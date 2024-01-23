AXvoice Review — Is It a Good Business VoIP in 2024?

What Is AXvoice – Company and Service Overview

IAXvoice is a Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) services provider offering its solutions to residential and business users. With AXvoice being a hosted software tool, your team can manage your VoIP account, access your voicemail, and send and receive calls from anywhere.

VoIP technology enables voice communication and process management over the Internet. According to research published by the World Scientific and Engineering Academy and Society (WSEAS), it helps companies save on operational costs. And there’s proof to this claim – most VoIP platforms offer fixed rates with their plans, meaning stakeholders don’t have to predict the costs regularly.

AXvoice does more than just save money by offering more than 30 features – all complementary to its monthly plans. You can enjoy these useful features while also accessing an online private branch exchange (PBX), a telephone network designed for communications within an enterprise.

Here’s a brief background about the New York-based company based on its Crunchbase profile. Founded in 2005, AXvoice has a strong growth pattern in monthly website visits, proving its rise as a well-known VoIP provider.

How Does AXvoice Work?

Since it’s a VoIP, the process of using AXvoice is quite simple. The AX device serves as the connection between your choice of communication device and the Internet, allowing you to make calls with a simple setup.

To start using its service, choose one of the AXvoice plans that best suits your needs – we’ll talk more about these plans later. After that, ensure that you have the following:

An Internet connection

A router, with a spare port and dedicated ethernet cable

AXvoice device

Telephone, mobile phone, or computer with a headset

During our tests, our IT team could even set up AXvoice using a spare, unlocked VoIP device – meaning it’s past its contract with the previous provider. You can do the same to avoid the hassle of setting up a new device.

While the Federal Communications Commission says that some VoIP providers only let you call those who use the same service, the good news is that with an AXvoice number and subscription, you can call landlines and mobile phones from any provider.

Top AXvoice Features – What Works and What Doesn’t?

After navigating the core functions of the platform, we can say in this AXvoice review that its benefits make it a good VoIP software solution for small to mid-sized companies.

We’ve also tested additional aspects proving how this platform can be considered one of the best VoIP solutions for small businesses.

For a comprehensive review, we’ve divided the software’s features into two main categories: incoming and outgoing.

Incoming Call Functions

This is where the primary customer service functions of AXvoice come in. These features foster better call management with up to three main contact numbers.

Call Routing Capabilities

In essence, call routing directs incoming calls to the most suitable destination within your team or automates such processes to ensure smooth and efficient customer service. It’s a vital function, as it minimizes wasted time and ensures your customers get a direct line to the help they need without ending up with a busy line.

The Find Me/Follow Me feature by AXvoice is perfect if you get several calls or need to keep track of critical business calls outside office hours.

Here’s how it works: incoming calls ring on your chosen devices in the precise sequence you set. If the first number is busy, it moves on to the second – and then the third if necessary. It’s a great way to provide prompt responses to customer calls.

Simultaneous Ring

As another feature to enhance the call routing function of AXvoice, this resolves your fear of missing important calls. The setup process for us was quite easy – our incoming test calls rang simultaneously on three preset phone numbers.

Whether you’re at home or on the go, you can answer your office calls with this tool. Pick up from any device, be it your home phone or cell. The takeaway? With Simultaneous Ring, you’ll be available for every call.

Call Waiting with Caller ID

Based on our AXvoice review and testing, this feature completes the range of AXvoice’s incoming call features.

With AXvoice’s Call Waiting feature, solve the problem of managing multiple calls. While we occupied our three main lines with calls, our testing team heard beeps on each device when a new call came in with a caller ID display. The quiet beep is enough to let you know there’s someone else trying to reach you.

This means a lot for your business. You can see every contact currently connected and smoothly switch between these ongoing calls without hanging up on or forgetting about anyone.

However, something to note, is that this will only be optimal for handling up to six calls at the same time. What if your business talks to more people? Or if you run a bigger, enterprise-level company that may have more complicated concerns?

Let’s break it down. The standards for the average handling time vary per industry, with the longest being four minutes and 13 seconds. With a limit of six calls at once, you can only manage about 25 minutes of chat simultaneously.

Using only one subscription might only work well for small and mid-sized businesses catering to simpler inquiries and concerns. To handle such needs, you’ll have to add an additional plan.

Enhanced Voicemail

With an enhanced voicemail feature, you instantly get an email notification as soon as you receive a voicemail. So, despite the call volume concerns, we found in our testing that AXvoice is still powerful enough for startups even if they reach the limit of six ongoing calls.

The best thing about this is that the recorded voicemail is playable via your email inbox, with no limit to how many voicemail recordings it can save.

We thought it would’ve been much easier if we had the option of manually adding an interactive voice response (IVR), which top virtual phone service providers like Nextiva and MightCall offer. This self-help solution lets customers access information by responding to voice prompts.

