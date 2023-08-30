Best VPN for Business: Top 10 Corporate VPNs Compared for 2023

The Top 10 Best VPN Clients for Business Use

Based on several criteria, including security, speed, server count and distribution, and compatibility, we’ve ranked the market’s 10 best business VPNs:

ExpressVPN — Ideal for businesses of all sizes, ensuring secure, efficient remote access to corporate resources with unparalleled security and global server coverage. NordVPN — A versatile business VPN solution that offers an all-in-one solution that covers network security, internet access protection, compliance support, and flexible resource management. Ivacy — An incredibly popular VPN that offers quick server deployment, multiple dedicated IPs, and easy scalability, ensuring top-tier security for your employees. PureVPN — A leading option that provides PureDome, a Business VPN solution that combines dedicated IPs, centralized administration, and quick deployment. SurfsharkVPN — Stands out with its Unlimited Devices feature, allowing uncapped device connections on a single subscription, and Surfshark One includes antivirus protection for added cybersecurity. VyprVPN — A reputable VPN that offers over 700 servers worldwide and a no-logs policy backed by third-party audits, ensuring data security with bulletproof VPN protocols and zero-knowledge DNS. ProtonVPN — A secure, Swiss-based business VPN solution that provides seamless integration into the Proton suite of cloud products and a global network across 65+ countries for top-tier performance and privacy protection. TunnelBear — Excels in user-friendliness, making it a top choice for those who prioritize ease of use. Its intuitive interface, complete with a map for server selection, simplifies the VPN experience. Hide.me — Has an extensive network of 1,400 servers across 56 locations in 35 countries, including regions often overlooked by other VPN providers. It offers dedicated servers in countries like China and Turkey. AtlasVPN — Offers small businesses robust security backed by AES 256-bit encryption and a strict no-logs policy to safeguard sensitive business data at a cost-effective price point.

Why Businesses Need a Corporate VPN

Business VPNs are an essential cornerstone of any organization’s cybersecurity policy, but it might not be immediately evident why. However, after a few weeks of using a corporate VPN, it’ll become apparent why it’s a business research tool you can’t live without.

Increased Security

Cyber threats, including malware, ransomware, and phishing attacks, use every possible opening to infiltrate your network. A corporate VPN adds an extra layer of defense by filtering out malicious content on the DNS level, blocking malware platforms from connecting to your employees’ computers.

This proactive approach helps prevent employees from inadvertently accessing harmful websites or downloading malicious files, safeguarding the network and data integrity. Many corporate VPNs offer the capability to create private gateways and segment the network.

This means that different parts of the business network can be isolated from one another, limiting the ability of an attacker to pivot further into the network off of a single set of hacked credentials.

Connect From Anywhere

Market research is a fundamental aspect of an effective business strategy. To make informed decisions, organizations require access to data from various regions. Geo-restrictions, however, can limit access to specific markets.

By using a Geo-Restriction Bypass, such as a VPN, businesses can virtually relocate their online presence to the desired region, granting them unrestricted access to market insights, competitor analysis, and consumer behavior data.

A Geo-Restriction Bypass enables organizations to access region-specific legal resources, regulatory updates, and compliance documentation, ensuring that they remain on the right side of the law in each location where they operate.

Data Protection

A VPN encrypts all data your employees send back and forth over the internet, even from insecure locations such as public WiFi.

Not only does this enhance your security by keeping passwords and other sensitive credentials safe, but it also helps you comply with data privacy requirements by keeping your users’ data encrypted.

User management tools also give you the ability to partition different network shares based on everyone’s role in the company. For instance, finance and HR data can be kept separate from general employee access. This not only enhances security but also aids in compliance with data protection regulations.

Remote Work Support

As remote work environments expand, so do security challenges. Cybersecurity measures are an integral part of remote work support. This includes not only VPNs but also firewalls, Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA), endpoint security, and regular security training for remote employees.

These measures help protect sensitive data and prevent security breaches. A VPN designed for business will incorporate MFA and endpoint security as part of its VPN connectivity with your internal network, cutting down on the number of separate technical solutions you need to implement.

