The Best VPN for Streaming Lag-Free: Top 10 Compared for 2023

The Top 10 Best Streaming VPNs Ranked

Below is a brief look at our rankings, with ExpressVPN coming out on top thanks to the unrivaled performance offered by the company’s own Lightway protocol. Here’s why each one has made it on our list:

ExpressVPN – Overall, the best VPN for streaming thanks to the lightning-quick speeds provided by the Lightway protocol – welcome to lag-free streaming NordVPN – An excellent streaming VPN that can bypass most geo-locked content and has servers optimized for streaming Ivacy – A budget-friendly VPN that can unblock Netflix and other streaming services for just $1/month PureVPN – Strong VPN for streaming as it has servers in over 140 countries worldwide, perfect for unlocking multiple Netflix libraries Surfshark VPN – A Popular VPN for streaming on multiple devices as it offers unlimited simultaneous connections AtlasVPN – The best free VPN for streaming, as it features a generous freemium plan with a 5GB data allowance CyberGhost VPN – Robust VPN with a huge server count and low-cost plans for streaming ProtonVPN – Ultra-safe VPN that features Secure Core technology that routes your connection through multiple servers in privacy-friendly countries Norton VPN – A user-friendly option for streaming that has easy-to-use apps and excellent customer support options, ideal for beginners StrongVPN – Reliable VPN with a useful ‘best available server’ feature that selects the fastest server for you, ideal for streaming without lag

What Makes a Good Streaming VPN?

A good streaming VPN is essential for users who want to access geo-restricted content, protect their online privacy, and maintain a fast and stable internet connection while streaming. Here are some of the key features that make a VPN suitable for streaming:

Server Network: A streaming VPN should have a wide and diverse server network. The more server locations a VPN offers, the better the chances of bypassing geo-restrictions. It should also have servers in the specific region where you want to access content.

A streaming VPN should have a wide and diverse server network. The more server locations a VPN offers, the better the chances of bypassing geo-restrictions. It should also have servers in the specific region where you want to access content. Speed and Performance: Streaming requires a fast and stable internet connection. Look for a VPN with high-speed servers and low latency to ensure uninterrupted streaming without buffering or quality drops. Some VPNs offer specialized servers optimized for streaming, too.

Streaming requires a fast and stable internet connection. Look for a VPN with high-speed servers and low latency to ensure uninterrupted streaming without buffering or quality drops. Some VPNs offer specialized servers optimized for streaming, too. Unblocking Capabilities: The VPN should consistently and reliably bypass geo-restrictions imposed by streaming services. Popular streaming platforms like Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, and Disney+ frequently update their methods of blocking, so a good VPN must keep up with these changes.

The VPN should consistently and reliably bypass geo-restrictions imposed by streaming services. Popular streaming platforms like Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, and Disney+ frequently update their methods of blocking, so a good VPN must keep up with these changes. Streaming Device Compatibility: Ensure that the VPN is compatible with the devices you use for streaming, such as Windows, macOS, Android, iOS, smart TVs, gaming consoles, and routers. It should also allow multiple simultaneous connections to cover all your devices.

Ensure that the VPN is compatible with the devices you use for streaming, such as Windows, macOS, Android, iOS, smart TVs, gaming consoles, and routers. It should also allow to cover all your devices. No Bandwidth Limitations: Look for a VPN that doesn’t impose data caps or bandwidth restrictions. Streaming often consumes a significant amount of data, and you don’t want your VPN to limit your usage. It’s best to avoid free VPNs, as they often have tiny data and bandwidth allowances.

Look for a VPN that or bandwidth restrictions. Streaming often consumes a significant amount of data, and you don’t want your VPN to limit your usage. It’s best to avoid free VPNs, as they often have tiny data and bandwidth allowances. Privacy and Security: While streaming, your privacy and security remain important. Choose a VPN with strong encryption, a no-logs policy, and additional security features like a kill switch, DNS leak protection, and malware blocking to keep your data safe.

While streaming, your privacy and security remain important. Choose a VPN with strong encryption, a no-logs policy, and additional security features like a kill switch, DNS leak protection, and malware blocking to keep your data safe. Ease of Use: The VPN should have user-friendly apps and a straightforward setup process. This is especially important for less tech-savvy users who might be using these services for the first time.

The VPN should have and a straightforward setup process. This is especially important for less tech-savvy users who might be using these services for the first time. Affordability: While price is a consideration, it’s important not to compromise on quality for a cheap VPN. Many premium VPNs offer competitive pricing, especially if you subscribe for a longer period, such as a two-year plan.

While price is a consideration, it’s important not to compromise on quality for a cheap VPN. Many premium VPNs offer competitive pricing, especially if you subscribe for a longer period, such as a two-year plan. Global Coverage: If you want to access content from a variety of regions, ensure the VPN has servers in those specific locations. This is essential for unblocking region-locked content – the more countries and servers, the better.

How Do Streaming VPNs Avoid Being Blocked By Streaming Services?

Streaming VPNs employ a combination of tactics to avoid being detected and blocked by streaming services. One common technique is server rotation, where VPNs frequently add new IP addresses and change server locations to stay one step ahead of streaming service detection.

