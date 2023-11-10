The Best VPN Deals for Black Friday 2023 — Top 10 Compared

What Deals Are VPNs Offering for Black Friday?

The holiday season is arguably the best time of year to shop for deals, and with Black Friday fast approaching, customers are yet again spoilt for choice when it comes to VPNs.

Whether taking your online privacy more seriously is part of your New Year’s resolution or you want to switch VPN providers for a better deal – there’s plenty here for everyone.

However, with this being such a crowded market space, it’s tricky for newcomers to the world of VPNs to know which deals are good and which are just average. To help, we’ve listed a few examples of what the leading providers are offering:

Long-term plans – Multi-year plans (up to 5 years) with great deals, meaning you pay just $1-2 a month, guaranteeing you a safe online experience for longer.

– Multi-year plans (up to 5 years) with great deals, meaning you pay just $1-2 a month, guaranteeing you a safe online experience for longer. Free Extra Months – Free months on top of a yearly or 2-yearly plan, so you’re covered for a longer period without it costing you any money.

– Free months on top of a yearly or 2-yearly plan, so you’re covered for a longer period without it costing you any money. Add-ons – Add-ons like free Antivirus or Ad-blockers built-in for an extra layer of protection.

The Best Black Friday VPN Deals in 2023

Below is our list of the best Black Friday VPN deals, with ExpressVPN coming out on top. Later in this review, we’ll explore what offers each provider has and review their key features, pricing, and other vital details.

ExpressVPN – The best Black Friday VPN deal with 49% off annual plans, which costs just $6.67/month + 3 months free of charge NordVPN – Great VPN deal that offers 69% off – yours for just $3.99/month with 3 extra months with no charge Ivacy – Budget-friendly VPN deal, with a whopping 5-year plan costing just $1/month – saving you 90% PureVPN – Get 83% off PureVPN this Black Friday, with prices starting from $2.03/month with some free extra months on every plan. Surfshark VPN – Top Black Friday VPN deal that offers 86% off the usual price, for a total of $2.99/month AtlasVPN – Huge 86% discount with their Black Friday deal, yours for just $1.70/month for a 3-year plan CyberGhost VPN – 82% off their already low-cost VPN plans this Black Friday, get 26 months for just $2.19/month ProtonVPN – 50% off and bonus-free months on every plan, starting from as little as $3.99/month Norton Secure VPN – Low-cost VPN with prices starting from $3.30/month Strong VPN – Reliable VPN with prices starting at $3.97/month

Top 10 Best VPN Deals for Black Friday Reviewed

Now it’s time to take a look at each of the above providers in more detail, starting with the best VPN deal for Black Friday, ExpressVPN.

1. ExpressVPN – Get 49% Off and 3 Extra Months at No Charge

ExpressVPN finds itself at the top of our list for a number of reasons: it’s one of the fastest VPNs on the market thanks to the company’s own Lightway Protocol, it has a huge range of servers in countries all over the world for streaming, and it comes packed with a load of extra security features like a password manager.

It’s got an excellent Black Friday deal that gives you an extra 3 months free on a yearly subscription – that’s 15 months for the price of 12. This is pretty good, going from the company known for having the most expensive VPN.

But you’re getting great value for money here, even at upwards of $6/month. Firstly, there’s the aforementioned Lightway Protocol that offers exceptional speeds for streaming, gaming, and torrenting.

ExpressVPN consistently ranks as one of the fastest VPNs in our testing, and their own Lighway protocol is the main reason. It’s the company’s variation of WireGuard, which in itself offers great speeds for most of the other top VPN providers. It means everyday tasks like streaming content, downloading files, and high-speed gaming are a breeze.

Best For Black Friday Deal Starting Price of Paid Plans Lightning-fast server speeds 3 Extra Months Free $6.67/month

Secondly, ExpressVPN boasts servers in more than 105 countries, so a fast connection is assured from pretty much any corner of the globe. Having servers in multiple countries means you’re likely to be close to one, and this means better speeds for you.

You can unblock a world of new content on popular streaming services like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Hulu – all of which ExpressVPN can unblock seamlessly. You can also enjoy the content in crisp HD or 4K for the best viewing experience.

Lastly, we have the security features on offer, and ExpressVPN has a few tricks up its sleeve here too. The deal includes Express Keys, the provider’s answer to a password manager. We found it to be incredibly easy to use, and the use of biometrics is a huge plus here.

