YouTube TV Review 2023 – The Future of Streaming

What is YouTube TV? Your Ultimate Guide to the Future of Television

YouTube TV is a service aimed at cord-cutters. Cord cutters are viewers who cancel their original subscriptions to Cable or satellite TV, drop pay television channels, or even reduce hours viewed as a result of competition from rival services available over the net.

Currently, YouTube TV is only available in the US but can widely be streamed via websites, mobile apps, digital media players, and smart TVs. Since 2017, YouTube TV has been a presenting partner to the NBA finals and the World Series.

History of YouTube TV – From Video Sharing to Streaming Pioneer

The introduction of YouTube TV made YouTube exceptional for users as they didn’t have to switch to cable TV when they needed to watch channels like Fox, CNN, NBC, and more. YouTube, the parent company of YouTube TV, was launched in 2005, and after a year, on 2006 October 9, it was sold to Google Inc. by two of its co-founders- Chad Hurley and Steve Chen. Google bought YouTube for $1.65 billion worth.

After 11 years of existence and tremendous success, YouTube TV was launched. Lovers of YouTube embraced this new digital distribution television service with open arms. It was obvious that YouTube TV came to redeem cord-cutters. Subscribers could now enjoy on-demand content and live linear feeds without paying extra. YouTube TV is in the United States, headquartered in San Bruno, California.

Pros and Cons

Most exhaustive channel line-ups in digital distribution television service.

Most exhaustive channel line-ups in digital distribution television service. About 1080p digital distribution is available for a few channels and platforms.

Has unarguably smart and simple menus and organization with impressive DVR features.

You could experience loading issues that can interrupt streaming.

Why Use YouTube TV? Unlocking the Benefits of Streaming Excellence

As mentioned earlier, YouTube TV is an American digital distribution television service handled by YouTube. It offers a choice of on-demand content and live, linear channel feeds from over 99 television networks. These television networks include Fox, CBS, ABC, NBC, and TNT.

Some of the amazing benefits you can enjoy on YouTube TV include; YouTube TV offers live TV streaming without a contract

without a contract You can save more money with YouTube TV than cable and satellite TV.

with YouTube TV than cable and satellite TV. YouTube TV presents a user-friendly outlook.

outlook. On YouTube TV, you can avoid regional sports networks.

networks. YouTube TV offers a great opportunity to enjoy more of Google and its various products.

Content – The Rich and Diverse Offerings of YouTube TV

YouTube TV enables you to watch live TV channels, the same as satellite or cable TV. According to research, YouTube TV has the same channel listing as its die-hard competitors like Sling TV and FuboTV. However, some still need significant channels like MTV, VH1, Comedy Central, CBS, ABC, Fox, and NBC. But for YouTube TV, it’s all bottled up with virtually no omissions. Currently, YouTube TV has over 100 channels that allow 100% streaming without hassle.

Unlike FuboTV, for instance, if you’re watching CBS and desire to watch CNN, you have to switch to Sling TV, which has CNN but missing CBS. You can stream over 100 channels on YouTube TV without changing from one service to another. The only challenge is regional sports. YouTube TV needs a number of these channels, like Fox Sports Midwest, NBC Sports Bay Area, and more.

As of June 2023, YouTube TV was losing out on Fox Sports and some individual Regional Sports Networks like SNY and New York’s YES. From other services reviewed, YouTube TV’s free on-demand content depends on recently aired content. Most times, it’s the edited-for-TV version that you get instead of the theatrical versions. Furthermore, YouTube TV offers services allowing you to rent and purchase movies from YouTube.

Unlike other services that you can easily watch what is available and then switch to Amazon for rental and purchase, YouTube TV offers both in one app. The live TV and the video rental and purchase place all in one. The YouTube originals have been seen to stay connected to regular YouTube brands. These originals still look the same on the regular old YouTube.

User Experience on YouTube TV: Seamless Streaming at Your Fingertips

We were very satisfied by using YouTube TV. Unlike other services, YouTube TV has the most straightforward and best system for content. However, it has a few downsides. For instance, there were a few ways to sift and sort through content.

However, YouTube’s groupings and choices were quite intuitive. We only needed to scroll a little to find previously watched favorite shows or live sports. Taking more control was more challenging. The sorting options missing on the home screen were readily available on the live tab.

With the impressive DVR feature, we didn’t have to wait for a previously aired program to be rerun to air. Rather, when we selected a record on a previously aired program, they were automatically added to the group on My Watch List. The DVR acts like a bookmark set- up for on-demand content.

However, if a cloud DVR represents a bookmark for a piece of on-demand content, what happens when the content eventually leaves YouTube TV? The good news is that YouTube TV saves DVR recordings in your library for nine months. This was impressive compared to other services that threw out my cloud DVRS without a blink.

For instance, Philo saves your favorite movies and shows but gets them deleted after 30 days. YouTube TV’s technique was amazing compared to Philo, utilizing the Philo-style approach to limitless recordings, thereby saving longer periods for movies and shows. It feels like owning an entirely separate recording from the on-demand catalog.

One thing we could have found more intuitive was the login system. YouTube TV utilizes a Google account for login. This makes it difficult to share login information with both family and friends. However, friends and family can still log in if they are added to your virtual household.

Features and Quality – Enhancing Your Streaming Experience with YouTube TV

From the above, there’s no doubt that YouTube TV offers amazing features. Especially the cloud DVR, which treated recordings more like bookmarks. We could record as much as possible without getting short-term limits on the saved contents. YouTube TV also allows subscription sharing within a household.