This strategy makes it more challenging for streaming platforms to identify and subsequently block VPN server IP addresses. This cat-and-mouse game between VPN providers and streaming platforms is ongoing, and VPNs continuously adapt to improve their detection methods.

Another method is obfuscation or camouflage features, which some of the top providers offer, such as NordVPN. These features hide VPN traffic by making it appear like your typical HTTPS traffic. By disguising VPN traffic, it becomes difficult for streaming services to detect VPN usage through deep packet inspection.

We should add that it isn’t illegal to use a VPN to stream content – but it may go against usage guidelines.

Comparing Top Services for the Best VPN Streaming Experience

Below is a useful table that takes a brief look at some of the key metrics, like average speeds, the number of servers, and the cheapest plan. This should make it easy to get a surface-level view of each provider:

VPN Cheapest Plan Streaming Services Unblocked Average Speeds Server Count Server Locations Money-back Guarantee ExpressVPN $6.67/month Netflix, Hulu, BBC iPlayer, Disney+, and more 480Mbps 3,000+ 94+ 30-day NordVPN $3.79/month Netflix, Hulu, BBC iPlayer, Disney+, and more 320Mbps 5,800+ 60+ 30-day IvacyVPN $3.29/month Netflix, BBC iPlayer, Youtube 320Mbps 5,700+ 68+ 30-day PureVPN $2.08/month Netflix, BBC iPlayer, YouTube 210Mbps 6,500+ 78+ 31-day Surfshark $2.30/month Netflix, Disney+, Amazon Prime Video, and more 210Mbps 3,200+ 100+ 30-day AtlasVPN $2.19/month Netflix, BBC iPlayer, YouTube 460Mbps 1,000+ 42+ 45-day CyberGhost $4.99/month Netflix, Hulu, BBC iPlayer, Disney+ 400Mbps 9,400+ 91+ 30-day ProtonVPN $3.66/month Netflix, Hulu, BBC iPlayer, Disney+, and more 100Mbps 2,970+ 69+ 30-day Norton VPN $19.99/year ($1.66/month) BBC iPlayer, Max, and Amazon Prime Video 200Mbps 1,000+ 29+ 45-day StrongVPN $3.99/month Hulu, HBO Max, Disney+, and Amazon Prime Video 150Mbps 2,000+ 75+ 30-day

Reviews of the Best VPNs for Streaming

It’s now time to take a closer look at the top VPNs for streaming, starting with our top pick, ExpressVPN. In these reviews, we’ll explore each provider’s suitability for streaming by reviewing their server count, overall speed, security, and other important aspects we found in our testing.

1. ExpressVPN – Overall, the Best VPN for Streaming

ExpressVPN has earned the top spot for its remarkable performance in unblocking geo-restricted content across various streaming platforms. There’s no doubt that at the heart of ExpressVPN’s appeal is its impressive server network.

With thousands of servers in over 94 countries, it provides unparalleled access to global streaming content. This vast network ensures that whether you’re interested in US Netflix, BBC iPlayer, or Hulu, you can easily bypass geo-restrictions and unlock the content you desire.

Another of the key factors that set ExpressVPN apart from the competition is its blazing-fast speeds. Streaming in high-definition without buffering or lag is a breeze, thanks to ExpressVPN’s optimized streaming servers and the company’s Lightway protocol.

Cheapest Plan Streaming Services Unblocked Average Speed Server Count Server Location Money-Back Guarantee $6.67/month Netflix, Hulu, BBC iPlayer, Disney+, and more 480Mbps 3,000+ 94+ 30-day

However, ExpressVPN isn’t just about speed and server quantity, it’s also a trailblazer in the security and privacy department. It employs AES-256-bit encryption, which is considered military-grade, safeguarding your data from potential snoopers.

The VPN also adheres to a strict no-logs policy, assuring users that their online activities remain private, and to add an extra layer of security, ExpressVPN offers a kill switch feature in case your VPN connection drops unexpectedly. This will immediately sever your internet connection, preventing any data leakage.

This feature is especially important for users who want to maintain their anonymity while streaming, and as we discussed in our full ExpressVPN review, we found no issues when this was put to the test.

We also found that ExpressVPN offers user-friendly apps for all devices, whether you’re on Windows, macOS, Android, or iOS, the interface is intuitive and easy to navigate, making it an ideal choice for both VPN novices and experienced users who want a hassle-free streaming experience.

Plus, you’ll be able to enjoy ExpressVPN on all of your devices, as it allows for five simultaneous connections, meaning you can secure multiple devices under a single subscription. Although this isn’t the best in the industry, it offers great value for money — all things considered.

Pricing

While ExpressVPN’s performance is unquestionably top-tier, it’s worth noting that this excellence comes at a premium price. Compared to some VPNs on the market, it’s expensive. However, for those who demand the best streaming experience with uncompromising security and privacy, ExpressVPN is worth every cent.

Additionally, ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can test the service risk-free. There’s no free trial, which is a little disappointing, but that money-back guarantee should give you peace of mind.