Keys can even suggest new passwords for you, and coupled with the ultra-secure VPN – you know you’re in safe hands.

Aside from these main standout features, you get an automatic kill switch, an audited no-logs policy, as well as AES 256-GCM and ChaCha20/Poly1305 ciphers for encryption. So not only is ExpressVPN super-fast, but it’s also incredibly secure.

Pricing

As we touched upon earlier, ExpressVPN is one of the more expensive providers out there, but we think it has every right to be. At $6.67/month for a year, plus the bonus of 3 months in their Black Friday deal, you’re still getting a lot of value for your money.

There’s even a 30-day money-back guarantee for those who aren’t happy with the service they’re getting. We’d be surprised if that was the case, though

Things We Like Lightning-fast connection speeds for streaming, torrenting, and gaming thanks to the Lightway Protocol

Lightning-fast connection speeds for streaming, torrenting, and gaming thanks to the Lightway Protocol Includes Express Keys, an excellent password manager free of charge

Includes Express Keys, an excellent password manager free of charge Great Black Friday deal that gives you 15 months for the price of 12

Great Black Friday deal that gives you 15 months for the price of 12 Servers in over 105 countries around the world Things We Don’t Like Might be too expensive for some

2. NordVPN – 69% Off 2-Year Plans, Now Just $3.99/month

Nord is another well-known provider in the online security world, famed for their excellent VPN, secure password manager, and file storage system. It’s no surprise to see them ranking so highly on our list.

Similarly to ExpressVPN, NordVPN boasts its own proprietary Nordlynx tunneling protocol, which means you’ll get some of the fastest speeds of any VPN server – this means excellent streaming and lightning-fast downloads across all of your devices.

Alongside the VPN, you get access to Nord’s Meshnet feature, which makes it possible to establish safe connections between you and other NordVPN subscribers. It can link up to 60 devices globally and is free for all users.



Now, that’s what we call value for money.

Best For Black Friday Deal Starting Price of Paid Plans Ultimate Security 69% off & 3 Extra Months Free $3.99/month

All enabled devices are connected by private, secure connections that allow you to access files remotely and participate in secure virtual LAN parties or development sessions with other users.

But since file sharing has no limits, viewing remote files isn’t the end goal. It allows you to share up to 1000 files simultaneously and has no file size restrictions.

We were also delighted to see NordVPN team up with Incogni, an extra Nord Security privacy protection service. The service is directed towards a number of places that gather and retain user data, including location, phone number, email address, and names.

At your request, Incogni deletes all your data from the databases of the data brokers. It’s that easy.

It’s clear Nord has your privacy in mind at all times, and you are further protected by a dedicated kill switch, an audited no-logs policy, and even obfuscated servers for those in countries that enforce censorship.

Better still, Nord is offering a fantastic 69% off a two-year plan with their Black Friday offering, meaning this already well-priced VPN is available for even less. We’ll discuss the pricing in more detail below – but this is a fantastic offer to benefit from one of the leading VPNs for a long period at a great price.

Pricing

NordVPN’s excellent Black Friday offer of 69% off a 2-year plan is exceptional value for money. It even gives you an extra 3 months on the house, so you’re protected for 27 months at $3.99/month.

On top of this, you also get a 30-day money-back guarantee for extra peace of mind. If you want extra storage and the file encryption platform, you can always opt for the Complete plan for $4.99/month, still with 3 months free.

Things We Like Ultra-fast speed for streaming and torrenting thanks to Nordlynx

Ultra-fast speed for streaming and torrenting thanks to Nordlynx Excellent Black Friday offer on two-year plans, with an extra 3 months free

Excellent Black Friday offer on two-year plans, with an extra 3 months free Includes the brilliant Meshnet feature for secure file sharing

Includes the brilliant Meshnet feature for secure file sharing Unblocked every streaming service we threw at it Things We Don’t Like Only 6 simultaneous connections

3. IvacyVPN – Get a 5-Year Plan for Only $1/month

IvacyVPN may not be as well-established or popular as the leading contenders on this list, but it does offer a reliable, low-cost VPN service for those in the know. It offers a huge server network, fast speeds thanks to WireGuard support, and a fantastic Black Friday offer to close the deal.

The huge server count is what first drew us in, as it currently boasts more than 5700 servers in 68 countries – this means streaming and unblocking geo-locked content is easier than ever as you’re always close to one.

