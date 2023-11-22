Voiply Review — Is It a Good VoIP for Business and Residential Use in 2023?

Voiply Pros and Cons

Voiply is a great solution for small businesses and solopreneurs looking for an affordable VoIP service with excellent customer service. It offers plenty of benefits but isn’t without a few disadvantages. Consider the following pros and cons when evaluating Voiply for your needs:

Pros: Free international calling to several countries

Dedicated app for managing voicemails

Limited call analytics

What Is Voiply?

Voiply is a 2012-founded Internet phone service based out of Pittsburgh, U.S. It is among the few VoIP companies to provide home as well as business solutions.

Shea Georgetti and Felix Yanko founded the company over a decade ago, and the duo still leads Voiply operations. It started as an Internet-based calling solution mainly for businesses, branching into residential services in 2019.

Today, Voiply has over 25,000 customers worldwide and a team of 23 employees. It is recognized by the Better Business Bureau (BBB), a non-profit that provides accreditation to local businesses in North America. Voiply has an A+ BBB rating, which makes it a reliable and responsive vendor.

Voiply offers four broad solution categories, residential VoIP services, business telephony (including call centers), online fax, and number parking:

Residential VoIP: Internet-based calling for home users, along with a VoIP adapter and a headset bundle (optional).

Internet-based calling for home users, along with a VoIP adapter and a headset bundle (optional). Business telephony: Incoming and outgoing call management for small to mid-sized teams, along with toll-free and vanity numbers.

Incoming and outgoing call management for small to mid-sized teams, along with toll-free and vanity numbers. Online fax: A mobile-based fax app that is linked to a dedicated fax number.

A mobile-based fax app that is linked to a dedicated fax number. Number parking: The ability to keep an inactive phone number parked for later use so that memorable and in-demand numbers don’t get picked up by others.

Besides these, Voiply offers a number of hardware add-ons for those new to Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP). It partners with companies like Vtech, AT&T, and Panasonic to give you hardware bundles at a discounted price.

How Does Voiply Work?

Voiply transforms legacy communication services like fax and analog calling into digital systems by using Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) technology.

It takes analog signals like the sound of a person’s voice and converts them into digital signals through a process of compression and decompression. This digital signal then passes through Internet wires, which form the IP network.

Since nearly every home and business already has an IP connection in place, they don’t need any new infrastructure to start using VoIP services like Voiply. At the call recipient’s end, the digital signal is converted back into an audio signal.

We can then hear the audio using a mobile phone, a desktop with speakers, or a desk phone.

Similarly, in the case of VoIP fax, the image data is transmitted as data packets through the Internet instead of the public telephone network. This makes it more cost-effective than traditional fax services since you save money on long-distance charges.

For both calling and faxing, Voiply lets you maintain a dedicated and identifiable phone number, just like a legacy landline or fax machine. Your friends, family members, customers, and community can reach you on this VoIP number.

Voiply also supports unlimited international calling to landlines in 50+ countries. It also offers robocall defense and antivirus add-ons at a competitive rate.

What Is Voiply Best For?

Our Voiply review found the solution is best for individuals and small businesses with less than 50 employees who want to use their existing strong Internet connection for calls.

When signing up for the service, Voiply will ask you for your email address, zip code, and team size. For anything above 15 team members, you’d have to contact the company for a custom quote.

The solution may not be the right choice for large companies for a couple of reasons:

It lacks integration options. It doesn’t have an integration marketplace and doesn’t offer pre-built connectors for apps like customer relationship management (CRM), collaboration, or workflow automation. It doesn’t offer volume discounts.

On the other hand, it is ideal for small businesses, owing to its transparent pricing and purchase process. You can simply head to the checkout page, select your team size, choose your ideal phone set-up, add your new/existing phone numbers, and complete the purchase.

Your monthly billing amount will reflect directly on the checkout page, removing the chance of any unpleasant surprises.

Voiply Works Great With Small Businesses

Small businesses can draw a lot of benefit from Voiply’s one-stop-solution approach. This means that you can buy the Internet-based calling service, new hardware, antivirus, robocall blocker, and business phone numbers all in one place.

Voiply even ships your new telephony hardware with the custom voicemail greeting that you enter at checkout. This makes things a lot simpler for new business owners who are just getting started with their communication setup.