Key Features to Look for in a Business VPN

Business VPNs will include most of the same features you’d find in a consumer VPN, but there are some additional considerations you’ll need to make when shopping for the one that suits your needs:

Simultaneous Connections — Most VPNs allow several devices to connect to the network from a single license. You should prioritize a VPN that offers enough devices per license to accommodate all your employees and devices without extra costs.

— Most VPNs allow several devices to connect to the network from a single license. You should prioritize a VPN that offers enough devices per license to accommodate all your employees and devices without extra costs. Advanced Security Protocols — OpenVPN implementation should be an absolute minimum, but you should also look out for a working leak switch and protection against IP and DNS leaks. An in-house DNS service helps mitigate leaks, but the VPN should be tested to ensure your IP is properly disguised.

— OpenVPN implementation should be an absolute minimum, but you should also look out for a working leak switch and protection against IP and DNS leaks. An in-house DNS service helps mitigate leaks, but the VPN should be tested to ensure your IP is properly disguised. Dedicated Business Support — One of the biggest advantages when taking an enterprise VPN plan over a consumer one is the upgrade you get to priority support. Opt for a VPN provider that offers specialized support for business clients, including 24/7 support availability and dedicated account managers.

— One of the biggest advantages when taking an enterprise VPN plan over a consumer one is the upgrade you get to priority support. Opt for a VPN provider that offers specialized support for business clients, including 24/7 support availability and dedicated account managers. Global Server Network — A VPN with a larger set of locations will serve you content with greater granularity, increasing your marketing team’s reach, as well as enhancing your team’s ability to work around the globe with low latency.

Is There a Difference Between a Business VPN and a Consumer VPN?

Both business and consumer VPNs use the same set of underlying technologies to encrypt network traffic between two points, but there are a few key differences. A business VPN has features specialized for corporate use, such as network segmentation, user management, and cloud integration.

So, while a consumer VPN facilitates the online privacy needs of individuals, business VPNs strike a balance between providing secure access to company resources for employees and enforcing the security policy of an organization.

In addition to allowing VPN traffic to act like a proxy for your home connection, a business VPN can also act as a remote access VPN and site-to-site VPN.

A remote VPN allows employees to access internal work resources from outside the office, whereas a site-to-site VPN connects two or more internal networks without exposing them to the outside internet. You gain all the security and encryption benefits while also denying access to anyone not connected to your VPN.

A consumer VPN can provide many benefits to a small business, but the best business VPNs also include user administration tools that allow you to manage how users access your internal network. Read on to find the best business VPN for your network.

Reviews of the Top VPN Solutions for Enterprises

In this section, we delve into comprehensive reviews of the top VPN solutions tailored for enterprises. These evaluations will provide insights into each VPN’s performance, security features, scalability, and customer support.

By the end, you’ll have a clear understanding of which VPN solution aligns best with your business’s specific needs, helping you make an informed decision for your corporate network. If all you want is to compare corporate VPNs, feel free to skip ahead to our comparison table.

1. ExpressVPN — Our Top Pick for the Best Business VPN

ExpressVPN is our number one pick for a small business VPN for several reasons, but at the top of the list is nearly 100% uptime on a worldwide set of servers spanning 94 countries.

This guarantees comprehensive coverage, making it particularly beneficial for businesses with international operations.

You can trust ExpressVPN to handle your data, too, as their no-logs policy has been audited by PricewaterhouseCoopers, one of the top three auditing companies in the world.

This means that no data relating to user internet traffic is ever kept on ExpressVPN’s servers, so even their own employees can’t see what’s passing through your servers. For more on this and a full look at everything there is to know about this VPN, read our full ExpressVPN review.

Starting Monthly Price

Starting Annual Price

Simultaneous Connections

Free Version

Money-Back Guarantee

Server Count

Server Locations

Average Speeds

$12.95/month $6.67/month 8 No 30 Days 3,000+ 160+ 79.11Mbps

ExpressVPN’s expansive global server network was built to circumnavigate ISP filtering, particularly for companies operating in regions with heavy online censorship, effectively enabling access to the full internet, even in high-censorship areas.