Pros Super-fast performance thanks to the Lightway protocol

Super-fast performance thanks to the Lightway protocol Excellent security measures, including AES-256 encryption and a Kill Switch

Excellent security measures, including AES-256 encryption and a Kill Switch User-friendly apps for all devices and support routers

User-friendly apps for all devices and support routers 30-day money-back guarantee on all plans

30-day money-back guarantee on all plans The average speeds also make it a top gaming VPN Cons A little on the expensive side, and no free trial

2. NordVPN – An Incredibly Popular VPN for Bypassing Streaming Geo-Restrictions

NordVPN secures the second spot with its robust server network and excellent streaming capabilities. It offers impressive speeds through the Nordlynx protocol, water-tight security in the form of a kill switch and obfuscation, and dedicated servers for streaming.

All this ensures uninterrupted access to your favorite shows and movies. One of NordVPN’s standout features is its vast server network, as it currently has servers in over 60 countries, providing a wide range of options for accessing content from around the world.

The network is designed to easily unblock popular streaming platforms, including Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Hulu. To assist this, NordVPN’s SmartPlay technology automatically connects you to the most suitable server for streaming, ensuring a seamless experience.

You also get lightning-fast connection speeds through the Nordlynx protocol, which is optimized for speed and performance, and worked superbly when we tested it for our in-depth NordVPN review. This means you can binge all your favorite movies and shows in glorious HD without the fear of annoying lag or buffering.

Cheapest Plan Streaming Services Unblocked Average Speed Server Count Server Location Money-Back Guarantee $3.79/month Netflix, Hulu, BBC iPlayer, Disney+, and more 320Mbps 5800+ 60 30-day

Beyond its endless streaming capabilities, NordVPN places a firm emphasis on your security. It employs the industry-leading XChaCha20 encryption, which ensures that your data remains protected, even when using unsecured public Wi-Fi networks.

Plus, NordVPN adheres to a strict no-logs policy, which means your online activities aren’t recorded or monitored by your ISP or the Government. You can also the useful double VPN option to route your internet traffic through two separate servers, adding an extra layer of encryption and anonymity.

While this might not be necessary for streaming, it can be a valuable asset for users who prioritize online privacy. Plus, there’s even an automatic kill switch to safeguard your connection in the event that it’s disrupted. We found that all of this not only makes Nord a top choice for streaming but also a top torrenting VPN.

Finally, NordVPN allows for up to six simultaneous connections, meaning you can secure multiple devices with a single subscription. This flexibility is excellent for households or individuals who want to protect or stream from various devices, from laptops and smartphones to smart TVs and gaming consoles.

Pricing

NordVPN offers great value for money, especially if you opt for some of their 2-year plans. You also get options for monthly or annual subscriptions, all of which include a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Pros Great server speeds provided by the Nordlynx protocol

Great server speeds provided by the Nordlynx protocol Incredibly user-friendly, perfect for VPN newbies

Incredibly user-friendly, perfect for VPN newbies Solid, independently audited security features

Solid, independently audited security features Offers a huge range of servers scattered across the world Cons Weaker performance on iOS devices

3. Ivacy – A Top-Tier Budget-Friendly Streaming VPN

Ivacy is another top streaming VPN, famed for its budget-friendly pricing and key suite of features. While it may not boast the same brand recognition as some competitors, its cost-effectiveness makes it an attractive option for users seeking a reliable VPN for streaming.

For starters, despite the price, the service offers specialized servers optimized for streaming, ensuring that you can access content from a wide range of sources. This is backed up by some pretty impressive speeds, thanks to the inclusion of Wireguard support.

While it might not consistently reach the lightning-fast speeds of ExpressVPN, it does offer reliable and stable connections for watching your favorite movies and shows, as we tested in-depth for our full IvacyVPN review.

Plus, for those who want the option to customize their VPN experience, Ivacy VPN offers split tunneling that allows you to choose which apps or websites go through the VPN tunnel and which ones use your regular internet connection.

Cheapest Plan Streaming Services Unblocked Average Speed Server Count Server Location Money-Back Guarantee $3.29/month Netflix, BBC iPlayer, Youtube 320Mbps 5700+ 68 30-day

This adds a level of versatility that can be valuable for streaming content while maintaining a local connection for other activities like local news and weather. Beyond this, as with all top VPNs, Ivacy VPN also includes a kill switch feature that protects you if your connections fail.

You also get military-grade AES-256 encryption, so you can rest assured knowing your streaming is safe and secure. But perhaps the standout area where Ivacy truly shines is with the user experience – its apps are easy to install and use on various platforms, including Windows, macOS, Android, and iOS.

Another point in Ivacy VPN’s favor is the ability to connect up to ten devices simultaneously with a single subscription. This generous allowance is particularly beneficial for families or individuals with multiple devices — and offers incredible value for money, considering the pricing.

But while Ivacy VPN offers an excellent streaming experience and robust security, it doesn’t have the same extensive server network as some other premium VPNs. However, this doesn’t significantly impact its ability to unblock streaming content, and for most, the servers provided are absolutely fine.