Another important use case for Voiply is international calling. The solution supports unlimited (free) calling to landlines in 50+ countries, which is a rare feature for most VoIP providers. Calls to Italy, India, Brazil, Greece, and several other regions are completely free of cost.

However, keep in mind that calls to certain countries like the United Arab Emirates (UAE) aren’t supported at all. Let’s look at this and other pros and cons of Voiply next in this review.

Details on Voiply Pricing

Voiply pricing starts at $8.95/month for residential services, $13.95/month for business services, $9.95/month for online fax, and $2/month for number parking.

For comparison, Vonage starts at $10.49/month while the entry-level plan for Nextiva costs $17.99/month, and the same for Ooma would be $19.95/month. This makes Voiply one of the most low-cost VoIP solutions in 2023.

We were happy to see that Voiply calling plans include unlimited domestic minutes; calls to some international regions may also be free. You can use the company’s international rate checker to estimate your exact international calling costs.

Unlike some of the other VoIP companies, such as Nextiva or Vonage, Voiply is not priced according to the tier or plan you choose. There’s no “basic, pro, and enterprise” model where the most expensive plan gets you the most extensive feature set.

Instead, Voiply pricing is geared specifically for small businesses. The business owner or IT manager can configure their intended phone system using Voiply’s interactive portal. Based on this, the company will generate a quote. You can save the quote for later or complete the purchase immediately.

Another interesting thing about Voiply pricing is its no-contract approach. The customer does not enter into a month, year, or five-year commitment with Voiply. Instead, you can choose to either pre-pay for a month or pre-pay for one whole year (which includes two free months) during checkout.

This can eliminate a lot of the billing headaches usually involved in managing VoIP systems.

Also, since most VoIP platforms are cloud-based, employees tend to install add-ons or subscribe to paid services, which further adds to your costs. Voiply’s pricing model removes this concern as well.

Voiply Residential Pricing

The Voiply home residential service starts at $8.95/month, which includes a free company-provided adapter. Using the adapter, you can convert any landline phone into a VoIP service and continue enjoying your home phone number and device without any interruptions.

Additionally, residential customers can purchase IP phones from Voiply, through its hardware partnerships. You can add online fax to your home VoIP bundle for $5/month, just like in business services.

Voiply for home use also includes unlimited calling and the same free calling support in select international regions. Shipping and installation are also free.

The service doesn’t have a free trial, and its terms & services state that it does not issue partial or complete refunds for charges already billed to your account. All equipment, however, is subject to a 30-day money-back guarantee claim.

While purchasing Voiply for your home, you can add the accidental damage and repair plan for $0.99 per month.

Voiply provides online fax facilities for $9.99/month and a 3-day free trial. Bear in mind that this comes down to $5/month when you buy it as an add-on to VoIP services. Number parking is another solution from Voiply, available for a fee of $2/month.

Review of Voiply’s Main Features

Voiply includes all the functionalities you need in a small business phone system. This includes both internal collaboration and call center capabilities. Some of its notable features include:

1. Incoming Call Management

Voiply makes it easier to manage inbound calls from customers. There’s a call-waiting service so that incoming calls are properly arranged in a queue. Ring groups allow team members to answer calls in turn. You can even have calls ring on multiple devices at the same time.

You can also configure basic answering rules so that calls are routed to the correct individual. Voiply doesn’t have sophisticated, AI-powered routing systems like some of its competitors, but that aligns with its price point and small business audience.

Besides this, Voiply has all the staples you’d need for incoming call management, such as call hold and music on hold, auto attendants, call transfers, multiple extensions, and audio conferencing. The robocall defense service protects your team from spam callers.

2. Voicemail

We were delighted with the ease of use and customization of Voiply’s voicemail system during our tests. Right at the time of purchase, it gives you the option to edit a phone number you’ve selected and set up a custom greeting.

You can add, remove, or change any of the details provided. For instance, you could choose to have an Italian female voice read out the voicemail greeting, instead of the default “English Male” setting. Or, you can upload an audio file or record your own right from the Voiply website.

Voiply lets you control exactly when a call goes to voicemail – after 3 or 4 rings, after 8 rings, or when no one picks up at all. Once received, voicemails can be automatically sent to a designated email ID. You could also choose to include this data in the company directory.

3. Outgoing Call Management

Voiply’s outbound calling features include speed dial, one-click-calling, outbound calling recording, and an organizational call directory. From this directory, you have the option to simply dial by name, instead of having to look up a customer’s number.

