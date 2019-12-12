Microsoft will soon push full-screen Windows 7 end-of-support notifications

Windows 7 started hitting computers ten years, one month, and twenty days ago. It’s an old operating system, and Microsoft is ending support next month. The company is really ready for you to switch to Windows 10, even if you aren’t, and plans to get more aggressive about its messaging Windows 7 is reaching its end of support.

According to a report from Betanews, many Windows 7 users will soon see full-screen notifications that warning you that your “Windows 7 PC is out of support.”

Here’s the full text of the message:

Your Windows 7 PC is out of support As of January 14, 2020, support for Windows 7 has come to an end. Your PC is more vulnerable to viruses and malware due to: No security updates

No software updates

No tech support Microsoft strongly recommends using Windows 10 on a new PC for latest security features and protection against malicious software.

Starting on January 15, 2020, the notification will appear to users on Windows 7 Service Pack 1 installations of Windows 7 Starter, Home Basic, Home Premium, Professional, and Ultimate. If you’re on Professional with the Extended Security Update or on a domain-joined machine (meaning, enterprise-grade installations), you will not see the message. This is unquestionably annoying, but you can dismiss the message permanently.

One-quarter of Windows 7 users could see this notification

According to data published by analytics vendor Net Applications, Windows computers account for 86% of all personal computers, with macOS, ChromeOS, and Linux accounting for the other 14% of systems. Of all Windows PCs, Windows 7 systems comprise just under 27%, while Windows 10 accounts for about 62%. The other 10% are primarily on Windows XP. Net Applications reported earlier this month that Windows 10 adoption showed a small dip. By this point, it seems likely that all users who are going to upgrade already have. If you haven’t upgraded due to a Windows 10-only game or a driver concern by this point, it seems unlikely that you ever will. Are you one of the one-quarter of Windows users still holding onto Windows 7?