Plus, as this VPN runs on the Wireguard protocol, the speeds on offer a pretty strong. Sure, they’re not as fast as our leading two, but when you see the cost of this service, you’ll soon understand why this isn’t a major issue.

During our tests, Ivacy was able to unblock a lot of the major streaming services, including Netflix, BBC iPlayer, and Disney+. So, if you’re looking for a low-cost VPN for streaming, this might be a good option for you, especially as you can get a 5-year plan for just $1/month.

Best For Black Friday Deal Starting Price of Paid Plans Budget-Conscious People 90% off the 5-year plan $1/month

That’s right, 5 years at $1/moth. It’s so good it’s worth mentioning again. This is by far one of the best deals you’re going to find, and if you’re happy with a VPN that has less advanced features than the likes of Nord or ExpressVPN, then Ivacy offers a reliable alternative.

Don’t be fooled by the drastically low price, there’s still a lot to unpack here. For starters, you get the usual kill switch and no-logs policy, coupled with split tunneling capabilities, military-grade AES 256-bit cipher encryption, and leak protection, all included.

It’s incredibly easy to use and can be installed on 10 devices at the same time, 4 more than our leading pair. The apps for Android, iOS, Windows, and MacOS are all great additions, and there’s even support for Smart TVs and routers for whole-house coverage.

Pricing

We couldn’t find a better VPN Black Friday deal than the whopping 90% of a 5-year plan from IvacyVPN. This means you can stay protected for years with a mere $1/month investment.

The fact you can protect up to 10 devices makes this even more promising, as the whole family can stay safe on one subscription for more savings. Plus, for those looking to stay anonymous, IvacyVPN accepts cryptocurrency payments.



Things we like Incredible 5-year plan for just $1/month offers exceptional value

Incredible 5-year plan for just $1/month offers exceptional value Protects up to 10 devices on one subscription, so the whole household can benefit

Protects up to 10 devices on one subscription, so the whole household can benefit Reliable speeds thanks to the Wireguard protocol

Reliable speeds thanks to the Wireguard protocol Great range of servers for unblocking popular streaming services like Netflix Things we don’t like There’s no kill switch on any Apple devices (iOS and macOS)

4. PureVPN – Get 83% Off This Black Friday

PureVPN is an ever-improving provider that offers reliable speeds for streaming and torrenting, plenty of unblocking capabilities, and several excellent privacy-centric features like an always-on-audit – the first VPN to offer this feature.

Like Express, it has its own password manager, PureKeep, so you can stay on top of your online privacy in more than one way. It created strong passwords in our tests and even pointed out any weaknesses or compromised passwords.

We love a VPN that includes a password manager, as it really does feel like you’re getting two products for the price of one. We need to mention that this isn’t completely free, as you’ll have to pay an extra $1/month, but considering how much most standalone managers are worth, this is a steal.

Best For Black Friday Deal Starting Price of Paid Plans Gamers 82% off the 2-year plan & 3 extra months free $1/month

Another part of PureVPN that we love is the sheer number of servers on offer – a staggering 6500+ servers in over 71 countries. This means that wherever you are in the world, you’re likely to find a server nearby for optimum speed and performance.

Talking of speed and performance, PureVPN operates on the Wireguard protocol, so streaming in HD or heavy gaming is made easy. Sure, it’s not quite as speedy as ExpressVPN, but as it’s nearly 50% cheaper, we think that’s okay.

With the current Black Friday deal on offer, you can get your hands on a PureVPN subscription for as little as $2.03/month for the standard plan. This only includes the VPN and all of its features, so for any extras, you’ll need to sign up for the Plus or Max Plans, more on those later.

But if you’re happy with the basic VPN functionalities like a kill switch, obfuscated servers, split tunneling, and a zero-logs policy, the Standard plan is a great entry point.

Pricing

PureVPN offers 3 main plans in their Black Friday deal, all of which are 2-years at 83% off the original asking price. The Max plan is great value for money as it includes end-to-end file encryption, a password manager, and a personal privacy manager – especially when you add in the 31-day money-back guarantee.

It’s also worth noting that you get an extra 3 months added on to your subscription free of charge, so you can stay protected with a top VPN, a password manager, and file encryption for 27 months, all at the low cost of $3.44/month.