This is ideal if you have employees regularly traveling to or working from countries with limited access to the internet, providing a competitive edge while also safeguarding employee privacy from government monitoring.

Onboarding is easy thanks to a user-friendly interface that simplifies installing the program and connecting to the VPN network. This ensures that employees can efficiently access corporate resources — reducing the learning curve and promoting smooth adoption throughout any organization.

Beyond all this, ExpressVPN backs its service with exceptional customer support, available 24/7 through live chat and email. You’ll be reassured to know your business has prompt assistance whenever it’s needed, a critical component for maintaining uninterrupted operations.

Pricing

ExpressVPN accommodates multiple devices, allowing you to connect up to eight devices simultaneously. This flexibility is invaluable for employees who use various devices for work, ensuring that they can maintain secure access to corporate resources from any location.

You can buy several ExpressVPN subscriptions, but the Volume Licensing option is tailored for businesses. This feature allows you to efficiently manage a substantial number of licenses, ranging from five to over fifty, all under a single, easy-to-maintain account.

As your business grows, this simplifies account management and provides cost savings, making it an ideal choice for enterprises of varying sizes.

Pros Volume licensing discount

Volume licensing discount Unbeaten speeds

Unbeaten speeds Worldwide server access

Worldwide server access One of the fastest VPNs Cons No user management tools

2. NordVPN — Comprehensive Cybersecurity Suite

NordVPN offers VPN management for businesses through a separate VPN product called NordLayer. With NordLayer, you can secure your network and address a range of business-critical needs in a simple one-size-fits-all deployment.

The suite presents a complete business VPN solution, providing flexible and easily implemented cybersecurity tools suitable for companies of all sizes and work models.

NordLayer’s core strength is its versatility. It not only secures your internet traffic but also acts as a complete identity management solution for your employees thanks to integrated 2FA, SSO, and user access administration tools.

Starting Monthly Price

Starting Annual Price

Simultaneous Connections

Free Version

Money-Back Guarantee

Server Count

Server Locations

Average Speeds

$9/month $7/month 6 No 30 Days 5,700+ 60+ 72.92Mbps

Employees can access all of their associated cloud tools through a NordVPN connection that also grants access to an interior office network, so you can be sure your employees are fully protected and able to access all of their tools every time they connect to NordVPN.

NordLayer also provides network and resource access management capabilities, and you can even segment access to company resources by user, IP whitelist, or even by security policy compliance.

This way, you can force your employee’s devices to update to the latest security patches before they’re allowed to access your internal network. This is important when you consider that endpoint vulnerability is a key security issue as more people begin to work from home, and NordLayer solves this problem with ease.

NordLayer is also useful as part of a strategy for achieving security compliance. NordLayer implements encryption and user management in a way that’s compliant with various industry standards, including ISO 27001, GDPR, HIPAA, SOC 2 TYPE 2, and PCI DSS.

This makes the compliance journey smoother for businesses, allowing them to monitor VPN activity, oversee devices in the network, manage identity and access for users and apps, and encrypt data transmissions from untrusted networks.

Pricing

NordVPN offers both static plans that scale with your user count and a custom plan for businesses with many employees. Scalability is a critical consideration for growing businesses, and NordLayer excels here.

It allows for the easy up-scaling or down-scaling of the number of users and servers, ensuring adaptability to changing needs.

Pros Comprehensive cybersecurity suite

Comprehensive cybersecurity suite Secure connectivity

Secure connectivity Flexibility and scalability Cons Relatively expensive

3. Ivacy — Best Business VPN With a Free Plan

IvacyVPN has one of the best free VPN plans out there, but it pales in comparison to what Ivacy VPN offers as a business VPN provider, as it caters to small businesses that have changing scalability requirements.

This is because it allows you to rapidly request server deployment for your personal VPN network. This capability enables your business to quickly scale up, promptly addressing bandwidth requirements without compromising security.

Whether you need a server deployed for a new project or to accommodate remote team members, IvacyVPN ensures you can adapt swiftly. Plus, it also allows you to provision multiple dedicated IP addresses.