Pricing

The biggest selling point of all is the price, and if you sign up for a whopping 5-year plan, you’ll pay just $1/month. However, features like a Dedicated IP address and Port forwarding are only accessible as paid add-ons, so this can creep the price up a little.

But with such low-cost plans and a useful 30-day money-back guarantee, there’s certainly a lot to like about Ivacy.

Pros Unblocks a good range of streaming services, including Netflix and BBC iPlayer

Unblocks a good range of streaming services, including Netflix and BBC iPlayer Incredibly affordable plans, including a $1/month 5-year option

Incredibly affordable plans, including a $1/month 5-year option Strong speeds thanks to the WireGuard protocol Cons No app for Linux users

No app for Linux users Based in the privacy-restrictive Singapore

4. PureVPN – Top Streaming VPN with Global Coverage

PureVPN is a top streaming VPN that offers a rich feature set, extensive server network, and dependable streaming performance. It boasts a huge range of servers in countries all over the world, making it a great option for streaming content.

With servers in over 140 countries, it provides a wide range of options for accessing streaming content from around the world. This global presence is essential for those seeking content from different regions or countries, like the huge Netflix library in Japan or the US.

In terms of performance, streaming speed is a crucial factor, and as we covered in our PureVPN review, it doesn’t disappoint here. While it may not consistently match the fastest VPNs like NordVPN in terms of speed, it offers a stable and dependable connection for streaming, thanks to the Wireguard protocol.

Cheapest Plan Streaming Services Unblocked Average Speed Server Count Server Location Money-Back Guarantee $2.08/month Netflix, BBC iPlayer, YouTube 210Mbps 6500+ 78 31-day

You also get a good range of security features to further boost your streaming experience, for example, it offers a split tunneling feature, allowing you to choose which apps or websites go through the VPN tunnel and which ones use your regular internet connection.

Alongside this, PureVPN employs AES-256-bit encryption, which is the gold standard for data protection, as well as adhering to a strict no-logs policy, assuring users that their online activities aren’t recorded. Plus, you even get a useful built-in ad-blocker.

This not only enhances your streaming experience but also protects you from potentially malicious advertisements that could compromise your security. But while PureVPN is undoubtedly feature-rich, it’s worth noting that it may not consistently unblock all streaming platforms, as some users have reported.

Although, it’s also worth mentioning that we didn’t experience any difficulties in our experience with the VPN. On a side note, PureVPN also allows for up to ten simultaneous connections, making it an excellent choice for households or individuals with multiple devices.

Pricing

You can get your hands on all of this for just $2.08/month, making PureVPN one of the cheapest streaming VPNs. There’s no free trial or plan, but you can take advantage of the 31-day money-back guarantee for peace of mind.

Pros Great speeds thanks to WireGuard

Great speeds thanks to WireGuard Budget-friendly plans to start from just $2.08/per month

Budget-friendly plans to start from just $2.08/per month A generous 31-day money-back guarantee

A generous 31-day money-back guarantee Includes a password manager add-on for extra streaming security Cons Can be a bit iffy unlocking some geo-restricted content

5. Surfshark – Best for Streaming on Unlimited Devices

Surfshark is one of the biggest and most well-known VPN providers, famed for its excellent speed and security, both of which make it an excellent VPN for streaming. It also has a great selection of servers and robust security measures to keep you safe and secure when browsing.

First and foremost, SurfsharkVPN boasts an extensive network of servers all around the world. With over 3,200 servers in 100+ countries, it can easily bypass geo-restrictions imposed by streaming platforms like Netflix, Max, and Disney+.

In fact, as we explored in our Surfshark VPN review, there’s very little in terms of streaming services that this VPN can’t unlock. But one serious stand out of SurfsharkVPN is its unlimited simultaneous connections – a real rarity in the VPN space, you can cover unlimited devices with one subscription.

Cheapest Plan Streaming Services Unblocked Average Speed Server Count Server Location Money-Back Guarantee $2.30/month Netflix, Disney+, Amazon Prime Video, and more 310Mbps 3200+ 100 31-day

This is a game-changer for families and even businesses. Furthermore, SurfsharkVPN has dedicated apps for all major platforms, including Windows, macOS, Android, and iOS. The user-friendly interface ensures a hassle-free setup process, and even those new to VPNs will find it intuitive.

There’s also a browser extension that we really liked, which makes streaming via Chrome or Firefox a breeze. In terms of security, Surfshark doesn’t cut corners and uses the industry-standard AES-256 encryption to keep your data secure from prying eyes.

Plus, its strict no-logs policy ensures that your online activities remain confidential from your ISP or other potential snoopers. Coupled with a built-in ad blocker and malware scanner, Surfshark ensures a safe and enjoyable streaming experience for all.

For those seeking even more privacy and anonymity, there’s even a MultiHop feature, which routes your connection through multiple servers in different locations. If you just want secure streaming, you may want to leave this off, as it can affect streaming speeds.