If you want to use AXvoice but feel that you might need an IVR, contact their billing department.

If you don’t want to, the best thing you can do is inform your customers of what information they can leave via voicemail. In doing so, reassure them that providing such info would speed up the resolution.

Outbound Call Functions

The same thing goes for outbound calls with AXvoice: you get more control over them. And it’s not just with some basic outbound functions.

VoIP Codecs

If you’re used to high-speed downloads or streaming, you’re no stranger to sluggish Internet speeds. The same applies to VoIP calls, when some may experience poor-quality lines due to one call eating up the bandwidth.

What AXvoice does well is balancing your speech transmission with the available Internet bandwidth and hardware. It uses two different methods – known as codecs – to make sure your voice calls sound clear.

Think of codecs as little workers. They package (compress) your voice into data that can travel along your internet connection. Once it arrives at its location, they unwrap (decompress) it back into a voice. This process prevents you from using more of your network’s capacity than you need to for quality voice calls.

Picture this: There’s a power outage, and all you have left to rely on is your mobile data. This is when codecs shine, aligning with your throughput and bandwidth to ensure you don’t miss out on important conversations.

Simply put, low-bandwidth codecs ensure your calls are still clear, even when your internet isn’t at its best. Here are some that we found to be useful:

G.729 – Acceptable quality with the lowest bandwidth requirements.

GSM – Global System for Mobile Communications is the EU's primary cellular phone communication.

G.711u – Uses no compression at all, meaning it would make calls sound like those on a regular landline phone. A generally accepted codec in Japan and North America.

– Uses no compression at all, meaning it would make calls sound like those on a regular landline phone. A generally accepted codec in Japan and North America. G.711a – This is quite similar to G.711u, with the difference in its higher-signal capabilities and location of use: almost the rest of the world.

These codecs help AXvoice stay compatible with a wide range of devices and network setups, making it a good choice if you have some legacy phone systems.

Caller ID Control

Don’t want your AXvoice number to appear on the receiver’s screen? No worries. The Caller ID Blocking feature lets you keep your number private. Log in to your AXvoice account and enable this feature without dealing with tricky shortcodes.

It doesn’t end there. We all know that having several contact numbers can be pretty useful but problematic in particular situations. One example is when an important vendor won’t answer just because they don’t recognize your number.

To help you with that, AXvoice offers multiple alternate caller IDs on your VoIP phone. You can customize your outgoing caller ID as you wish.

International Call Blocking

Don’t get us wrong; this isn’t for thwarting communication with contacts abroad. Instead, this feature lets you control unnecessary or accidental international calls.

It’s cliché to say, but yes, we all still make mistakes every day. But some of these mistakes can burn funds for companies. One example is mistakenly calling a multinational client via their overseas number instead of the local one.

As we turned this feature on, all overseas calls didn’t push through, meaning you need to be strategic about it; only enable it on lines that don’t require international outreach.

These outbound and inbound capabilities of Internet-based calls usually end the battle between VoIP vs landline. And there’s more this type of software can bring to the table.

Honorable Mentions: Miscellaneous Features

During our AXvoice review, we noticed that some outgoing and incoming call features serve more than just the function of customer support. They’re very helpful for improved safety, compatibility, privacy, and fail-safe calls.

Failover

This is similar to call forwarding but is only for emergencies like blackouts or IP-only phone problems – and it was easy for us to set this up. All it took was a click of a button and pasting the number we specified. As one of our staff turned the router off during a test call, it automatically redirected to the specified number.

Music on Hold and Distinctive Rings

Imagine the simplicity and convenience of a ringtone telling you which line is ringing – this is a must-have for companies with designated lines for varied support types. Thanks to AXvoice’s Distinctive Ring feature, confusion is a thing of the past.

Meanwhile, Music on Hold adds a boost of professionalism. Rather than leaving your customers in awkward silence while on hold, you can fill this gap with some catchy tunes.

Softphone and BYOD Compatibility

We already mentioned the bring-your-own-device (BYOD) feature, which lets you use an unlocked device to complete your VoIP setup. Better than that, you can download softphone software on handheld devices or a computer and use it with AXvoice.

You just need to choose AXvoice as the provider, enter your AXvoice login details, and enable the SIP service.

After that, you can take and make company calls wherever you go. Just note here that for mobile, we only tested their recommended apps: Bria and Acrobits, which are both available on iOS and Android.

How Good Is AXvoice’s User-Interface?

Since AXvoice is accessible via a web platform, navigation is as simple as browsing a website. Before signing up, we reviewed its features by clicking on each button – and it was very similar to the actual VoIP interface itself.

After navigating all the software and testing the features, we can say that it’s relatively easy for those without customer support experience. All you’d ever need would be the basic knowledge of operating telephones and mobile phones for incoming and outgoing calls.

