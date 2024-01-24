HubSpot VoIP Review 2024 — Does It Offer Good Phone Integration?

HubSpot VoIP Review FAQs HubSpot VoIP Pros and Cons Here is a quick rundown of all the key pros and cons of HubSpot VoIP’s software: Pros 100+ integrations with other VoIP providers and business apps

Still in doubt? You can take advantage of its 14-day free trial without giving your credit card details to learn firsthand how the solution fits your needs!
What Is HubSpot VoIP – Brief Overview
Founded in 2006, HubSpot is a leading provider of inbound marketing, sales, and customer service solutions, including its CRM platform. In the world of CRM, one name reigns supreme: HubSpot. It is internationally recognized, occupying the number one spot in the G2 Best Global Software Companies list, 2023. It's not just a software suite; it's a digital ecosystem for building lasting, profitable relationships with your customers. Your team can use it to organize all your sales and customer data, create automated nurturing workflows, and generate actionable insights, all within a centralized platform. VoIP software is one tool in HubSpot's comprehensive toolbox and is only available as part of two main product offerings: HubSpot Sales Hub
HubSpot Service Hub It caters to businesses already using HubSpot's Sales Hub or Service Hub products, offering seamless calling functionality alongside existing contact management, sales enablement, and customer management. You can use HubSpot's VoIP software to receive calls in your browser using your HubSpot CRM. Imagine your sales agent closing deals with a quick call directly from a contact's record or support reps resolving issues with a seamless call that's just a click away.

HubSpot Sales Hub HubSpot Service Hub It caters to businesses already using HubSpot’s Sales Hub or Service Hub products, offering seamless calling functionality alongside existing contact management, sales enablement, and customer management. You can use HubSpot’s VoIP software to receive calls in your browser using your HubSpot CRM. Imagine your sales agent closing deals with a quick call directly from a contact’s record or support reps resolving issues with a seamless call that’s just a click away. How Does HubSpot VoIP Work? VoIP, also called IP telephony, allows you to place and receive calls globally over the internet. Once the HubSpot phone integration is complete, you can use its VoIP functionality to conveniently make these calls from your browser or a linked cell phone. Moreover, you can even use the HubSpot app to take notes during your conversation. The sales agent or customer support rep is then prompted to mark the call outcome in HubSpot as soon as the call ends. For instance, they might mark it as ‘Deal Won’ if the conversation led to a new sale, or ‘Issue Resolved’ if they successfully addressed a customer’s complaint. HubSpot also assesses your marketing and lead generation data for lead prioritization. Your team can use this to concentrate on leads with higher conversion potential, ultimately boosting your sales figures. Additionally, you can record and automatically transcribe your calls in HubSpot VoIP. These call recordings and transcriptions come in handy for training and review purposes. The insights from these are further enhanced with the help of HubSpot’s Conversation Intelligence (CI) feature. HubSpot VoIP Main Features – What’s Included With HubSpot VoIP, you can benefit from a wide range of functionalities designed to help streamline your business communication processes. Here’s a closer look at some key ones. Browser-Based Calling HubSpot VoIP supports browser-based calling, allowing you to make and receive calls within your HubSpot account. You can seamlessly place outbound calls and efficiently manage incoming calls directly from your browser. However, you can only receive calls via HubSpot-provided phone numbers managed by Twilio, a third-party service. Plus, toll-free numbers are not included in the HubSpot-provided phone numbers. Our HubSpot VoIP review revealed that HubSpot presently provides phone numbers from only some countries: the US, UK, Canada, Australia, Finland, Ireland, and the Netherlands. For the US, UK, and Canada, your business location is not restricted, so you can operate from any other country of your choice. However, for Australia, Ireland, Finland, and the Netherlands, businesses need a local presence to align with the country-specific phone number regulations. Remember, forwarded calls to your device might involve inbound calling charges as per your provider’s policies. While many US telecom companies offer unlimited calls at no extra cost, it’s wise to confirm this with your telecom provider before setting up call forwarding in HubSpot. Browser-based calling is an integral part of the HubSpot platform, assisting sales and support teams in seamlessly managing all online interactions through a single platform. Call Transcription and Coaching You can automatically record and transcribe your calls, giving you insights into your customer interactions that you can use to coach your team. And you can search, review, and comment on call transcriptions as needed. During our HubSpot VoIP review, we discovered that these functionalities are absent in the Starter plan. Yet, moving up to the Professional tier, users can avail up to 750 hours of transcription per month. This can scale up to 1,500 hours in the Enterprise subscription. You can also create Coaching Playlists in both the Professional and Enterprise account tiers. These playlists allow you to curate impactful call recordings that enhance team skills.

