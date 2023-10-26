How to Migrate to Another VoIP in 2023: Complete Step-by-Step Guide

Switching from one VoIP service to another is always a big decision. You’re overhauling your entire calling experience and providing users with a new interface.

You’re taking a leap, deciding to trust a provider you haven’t used previously. That’s why knowing how to migrate to another VoIP service is so important.

By understanding the exact details of the VoIP migration process and the do’s and don’ts of number porting, you can stay a step ahead of any challenges. That’s precisely what this guide helps you do. With our VoIP you will learn how to successfully migrate to a new VoIP system, the restrictions you may face, and the realistic expectations you need to set.

Surprisingly, VoIP migration can be simple and stress-free, as long as you know what to look out for.

What Is VoIP Number Porting?

VoIP number porting is the process of transferring your phone number from a traditional landline provider, like AT&T, or a VoIP service, like RingCentral, to a new VoIP company so you benefit from a new service without changing phone numbers.

VoIP number porting is available with all telecom providers in the United States, whether they are traditional carriers or Internet-based service providers. To understand this process better, you need to know what is Voice over Internet Telephony or VoIP.

VoIP is an Internet-based service that lets you make calls from a mobile app, desktop app, or network-enabled desk-phones anywhere in the world. When you choose to port your current number to a VoIP service, your customers and other callers can still dial your old number to reach you.

But now, the call will be routed via the Internet, supported by your new provider’s infrastructure. Thanks to the new infrastructure, you could see lower costs, greater reliability, a better app experience, and other benefits.

How Does Number Porting to a VoIP Provider Work?

Number porting to VoIP is straightforward: you purchase a VoIP subscription with another service, make an official request for porting from your old one, and all your telephony account details from your old carrier will be submitted to your new provider.

Your new telephony provider can obtain and reassign the phone number to your brand new VoIP account, which takes a few days. Number portability is possible because of the Telecommunications Act of 1996, which made Local Number Portability (LNP) mandatory for all telcos in the US.

The Numbering Portability Administration Center (NPAC) was founded to support business and private consumers looking to migrate to another VoIP service or any other telecom carrier.

What NPAC does is maintain a giant database of phone number information for the US and Canada. It also provides functions like data administration, billing, and auditing. When you place a number porting request, it will go through the NPAC. For the customer, number porting is a documentation-based process.

You will gather all of your account details, formalize the information as a porting request, and submit it to the new VoIP provider. Many VoIP companies offer a step-by-step workflow to simplify how these documents are collected. For example, here’s what the number-porting form looks like if you subscribe to Ooma.

Once the documentation is submitted, the new provider works to acquire the number from the old provider in accordance with NPAC rules. When the number becomes available, they simply reassign it to your new VoIP account.

Should You Port Your Phone Number to a VoIP Provider?

This is a tricky question, and the answer varies from one customer to another. Typically, there are two situations when you might ask how to migrate to another VoIP service:

you want to cut the cord and move up from landlines, or you want to switch to a cheaper and/or more powerful VoIP solution.

In the first instance, the benefits of VoIP vs landline are well-established. VoIP is more flexible, letting you make and receive calls from any location on any device. It offers extra features like an AI-based virtual receptionist or voicemail transcription. In the long term, VoIP is also cheaper.

So, if you’re a landline user wondering whether you should port your phone number to a VoIP provider, the answer is YES. Remember, several countries are even switching off their landline systems, and the US plans on doing the same in a phased-out manner.

You may also want to switch from one VoIP provider to another without losing your existing phone number. This could make sense for a lot of reasons, a big one being costs. Ooma, for example, costs $19.95/month/user, whereas RingCentral starts at $30/month/user, including a discount of $10.

If your business has more than 50 employees, switching VoIP services (with the right planning) can save you a lot of money.

Another good reason to switch is so you can access new features. This could be more hardware options like Wi-Fi phones if you’re switching to Ooma from a different VoIP provider, or it could be low-cost unlimited calling if you are moving to Vonage.

If you’re already a VoIP user wondering whether you should port your number to a different service, the answer is: it depends on your unique business needs.