Pricing

Surfshark is one of the best cheap VPNs on the market, with prices starting from as little as $2.30/month. That, combined with the 7-day free trial on Android, iOS, and macOS, or the 30-day money-back guarantee, makes Surfshark an excellent, budget-friendly choice.

Pros Unlimited simultaneous connections, so you can stream on all your devices

Unlimited simultaneous connections, so you can stream on all your devices Has a wide range of streaming-optimized servers around the world

Has a wide range of streaming-optimized servers around the world Unblocks most streaming platforms, including Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, and more Cons No split tunneling on iOS devices could be an issue for some

6. AtlasVPN – The Best ‘Freemium’ VPN for Streaming

AtlasVPN is another top streaming VPN, as it can effortlessly unblock a host of streaming services, such as Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, and plenty more, with ease. It manages to do so with one of the smallest fleets of servers, too, which is even more impressive.

With it, you’ll get robust security and a few extra quirks that make it truly shine. Although it may not have the largest server network, it boasts a substantial presence in key locations worldwide in over 30 countries.

As with most, our team of experts has done a full test and review of AtlasVPN, where we found it effectively sidesteps geo-restrictions, granting users access to an array of global content libraries. Whether you’re a Netflix enthusiast, a Hulu fan, or a BBC iPlayer devotee, AtlasVPN can unlock them all.

Cheapest Plan Streaming Services Unblocked Average Speed Server Count Server Location Money-Back Guarantee $2.19/month Netflix, BBC iPlayer, YouTube 260Mbps 1000+ 42 45-day

One of AtlasVPN’s standout features is its compatibility. It supports major platforms like Windows, macOS, Android, and iOS, making it accessible to users regardless of their preferred operating system. It can also be set up on routers, which means you can cover all the devices in your household with ease.

In terms of speed, AtlasVPN runs on the WireGuard protocol, and in testing, it scores strongly. You’ll be able to stream your favorite shows and movies in crystal-clear HD without any of that annoying buffering or slow load times.

Plus, it employs robust AES-256 encryption to safeguard your data from potential threats as well as adhering to a strict no-logs policy. Alongside this, you’ll find an integrated kill switch, a must-have for streaming, which adds an extra layer of security by disconnecting your internet if the VPN connection is interrupted.

For those who seek additional privacy features, AtlasVPN even offers a secure and private browsing mode called SafeBrowse. This blocks ads, trackers, and malicious websites, further enhancing your online safety.

Pricing

We’re thrilled to see a free plan on offer at last, with AtlasVPN leading the way here. Sure, it may only offer 5GB of data, so it isn’t ideal for streaming, but it’s great to test the service to see if you like it.

That aside, paid plans start from just $2.05/month, which represents excellent value for money, and places it on the more affordable list of streaming VPNs.

Pros Offers a great free plan with up to 5GB/month

Offers a great free plan with up to 5GB/month Includes unlimited simultaneous connections with one subscription

Unblocks most streaming sites like Netflix, Disney+, and Max Cons Not compatible with any routers

Not compatible with any routers Has a small fleet of servers

7. CyberGhost VPN – Offers a Huge Fleet of Servers for Streaming

CyberGhost offers an affordable and reliable solution for those looking to stream and unblock a world of new content. It provides strong security measures, respectable overall speeds, and an astounding 9,600+ servers in 94 countries.

This makes it easily one of the most comprehensive VPNs, offering a vast selection of various IP addresses for streaming your favorite content from anywhere. This is undoubtedly CyberGhost’s largest asset, allowing it to bypass geo-restrictions with ease.

Whether you’re craving access to Netflix libraries from different regions, BBC iPlayer exclusives, or anything, CyberGhost ensures you can enjoy it all. Plus, as you’d expect, it also places a strong emphasis on the user experience, which is evident in its user-friendly apps and wide device compatibility.

Cheapest Plan Streaming Services Unblocked Average Speed Server Count Server Location Money-Back Guarantee $2.19/month Netflix, Hulu, BBC iPlayer, Disney+ 400Mbps 9400+ 91 45-day

It supports major platforms like Windows, macOS, Android, and iOS, meaning you can enjoy it on all of your devices. Once you’re set-up, the next thing to think about is the performance you’ll be getting. Thankfully, CyberGhost takes this issue seriously and offers high-speed servers optimized for streaming in HD.

In terms of security and privacy, you’ll be pleased to note that CyberGhost doesn’t cut corners. It uses AES-256 encryption to protect your data from prying eyes, and its strict no-logs policy guarantees the confidentiality of your online activities; plus, for further security, it includes an automatic kill switch.

CyberGhost also goes the extra mile by offering a dedicated streaming profile feature, which optimizes your connection for streaming, prioritizing speed and stability and making it a breeze to access your favorite content.

Pricing

CyberGhost offers an incredibly generous 45-day money-back guarantee, allowing users plenty of time to test its streaming features risk-free. It’s also one of the cheapest providers out there, with prices from as little as $2.19/month.