These playlists become helpful tools for teaching soft skills, sales techniques, and product training. Additionally, your team members can follow these playlists to receive an email notifying them that a new recording has been added to a playlist. Conversation Intelligence HubSpot VoIP’s CI functionality makes it smart software enabling in-depth call analysis. This is an advanced feature restricted only to Enterprise-level users. CI operates by dissecting the automatic call transcription from recorded calls and meetings originating from HubSpot’s built-in calling tool, integrated Zoom account, or a linked third-party VoIP provider compatible with CI. You can use CI to effortlessly navigate your team’s call data with its AI capabilities like speaker tracks, smart search, tracking specified terms, and actionable call insights. CI also allows you to automatically associate your call recordings with all relevant CRM records, including contacts, companies, deals, and tickets. This feature enhances workflow efficiency, ensuring your agents are kept updated regarding all previous interactions with a customer before calling them again. Detailed Call Records Let’s explore another feature in HubSpot VoIP’s toolkit: detailed call records. This functionality is centered around recording calls to maintain a comprehensive log of conversations for future reference. You can enable or disable call recording for all users in your account. However, it’s crucial to remain mindful of regional compliances before activating this feature, as call recording laws vary by location. Here are compliance guidelines for some jurisdictions: Call recording laws in the US

Call recording laws in the US GDPR’s impact on call recording laws in the EU region

GDPR’s impact on call recording laws in the EU region Germany’s two-party consent laws

Germany’s two-party consent laws Canada’s approach to call recording This feature goes beyond simple record-keeping. It serves as an archive for detailed insights, significantly contributing to continuous improvement and enhancing your team’s customer engagement. Custom Call Outcomes In our hands-on exploration of HubSpot VoIP, we delved into the Custom Call Outcomes feature, a valuable addition offering enhanced organization and analysis of call activities. This functionality proved helpful for accurately tracking and understanding call patterns and results. Within your HubSpot account, you can create up to 30 personalized call outcomes, such as lead created, contract signed, and deal won. You can make these custom outcomes a required setting for your sales agent or support rep to log as soon as they get done with their call. It helps categorize your call activities, enabling insightful reporting. They can also serve as filters in your HubSpot workflows and contact lists. However, it’s essential to note that this required setting is only possible for outgoing calls initiated from the HubSpot browser or logged calls. Hence, it is not possible to make this a required setting for inbound, mobile, or imported calls during call outcome logging. The Custom Call Outcomes feature simplifies call data organization, streamlines tracking, and empowers detailed reporting for smoother communication processes within your team. HubSpot VoIP Interface – How User-Friendly Is It? HubSpot VoIP’s appearance is clean and modern, providing a clutter-free interface that’s visually appealing across various devices. Setting up HubSpot VoIP is relatively straightforward, but it’s essential to meet specific software requirements. These considerations are especially critical given that HubSpot’s calling services are powered through a third-party service, Twilio. One significant aspect to highlight is the browser and network requirements set by Twilio for effective call functionality. HubSpot VoIP software is compatible with the following browsers: Google Chrome (latest version) Mozilla Firefox (latest version)

Microsoft Edge (latest version; Windows only)

Safari (latest version; Mac only)

You can also make recorded phone calls through the HubSpot mobile apps for Android and iOS devices.

Moreover, Twilio specifies a consistent download and upload speed of 10mbps to ensure a smooth calling experience. During our evaluation, we found these speed requirements critical, as insufficient bandwidth affected call quality.