Things we like Great Black Friday deal on two-year plans, so you can save a massive 83%

Great Black Friday deal on two-year plans, so you can save a massive 83% Unblocks most popular streaming services like Netflix and Disney+

Unblocks most popular streaming services like Netflix and Disney+ Decent speeds thanks to the Wireguard support

Decent speeds thanks to the Wireguard support Max plan includes a password manager for extra security Things we didn’t like We ran into some connection issues with some servers, which can be annoying

5. SurfsharkVPN – 86% Off Usual Prices, Now Just $2.99/month

Surfshark is a fantastic and highly affordable VPN provider that’s made a name for itself in this market thanks to its reliable speeds, low-cost plans, and strong lineup of security features. It’s also offering a pretty attractive Black Friday deal to further entice people in.

Straight off the bat, there are some great unique features on offer with Surfshark that help it stand out, including Nexus. It’s a system that links the VPN servers into a single, unified network using Software Defined Networking (SDN).

By connecting all of the current VPN servers with Nexus technology, traffic is routed across a whole network of servers rather than just a single VPN encryption tunnel. This function can speed up VPN connections and increase overall performance in addition to hiding user traffic.

For further security, Surfshark offers a built-in search tool that doesn’t bother you with any annoying ads. It’s a safe place to browse the web or make secure card payments online without any compromise of your personal information.

Best For Black Friday Deal Starting Price of Paid Plans Streaming 80% off a 2-year plan 5 extra months free $3.99/month

This aside, Surfshark consistently delivers excellent speeds that make simple tasks such as streaming, torrenting, and gaming easier and lag-free. In fact, during our tests, we found that Surfshark was about as fast as NordVPN and just a little slower than ExpressVPN. And when considering the cost, this is a great effort.

In terms of cost, this provider already offers a great deal on its VPN and other bundled-in services like Antivirus and a password manager. They sweeten the pot for 2-year VPN plans this Black Friday. You’ll get 3 extra free months on the Starter plan, 4 months free on the One plan, and 5 months free on the One+ plan.

We’ll dive more into the pricing shortly, but you get all of this for a real bargain, plus the usual kill switch, leak protection, and Camouflage Mode, which is Surfshark’s answer to obfuscated servers. There’s even access to Incogni to remove your personal data from brokers, but this is reserved for members of the One+ plan only.

Pricing

Surfshark is famed for its excellent prices throughout the year, so as you can imagine we were pretty excited to see what they had on offer for Black Friday. They’ve taken a similar approach to others and are offering free months on each tier.

If you opt for their most premium package, One+, you’ll get an extra 5 months free on a two-year plan, and that includes an ad blocker, Incogni, a safe search mode, and antivirus protection. So, you’re really getting your money’s worth here.

All of this is protected by a 30-day money-back guarantee, plus you can try all of this free for 7-days with the trial, and there’s no limit to the number of devices you can cover with one subscription – a huge plus.



Things we like Well-priced plans with a ton of extra features like Incogni and antivirus

Well-priced plans with a ton of extra features like Incogni and antivirus Top server speeds and excellent streaming performance thanks to Wireguard

Top server speeds and excellent streaming performance thanks to Wireguard Unlimited simultaneous connections, so you can protect all your devices

Unlimited simultaneous connections, so you can protect all your devices Offers a 7-day free trial to test out the service before buying Things we don’t like Based within the 5 Eyes Alliance, the Netherlands

6. AtlasVPN – An Entirely Free VPN

AtlasVPN has been making waves in the online security world thanks to its title as one of the best free VPNs. It also boasts some of the most affordable paid plans, and the Black Friday offer is top-notch. But there’s much more to AtlasVPN than just a low price.

For starters, you’re getting good speeds due to the Wireguard support, and Atlas performed really well in our speed tests and was one of the fastest we tested overall. This means you’ll have no issues with downloading large files, streaming, gaming, or torrenting.

It’s also more than capable of unblocking multiple Netflix libraries, including the much-coveted Japanese library. Plus, we managed to get past blocks for BBC iPlayer, YouTube, Disney+, and much more – not bad for a cheap VPN.

Best For Black Friday Deal Starting Price of Paid Plans Freemium Plan 6 extra months free $1.70/month

However, there are a few flaws that we feel it’s right to mention, including the small server fleet (even though it didn’t struggle to unblock most streaming sites). This still could be an issue, as the coverage isn’t as as wide as that of the top providers, ExpressVPN or NordVPN.