A little bit of training or orientation is helpful if you want your team to be quick in terms of tweaking your VoIP settings. Other than that, everything’s a breeze.

As for the system requirements, there’s no information available on AXvoice’s website. However, we’ve tested accessing the softphone apps and VoIP web platform via Google Chrome, Firefox, Microsoft Edge, and Safari, using three devices:

8 GB DDR4 RAM, Windows Laptop

iPhone XR with 64 GB memory

iPhone XR with 64 GB memory POCO X5 Pro 5G

If you’re planning to use a PC or laptop, ensure that you have a headset with a microphone; those with noise-canceling features work best.

The only downside, however, comes with how complex the setup can be for softphone solutions for computers. Although we’re able to easily navigate through Bria and Acrobits, we needed to review AXvoice’s guides to know exactly what to click.

AXvoice Pricing – How Much Value Do You Get?

With its business plans starting at $14.99/month for a total of three lines, it’s affordable enough to belong to our list of the cheapest VoIP services. For almost $5 for each user, it’s still way cheaper than Voiply’s $7.16/month per user.

Aside from the call minutes, there aren’t many differences between the two business plans. You get to enjoy all of AXvoice’s features with both options.

However, with Home Office, you have the option of not opting for a dedicated physical device. You can use their own hosted PBX system instead and scale according to your needs.

Take note, however, that the Small Business Plan’s price in the image above is on an annual basis. For the monthly rate, it’s $39.99/month.

Information on Additional Fees

Here are a few add-ons that you can enjoy with AXvoice and additional fees that may apply to your billing:

Emergency 911 fee: $1.50/month

$1.50/month Taxes upon installation: As applicable

As applicable Additional virtual number from any area code: $3.99/month

$3.99/month Toll-free numbers: $3.99/month for US-only coverage, $5.99 for both US and Canada

$3.99/month for US-only coverage, $5.99 for both US and Canada Shipping of hardware: $19.99

It’s worth noting that the only mandatory recurring fee would be for E911, while the taxes and shipping fees are one-time payments. The device comes free with your subscription, together with zero-cost calls to other AXvoice numbers.

You might be wondering whether it’s hard to cancel an AXvoice subscription – it’s not. Should you decide that AXvoice does not meet your needs, you can easily end your service by contacting them before the next billing cycle. AXvoice also provides a security net with a 14-day money-back guarantee.

AXvoice Integrations and Scalability

Upon navigating the web platform, we saw no integration capabilities for AXvoice. The only tools we found as integrations were the following softphone solutions:

Linksys/Sipura 10xx/20xx/21xx/30xx

Linksys PAP2

Trixbox

Asterisk

X-TEN Softphone

Bria

Bria Acrobits

It would’ve been better if AXvoice could integrate with top CRM software solutions like Monday, Salesforce, or ClickUp. Doing so enhances communication, customer management, and streamlines workflows. It’s a missed opportunity that DialPad, Ooma, and 8×8 have capitalized on with their CRM integration capabilities.

In terms of scalability, AXvoice offers some flexibility as it lets you add more lines to your system as your business grows by adding plans. Each plan adds three main lines at an affordable price.

However, we’d like to see AXvoice offer the option of adding one additional line instead, which would help companies that may want to scale slowly as their business grows.

AXvoice Comparison With Other VoIP Services

The digital landscape is ripe with a variety of VoIP options – that’s why choosing a VoIP provider becomes difficult. To simplify your search, we’ve prepared a comparative overview. This table matches AXvoice against some of the leading providers in the market, considering crucial factors like features, pricing, and best use.

Best VoIP Solutions Top Choice For Starting Price Countries Supported Standout Features AXvoice Small businesses $14.99/month for 3 users Canada and US only a. Codecs

b. International call blocking

c. Failover Ooma Quick setups $19.95/user per month 70+, including Puerto Rico, Canada, and Mexico a. Video conferencing

b. Unlimited extensions

c. Online fax Vonage Retail $14.99/user per month 90+, including Spain, Philippines, and South Korea a. Integrations

b. Free device

c. SMS and MMS service Nextiva Unlimited calls $18.95/user per month 100+, including Japan and China a. Team collaboration

b. Analytics

c. CRM integration Phone.com Pricing flexibility $11.99/user per month 50+, including Canada, France, Germany, and Italy a. Call transcription

b. Fax from phone

c. Dial-by-name directory

In essence, AXvoice is a strong contender in the business VoIP category, given that it’s scalable, straightforward, and easy to set up and use. Feel free to check out our best VoIP services page to see a more in-depth review of the other solutions listed in the table.

AXvoice vs Grasshopper – Side-by-Side Comparison

While these providers both offer seamless setups and usage, the two both hold distinct advantages.

AXvoice excels in offering a cheap VoIP solution with distinctive ringtones for multiple lines, emergency failover options, and enhanced voicemail that sends recorded messages to your email. However, its integration options remain quite limited.