Porting your phone number has its pros and cons:

Pros Customers can continue to reach you at the same number.

Customers can continue to reach you at the same number. It strengthens brand identity for businesses.

It strengthens brand identity for businesses. Having the same number reduces fraud attempts.

Having the same number reduces fraud attempts. You don’t have to pay for a new phone number.

You don’t have to pay for a new phone number. Bypass the hassle of updating all your marketing materials. Cons It takes a bit of time and planning to port your phone number to VoIP.

It takes a bit of time and planning to port your phone number to VoIP. Older businesses with incomplete telephony documentation may struggle.

Older businesses with incomplete telephony documentation may struggle. In the few weeks of porting, you’ll be paying for both services.

In the few weeks of porting, you’ll be paying for both services. You can’t start using your newly purchased VoIP service right away.

Fortunately, whatever your reason, the 1996 act by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) gives you the freedom and the right to take your number to any carrier or software you choose.

We definitely recommend opting for number portability since it makes it easier for your customers to reach you. It also ensures a consistent brand image and business continuity without causing any downtime.

VoIP Porting Requirements and Restrictions

Once you’ve made up your mind to port a phone number to VoIP, the next step is to cover all the porting requirements. This includes:

1. Ensuring that the New VoIP Provider Offers Geographic Coverage

When local number portability rules were first formulated, they were meant to enable porting within the same area. This is because traditional landlines used area codes, and even if you switched carriers, you had to stick to the same area code.

The area code restriction no longer applies when you opt for a VoIP service. Since it uses the Internet, the company can assign any number from any area to your new connection. Still, you may want to double-check whether your new VoIP supports the region where your business operates and if they’ll port your old area code.

2. Keeping the Old Phone Number Active

An essential requirement when migrating to another VoIP service is an active telephone line, so don’t rush to cancel anything the moment you sign a new deal.

Often, customers will submit a service cancellation request along with their number porting request. They want to save time by switching off their old service and porting the phone number in one go.

However, this is technically not possible. You need an active telephone number for the new VoIP provider to be able to acquire and assign it to the new VoIP account once it’s up. Never cancel your previous service until the VoIP migration process is complete.

Only the user who opened the telephony account can close it. Let’s say your business is currently using a VoIP service that’s become too bloated, expensive, and inefficient over time. This service was initially subscribed to by your company’s co-founder, with whom you’ve parted ways.

You’ll need to have the authorized contact at hand when you’re looking into how to migrate to another VoIP service. The same name and signature must be used to close the account as used when opening it.

If the person is unavailable for any reason, reach out to your existing provider to change the authorized contact information first. Updating these details will take a few days, so make sure to factor that into your VoIp migration timeline.

4. Knowing your PIN Number

Even if you don’t use it every day, your PIN number is a useful piece of information for the VoIP migration process.

Your old provider may ask you for your PIN number due to security reasons or simply to make the process slightly more complex so you reconsider.



The new provider may request the PIN number so they can communicate with your old provider on your behalf.

The PIN number is a four-digit number that the administrator uses when calling customer support. It identifies you as an authorized person when making changes to the phone setup. You’ll find the phone number in the profile information of your existing account.

Common Restrictions on VoIP Migration and Porting

VoIP migration and porting is a legally mandated telephony feature as per the FCC. That said, you may face a few speed bumps when you’re trying to migrate to a new VoIP service.

VoIP restriction What it means and what to do Account information not up-to-date. To port out of your current service, you need to show that you’re the primary owner and manager of an active account. Outstanding dues. Carriers are legally compelled to let you port out at any given time. However, they may not let you cancel the active plan unless you pay all your dues. Porting a toll-free number to a different region. Toll-free numbers are a little harder to port. If a number is toll-free in a certain region, it can’t be ported to a different one. No interconnect agreement between the two companies. In the last few years, most carriers have signed interconnection contracts with each other. But in the rare case such an agreement doesn’t exist, your new provider won’t be able to use your old number. Number is locked. Some carriers like Google Voice lock their phone numbers by default, especially if they give it away for free. It costs a small fee to unlock before porting. Discrepancy in your porting forms. The name, address, and other details mentioned on the porting request form must be identical to your old account details. Locked into a feature. Sometimes, features like simultaneous ringing on different numbers can prevent one number from being ported. Cancel the feature first to address this. Pending order. Cancel any pending orders with your existing company, like porting from a different carrier, before you port out. These can be reasons to freeze your account. The number you’re trying to port has a DSL line connected to it. You will have to disconnect the DSL service or reassign it to a different number before you can move to a new VoIP company.