Pros Offers one of the largest server fleets out of all VPNs

Offers one of the largest server fleets out of all VPNs Unblocks all of the major streaming services like Netflix, Hulu, and BBC iPlayer

Unblocks all of the major streaming services like Netflix, Hulu, and BBC iPlayer Whopping 45-day money-back guarantee on all plans

Whopping 45-day money-back guarantee on all plans Has low-cost options from just $2.19/month Cons A few users reported slow speeds after the initial connection

8. ProtonVPN – Ultra-Secure VPN for Streaming

ProtonVPN, while it’s primarily recognized for its water-tight security features, has also proven itself as a strong contender in the realm of streaming — despite having a relatively small server fleet, especially when compared with CyberGhost.

We found that it can still unblock a wide range of streaming services and provide decent speeds for watching content, but one of the most distinctive features of ProtonVPN is its commitment to privacy and security.

This should come as no shock, as it’s developed by the creators of ProtonMail, known for its focus on privacy, and this ethos extends to the VPN. It uses AES-256 encryption to safeguard your data, and like most top VPNs, it adheres to a strict no-logs policy.

Cheapest Plan Streaming Services Unblocked Average Speed Server Count Server Location Money-Back Guarantee $4.99/month Netflix, Hulu, BBC iPlayer, Disney+, and more 100Mbps 2970+ 69 30-day

Plus, while ProtonVPN’s server network may not be as extensive as some, it does still offer servers in over 60 countries. This is more than enough for users to bypass geo-restrictions and access content from a variety of regions, including popular streaming platforms like Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon Prime Video.

You’ll be able to watch these streaming services on ProtonVPNs user-friendly apps for major platforms, including Windows, macOS, Android, and iOS – there’s even support for a range of routers, Chromebooks, and streaming sticks.

In terms of speed, ProtonVPN provides consistent and reliable performance for streaming, and you’ll be able to watch content in HD without too many issues. Sure, it doesn’t reach the dizzying heights of ExpressVPN, but there’s enough under the hood for a pleasant streaming experience.

One final noteworthy feature we think deserves a mention is ProtonVPN’s Secure Core technology, which routes your connection through multiple servers in privacy-friendly countries before reaching your desired destination server for ultimate anonymity when streaming.

Pricing

In terms of pricing, we’re thrilled to see a free plan on offer from ProtonVPN. With it, you can access a solid 2900+ servers across 65+ countries, stream content without any speed restrictions, and much more.

Should you crave all server options to watch more of your favorite content without any limitations, you can always upgrade to a paid monthly, annual, or 2-year plan, all of which are covered by a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Pros Offers a fantastic free plan for basic streaming needs

Offers a fantastic free plan for basic streaming needs Unblocks a load of streaming sites like Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, and more

Unblocks a load of streaming sites like Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, and more Incredibly user-friendly, suitable for VPN beginners Cons Paid plans are pretty expensive

9. Norton VPN – User-Friendly Streaming VPN

Norton VPN stands as a well-established name known for its strong reputation in cybersecurity — and while it may be synonymous with antivirus software, its VPN service has quietly become a reliable companion for streamers.

It does this by offering a robust server network spanning over 30 countries, enabling you to bypass geo-restrictions imposed by streaming platforms — quite consistently, might we add.

One of Norton VPN’s distinctive features is its integration with Norton’s suite of cybersecurity tools, which ensures that you not only have access to streaming content but also benefit from enhanced security for peace of mind that your online activities are in safe hands.

Cheapest Plan Streaming Services Unblocked Average Speed Server Count Server Location Money-Back Guarantee $19.99/year ($1.66/month) BBC iPlayer, Max, and Amazon Prime Video 200Mbps 1000+ 29 60-day

The user-friendliness of Norton VPN is evident in its intuitive apps, available on major platforms such as Windows, macOS, Android, and iOS. Even those new to VPNs will find it straightforward. In fact, it even offers a one-click connection, making it convenient for streamers looking for a hassle-free experience.

Also, unlike some VPNs that may cause noticeable slowdowns, Norton VPN surprisingly maintains stable and fast connections, which is crucial for uninterrupted streaming, especially for HD content. Again, it doesn’t boast the same speeds as ExpressVPN or NordVPN, but there’s enough here to be happy about.

But one area where Norton truly shines is with its 24/7 customer service, with its dedicated team on hand at all times. We found that you can contact them via live chat through the app, on the phone, or through an email ticket system. This is a huge plus for anyone new to VPNs.

Pricing

Norton has a clever and slightly different approach to their plans, as you can select between 1, 5, and 10 devices covered. You only get the option to pay yearly, but the first year is at a reduced rate, making it very good value for money.

Alongside this, there’s a huge 60-day money-back guarantee, so you have 2 months to try the service before committing further to a long-term plan.

Pros Comes with a huge 60-day money-back guarantee

Comes with a huge 60-day money-back guarantee Unblocks a good range of streaming websites like Netflix and Max

Unblocks a good range of streaming websites like Netflix and Max Fantastic customer service team on hand 24/7

Fantastic customer service team on hand 24/7 From the makers of one of the best antivirus solutions Cons Smaller server fleet than most providers on this list

Smaller server fleet than most providers on this list Renewal prices can be pretty expensive

10. StrongVPN – Good Choice for Beginners

StrongVPN is a less familiar name in the online security world, but it’s a pretty solid streaming VPN for a number of reasons. Despite having the smallest server network, it does unblock a few streaming services and offers decent speeds for streaming all your favorite shows.