On the other hand, Grasshopper offers a robust suite of features. Aside from providing VoIP/Wi-Fi calling and voicemail transcription, it further improves call handling with custom greetings, call transfers, and a business texting feature.

With virtual fax capabilities, dedicated mobile and desktop apps, and the Ruby Receptionist, it manages to outshine AXvoice in terms of service diversity despite lacking features like distinctive ringtones.

What Do Other AXvoice Reviews Say?

Despite our experience testing the platform, we just couldn’t help but ask: is AXvoice good enough for others? By looking at Trustpilot, a review site, we found some user reviews fitting our experience. Here are some of them:



We experienced the same thing when setting different codecs during our test calls. Even with low-bandwidth ones, we were able to understand each other clearly. However, calls between AXvoice numbers were the clearest ones.

Meanwhile, this rings true for their fees up until 2024, with the device, BYOD activation, and AXvoice in-network calls all still coming for free. Adding up to that is their transparent billing information, which would help you avoid any unpredictable charges.

Despite high quality and affordable rates, some customers might not like the idea that support is only via email and live chat. We would like to see AXvoice offer in-call support.

Unfortunately, there’s no product page for AXvoice on G2 nor clear reviews on Reddit – which could strengthen its online reputation.

Overall, its Trustpilot reviews affirm the affordability of the tool and the company’s transparency when it comes to pricing.

AXvoice Alternatives – What Else Is There?

If AXvoice doesn’t seem to be the perfect fit for your business, fear not. There are other VoIP solutions available today, which we’ve reviewed and tested. Each comes with a unique mix of features, pricing, and functionality. Check out our other pages to find a perfect fit for your needs:

Why You Can Trust Our Review of AXvoice

In our AXvoice review, we didn’t rely on information from other review websites and the AXvoice website itself. As always, we’re happy to test the product ourselves to give you a balanced insight into its features.

By testing its functions for call routing, failover safety nets, international call blocking, and call waiting with caller ID, we can tell you what works, what doesn’t, and how to overcome such challenges.

Yes, we rely upon our own hands-on experience, but we also consider the feedback of other AXvoice users collated from reputable review sites like Trustpilot. Adding to this is our experience testing other leading VoIP platforms, including Ooma and Vonage.

We’re well-versed in what to look for in a top-notch service. This leaves us in a prime position to provide a comprehensive and honest review.

How to Use AXvoice Step-By-Step

For those worried about complex setups, don’t worry – setting up and using AXvoice is easy as long as you understand the basic call functions of telephones and mobile phones. Here’s a step-by-step guide to make setting up even more seamless:

1. Sign Up for an Axvoice Account

Start by visiting the AXvoice website and selecting the plan best suited to your business needs. You’ll then have the option of keeping your existing number or obtaining a new one from AXvoice.

Next, you can select the required hardware, choosing from several devices. Here, you’ll have the option to use your own; just ensure your current setup is unlocked already. Then, provide the necessary billing and shipping information.

2. Set Up Your Preferred Devices

After completing the signup and payment process, you’ll have to wait for AXvoice to ship your device. If you, however, opted for a hosted service or a BYOD setup, you won’t have to wait long to set up.

As for your device, whether BYOD or AXvoice-provided, you’ll need a spare Ethernet port on your router and one separate cable, which you’ll use to connect your physical device to the router.

Then, you’ll just connect your touchtone telephone to the VoIP system and wait for a green light before checking whether there’s a dial tone. Should you opt for a softphone setup, you’ll just need the credentials from AXvoice and use them to log in to your app of choice.

For PC or laptop setups, take note of your IP address, AXvoice’s domain, and proxy information. Make sure to check the installation instructions of the softphone app you plan to use on your computer.

3. Tweak the Settings According to Your Needs

With everything set up, you can start making the service your own by customizing your settings based on your business needs. Start with the necessary configurations, like setting up your primary and alternate Caller ID or managing your call routing settings.

But don’t stop there; finesse everything. You can start by personalizing your ringtones for each line, setting up a blacklist, and choosing what happens to a failed call to defining your voicemail preferences. Simply put, align every feature with your customer service strategy.

Remember, all these settings are accessible via AXvoice’s web interface.

Is AXvoice Good for Your Business?

The answer is a solid “yes,” especially if affordability is a primary concern. Its competitive pricing gives small and mid-sized businesses access to top-tier features like call management, enhanced voicemail, and failover safety.

However, some pitfalls may not suit larger businesses. Its limitations on maximum concurrent calls and lack of CRM integration may not cater well to more complicated customer service processes.

Yet, with its emphasis on call quality and affordability, AXvoice is the VoIP solution suited for your small to mid-sized business needs. With their 14-day money-back guarantee, it’s worth giving AXvoice a shot.

FAQs