easier.

Frequently Asked Questions