4. Call Recording

When purchasing a Voiply plan, you can choose to add extra features like online fax, spam prevention bots, and call recording. The recording capability will cost you an additional $5 per month, but when we tested the app, it was available to us for free due to an ongoing discount.

Call recordings are usually available only in the premium tiers of VoIP plans, which is the case for Vonage. So, we were happy to see that Voiply includes this in all purchases, even if you are just a single user.

You can turn on call recording for one or more extensions to your primary number. For each extension, you can record all calls, local calls, inbound calls, and/or outbound calls. Recordings are saved for 90 days or can be downloaded for later use.

5. Online Fax

The Voiply online fax app is available either as a standalone solution or as an add-on to your VoIP purchase. The app lets you send and receive documents digitally without needing a fax machine, paper printers, or ink cartridges.

All documents will be associated with a designated fax number that costs $5. You can use the Voiply app (mobile and desktop) to set up and manage multiple fax numbers, which can be used to exchange documents with Internet-based as well as traditional fax numbers.

6. Residential VoIP

Voiply is one of the few providers to offer purpose-built residential services; a couple of other vendors to consider for this purpose are Ooma and Vonage.

It’s a plug-and-play solution that costs $8.95 per month, including a Voiply adapter that turns your analog phone into a VoIP-compatible device. The company will transfer your landline number to VoIP for free, or you can get a brand-new number for free.

Voiply offers a few hardware accessories to complement its residential calling service. This includes:

The Vtech bundle for $84.95: A deskp hone with a cordless handset, base speakers, digital answering system, and backlit keypad.

A deskp hone with a cordless handset, base speakers, digital answering system, and backlit keypad. The AT&T bundle for $99.95: A wired desk phone with a large display, along with two cordless handsets

A wired desk phone with a large display, along with two cordless handsets The Panasonic bundle for $139.95: A speakerphone with three cordless handsets and Bluetooth functionality to link your smartphones.

A speakerphone with three cordless handsets and Bluetooth functionality to link your smartphones. Voiply-compatible router for $44.95: A router that enables seamless, encrypted connectivity from your home to Voiply’s servers in order to resolve network-related issues.

Voiply residential users can also access the mobile app. All calls to your home number will ring on the app simultaneously, allowing you to make and receive calls even when you’re not at home.

7. Number Parking

Number parking is a unique Voiply feature that lets you maintain ownership of a phone number without using it to make or receive calls. It costs $2/month to park a phone number, and an additional fee if you want other services like voicemail, call forwarding, or announcements in your parked number.

To park a number, simply call Voiply’s specialists and tell them you want to port a number away from your current provider without assigning it to an active line. This lets you avoid subscription charges from your old provider without losing access to in-demand numbers like 1-800-CONTACTS.

While a number is parked, all SMSes to the number will be automatically forwarded to your designated email address. You can also convert the voicemails you receive to text and send them to your email for $0.05/voicemail.

Calls to parked numbers can be forwarded for $0.02/minute. You can also make an announcement (via pre-recorded messages) whenever someone calls the number. This service costs $0.01/minute and lets you inform callers of important details, like when your contact details have changed.

8. Internet Scrubbing

Besides VoIP solutions, Voiply protects you from online data exposure through its scrubbing service. Using this feature, you can remove any instance of your personal data appearing online.

According to research by Kaspersky, 1 in 3 consumers have faced incidents where their private information was accessed by someone without consent. 82% of consumers have tried to remove their private information from publicly available sources, but many don’t know how to go about it.

This is where Voiply’s Internet scrubbing service is of help. It scans the Internet for any instance of your personal information and then it removes this data from search engines over a period of up to 45 days. Voiply runs a fresh scan every 90 days and removes any new data that may surface.

Voiply can scan for your name, home address, date of birth, marital status, education, family member’s names, social security number, net worth, traffic violations, and consumer behavior data. The feature costs $12.99/month or $39.99 for one-time removal.

Is Voiply Easy to Use? A Closer Look at the Interface

Voiply is easy to use and has dedicated mobile apps for most functions, including VoIP calling, VoIP fax, and voicemail.

The Voiply user experience is divided into two parts – the online portal and its mobile apps.

The online portal is how you manage most of its administrative functions, such as setting up extensions, call recordings, adding new numbers, and so on. You can visit my.voiply.com from any desktop browser to access Voiply’s functionalities.