It has servers strategically positioned in over 60 cities across 40 countries. This small but reliable coverage ensures that getting around geo-restrictions is pretty routine, whether you’re yearning for exclusive Netflix shows or international sporting events.

You also get a very user-friendly interface across all of the StrongVPN apps, which includes all the usual suspects, as well as some bonus extras like Smart TVs, Windows Phones, Roku, and Chromecast. You can practically stream from any device with StrongVPN.

Cheapest Plan Streaming Services Unblocked Average Speed Server Count Server Location Money-Back Guarantee $3.97/month Hulu, HBO Max, Disney+, and Amazon Prime Video 150Mbps 2000+ 75 30-day

In terms of speed, StrongVPN has some solid speeds for streaming, so tackling any HD content on those newly unlocked libraries won’t be much of an issue. Again, it won’t compete with the top providers on this list, but as it uses the Wireguard protocol, you’ll be able to enjoy a lag-free experience.

This is backed up by excellent privacy and security, both of which are paramount for StrongVPN. You’ll find the usual AES-256 encryption to protect your data from potential threats, a strict no-logs policy, and a kill switch to protect you should your connection drop at any point.

Finally, one notable feature that sets StrongVPN apart from the rest is its “Best Available Location” setting. This feature analyzes server locations and recommends the optimal one for your connection, helping you make the most of your streaming experience.

Pricing

StrongVPN has one of the simpler pricing structures, with the choice of a monthly or annual option, with the latter bringing forth the best savings. Both of these are protected by a 30-day money-back guarantee.

It’s not the cheapest VPN around, and the fact that it has fewer servers and features than other providers on this list, like NordPVN, is why it finds itself in 10th place.

Pros Unblocks most streaming services, such as Max, Hulu, and BBC iPlayer

Unblocks most streaming services, such as Max, Hulu, and BBC iPlayer Useful ‘best available location’ feature for finding the best server for you

Useful ‘best available location’ feature for finding the best server for you Straightforward interface, ideal for VPN newbies Cons More expensive than the top providers but offers fewer features

More expensive than the top providers but offers fewer features Has a small network of servers

Can I Use a Free VPN to Stream Online

While it’s possible to use a free VPN to stream online, there are several important considerations and limitations to keep in mind, for example, they’re likely to have tiny data caps that’ll make streaming a whole movie near impossible. Below are some of the other risks of using a free VPN:

Limited Servers – Free VPNs typically offer a limited number of servers and locations. This often results in slower speeds and may not provide access to the streaming content you desire. Popular streaming services often block known IP addresses associated with free VPN servers.

– Free VPNs typically offer a limited number of servers and locations. This often results in slower speeds and may not provide access to the streaming content you desire. Popular streaming services often block known IP addresses associated with free VPN servers. Speed and Bandwidth Restrictions – Many free VPNs impose speed and bandwidth limitations. Streaming requires a stable and fast connection, so these restrictions can lead to buffering and a poor streaming experience.

– Many free VPNs impose speed and bandwidth limitations. Streaming requires a stable and fast connection, so these restrictions can lead to buffering and a poor streaming experience. Data Caps – Free VPNs often have data caps, which means you can only use a limited amount of data each month. This isn’t ideal for streaming, which consumes a significant amount of data, so you may quickly exceed these limits.

– Free VPNs often have data caps, which means you can only use a limited amount of data each month. This isn’t ideal for streaming, which consumes a significant amount of data, so you may quickly exceed these limits. Inconsistent Performance – Free VPNs may experience downtime or unreliable performance due to overcrowded servers, which can disrupt your streaming sessions.

– Free VPNs may experience downtime or unreliable performance due to overcrowded servers, which can disrupt your streaming sessions. Security Risks – Some may not prioritize user security and privacy. In fact, it’s not unheard of for free VPNs to log your online activities, display ads, or even sell your data to third parties. This compromises your privacy and isn’t worth the risk.

– Some may not prioritize user security and privacy. In fact, it’s not unheard of for free VPNs to log your online activities, display ads, or even sell your data to third parties. This compromises your privacy and isn’t worth the risk. No Guarantees: Free VPNs rarely guarantee access to specific streaming platforms. Services like Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon Prime Video frequently update their detection methods to block VPN traffic, and free VPNs often can’t bypass these measures.

So, instead of using a free VPN that comes with all the risks listed above, we’d recommend you try a premium provider like ExpressVPN. They have a vast range of servers that are proven to unlock the major streaming services, and they’re backed up by lightning-fast connection speeds for lag-free streaming.

Do VPNs Affect Your Speeds?

VPNs can indeed affect your internet speeds, as when you connect to a VPN server, your internet traffic gets encrypted and routed through that server. This process introduces some latency and can reduce your overall connection speed.

However, one critical factor is the physical distance between your location and the VPN server, and connecting to a server that’s far away can result in slower speeds due to the increased time it takes for data to travel back and forth.