It’s headquartered in the United States, which means it has to adhere to some less-than-friendly privacy laws under the 5 Eyes Alliance. Now for most, this won’t be a huge issue, but if your online privacy means more to you, there may be better alternatives.

All that said, AtlasVPN is still an attractive offering, especially when you delve into the generous free plan on offer. You get 5GB of data each month, it can unblock the same streaming services as the paid plan, and access to servers in the Netherlands, USA (Los Angeles), and USA (New York.)

Pricing

Alongside the great freemium plan, you’ll find a host of well-priced paid options from AtlasVPN, including this excellent Black Friday deal. It’s only available as a 3-year deal, but you get an extra 6 months completely free, all at the low cost of $1.70/month.

You’ll struggle to find better value for money than that, and coupled with unlimited simultaneous connections, good speeds, and reliable streaming – this is a bargain.



Things we like Excellent freemium plan with a 5GB data allowance and reliable streaming performance

Excellent freemium plan with a 5GB data allowance and reliable streaming performance Amazing Black Friday deal on the 3-year plan, with 6 months included free

Amazing Black Friday deal on the 3-year plan, with 6 months included free Fast speeds for streaming, torrenting, and gaming thanks to the Wireguard protocol Things we don’t like Based within the 5 Eyes Alliance, the United States

Based within the 5 Eyes Alliance, the United States Relatively small fleet of servers

7. CyberGhostVPN – Affordable VPN Coverage for 26 Months for $2.19/month

CyberGhost is a popular VPN provider that boasts one of the largest collections of servers of any provider we’ve tested. It’s also a trusted source for torrenting and has dedicated servers to provide a reliable torrenting experience.

More on those servers and the volume you have access to is massive, currently sitting at 10000+ in 100 countries. This means that wherever you are in the world, you’re likely to have a fast and secure connection for streaming and torrenting.

Plus, as CyberGhost offers Wireguard support, you’re able to stream and torrent with minimal fuss, and it even offers optimized servers for both activities. We found the P2P-optimized servers offered the most reliable torrenting performance out of any VPNs we tested.

Best For Black Friday Deal Starting Price of Paid Plans Global Coverage 3 extra months free $2.11/month

You’re safe when torrenting or streaming with NoSpy servers, which are owned by CyberGhost and located in their HQ for maximum security. On the streaming servers, you’re able to unblock Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, and other top streaming platforms.

We’re delighted to see a built-in ad blocker for keeping away any malicious or annoying pop-ups, as well as a dedicated IP, and Smart Rules, a feature that lets you save time by creating basic rules in relation to your VPN.

Smart Rules can be as simple as ‘turn on when booting up’ or ‘automatically connect to X server.’

Pricing

CyberGhost has consistently been one of the more affordable VPNs on the market and also offers a huge 45-day money-back guarantee on their plans. It even covers 7 devices, which is one more than both Nord and ExpressVPN, but less than the unlimited you get with Surfshark.

Their Black Friday deal offers 3 months free on top of the budget-friendly 2-year plan, and that will set you back just $2.11/month – one of the most affordable options out there.



Things we like Huge range of servers all over the world, so you’re likely to have a good connection

Huge range of servers all over the world, so you’re likely to have a good connection Massive 45-day money-back guarantee on the yearly and two-yearly plans

Massive 45-day money-back guarantee on the yearly and two-yearly plans Excellent torrenting performance thanks to the P2P-optimized servers Things we don’t like Split tunneling not available on all devices

Split tunneling not available on all devices Does not work in China

8. ProtonVPN – Get 50% Off and 6 Months Extra Free

Proton is a household name in the online security world, especially to those who know of ProtonMail, the company’s initial flagship product that offers a secure email account. Now, they’re a large player in the VPN world and have some top features to support this.

To start, the provider offers 5,800+ servers in 60 countries, making it a great choice for streamers. It doesn’t offer the same kind of speeds as ExpressVPN, but there is Wireguard support, so you shouldn’t run into any issues.

In our dedicated streaming tests, we were able to unblock Netflix, HBO Max, and a few other services and enjoy HD content without any irritating buffering or performance issues. Plus, you can stream on up to 10 different devices with one subscription – ideal for households with a large range of gadgets.

Best For Black Friday Deal Starting Price of Paid Plans Keeping Passwords Safe 50% off & 6 extra months free $3.99/month

Other notable features include Proton Pass, which, as the name suggests, is the company’s own take on a password manager. It’s great for storing personal information, can generate unique passwords, and supports 2FA for greater security.