Starting Monthly Price

Starting Annual Price

Simultaneous Connections

Free Version

Money-Back Guarantee

Server Count

Server Locations

Average Speeds

$9.95/month $1/month 10 Yes 30 Day 6,500+ 100+ 74.59Mbps

By assigning dedicated IPs, you can whitelist only the devices you want to access your private network, effectively restricting access and safeguarding it from external threats. This is fantastic for businesses as it’s crucial to keep your defenses up when dealing with outside access to sensitive information.

It doesn’t end there, either. IvacyVPN extends its protective umbrella across your entire organization. It guarantees enhanced security and anonymity for all team members, regardless of whether your business is a small startup or a large corporation.

Ivacy VPN is compatible with numerous devices, including Windows, iOS, Mac, and Android. You can have 10 connections on a single subscription, making it versatile for both personal and business use.

With IvacyVPN, everyone can work online safely and securely, ensuring the confidentiality and integrity of your data. If you’re not convinced, you can check our in-depth comparison of the top free VPNs.

Pricing

Ivacy’s enterprise pricing plans are only available to purchase if you make an inquiry with the sales team, otherwise, you’ll be purchasing the normal consumer VPN without the added benefits of Ivacy’s user management suite.

It does include a free password manager, too, which is a must-have for any business, particularly for remote setups.

Pros Full user management capabilities

Full user management capabilities Many simultaneous connections

Many simultaneous connections Dedicated global IPs

Dedicated global IPs Scalable servers Cons Limited Split Tunneling options

PureVPN brings plenty to the table with PureDome, a VPN management system tailored for businesses — offering an array of features designed to bolster network security and facilitate remote work. At its core, a VPN’s only job is to ensure that sensitive data remains confidential and protected.

PureDome excels in this regard, providing secure remote access between multiple environments to enable multi-office companies to provide employees access to corporate networks and files seamlessly to ensure nobody compromises the network’s security.

Beyond this, deployment is a breeze with PureDome. Its centralized admin dashboard simplifies user and license management, and businesses can provision gateways in as little as 10 minutes across 30 global locations.

Starting Monthly Price

Starting Annual Price

Simultaneous Connections

Free Version

Money-Back Guarantee

Server Count

Server Locations

Average Speeds

$10.95/month $3.32/month 10 7 Day Trial 31 Day 6,500+ 88+ 68.43Mbps

This agility ensures that your business can quickly adapt to evolving security needs, and the centralized billing streamlines license and user account management, reducing administrative overhead.

To top it off, PureDome allows you to purchase dedicated IPs, offering enhanced security by ensuring that only authorized users can access your server or device. It eliminates the risk of unauthorized access, a crucial aspect of network security in today’s threat landscape.

PureDome can also provide dedicated IPs for teams across up to 30 different locations worldwide. This flexibility ensures that your business can efficiently manage its network without the need for separate IPs for each team member.

As the cherry on top, PureDome is backed by PureVPN’s 15 years of expertise, offering businesses scalable and secure remote access solutions. With 24/7 support, you can rely on their experienced professionals to provide assistance whenever you need it, ensuring uninterrupted business operations.

Pricing

PureDome’s corporate site includes a calculator that allows you to work out exactly how much your custom plan will cost you based on the number of users you have, the number of static IPs you require, and the number of dedicated endpoints you want for guaranteed priority on routing.

This differs from most other VPN providers, who won’t let you see exactly how much your enterprise plan will cost until you contact the sales team.

Pros Passed a Zero-log audit

Passed a Zero-log audit A wide range of devices are supported

A wide range of devices are supported Full management suite Cons Slightly buggy mobile apps

5. SurfsharkVPN — Unlimited Devices on a Single Subscription

Surfshark is a relatively new entrant to the VPN scene but has distinguished itself by offering several cybersecurity tools bundled alongside its core VPN product to create an all-in-one cybersecurity solution called Surfshark One.

Surfshark offers an extensive network of over 3,200 servers spanning 100 countries with a primary focus on delivering high-speed connections and advanced privacy protection, coupled with the unique advantage of allowing unlimited device connections.

The VPN itself uses a range of innovative technology and includes features like Split Tunneling and Multi-Hop, which we explore in-depth in our full Surfshark review.