How to Migrate From One VoIP Service to Another

You can break down the VoIP migration process into three parts – gathering your account data, submitting the Letter of Authorization (LOA), and waiting for the port to complete.

Now, let’s look at the steps involved in migrating to another VoIP service by porting your number.

1. Gather Your Account Data

This is the first, and often most cumbersome step when porting numbers. Many businesses have used the same telecom provider for a long time, so the information may be out of date. Staffing changes in your IT team can also lead to knowledge gaps. In some cases, the old provider may delay the furnishing of information so you hold onto their service for a longer period of time.

Be patient and request for detailed and complete data. This is usually available in the form of a Customer Service Report (CSR), which is a consolidated document with all your account info.

Other documentation is easy to find, such as your most recent phone bill. Go ahead and submit your phone bill and any other information you may have to your new provider. A simple email should do, while you complete the rest of the steps in the VoIP number porting process.

2. Submit the Letter of Authorization

The LOA, also known as the Responsible Organization Change Authorization or a RespOrg form, ratifies your decision to transfer a phone number from your old carrier to a new one.

VoIP companies may call the LOA by different names – for example, Vonage calls it the Number Transfer Authorization (NTA) form. No matter which VoIP provider you choose, the form will look something like this, or its digital equivalent:

Source

Submit the form to your new provider and let your old provider know that you have decided to port out, if you haven’t done so already. In some countries like the UK, the new VoIP provider will ask for a Porting Authorization Code (PAC), which your old provider will give you.

Take time with this step, as the details on your LOA must exactly match your old customer records. Refer to the documentation you’ve already gathered when filling out the form. This will help avoid any mismatch and having to start the VoIP number porting process all over again.

Sign the LOA either manually or using a legally binding e-signature tool. If you have furnished a digital form, ask your new provider for a confirmation e-mail and a PDF copy.

3. Wait for the Port to Complete

From here on, your new VoIP service provider takes over the reins of the porting process. However, you need to stay vigilant and keep a close watch to ensure everything happens smoothly. Remember, while your phone numbers are transferred from one provider to another, both subscriptions are active and alive.

As we mentioned, a VoIP company can only port a number that’s currently in use. During the few weeks of the transfer process, you’ll be paying for both subscriptions.

It isn’t uncommon for VoIP companies to face roadblocks like data mismatch when porting numbers for their customers. If that happens, they’ll reach out to you.

Maintain communication with your previous carrier and politely ask the account executive to resolve any queries promptly.

Apart from this, all you can do now is wait for the port to complete. Your new VoIP provider will send you an email once this is done. The final step is to contact your old provider, pay any outstanding dues, and cancel the service so you can stop paying duplicated fees.

VoIP Number Porting Examples, Step by Step

If you’re still wondering how to migrate to another VoIP service, in this section, we explain the process with real-world examples.

Let’s say you are migrating to a new solution like Ooma. Typically, you’ll see a web-based admin interface where you can complete the entire process. For Ooma, this is the Ooma Office Manager. From the Account tab on top, you can navigate to the porting module, where you can start the transfer.

You’ll see a similar option from the Vonage dashboard, another popular VoIP service provider. In the case of Vonage, you have the option of either typing in the numbers you want to port or uploading a list of phone numbers in a tabular format.

Ooma will take you through all of the steps involved in the LOA right from the Office Manager portal. First, it will ask for a few key details about your old connection.

Next, it will ask for the main account number as well as all the phone numbers you want to port.

In step three, you’ll be asked to enter your account information, such as your business name, primary user name, and address. Make sure these correspond exactly with your old account details that are stored with your existing telephone service provider.