If you encounter issues meeting these requirements, Twilio suggests the following troubleshooting methods:

Utilize a wired ethernet connection

Utilize a wired ethernet connection Check with your IT team for router issues

Check with your IT team for router issues Contact your internet service provider for guaranteed speeds

Overall, HubSpot VoIP is relatively easy to navigate, for the experienced users in your team. However, for the newcomers in your team, you can provide them additional training resources or tutorials to maximize their utilization of HubSpot VoIP as part of its CRM ecosystem.

HubSpot VoIP Pricing in 2024 – What Value Do You Get?

For both Sales Hub and Service Hub editions, HubSpot offers three distinct tiers.

Each tier provides different features and benefits to suit various business needs. Let’s explore these subscription types to see what each offers and how they might benefit you.

Starter

HubSpot VoIP’s Starter plan is not the most budget-friendly entry-level option compared to standalone VoIP providers like Phone.com and MightyCall, which offer unlimited calling minutes.

It offers up to 500 monthly calling minutes and access to one HubSpot-provided phone number. It also lacks some advanced features like CI and Coaching Playlists.

Professional

This account tier offers 3,000 calling minutes and includes 750 hours of transcription each month. You can avail up to three HubSpot-provided phone numbers. You also get the Coaching Playlists feature for team training.

Enterprise

The Enterprise plan is HubSpot’s premium plan and suits larger businesses. It offers 12,000 calling minutes, supports up to five HubSpot-provided phone numbers, and includes 1,500 hours of transcription monthly. Advanced features like CI Coaching Playlists are also available.

HubSpot VoIP’s three pricing tiers are based on business size and communication needs.

The software suits customer-focused teams that are looking for a comprehensive feature base over and above a simple VoIP solution.

Each plan has unique benefits, ensuring businesses can select one that fits their requirements. Higher-tier plans offer more features, which could be valuable for businesses needing comprehensive CRM solutions.

If you are still unsure after reading our HubSpot VoIP review, you can use the 14-day free trial to test these solution offerings yourself.

HubSpot VoIP Integrations

In today’s complex digital landscape, integrations play a vital role in breaking down data silos to maximize the usefulness of your business tools.

While compiling our HubSpot VoIP integration review, we discovered that HubSpot offers a wide range of integration options. Here’s a glimpse of the valuable integrations HubSpot provides.

Slack Integration

It is possible to link your HubSpot account with Slack for task creation, notification alerts, and contact sharing. This integration simplifies team communication, keeping everything streamlined without constantly switching between two tools.

Email Integrations

You can connect your email services like Gmail, Outlook, or Microsoft Exchange to HubSpot. This way, you can save time by sending emails directly from your HubSpot app.

Facebook Messenger Integration

HubSpot can integrate with your Facebook Messenger to automatically capture contact details, support two-way interactions, schedule calls using chatbots, and monitor chat volume. Ultimately, you can manage customer interactions seamlessly on this widely used messaging platform.

Salesforce Integration

This integration syncs data between Salesforce and HubSpot, allowing sales actions directly within Salesforce records. It makes the overall sales process more efficient. Note that the Salesforce integration is exclusive to the Enterprise subscription tier.

HubSpot App Marketplace

Explore over 100 integrations in the HubSpot App Marketplace, including various VoIP providers like RingCentral, MightyCall, and Vonage. These integrations expand connectivity options to cater to your diverse business communication needs.

HubSpot VoIP Comparison with Other VoIP Services

Numerous VoIP providers are available in the market today. To determine if HubSpot is a worthy investment, we’ve analyzed and compared the unique features and use cases of all the best virtual phone services.

Below is a table summarizing our findings.

Best VoIP Solutions Top Choice For Starting Price (/month) Countries Supported Standout Features HubSpot VoIP Customer-focused teams $18 50+ Conversation Intelligence

Custom call outcomes

Coaching playlists Ooma Residential $19.95 60+ No domestic calling charges

Call analytics

Hardware technology support Vonage External integrations $19.95 50+ Speech-to-text converter

Feature-rich mobile app

iii) Visual call park Nextiva Small businesses $17.95 50+ Unlimited HD voice calls

Unlimited internet fax

Toll-free number in basic package Phone.com Budget-friendly international calling $12.74 50+ Custom plans

Live receptionist

Caller routing MightyCall Ease of use $15 60+ No hardware setup required

Unlimited phone extensions

Custom call flow builder

HubSpot VoIP as part of Sales Hub or Service Hub is a must-have if you’re looking for a centralized platform to manage your diverse customer interactions. With it, you can manage your entire customer journey from one place, streamlining workflows and boosting efficiency.