Starting Monthly Price

Starting Annual Price

Simultaneous Connections

Free Version

Money-Back Guarantee

Server Count

Server Locations

Average Speeds

$12.95/month $2.30/month Unlimited No 30 Day 3,200+ 100+ 68.81Mbps

Split Tunneling gives you the ability to choose which apps are covered under the VPN while simultaneously keeping other apps on your home connection, whereas Multi-Hop chains several VPN connections together to increase your privacy.

Surfshark One includes antivirus protection — in fact, it’s easily among the very best antiviruses and ideal for safeguarding business devices from online threats. While the antivirus needs some refinement, having this layer of security is invaluable for business networks to prevent infection and data breaches.

Surfshark also employs AES-256-bit encryption, which is the industry standard for data protection. Plus, it offers a Search feature as part of Surfshark One, a premium package, which not only blocks ads and malware but also provides protection against phishing attempts and alerts you to potential breaches.

Pricing

Surfshark is available as a single subscription or in bulk, but the bulk package is only available by talking to the sales team. To qualify as a business user, you need to purchase at least 5 user licenses, which will set you back $7 per month per user.

Larger subscription orders will benefit from a bulk discount, but you won’t know exactly how much until you get in touch with the Surfshark team.

Pros Deep web monitoring

Deep web monitoring Private search service

Private search service Unlimited connections Cons No central user monitoring system

6. VyprVPN — Privacy-Focused VPN Provider

VyprVPN is a Swiss-based VPN provider with over 700 servers in 70+ locations worldwide, including servers in Asia, Oceania, the Middle East, South America, Central America, and Africa.

This VPN takes privacy seriously. It’s the first to ever commission a third-party audit to demonstrate their “no-logs” claim is true, setting an industry-wide precedent for good practice in the process.

VyprVPN demonstrates this commitment by owning all the servers it uses. This means you can trust that your company’s data isn’t subject to third-party interference or snooping from inside VyprVPN.

Starting Monthly Price

Starting Annual Price

Simultaneous Connections

Free Version

Money-Back Guarantee

Server Count

Server Locations

Average Speeds

N/A $24.90/month ($299/year) 5 No 30 Days 700+ 70+ 75.83Mbps

This approach extends to bulletproof VPN protocols and an internally-run zero-knowledge DNS service, both of which add up to a service that won’t leak your data, your IP, or your browsing history.

The desktop apps are well-designed, with useful server sorting tools and plenty of options. The mobile apps are powerful, too, and similar to their desktop counterparts, offer features like DNS leak protection, split tunneling, and custom DNS options.

This extends to the user management dashboard as well, which allows you to easily designate roles and assign static IPs. In terms of support, VyprVPN offers live chat, effective email support, and a knowledge base with helpful articles.

While we found that the support provided was fairly prompt and responsive, it doesn’t quite reach the level of excellence seen by some competitors like ExpressVPN.

Pricing

VyprVPN has the following two plans for business, which equates to $29/month for 3 users on the Business Cloud Plan or $24.90/month for the standard Business plan:

Pros User management functions

User management functions Dedicated servers available

Dedicated servers available Privacy-focused DNS feature Cons Pricier than other options

7. ProtonVPN — Free VPN with Cloud Integration

ProtonVPN is an excellent choice for businesses thanks to its integration with the entire Proton suite. With over 50,000 organizations relying on its unparalleled security track record, ProtonVPN has built a reputation for providing secure internet access from anywhere.

It boasts a global network spanning 65+ countries, ensuring high performance and low latency, regardless of your location.

Plus, its Swiss-based headquarters provides the advantage of protection from some of the world’s strongest privacy laws, offering stability, discretion, and the rule of law to customers worldwide.

Starting Monthly Price

Starting Annual Price

Simultaneous Connections

Free Version

Money-Back Guarantee

Server Count

Server Locations

Average Speeds

$11.49/month $4.99/month 10 Yes 30 Days 2,900+ 60+ 61.74Mbps

ProtonVPN is built to preserve privacy even in the most hostile environments, thanks to advanced anti-censorship, malware, and man-in-the-middle attack protections. Plus, network security and access control are made easy through the configuration of private gateways.