There’s also a nifty VPN Accelerator whose goal is to increase overall performance and make VPN speeds noticeably faster. The feature is a great way to experience a quicker VPN and is always activated by default.

Pricing

We’re happy to see ProtonVPN offering a Black Friday deal on all of its plans, as many other providers only offer savings on long-term plans that essentially make them more money anyway.

But with Proton, each plan, whether it’s the yearly, 1-month, 12-month, or 24-month plan, you get a discount on the usual price, as well as extra months free. Sure, the savings increase with the length of the plan, but it’s a nice touch.

Each plan is protected by a 30-day money-back guarantee, and there’s a free tier for one device to trial the service. The password manager can be added on to the 12 & 24-month plans for an additional $1/month.



Things we like Offers a Black Friday discount on all plans, not just the longer options

Offers a Black Friday discount on all plans, not just the longer options Useful free plan to trial the service on one device

Useful free plan to trial the service on one device Great streaming features and unblocks a ton of popular platforms Things we don’t like More expensive than other VPNs and has offers fewer features

9. Norton Secure VPN – Great Bundle Offers with Norton 360

Like Proton, Norton made its name in another area of online security, most notably for offering one of the best antivirus solutions available. Its foray into the world of VPNs is very welcome as it has some top features that make it an interesting choice.

One of Norton’s headline features is Ad Tracker Blocking, which filters several types of adverts and trackers that can be dangerous. This covers most ads that pop up, banners, and the ones that reroute you see when you browse the internet.

This useful feature reduces your chances of infecting your device with harmful malware or viruses, and it did a pretty good job of keeping the ads to a minimum, although it did allow some push notifications to creep through.

Best For Black Friday Deal Starting Price of Paid Plans People Using Public WiFi No Deal $3.30/month

We also really liked the Wi-Fi Security feature, which keeps you safe even if your smartphone connects to an unsecured network. You can use it on your iOS or Android smartphone or tablet to stay safe on the go or when you work in public areas.

Put simply, Wi-Fi Security detects insecure networks and automatically establishes a connection to Norton VPN. You have the option to enable this function yourself or configure it to start automatically and receive warning notifications.

In order to prevent the VPN from starting when your device connects to certain networks, you can add networks you are confident are secure to the My Trusted Networks area.

Alongside this, you get reliable streaming and unblocking of popular websites like Netflix and Disney+, all backed up by reliable speeds. Now, the server speeds won’t blow you away and don’t come close to those on offer from the likes of NordVPN, but there’s more than enough for some binge-watching of your favorite shows without interruption.

Pricing

Maybe we’re too early to the party, but at the time of writing, Norton isn’t offering any VPN Black Friday deal. This could be due to the fact that it’s quite a new stand-alone product, and it can be included in many of their popular antivirus packages.

Even still, for one device, you’ll be set back $3.3/month or $6.65/month if you want to cover 10 devices. So it isn’t as cheap as Atlas or CyberGhost VPN, and has less advanced features on offer – so we can’t really place it any higher.

However, if you’re looking for an all-in-one security deal, Norton 360 includes the VPN and a password manager and offers better value for money.



Things we like Has P2P-optimized servers for a reliable torrenting experience

Has P2P-optimized servers for a reliable torrenting experience Can unblock a large number of streaming services like Netflix and BBC iPlayer

Can unblock a large number of streaming services like Netflix and BBC iPlayer Good value for money if you can get it in the Norton 360 bundle Things we didn’t like Fewer features are on offer than other top providers on this list

Fewer features are on offer than other top providers on this list No Wireguard support

10. StrongVPN – Save 66% on Your First Year

StrongVPN is perhaps a lesser-known provider in the VPN world, but it shouldn’t be overlooked. With it, you get decent speeds for streaming, good encryption and security, 12 simultaneous connections, and some user-friendly apps for most devices.

The provider uses the Wireguard protocol, so the speeds are fast and consistent, allowing you to watch as much HD content as you desire.



Plus, you’ll be able to unblock popular platforms like Netflix and BBC iPlayer, as it can get around most geo-restrictions without hassle.





Best For Black Friday Deal Starting Price of Paid Plans Households with Multiple Devices No Deal $3.97/month

You also get a great torrenting experience, as torrenting and P2P connections are available on all of the servers. This partly makes up for the small fleet on offer, currently standing at 950 servers in 30 countries – not quite the same level as CyberGhost VPN.