The portal is minimalist in design, with a straightforward learning curve. You’ll find most of the tools and features you need under the services tab on the menu.

Apart from the portal, Voiply also offers mobile apps for calling, voicemail, and fax. Interestingly, you could purchase a standalone app (without an underlying VoIP subscription) for only $5 a month. This lets you access a second number with unlimited calling and texting directly on your mobile phone.

If you’re a Voiply residential or business customer, you can use the app for free.

Another handy app from Voiply is visual voicemail. You can connect the app to your VoIP number and play back voicemail recordings on your mobile phone. The app uses text-to-speech technology to streamline the user experience further.

It even taps into ChatGPT to automatically create summaries of your voicemail recordings.

The Voiply fax app is equally easy to use. You can download all of these apps from the Google Play Store or the App Store on your iPhone.

One of the drawbacks we found when it comes to usability is the lack of integration and customization. You can’t really pick and choose from the feature set, and there’s no way to connect Voiply with popular apps like Salesforce or Zapier without spending a lot of development effort.

On the upside, Voiply is an excellent solution if you have an existing hardware ecosystem. The plans are designed for bring-your-own-device (BYOD) use, and you can access most of its functionalities, like call forwarding set-up and transfers, directly from your IP phone.

What Uptime and Security Can You Expect from Voiply?

Voiply promises 99.99% uptime and secures your data using various authentication mechanisms.

Voiply’s uptime of 99.99% is slightly less than some of its competitors.

For example, Nextiva promises 99.999% or five-nines uptime, similar to Vonage. On the other hand, Voiply’s uptime guarantee is at par with the industry standard, since MightyCall gives you 99.99% uptime – more than sufficient for home and business calling.

The company has three data center locations – in Toronto, Canada, and Ashburn and Redmond in the US. You can check the uptime status of all of these locations at any time by visiting status.voiply.com. Apart from uptime, the status page will also tell you how other systems are doing.

For instance, you’ll know which customer support channels are available right now, if the order page and portal are working, and the precise status of individual Voiply services.

Voiply mentions that customer data is encrypted for security, although it does not mention which encryption standards are used. Besides this, the company enforces several measures to protect customer security and privacy.

During our Voiply review and tests, all account changes were authenticated using stringent security measures like one-time PINS sent via SMS or email.

Whenever you speak with customer support or request sensitive information, Voiply enforces two-factor authentication (2FA).

The company has established secure account recovery processes in case you ever lose access to your VoIP account.

How Does Voiply Compare Against Other Leading VoIP Services?

Voiply is one of the most affordable VoIP services available in 2023. It is slightly limited in terms of enterprise features but ideal for small businesses and individual customers. Here is a quick comparison of how Vopily stacks up against other industry leaders:



Best VoIP Solutions Top Choice For Starting Price Countries Supported Standout Features Voiply Small teams, individuals, WFH workers, and solopreneurs $8.95/month 70+ countries with free calls in 50+ regions a: Unlimited calling

b: Free international calls

c: Prepaid annual plans Ooma Home users and small-to-mid-sized businesses $19/month 60+ countries a: Internet service add-on

b: Home security solutions

c: Remote 911 Vonage Mid-sized to large customer-facing businesses $14.99/month 50+ countries a: Sophisticated AI

b: Conversational commerce

c: Communication APIs Nextiva Mid-sized to large businesses with a sizable online presence. $18.95/month 50+ countries a: Built-in sales tools

b: Powerful customer intelligence

c: Social media management Phone.com Contact & call centers of every size $12.74/month 50+ countries a: Live streaming

b: Live (human) receptionist

c: intelligent answer bot RingCentral Mid-sized to large businesses needing industry-specific solutions $20/month 60+ countries a: Customer-analytics AI

b: Webinars and events

c: Video rooms for hybrid meetings

These are among the best VoIP business phone systems today. Keep in mind that the right solution for your company or residential needs will depend on your specific use case.

Do you make a lot of international calls? Are you starting from scratch and need an end-to-end VoIP setup? What is your annual budget? Make sure to ask these critical questions when conducting research and evaluating vendors.

What Do Other Voiply Reviews Say?

Voiply is well-reviewed across trusted forums and customer review websites. We gathered and analyzed data from Trustpilot, GetVoIP, and G2 to get additional perspectives from real-world customers. Ease-of-use and affordability are some of Voiply’s highest-rated features.