This enables network segmentation and isolation, thus enhancing security compliance, and the VPN’s anti-censorship technology, VPN Accelerator, Stealth protocol, and Alternative Routing guarantee fast and reliable performance in any location.

Features like Always-on VPN and auto-connect contribute to continuous protection. Beyond all this, besides all the network security offerings, ProtonVPN is part of the larger Proton ecosystem, which includes:

Encrypted email services

End-to-end encrypted cloud storage

A calendar

One of the best business password managers

These tools are everything a small business needs to begin building an online platform for internal communication, file sharing, and user management.

Pricing

Pros Extremely secure free plan

Extremely secure free plan Worldwide multi-hop capabilities

Worldwide multi-hop capabilities User management integrated with the Proton suite Cons Could have more point-to-point VPN tools

8. TunnelBear — Prioritizes Ease of Use

TunnelBear is an exceptionally user-friendly VPN, allowing even the least tech-savvy users to navigate and use the VPN with ease. The intuitive user interface, featuring a map with server locations, simplifies server selection and overall usage.

Onboarding is made especially easy with an automatic sign-up policy that’ll let your employees claim their own user credentials in seconds. All they need to do is sign up to TunnelBear using your work domain email, and you’ll automatically enroll.

Starting Monthly Price

Starting Annual Price

Simultaneous Connections

Free Version

Money-Back Guarantee

Server Count

Server Locations

Average Speeds

$9.99/month $4.99/month Unlimited Free Plan + 7 Day Free Trial 30 Days 1,000+ 65+ 54.83Mbps

TunnelBear’s user administration tool allows you to quickly add and remove users, change emails, and access invoices, all from a single portal. Invoice generation is also made extremely easy, with a single invoice covering your entire team’s cost over the organization.

If you need any extra help, your 24/7 support team is available night and day with technical advice. The biggest plus to using this VPN for your business is undoubtedly the unlimited simultaneous connections, which is a real rarity in the VPN space.

Even if you opt for the paid plans, TunnelBear’s pricing is among the best you’ll find if you’re after one of the cheapest VPNs.

Pricing

TunnelBear offers a free plan and two different types of paid plans, depending on whether you want an unlimited user plan or a Teams plan for enterprise deployment.

The main difference between the two plans is an additional user management system on the Teams plan that makes enrolment and management of accounts easier, but other than that, it’s the same great TunnelBear experience.

Pros Unlimited devices

Unlimited devices User administration tools

User administration tools 24/7 Support Cons Doesn’t have the same depth of options as other VPNs

9. Hide.me — Avoids Online Censorship

Hide.me is another VPN provider with an extensive network, which includes 1,400 servers distributed across 56 locations in 35 countries. The company deserves credit for including server locations in regions often overlooked by other VPN providers, such as South America and India.

This business VPN also offers servers in countries like China and Turkey, known for strict online censorship. But what makes Hide.me different from other providers is Hide.me’s commitment to using dedicated servers located within the designated country, enhancing data transparency.

Starting Monthly Price

Starting Annual Price

Simultaneous Connections

Free Version

Money-Back Guarantee

Server Count

Server Locations

Average Speeds

$9.95/month $4.99/month 5 Yes 30 Days 3,000+ 70+ 61.27Mbps

Hide.me VPN uses strong security protocols, including OpenVPN and IKEv2, to secure your data. There’s also support for SoftEther VPN protocol which is designed to obfuscate VPN traffic effectively.

This offers a fantastic means to avoid censorship while working abroad, as it disguises your traffic to avoid deep packet inspection. While Hide.me doesn’t currently offer support for WireGuard, a promising VPN protocol, it ensures your data’s security through its protocol choices.

Pricing

Hide.me VPN offers a free tier that provides access to five server locations on one device at a time, with a monthly data limit of 2GB. While the free option is limited, it’s a rare offering in the VPN market.

The paid tier provides unlimited data, access to all 57 server locations, and allows for up to 10 simultaneous connections. Additionally, they accept various payment methods, including major credit cards and anonymous cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum, offering a level of anonymity during the purchase process.