It made it easier to add other members rather than having to share your Gmail passwords with them. All they need do is log on with their information and be redirected to the YouTube TV service paid via your account. The picture quality, wow! It’s mind-blowing, totally exceptional from what we’ve been used to. YouTube TV offers 1080p HD streaming compared to 720p from its competitors.

Aside from this superior picture quality, the YouTube TV frame rate is also great. It possesses the global industry standard of 60 frames per second (fps), which makes watching sports more exciting. However, with its 1080p and 60fps, YouTube TV encountered a bit of cutout while streaming. However, you will get all the things. We preferred not to encounter such a cutout at all. Adding to its cutout experience is delay.

Live streaming services can’t cushion as much as on-demand services. This is because the extra five minutes of the video don’t exist when a feed is live. But these services can eventually buy relief for themselves by running on delay. It’s no news that delay is common amidst live TV streaming. However, YouTube TV is a few seconds longer than other services.

Multi-platform Support – Enjoying YouTube TV on Your Preferred Devices

When it started, YouTube TV was available on all major streaming platforms. Like Apple’s Apple TV, Amazon’s Fire TV, and more. YouTube TV’s platform supports more devices than its competitor service. Therefore, YouTube TV works perfectly on all platforms and devices, especially Roku and Fire TV.

You can access YouTube TV on the Following Devices:

Smart TVs Android TV

Google TV

Samsung Smart TV (2017 and above models)

LG Smart TV (2016 and above models)

Vizio SmartCast TV

Hisense Smart TV

Sharp Smart TV

Sony Smart TV Streaming Media Players Chromecast with Google TV

Google TV streaming devices

Roku Players & TVs

Apple TV (4th generation & 4K)

Fire TV Sticks (2nd and 3rd Gen, 4K, and Lite)

Fire TV Cube

Fire TV Edition smart TVs Game Consoles Xbox Series (X and S), Xbox (One, One S, and One X)

PS (5, 4, and 4 Pro) Smart Displays Nest (Hub and Hub Max) Smartphones and Tablets Android Phones & tablets (5.0 Lollipop and above)

iOS iPhones & iPads (11 or later)

Pricing – Exploring the Cost of YouTube TV’s Premium Entertainment

Despite its variety of channel selection, YouTube TV is still less valuable than other services like Philo. Philo needs to catch up on many channels, but it offers high value because it’s affordable. On the other hand, YouTube TV costs $54.99 for the initial three months and $72.99 per month. Although this package houses all channels in the main plan, you can pay more to snag add-ons like Max.

This is a great deal compared with prices from Hulu+ live TV and Fubo TV. YouTube TV’s value doesn’t measure up to the standard of Sling or Philo TV despite their cheap and lean services. However, YouTube TV’s plans are simple; it offers just one main plan, with a few add-ons you can consider. The main subscription plan does not vary.

Comparison of Top Streaming Services – Finding the Right Fit for You

Service Name Best For Fees No. Channels DVR Storage Original Content Available Live TV Rate Netflix Streaming both current and classic content online. Starts at $8.99 N/A N/A Yes Global No 4/5 Amazon Prime The expanding catalog of high-quality, unique materials, along with a respectable assortment $12.99 N/A N/A Yes Global No 4/5 Disney+ Engaging narrative presentation $7.99 N/A N/A Yes Global No 3.19/5 Hulu Streaming with varied content $6.99 (Basic) 75+ 50 hours (with Enhanced Cloud DVR add-on) Yes United State Yes 2.25/5 Apple TV+ Originals, movies, shows, no ads $4.99 N/A N/A Yes Global No 3.5/5 HBO Max Blockbusters, series, exclusive content $14.99 N/A N/A Yes United States Yes 3.7/5 Peacock NBC, movies, sports, original content. $4.99(with ads) N/A 10 hours Yes The US Yes 1.8/5 Paramount+ Movies, classics, & exclusive shows. $5.99 N/A 30 hours (with Limited Commercials plan) Yes United States Yes 2.7/5 Sling TV Flexible live TV $35 (Sling Orange or Sling Blue) 30+ (orange) or 45+ (blue) 10 hours No United States Yes 1.18/5 Crackle Free to stream content Free Service N/A N/A Yes The US No 2.49/5

YouTube TV and VPN – Streaming YouTube TV Outside the US

YouTube TV is only available for users within the United States, meaning those in other regions can’t access it. However, a VPN service is an alternative route to access it if you are outside the legally permissible area.

You can bypass this legal restriction using the best VPN service provider, ExpressVPN. VPNs work by assigning an IP address based on the server location you selected. This IP address will make it appear you are browsing from that jurisdiction.

If you choose a US server, your IP address will show that you are in the United States, permitting you to freely stream content on the YouTube TV platform or any service you choose.

Beyond the Usual: More Streaming Services for Your Entertainment

Consider checking out other well-known streaming services like Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, or Disney+ if YouTube TV doesn’t satisfy your streaming requirements. Each has a different content library and set of features, letting you personalize your streaming experience to your tastes. Below are the detailed reviews of other streaming services you might want to try to enhance your streaming experience:

Verdict – Is Youtube TV Worth It?

YouTube TV offers a straightforward live-streaming service. But while it has some notable strengths, there are still some weaknesses to consider. Although RSN is excluded, YouTube TV costs almost the same as its direct competitors but offers a more comprehensive channel selection. It also provides the global industry standard 1080p streaming, unlike its competitors.

But there are also a few cons: sudden loading–screen interruptions, although short, can be very frustrating. These delays seemed longer compared to other services like Sling TV. However, views differ based on interest, as some fans might find Fubo TV a better option. But to tell the truth, YouTube TV is one of the most straightforward cable replacements ever.

Frequently Asked Questions