Customers did note minor usability issues like the inability to recognize Eastern Daylight Time and the rare dropped call.

Voiply is rated 4.4 out of 5 on Trustpilot, which qualifies it as “excellent.” This isn’t just a simple average of customer ratings, but a weighted score that factors in the age and number of reviews.

On GetVoIP.com, Voiply is rated 4.2 out of 5. It gets a score of 4+ when it comes to the installation experience and price; it’s rated 4 for everything else (quality, support, reliability, and features). 74% of customers on getVoIp would recommend Voiply.

On G2, Voiply gets a rating of 3.3 out of 5. Customers appreciate how affordable and easy it is to use, although one customer does note that this VoIP service does not support Polycom phones.

Why You Can Trust Our Review of Voiply

TechReport is committed to bringing you the latest insights on communications and technology. Since 1999, our team of writers, journalists, reviewers, and research specialists have worked hard to uncover the most relevant trends in the world of personal computing and business software.

Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) is one of our focus areas, with 50+ reviews, guides, and tutorials in this segment. We spent over a week reviewing and testing Voiply. We started by subscribing to its business plan, signing up for three users on a BYOD model.

We then took its 20+ features for a test drive, also exploring how the company’s refund process and customer service work. In addition, we referred to customer reviews of Voiply across trusted websites like Trustpilot, G2, and GetVoIP.

All through our review, we considered the pros and cons of the platform, the practical ways in which it can be used, and some of the drawbacks. Our inferences are strengthened by TechReport’s exhaustive reviews of several of Voiply’s alternatives and top competitors.

How to Use Voiply — A Step-By-Step Guide

Ease of use is one of Voiply’s biggest USPs. To install and start using the platform, follow these three simple steps:

1. Choose Your Voiply Setup

Visit the company’s website and click on “Business Services.” You will be redirected to the checkout page where you can configure the specific set-up you require. This process has four steps.

Select your team size. The interactive checkout tool lets you choose from 1-15 team members. Next, select your phone. Voiply will recommend its online app and BYOD by default. You can also add as many Wi-Fi desk phones as needed in this step.

In the third step, choose your business number. You can either keep your old phone number, which will initiate a porting process. Or, you can choose a new phone number for free. Extra numbers can be added later for $1.25/month.

In the fourth and final step, toggle on any value-adding features you might want. This includes online fax, spam call bot, and call recording. Once you’re happy with the setup, click on “Save.”

2. Purchase Your VoIP Plan

Before you make the purchase, take a look at the “Manage Your Phones” section on the checkout page. This will show you all the Wi-Fi desk phones you’ve attached to your number, and their respective extensions. Click on the edit button (pencil icon) under each phone.

Here, you can configure all the operational details of each phone extension. For instance, you can turn on call forwarding, enable SMS archiving, set up voicemail, and more. You can also specify the user’s name in this step.

Once you’re happy with how each extension is set up, complete the purchase. Enter your billing address and specify which one you prefer: monthly billing or an annual subscription. You can pay via all major debit and credit cards.

3. Log Into the Portal and Mobile Apps

After you have purchased the Voiply subscription, the setup process is technically complete. The company will send you pre-configured Wi-Fi desk phones in 7-10 days, which you can start using without any further effort.

You could also log into the company’s web-based portal by visiting my.voiply.com. Here, you have the option to change any of the extensions and settings you’ve already configured during the checkout stage.

Download the Voiply calling apps for Windows PC, Mac, Android, and iOS phones. Here, you’ll see the dialler right up front and the navigation pane on top. The app’s user interface is easy to navigate and you can start making calls to contacts from the organizational directory immediately.

How Good Is Voiply? Review Takeaways

Voiply is a good choice for small businesses, solopreneurs, and home users who want a powerful calling solution with predictable costs. It doesn’t offer any bells and whistles like multiple integrations, artificial intelligence, automations, or routing algorithms. It’s easy to set up and use.

Residential VoIP users can also consider subscribing to Voiply. They can look forward to a one-stop solution that bundles unlimited calling, a new number, a VoIP adapter, and new phones into one prepaid annual plan.

The company’s two most compelling selling points are usability and international calling. You can install and start using Voiply in 10-15 minutes. It is among the handful of companies to offer free unlimited calling to select international regions, making it worth a try.

FAQs