Pros Cryptocurrency payments

Cryptocurrency payments Avoids online censorship

Avoids online censorship Solid free plan on offer

Solid free plan on offer Best VPN for China Cons Doesn’t have the WireGuard protocol like most others

10. AtlasVPN — Free VPN by NordSecurity

AtlasVPN is a VPN provider owned by Nord Security, the company behind NordVPN. It’s crucial for small businesses handling sensitive information to know they’re in good hands, and AtlasVPN is part of an organization that knows how to provide unbreakable security.

It employs strong AES 256-bit encryption and enforces a strict no-logs policy, ensuring that your business data remains confidential. While it offers a limited selection of protocols compared to premium VPNs, it covers the essentials, including IPSec/IKEv2 and WireGuard.

Starting Monthly Price

Starting Annual Price

Simultaneous Connections

Free Version

Money-Back Guarantee

Server Count

Server Locations

Average Speeds

$10.99/month $4.08/month Unlimited Yes 30 Days 1,000+ 40+ 47.52Mbps+

Additional features like SafeSwap, MultiHop+, SafeBrowse, and Breach Scanner further enhance security and privacy, helping small businesses protect their digital assets. Small businesses often rely on trust, and Atlas VPN takes user privacy seriously.

Its transparent privacy policy outlines the minimal data it collects, including email addresses for account creation. Regular updates to the Warrant Canary demonstrate that AtlasVPN is aware of the potential issues surrounding data security and integrity, especially as it relates to government censorship.

AtlasVPN has even undergone two independent security audits, confirming its reliability and commitment to securing user data.

Pricing

With plans starting at just $1.99 per month for a 3-year subscription, AtlasVPN provides security at a very affordable price point. Even the monthly plan offers excellent value considering the security on offer, making it a top choice for small businesses on a budget.

Pros Free plan

Free plan Breach Scanner

Breach Scanner Audited for security Cons Less features compared to other VPNs on our list

Comparison of the Best Business VPN Solutions

Sometimes, seeing a direct head-to-head comparison of each of them can help when narrowing down your options. Here’s a quick overview of all the key details of each of the best corporate VPNs:

Name Starting Monthly Price

Starting Annual Price

Simultaneous Connections

Free Version

Money-Back Guarantee

Server Count

Server Locations

Average Speeds

ExpressVPN $12.95/month $6.67/month 8 No 30 Days 3,000+ 160+ 79.11Mbps NordVPN $9/month $7/month 6 No 30 Days 5,700+ 60+ 72.92Mbps IvacyVPN $9.95/month $1/month 10 Yes 30 Day 6,500+ 100+ 74.59Mbps PureVPN $10.95/month $3.32/month 10 7 Day Free Trial 31 Day 6,500+ 88+ 68.43Mbps SurfsharkVPN $12.95/month $2.30/month Unlimited No 30 Day 3,200+ 100+ 60.81Mbps VyprVPN N/A $24.90/month ($299/year) 5 No 30 Days 700+ 70+ 75.83Mbps ProtonVPN $11.49/month $4.99/month 10 Yes 30 Days 2,900+ 60+ 61.74Mbps TunnelBear $9.99/month $4.99/month Unlimited Free Plan + 7 Day Free Trial 30 Days 1,000+ 65+ 54.83Mbps Hide.me $9.95/month $4.99/month 5 Yes 30 Days 3,000+ 70+ 61.27Mbps AtlasVPN $10.99/month $4.08/month Unlimited Yes 30 Days 1,000+ 40+ 47.52Mbps+

How to Choose the Best VPN for Your Business

There are many factors that determine how good a VPN is, so before you choose the best VPN service for your firm, consider the most important ones below:

Pricing and Features — Some VPNs offer tiered pricing with varying levels of functionality. Ensure that the selected plan aligns with your company’s needs.

— Some VPNs offer tiered pricing with varying levels of functionality. Ensure that the selected plan aligns with your company’s needs. Scalability — Read into your VPN provider’s scaling capabilities to gauge how easy it’ll be to scale your VPN plan to accommodate future growth. A flexible VPN solution should seamlessly expand as your business expands.

