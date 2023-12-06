Best VPN for Travelers – How to Stay Safe Abroad in 2023

Why You Need a VPN for Traveling

A VPN protects you against potential cyber threats and privacy invasions.

With iron-clad data encryption supported by modern encryption protocols, you can use VPN to safely browse on the go without a worry! On my last trip to London, I used the free airport Wi-Fi to find vegetarian restaurants and book tickets for the London Eye and Madame Tussauds.

Of course, my VPN (Virtual Private Network) enabled me to browse online without a worry. Now, you must wonder what a VPN has to do with all this. Well, here are all the reasons why I feel safe and more at ease while browsing the internet on a VPN-protected device.

Stay Safe on on Public Wi-Fi Networks

Public Wi-Fi networks are often unencrypted, which means that anyone on the same network can potentially see your browsing activity and infect your device with malware.

With the right tools, a cybercriminal can use a WiFi honeypot to infect your device, get a hold of your passwords. They can then easily sell your personal data or demand a ransom from you.

Today, the majority of fraud attempts are either fully or partially online.

The National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) warns that unsecured Wi-Fi networks can facilitate data-in-transit attacks such as eavesdropping, potentially compromising your confidential information like login credentials and financial data.

Such attacks pose significant risks, leading to identity theft and financial loss.

While over 80% of all reported fraud in the UK in 2021 was cyber-enabled, only a third of UK citizens perceived themselves as likely victims, according to the National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC).

A VPN protects you against such attacks by encrypting your internet traffic, shielding your data from potential hackers and cybercriminals. It also ensures your online activities remain confidential and secure.

Bypass Content Restrictions

While traveling, you must have come across geo-blocks restricting access to your favorite shows or websites. A VPN allows you to bypass these limitations by virtually relocating your device, granting you access to geo-blocked content.

For instance, you can stream movies or access websites that might otherwise be unavailable in your current location.

This is possible with the help of premium VPN service providers, like ExpressVPN, that have secure servers in 100+ countries to help you access content from all over the world despite your location.

Safeguards Online Privacy

Your online activities are constantly watched!

Since the release of the Snowden revelations, the rising threat of government-led surveillance is a looming concern. The disclosures revealed the extensive monitoring by government agencies, intensifying worries about privacy breaches.

Our online activities face constant scrutiny, compelling us to confront the challenge of maintaining privacy as a fundamental right for all amidst the pervasive threats of government surveillance and ISP censorship.

A VPN encrypts your internet traffic and hides your IP address, keeping third parties from tracking your browsing habits or accessing your data. This ensures your online privacy, securing your anonymity and protecting you from unwanted surveillance across platforms.

What to Look for in a VPN for Traveling

To help you find the best VPN service provider for your travel adventures, we have put together a list of essential features for the best browsing experience on the move.

Security Measures

Choose a VPN that offers top-tier security features such as AES 256-bit encryption, a kill switch, DNS leak protection, ad blockers, and threat protection.



These advanced security layers ensure your online safety, especially crucial when accessing sensitive information over public networks during your travels.

Encryption Protocols

An ideal travel VPN supports standard encryption protocols like OpenVPN, ensuring secure data transmission.

Some premium services, like ExpressVPN, provide proprietary protocols like the Lightway Protocol. Lightway offers enhanced performance without compromising security—a valuable asset for seamless browsing during your travels.

No-Logs Policy

Prioritize VPNs with independently audited no-logs policies verified by third parties. This commitment to user privacy ensures that your online activities remain confidential and free from logging or monitoring.

The location of the VPN provider also plays a crucial role in protecting your privacy. Hence, we advise you to opt for VPN providers based in countries with robust privacy laws and minimal data retention requirements.

The British Virgin Islands, Panama, and Switzerland are known for their strong privacy protections and lack of mandatory data retention laws. These countries typically have stricter regulations regarding data collection and surveillance, offering greater protection for your personal information.

VPN providers headquartered in these countries are generally considered more privacy-conscious and less likely to compromise your data.

Cross-Platform Compatibility

When selecting a VPN for traveling abroad, make sure it’s compatible with all your devices and operating systems. It must have dedicated apps for each platform, ensuring seamless compatibility to protect your data consistently, regardless of the device you’re using.

Additionally, consider the number of simultaneous device connections supported by the VPN. This is particularly important for travelers who frequently switch between devices, such as their phone, laptop, and tablet.

Choose a VPN that allows you to connect multiple devices simultaneously to maintain uninterrupted protection during your travel endeavors.

Battery Drain

Phones help us stay connected while on the go. For this purpose, you must opt for a VPN that is optimized to consume minimal battery power. Otherwise, your phone might be frequently out of battery, with you frantically searching for a charging spot every two hours.

Being energy-efficient is slowly becoming an essential feature for mobile apps.

Finding a VPN for travel that balances performance without draining your device’s battery during extended use can significantly enhance your travel experience.