Additionally, the server’s load plays a role; if a server is crowded with users, it can slow down your connection as it juggles multiple data streams simultaneously. This is, unfortunately, common with free VPNs that only offer a handful of servers.

The choice of VPN protocol matters as well, as some protocols, such as WireGuard, prioritize speed and have minimal impact on your connection, while more secure protocols like OpenVPN might slow down your internet due to the encryption process.

That said, your original internet speed also plays a role, as a faster baseline connection may make the VPN-induced slowdown less noticeable.

How We Tested the Best Streaming VPNs

To ensure we only select the very best streaming VPNs, we put each provider through a series of tests. These include testing their unlocking capabilities, checking server speeds, and other important aspects. Below is the full list of criteria:

Streaming Services – We used Netflix, BBC iPlayer, YouTube, Hulu, and other popular streaming services to assess each VPN’s streaming abilities. This provides a fair indication of how a service operates when unblocking several platforms and ensures you won’t run into any hiccups along the way.

We used Netflix, BBC iPlayer, YouTube, Hulu, and other popular streaming services to assess each VPN’s streaming abilities. This provides a fair indication of how a service operates when unblocking several platforms and ensures you won’t run into any hiccups along the way. Speed – The second most important aspect of streaming VPNs is speed, and the performance speed must be super-fast and reliable for streaming, especially at UHD and 4K resolutions. We looked for speed retention results that were above 70% of the initial speed without VPN connections.

The second most important aspect of streaming VPNs is speed, and the performance speed must be super-fast and reliable for streaming, especially at UHD and 4K resolutions. We looked for speed retention results that were above 70% of the initial speed without VPN connections. Extra Features – We also look at any bonus features that can improve the overall streaming experience, such as SmartDNS, which helps you set up a VPN on a Smart TV or various other devices. Other features include split tunneling, obfuscation, streaming-optimized servers, and many others.

We also look at any bonus features that can improve the overall streaming experience, such as SmartDNS, which helps you set up a VPN on a Smart TV or various other devices. Other features include split tunneling, obfuscation, streaming-optimized servers, and many others. Network Scale – It’s very important to have a wide range of servers all over the world, as this increases the amount of content you’ll have at your fingertips. We ensured that each provider has servers in different continents, countries, and cities so that you can get the best streaming experience.

It’s very important to have a wide range of servers all over the world, as this increases the amount of content you’ll have at your fingertips. We ensured that each provider has servers in different continents, countries, and cities so that you can get the best streaming experience. Price – Paying more money for a VPN doesn’t automatically mean you’re getting the best service, likewise, opting for the cheapest doesn’t mean it’ll be bad. To help, we compare each VPN’s feature-to-price ratio to ensure you’re getting good value for money.

Our Other VPN Guides

If you’re still not entirely sure which VPN provider is the best for you, our team of VPN wizards have crafted several useful guides on the best VPNs. Here are our most popular guides that we recommend checking out:

How to Use a Streaming VPN: A Quick Guide

Hopefully, you’ve now decided which streaming VPN is best suited for your needs, but maybe you need a little help with getting started. Fear not, we’ve compiled a short guide on how to use your streaming VPN below, using ExpressVPN as an example (it works the same for pretty much all VPNs).

Step 1 – Download and Install

The first step is to head over to the ExpressVPN website. Now, navigate to the ‘Download VPN’ tab, and then select your device from the drop-down list. Next, locate the file in your File Explorer and launch the installation wizard.

Step 2 – Pick Your Plan

Now that you’ve downloaded and installed ExpressVPN, it’s time to pick a plan and create your account. To do so, click the ‘Get ExpressVPN’ button in the center of the screen. Now, you should be greeted with the choice of 3 plans, monthly, 6-month, and yearly. Select the plan you want and then follow the next steps on screen.

Step 3 – Create an Account

Now that you’ve selected your plan, you just need to enter a few basic details, including your email address and payment number. If you’d like to remain anonymous, you can enter a new email address, provided you can access the account and verify it – you can also choose to pay via crypto to further enhance privacy.

Step 4 – Connect to a Server

Finally, the last step is to connect to a server, and you can do this by launching the ExpressVPN app on your chosen device and logging in with the details you used to sign up for your plan.

You’ll be greeted by the ExpressVPN dashboard, which has a list of servers in countries all over the world. Simply pick your chosen country and server, click on it, and then you’re good to go.

Conclusion — What is the Best VPN for Streaming in 2023?

The best streaming VPNs can unlock a world of new content for you by bypassing geo-restrictions put in place by streaming services. They do this by running your IP address through a server in your chosen country, making it appear as if you’re actually there.

All the providers on this list work incredibly well for streaming, but our overall top pick is ExpressVPN. It comes out on top thanks to its unrivaled speeds provided by the company’s own Lightway protocol, as well as its dedicated streaming servers, which ensure a lag-free experience.

Better still, you can try ExpressVPN free for 30 days thanks to the provider’s generous money-back guarantee, and if you’re happy with the streaming performance, you can sign up for a paid plan for just $6.67/month.

FAQ