— Read into your VPN provider’s scaling capabilities to gauge how easy it’ll be to scale your VPN plan to accommodate future growth. A flexible VPN solution should seamlessly expand as your business expands. Integration Compatibility — Compatibility with tools like cloud services, firewalls, and authentication systems is crucial for a smooth implementation. Ensure the VPN can integrate with your existing software and systems.

— Compatibility with tools like cloud services, firewalls, and authentication systems is crucial for a smooth implementation. Ensure the VPN can integrate with your existing software and systems. User-Friendly Interface — A user-friendly and intuitive interface reduces the learning curve for your employees, promoting efficient adoption and use of the VPN.

— A user-friendly and intuitive interface reduces the learning curve for your employees, promoting efficient adoption and use of the VPN. Customer Reviews and Reputation — Real-world experiences can offer insights into the VPN’s performance, reliability, and customer support. We’ve used our own experiences and that of others to give an unbiased review of each one to help you in your quest of one fitting for your business needs.

What’s the Best Free Corporate VPN?

We think that ProtonVPN is the best choice if you want to evaluate a free VPN before moving towards a paid option. It’s a great starting point for businesses exploring VPN solutions, providing essential features such as AES-256 encryption and a kill switch without any bandwidth limitations.

However, it’s important to understand the limitations associated with free corporate VPNs can impact your business’s ability to fully secure its data and network infrastructure. Free VPNs offer restricted features, impose data caps, and often have slower speeds compared to their paid counterparts.

In this case, there are only a few locations to select from compared to Proton’s massive 70+ locations in the full version. Security should be a paramount concern for your business, and while Proton’s free trial provides a strong level of protection, many other free VPNs won’t.

The presence of inserted advertisements and pop-ups in free VPNs can be disruptive to your team’s workflow, as well as representing a huge security risk. Given these potential security risks, you’re strongly encouraged to invest in a paid corporate VPN solution at the first opportunity.

Even if you don’t find a VPN you like here, you can always check out reviews of the best VPNs with free trials.

How Do I Get a VPN for My Business?

Your ExpressVPN subscription allows you to load your VPN on multiple devices, but you’ll need to become familiar with the process first. Here’s how to install ExpressVPN on your first device:

Subscribe to ExpressVPN — First, you need to subscribe to ExpressVPN by visiting their official website and selecting a subscription plan that suits your needs. You’ll need to provide payment information. Receive Your Credentials — Once you’ve subscribed, ExpressVPN will provide you with login credentials, including an activation code that you can paste into your ExpressVPN client. Download the ExpressVPN App — Go to the ExpressVPN website. You can find direct download links in the account dashboard on the ExpressVPN website. Install the App — Install the ExpressVPN app on your device. The installation process may vary slightly depending on your device’s operating system, but for Windows, it’s as simple as running the downloaded .exe file and following the installation Wizard’s instructions. Launch the App — After the installation is complete, launch the ExpressVPN app on your device. Log In — Enter the activation code provided by ExpressVPN during the subscription process. Connect to a Server — Once you’re logged in, the app will present you with a list of server locations. You can select a specific server location or choose “Smart Location” to let ExpressVPN automatically connect you to the best server based on your location. Connect — Click or tap the “Connect” button to establish a VPN connection.

That’s it. You’ve successfully installed and configured ExpressVPN on your device. You can now enjoy a secure and private online experience while connected to one of ExpressVPN’s servers.

Conclusion | What is the Best VPN for Business Use?

We’ve considered many business VPNs, but ExpressVPN is the one we’re happiest with. With security features, high-speed connections, and a user-friendly interface, ExpressVPN provides businesses with the privacy and reliability they need to protect sensitive data and ensure uninterrupted productivity.

ExpressVPN’s encryption and data protection measures safeguard intellectual property, customer data, and financial records, offering peace of mind to both the company and its clients.

It also excels in providing remote work support, enabling secure connections for remote workers to access corporate networks and resources from anywhere. Beyond all this, ExpressVPN allows businesses to bypass geo-restrictions.

This facilitates access to country-specific data and resources for market research, content localization, and compliance with regional regulations. This global reach is complemented by ExpressVPN’s extensive server network, ensuring high performance and low latency no matter where your business operates.