Look for VPN providers supporting lightweight protocols specifically designed for mobile devices. ExpressVPN’s Lightway protocol is an excellent example, offering exceptional performance while minimizing battery consumption. This makes it an ideal choice for travelers who heavily depend on their smartphones and tablets.

Browsing Speed

The fastest VPN services have optimized servers strategically located across various regions. These servers ensure reduced latency and faster connection speeds by minimizing the distance data travels between your device and the server.

Additionally, VPNs employing advanced protocols and technologies, like WireGuard or Lightway, maintain consistently high speeds while offering a reliable infrastructure that avoids bottlenecks, ensuring swift and seamless browsing experiences that prioritizes user security.

Streaming Performance

Unlocking your favorite shows and streaming platforms is not enough. A VPN must also ensure that you can stream without constant interruptions like buffering.

To ensure seamless streaming, regardless of location, prioritize VPNs best for streaming with a global network of optimized servers specifically designed for streaming on popular platforms like Netflix, Hulu, and Disney+.

Streaming-focused VPN providers equip their servers with the necessary bandwidth and processing power to support high-definition content.

Hence, the best VPN for international travel supports HD streaming without compromising speed or video quality, even in remote locations.

Global Server Network

Choose VPNs boasting a robust global server network encompassing various countries and locations.



Extensive server coverage, like ExpressVPN’s server presence in 100+ countries, grants you access to geo-blocked content worldwide, and enhances your browsing capabilities while traveling.

Should You Use a Free VPN?

Free VPN service providers do exist. And who doesn’t like free options? But, these are not worth the trade-off.

There is more than meets the eye when it comes to most free VPN providers.

The primary purpose of a VPN is to safeguard your online privacy. However, many free VPNs often betray this trust by logging your browsing activity and selling your data to third-party advertisers:

Free VPN’s lackluster security has often led to data breaches. With your personal information on the dark web, you become vulnerable to identity theft, and even financial fraud .

Free VPN’s lackluster security has often led to data breaches. With your personal information on the dark web, you become vulnerable to . Not only that, free VPNs also restrict your speed and server access, making them highly unsuitable for travelers who rely on their devices for seamless connectivity.

Not only that, free VPNs also restrict your speed and server access, making them highly unsuitable for travelers who rely on their devices for seamless connectivity. Free VPN’s limitations result in frustrating buffering, slow downloads, and an overall sluggish online experience , hindering your ability to navigate, communicate, and stream content smoothly.

Free VPN’s limitations result in , hindering your ability to navigate, communicate, and stream content smoothly. During our testing, we found that many free VPNs lack robust security measures, making them susceptible to malware and ransomware attacks. These malicious programs can be injected into your devices, compromising your data and potentially disrupting your travel plans.

It gets worse. We were continuously redirected to harmful websites, which exposed our devices to further security risks. Plus, ads were constantly popping up during our browsing session which were highly distracting and annoying.

Hence, we advise you to prioritize your safety and security by investing in a reputable paid VPN like ExpressVPN. Millions worldwide trust it and enjoy features like safe and fast browsing with the Lightway protocol, split tunneling, threat manager, and DNS leak protection.

These premium VPNs offer robust security features, global server access, and consistently high speeds, providing the protection and performance you need to stay connected and protected while exploring the world.

Best VPN for Travelers – Our Top Picks

Keeping all these critical attributes in mind, we have compiled a list of our tried-and-tested top travel VPN service providers that we believe are the best fit for various traveler needs:

ExpressVPN – Best overall mobile-friendly VPN well-suited for all travel needs with its Lightway encryption protocol, and TrustedServer technology..

ExpressVPN – Best overall mobile-friendly VPN well-suited for all travel needs with its Lightway encryption protocol, and TrustedServer technology.. NordVPN – Renowned for accessing Tor with Onion Over VPN and security add-ons like antivirus.

NordVPN – Renowned for accessing Tor with Onion Over VPN and security add-ons like antivirus. PureVPN – User-friendly interface and a broad range of servers, making it an excellent choice for travelers.

PureVPN – User-friendly interface and a broad range of servers, making it an excellent choice for travelers. IvacyVPN – Best for travelers on a budget, providing a cost-effective solution.

Keep Your Devices Safe While Traveling

Overall, securing your online presence while traveling is crucial. A VPN can be your travel companion, securing you from all the threats of public Wi-Fi networks.

When choosing a VPN for travel, you must prioritize security features like encryption, no-logs policy, and optimal server locations. Also, look for cross-device compatibility and minimal battery consumption for hassle-free protection across your devices.

Remember, a VPN won’t just help you access geo-blocked content. It will also help you preserve your online privacy despite the increasing government surveillance and censorship.

Hence, it’s important to look for a trustworthy and reliable VPN, like ExpressVPN, that ensures online security, global content access, and protection of your personal data, no matter your location. Getting the best VPN for travelers will definitely enable you to enjoy your journey while staying connected safely!

FAQs