Sadly, the company is headquartered in the US, which means it’s a part of the Five Eyes Alliance.

So, the authorities might obtain your information with a warrant – fine for most, but perhaps sketchy for others. With that being said, the company does state that it doesn’t collect any user data besides login information and adheres to a strict no-logs policy.

In better news, you can protect up to 12 devices with one subscription, which may or may not make up for the lack of offers for Black Friday. This is part of the reason why StrongVPN finds itself in last place on this list.

Pricing

Rather disappointingly, there is no Black Friday VPN deal at the moment from StrongVPN, and the actual price is about average.

Considering there’s no free trial and far fewer advanced features on offer, we can’t rank it any higher.



Things we like Allows torrenting and P2P on all servers

Allows torrenting and P2P on all servers You can protect up to 12 devices on one subscription

You can protect up to 12 devices on one subscription Unblocks a decent range of streaming sites, including Netflix and BBC iPlayer Things we don’t like Small server network

Small server network Based in the US, member of the 5 Eyes Alliance

How We Ranked the Best Black Friday VPN Deals

In order to ensure we only pick the very best VPNs out there, we adhere to strict criteria when we’re testing each one. To help you understand our process, we’ve listed some of the key aspects below:

Features – We don’t just mean the core ones like kill switches or leak protection. We look for unique offerings, like Incogni, which both Nord and Surfshark offer, or Lightway, ExpressVPN’s own Wireguard-based protocol for extra-fast server speeds.

– We don’t just mean the core ones like kill switches or leak protection. We look for unique offerings, like Incogni, which both Nord and Surfshark offer, or Lightway, ExpressVPN’s own Wireguard-based protocol for extra-fast server speeds. Speed – We look for providers that consistently score highly on our speed tests, and that tends to be those that use Wireguard. Server speed is essential for downloading files, gaming, torrenting, and streaming.

– We look for providers that consistently score highly on our speed tests, and that tends to be those that use Wireguard. Server speed is essential for downloading files, gaming, torrenting, and streaming. Apps – We like to see providers who offer apps for all popular devices, as well as connections for more niche ones, like smart TVs, games consoles, and routers. This allows you to keep every device in your household protected.

– We like to see providers who offer apps for all popular devices, as well as connections for more niche ones, like smart TVs, games consoles, and routers. This allows you to keep every device in your household protected. Servers – Having a large number of servers increases your chances of a better connection, as the closer it is, the faster it’s likely to be.

– Having a large number of servers increases your chances of a better connection, as the closer it is, the faster it’s likely to be. Price – We look for VPNs that offer a good feature-to-value price so you can get more for your money. We also looked for the best savings for Black Friday.

– We look for VPNs that offer a good feature-to-value price so you can get more for your money. We also looked for the best savings for Black Friday. User-Friendly – It’s important for a VPN to be user-friendly, as many might be using these tools for the first time.

Are Free VPNs Worth Using?

We’d never usually recommend using a free VPN, as they often come with some common limitations. For example, they often have small data caps – barely enough to watch a film or an episode of your favorite show.

They are also reported, in some cases, to have annoying pop-up ads to make some money, with others even suspected of selling user data to third parties – a big no-no.

However, there are some reliable free VPNs or those that offer ‘freemium’ plans. For example, AtlasVPN offers a free tier with a 5GB data cap, and it can unblock various streaming services as well. So this is an example of a good free VPN that’s worth using.

In the long term, we’d still suggest using a paid service like ExpressVPN, or if that’s a little too expensive, try NordVPN. With their current Black Friday deal, you get an extra 3 months at no charge, and it only costs $3.99/month.

Is It Worth Getting a Black Friday VPN Deal in 2023?

There are a lot of great Black Friday VPN deals on this list that mean you can stay safe online for years with a minimal impact on your wallet. Some of the top deals cost just $1/month, and you’re covered for a whopping 5 years.

It’s really a great time to shop around for VPNs, as many of the top providers will want to lock you down to a long-term subscription and will offer some great prices to do so.

Our top pick for a Black Friday VPN deal is ExpressVPN – a truly premium service with a hint of a premium price at $6.67/month, but you do get 3 months extra free of charge. It’s got some of fastest server speeds, so you can stay safe and stream as many Christmas movies as you want over the holiday season.

FAQs