Finally, you enter your new primary number and accept the terms & conditions of the application.

Almost every VoIP solution provider will follow a similar process. For example, after you enter all the numbers you want to port to Vonage, you will enter your business details using this form.

Vonage will then show you a summary of the transfer order, and once you submit the LOA, you’ll receive a VoIP number porting confirmation email. The step may also involve a digital signature, as in the case of Vonage.

Once you’ve submitted the LOA, an option to monitor its status will appear on your VoIP admin dashboard. This lets you monitor the process more closely and also makes it a lot easier to wait for the porting to finish.

How Long Does It Take to Migrate to Another VoIP?

The VoIP number porting process takes from 2 to 4 weeks. If you’re migrating more than one number for your business, factor in another week’s delay to sort out any porting restrictions or roadblocks you may face.

On paper, Federal Communications Communication (FCC) rules state that simple ports that don’t involve more than one line should be processed in one business day. If you are switching from one wireless service provider to another, the FCC says that you “may be able to use your phone within a few hours.”

In reality, however, these rules are not that strictly upheld in the US. In the UK, for example, communication companies may have to pay thousands of dollars in fines if they hold customers back from porting numbers easily and quickly. Since the FCC doesn’t impose any such penalty, the VoIP number porting process may stretch to a few weeks.

To speed up the migration, there are a few things you can do:

Address any discrepancies in account data before submitting the LOA. The letter is a legally binding document and will have to be canceled if errors are found too late.

Address any discrepancies in account data before submitting the LOA. The letter is a legally binding document and will have to be canceled if errors are found too late. Inform your service provider that you have decided to opt out before submitting the LOA. This ensures that they cannot make any objections, like outstanding dues, later on.

Inform your service provider that you have decided to opt out before submitting the LOA. This ensures that they cannot make any objections, like outstanding dues, later on. Use the admin dashboard of your new VoIP software to check on LOA status and pending transfers. If there’s no movement in over a week, reach out to your new provider.

Use the admin dashboard of your new VoIP software to check on LOA status and pending transfers. If there’s no movement in over a week, reach out to your new provider. Some companies, like Vonage, cancel transfer orders if objections are not resolved within 21 days. So, check your email regularly and speak with the porting agent in charge to prevent this.

Bonus: Need Help Finding the Right VoIP Service?

To make all the effort you put into number porting worth it, you need to choose the best VoIP service for your company. Ooma, Vonage, RingCentral, Nextiva, Phone.com, and 8×8 are some of the leading Voice over Internet Protocol companies today.

So, if you’re not happy with your current calling experience, consider porting your number(s) to one of these top services. This will allow you to maintain business continuity while benefiting from a better, more powerful offering.

Ooma is great for small and mid-sized businesses: it costs $19.95/month/user and $9.95/month/number for every additional phone number.



Ooma has advanced hardware if you need it, and comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try it out before you commit.

Vonage is another excellent VoIP service for businesses of all sizes, especially if you’re looking for customer engagement tools as well. Pricing starts at $13.99/month/user (including a 30% discount) for unlimited domestic calling). Its USP is a massive integration marketplace.

When porting your old number to a new service, look for benefits other than cost savings. Features like artificial intelligence, contact center support, a smarter user interface, and detailed analytics can make a big difference to your business operations.

This ensures you see maximum returns from your VoIP number porting efforts.

VoIP Migration Takeaways

How to migrate to another VoIP service is a question that you’ll ask sooner or later as a VoIP power user. In a fast-growing market, companies are eager to offer feature-rich and often better-priced alternatives. If you’re still using landlines, then porting to VoIP is inevitable.

The process is simple and straightforward but comprises several steps that need doing correctly. Make sure you meet the prerequisites, like having an active account and being within VoIP coverage.

Then, gather all your data and submit the LOA. Let your old provider know that you’re looking to port out. Monitor the porting process, address any objections quickly, and cancel the old service after the number porting is complete.

Make sure to select the right VoIP provider for your company, as this will guarantee you’re making a wise investment that also works out in the long-run.