Additionally, you can leverage its AI-powered capabilities in intelligent call logging and data analysis for improved business results, stronger client relationships and higher conversion rates.

To support your team, HubSpot also provides responsive and knowledgeable customer service through various support channels like email, phone, and live chat. Most users value its helpful documentation, extensive knowledge base, and active community forum.

Still unsure if HubSpot VoIP is the right fit for your business? You can test the software through a risk-free 14-day trial without submitting your credit card information.

What Do Other HubSpot Reviews Say?

For a true assessment of user satisfaction, we analyzed HubSpot’s user reviews. We referred to authentic software review sites like G2 and TrustPilot.

Given the popularity of HubSpot, it is no surprise that the HubSpot Sales Hub and Service Hub have rave reviews on G2, averaging 4.4 out of 5 stars from about 13,000 reviews.

Sales users have reported a positive impact on their sales pipelines with the help of HubSpot’s platform. They describe how the calling functionality really helped them seamlessly reach out to their prospects.

Users also mentioned that they value the smooth transition between their laptops and mobile devices when using the app for activities like making calls and sending emails. The convenience of effortlessly switching between devices enhances their overall experience with the platform.

However, some users were disappointed by the poor call quality of HubSpot’s built-in VoIP software. Consequently, they opted for HubSpot’s integration with other top VoIP providers to ensure a better calling experience.

Despite this limitation, they still preferred using HubSpot’s Sales Hub in combination with other calling tools as they valued its exceptional contacts database and detailed contact records for future reference.

Overall, users appreciate the ease of use of this streamlined CRM platform, a one-stop hub for all their marketing, sales, and customer service needs.

Why You Can Trust Our Review of HubSpot VoIP

At TechReport, we are committed to delivering genuine and unbiased guidance, placing editorial independence at the core of our reviews.

We adopt a data-driven approach by conducting a detailed analysis of user reviews with extensive hands-on product testing.

While researching for this HubSpot VoIP review, we engaged with the software’s demo and explored the 14-day free trial. We also navigated help site content and conversed with customer support to ensure the reliability and authenticity of our assessments.

Then, we conducted an in-depth analysis of user reviews posted on authentic review sites like G2 and TrustPilot to assess user satisfaction.

Accordingly, we wrote this review highlighting exactly what the software has to offer, both the good and the bad.

How to Use HubSpot VoIP Step-By-Step

While compiling this HubSpot VoIP review, we analyzed the software’s set-up process. The following is the step-by-step guide for you to follow.

To start, opt for a suitable subscription tier for either Sales Hub or Service Hub, depending on your business needs. Once subscribed, log in to your account and navigate to the contacts section.

Step 2 – Create An Account

Once in the contact database, find the contact you have to call. You can use the search functionality or the filters to easily find your desired contact.

You can call the contact from their record page via HubSpot’s browser or mobile app.

However, you must connect your phone number with the HubSpot app first to make this call.

Step 4 – Connect Your Phone Number

Click ‘Connect phone number’ enter your phone number in the pop-up bar.

You will then receive a verification code to ensure the correct phone number is connected to your account.

Step 5 – Phone Number Verification Completed

Finally, with verification out of the way, you can start your call with your chosen contact and make notes for your team.

Is HubSpot VoIP the Best Choice for Your Business?

So, what’s our verdict from our HubSpot VoIP review? HubSpot VoIP offers true value when integrated into HubSpot’s broader CRM platform. It’s a good choice if you want streamlined customer interactions and efficient contact management.

For top-tier calling capabilities or high-quality VoIP services, specialized providers are a better fit. Nonetheless, some users get the best of both worlds by integrating HubSpot Sales Hub with a leading VoIP provider for better call quality.

You must evaluate your business goals and priorities before choosing HubSpot VoIP. To make this choice easier, you can test it risk-free with a 14-day trial.

This trial lets you explore the features firsthand without any financial commitment, helping you determine the software’s suitability for your business.

HubSpot VoIP Review FAQs